Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / The Amount Of Times You Can Forgive A Cheating Spouse - Bamisepeter's Blog (4563 Views)

How Do I Forgive A Man Who Used Me And Hurt Me? / Can You Forgive A Slap From Your Guy? / 6 Types of Guys That'll Forgive a Cheating Girlfriend (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Apart from one or more characters of your spouse that you might find uneasy to contend with, i think cheating is the greatest crime one's spouse can commit which can warrant that extra ordinary spirit of forgiveness.



I know of someone whose women cheated on him for up to four times and he has been forgiving her, four times is nit cheating any more, it has become an attitude.



There is limit to everything in life, so also in relationship there is limitations to everything you do to your spouse.



If you cheat ones and your spouse forgives you, you should just count yourself to be lucky because many cannot forgive a cheating spouse.



It is not because of ego or anything but because there is limit to what everyone can accept.



For someone who cheated just ones it takes the intervention of the supernatural forces to be forgiven, and it shouldn't pass just that once.



If it is more than once, believe me it will continue because it has turned to attitude as your spouse will always have it at the back of his or her mind that you are a legend when it comes to forgiving.



Like i said in a post that divorce should not be the last resort to all marital troubles it doesn't mean that you should now turn yourself to complete fool all in the name of keeping your home.



Divorce may not be the last resort to marriage issues, but it is the ultimate solution to many other people's matrimonial challenges and no matter how hard they try to defend the union in the face of persecution they can never win that battle.



If your spouse cheat on you for the first time I think they deserve another opportunity to make it right.



Like a colleague made mention of a quote sometimes ago that fool me once, shame on you. Fool me again, shame on me.



And you will continue to be that lovely and romantic fool if you listen to another reason why your spouse cheated on you again when you know you are up and doing when it comes to your union.



I know that for some people the idea and reality of cheating is innate, hence, they will never stop even after you forgive them, if you know you cannot cope just give yourself a final break.



You are not worth that torment that comes along with a cheating spouse.

The thought of someone else over-smooching a woman you deal with gently in bed or the thought of another lady over-satisfying your man to the brim to the extent that he finds it hard to satisfy you when you are in the mood alone is enough to deal with you greatly.



I trust you will not try that 77×77 times that the Holy book preaches for forgiveness as this is not that kind of offence you can apply such law for as you even find it so hard to forgive just once let alone 7 times.



After one more chance I don't think someone in his or her right senses should even smell cheat anymore, else, you will be taken for granted for life.



This is my opinion, kindly add your contributions as it is important to me.



Source: It is a known fact that Relationship Is For Those Who Are Willing And Ready To Forgive Each other but there must be limit to the extent of forgiveness as it will be taken for granted.Apart from one or more characters of your spouse that you might find uneasy to contend with, i think cheating is the greatest crime one's spouse can commit which can warrant that extra ordinary spirit of forgiveness.I know of someone whose women cheated on him for up to four times and he has been forgiving her, four times is nit cheating any more, it has become an attitude.There is limit to everything in life, so also in relationship there is limitations to everything you do to your spouse.If you cheat ones and your spouse forgives you, you should just count yourself to be lucky because many cannot forgive a cheating spouse.It is not because of ego or anything but because there is limit to what everyone can accept.For someone who cheated just ones it takes the intervention of the supernatural forces to be forgiven, and it shouldn't pass just that once.If it is more than once, believe me it will continue because it has turned to attitude as your spouse will always have it at the back of his or her mind that you are a legend when it comes to forgiving.Like i said in a post that divorce should not be the last resort to all marital troubles it doesn't mean that you should now turn yourself to complete fool all in the name of keeping your home.Divorce may not be the last resort to marriage issues, but it is the ultimate solution to many other people's matrimonial challenges and no matter how hard they try to defend the union in the face of persecution they can never win that battle.If your spouse cheat on you for the first time I think they deserve another opportunity to make it right.Like a colleague made mention of a quote sometimes ago that fool me once, shame on you. Fool me again, shame on me.And you will continue to be that lovely and romantic fool if you listen to another reason why your spouse cheated on you again when you know you are up and doing when it comes to your union.I know that for some people the idea and reality of cheating is innate, hence, they will never stop even after you forgive them, if you know you cannot cope just give yourself a final break.You are not worth that torment that comes along with a cheating spouse.The thought of someone else over-smooching a woman you deal with gently in bed or the thought of another lady over-satisfying your man to the brim to the extent that he finds it hard to satisfy you when you are in the mood alone is enough to deal with you greatly.I trust you will not try that 77×77 times that the Holy book preaches for forgiveness as this is not that kind of offence you can apply such law for as you even find it so hard to forgive just once let alone 7 times.After one more chance I don't think someone in his or her right senses should even smell cheat anymore, else, you will be taken for granted for life.This is my opinion, kindly add your contributions as it is important to me.Source: http://www.bamisepeter.com/2017/08/the-amount-of-times-you-can-forgive.html 5 Likes 2 Shares

Doesnt make sense to forgive



cause she will think that ure weak and do it again, if she cheats run for ur life



no time to use candle boil beans oooo 10 Likes

Never..if I don't cheat,why should.the person cheat?....dem swear for them?...my rule...no forgiveness for cheaters 6 Likes

Actually, there are forgivable crimes even in law that all that requires is a fine for the offender of such laws for normalcy to return, while there are grievous crimes that the offender needs put in jail for life, and I see cheating in marriage as one of such crimes.



By the reason of that union, cheating shouldn't be part of it.



The moment a spouse cheats, there's 99.9% possibility that he'd do it again, and the moment you forgive you're opening the door to be cheated on 'cause he'd assume that after pleading if caught you're likely to forgive. The moment you do it twice it becomes a norm for him to cheat with reckless abandon.



I can't forgive a cheating man and can't be with one. 8 Likes

Okay 1 Like

Zero. Or better minus 1 2 Likes

I cheat back as revenge always 3 Likes

. 1 Like

...



Zero



Don't ever forgive a cheating partner



a person who cheats on you is not worth your time or effort





when someone truly loves another they will never cause pain to that person



a cheating partner is detrimental to your mental health 6 Likes

It all depends on my mood in proportion to her state of true repentance.. 1 Like

Narldon:

Okay 1 Like

Nonsense thread 1 Like

There is nothing i hate hearing more than "I dont know how it happened". If you are a man or woman and you think your partner is going to stay faithful 'forever', you are under the biggest illusion ever! I have made up my mind that my future bae and i are going to be 1000% honest with each other and cheating will only be a crime if she doesnt tell me about it 'before' and after it happens and i catch her myself..... 1 Like







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jgKANjVnYro Ok 1 Like





I can't even tolerate a cheating girlfriend, how much less a wife? I can't even tolerate a cheating girlfriend, how much less a wife? 5 Likes

Why should a cheating wife be forgiven? Thunder fire them all 2 Likes

7 * 70times...As long as u can, 4giv 3 Likes

As much as possible in as much we r not together again on the first catch 2 Likes

Real love don't cheat. The memory will be there. But sometimes sha u have to forgive. Depends on what happened 2 Likes 1 Share

It can only be once for me....

But with the cold feet, it will be more better if i didn't forgive at all.

Once trust is broken it can never be whole again. 2 Likes

4 Likes 1 Share

divicode:

Why should a cheating wife boe forgiven? Thunder fire them all I guess ur woman is not with u I guess ur woman is not with u 1 Like

Once you are busted, it's game over 5 Likes

Because we are whom we are Can never change If someone cheats on you end the relationship immediatelyBecause we are whom we areCan never change 1 Like

Once a cheat always a cheat..... No juju can change that 1 Like

Life is an illusion, as long as you maintain that illusion you will be fine.

bamisepeters:

It is a known fact that Relationship Is For Those Who Are Willing And Ready To Forgive Each other but there must be limit to the extent of forgiveness as it will be taken for granted.



Apart from one or more characters of your spouse that you might find uneasy to contend with, i think cheating is the greatest crime one's spouse can commit which can warrant that extra ordinary spirit of forgiveness.



I know of someone whose women cheated on him for up to four times and he has been forgiving her, four times is nit cheating any more, it has become an attitude.



There is limit to everything in life, so also in relationship there is limitations to everything you do to your spouse.



If you cheat ones and your spouse forgives you, you should just count yourself to be lucky because many cannot forgive a cheating spouse.



It is not because of ego or anything but because there is limit to what everyone can accept.



For someone who cheated just ones it takes the intervention of the supernatural forces to be forgiven, and it shouldn't pass just that once.



If it is more than once, believe me it will continue because it has turned to attitude as your spouse will always have it at the back of his or her mind that you are a legend when it comes to forgiving.



Like i said in a post that divorce should not be the last resort to all marital troubles it doesn't mean that you should now turn yourself to complete fool all in the name of keeping your home.



Divorce may not be the last resort to marriage issues, but it is the ultimate solution to many other people's matrimonial challenges and no matter how hard they try to defend the union in the face of persecution they can never win that battle.



If your spouse cheat on you for the first time I think they deserve another opportunity to make it right.



Like a colleague made mention of a quote sometimes ago that fool me once, shame on you. Fool me again, shame on me.



And you will continue to be that lovely and romantic fool if you listen to another reason why your spouse cheated on you again when you know you are up and doing when it comes to your union.



I know that for some people the idea and reality of cheating is innate, hence, they will never stop even after you forgive them, if you know you cannot cope just give yourself a final break.



You are not worth that torment that comes along with a cheating spouse.

The thought of someone else over-smooching a woman you deal with gently in bed or the thought of another lady over-satisfying your man to the brim to the extent that he finds it hard to satisfy you when you are in the mood alone is enough to deal with you greatly.



I trust you will not try that 77×77 times that the Holy book preaches for forgiveness as this is not that kind of offence you can apply such law for as you even find it so hard to forgive just once let alone 7 times.



After one more chance I don't think someone in his or her right senses should even smell cheat anymore, else, you will be taken for granted for life.



This is my opinion, kindly add your contributions as it is important to me.



Source: http://www.bamisepeter.com/2017/08/the-amount-of-times-you-can-forgive.html

You can forgive your spouse once for cheating. For me, I will definitely forgive but I will never marry her again, never. You can forgive your spouse once for cheating. For me, I will definitely forgive but I will never marry her again, never.

Moving4:

7 * 70times...As long as u can, 4giv does not applies in the case of cheating A certificate of divorce should be issued immediately does not applies in the case of cheatingA certificate of divorce should be issued immediately

I'd say 0 times.



But then...



...in as much as I think cheating is horrible, I feel we'll have to deal with it whether we like it or not. Almost every girl I've dated cheated which led to breakups. Now it's like we have to accept it, else one may stay single forever.

What is cheating? Sleeping with someone else?

How's that cheating??



Even singles will be saying cheating this and that, if it's a sin, then by fukking outside marriage you're already sinning



Your spouse slept with another person, so fukking what!!!

Fukk him or her harder next time, they Won't have the time to go fukk another next time



What's the fuss about forgiveness Are you God??



You're not talking about important issues that make people bad. It is sex

Bunkum!

Lol