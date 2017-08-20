₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Egg Poultry Farming Experience As A New Farmer by strangeland: 3:23pm On Aug 27
My Egg farming experience as a new farmer
So I started a poultry farm (Chickens) with the intent of selling eggs. Let me give you a summary of what I have done and how much I have invested till date.
|Re: My Egg Poultry Farming Experience As A New Farmer by strangeland: 3:24pm On Aug 27
I started this in July 2017. I rented a pen house in the Epe axis of Lagos (At a "mates" rate of 50k) I purchased 3500 chicks at 17 weeks old @ N1,400 each = N4,900,000. The funny thing is I couldn’t buy them directly from the seller I had to go through an agent who charge N30 per bird = N105,000. After buying the bird I got them debecked for N14,000. Got them vaccinated and gave them antibiotics for a disease called Newcastle. Med N42,000
The birds arrived at my farm at 19 weeks and fed on 84 bags of grower weekly (That is 12 bags per day) @ N3,400 each = N285,600
Generator cost N5,000 per week
ND+IB Vaccine (14/08/17) N6,800
Miscellaneous cost average N29,000 per month
It is important to weigh a sample of birds every week to check on their progress in growth
This is the summary of average weight:
31/07/2017 @ 19 weeks old bird weight is 1,080grams growth of 133 grams
07/08/2017 @ 20 weeks old bird weight is 1,118grams growth of 38 grams
14/08/2017 @ 21 weeks old bird weight is 1,276grams growth of 158 grams.
Increase fed to 98 bags of grower weekly (That is 14 bags per day) @ N3,400 each = N333,200
|Re: My Egg Poultry Farming Experience As A New Farmer by strangeland: 3:26pm On Aug 27
21/08/2017 @ 22 weeks old bird weight is 1,319 grams growth of 43 grams.
The birds are under weight as the target for this week was 1,500 grams for them to start laying.
So increased fed to 16 bags per day
Increase fed to 112 bags of grower weekly (That is 16 bags per day) @ N3,400 each = N380,300
*Note 1 bird should be eating .108 grams per day.
Eggs collected so far:
The first bird laid an egg on 20/08/2017 so it begins started
20/08/17 = 2 eggs
21/08/17 = 3 eggs
22/08/17 = 5 eggs
23/08/17 = 7 eggs
24/08/17 = 10 eggs
25/08/17 = 13 eggs
|Re: My Egg Poultry Farming Experience As A New Farmer by strangeland: 3:28pm On Aug 27
The picture shows tracking of how much I have spent till date on all expenses relating to the bird farm including salary of + 1 worker.
I created this in excel to track expenses and incomings and also our daily collections
That’s up to date now, if there is enough interest in this post I would continue with updates.
|Re: My Egg Poultry Farming Experience As A New Farmer by strangeland: 3:31pm On Aug 27
27/08/2017 @ 23 weeks old bird weight is 1,449 grams growth of 130 grams.
We are getting close to the target weight of 1500 grams for the age of the birds
26/08/17 = 18 eggs
We have to exercise a bit of patience
* I have moved this topic from food to agriculture after someone pointed out to me that I had it under the wrong headings
From now on i would update this topic only from here
Thanks
|Re: My Egg Poultry Farming Experience As A New Farmer by tolugar: 3:48pm On Aug 27
wow wow wow
this is the real stuff op
God will surly see you through the bank
your profit will also grow to 6digit.
as your mortality rate remains like that.
motivating
|Re: My Egg Poultry Farming Experience As A New Farmer by YourImaginaryBF: 3:57pm On Aug 27
you'd save more if u made your own feed. Cheap formulation
|Re: My Egg Poultry Farming Experience As A New Farmer by alakara(m): 5:03pm On Aug 27
ur target wt at wk 20 should had being 1.5kg.
just try to feed them to get to this weigth and make sure the medication and vaccination is upto date.
|Re: My Egg Poultry Farming Experience As A New Farmer by Donemmy(m): 5:15pm On Aug 27
well done. Always express ur production in % I.e HDP for easy analysis. Hope u have commenced gradual introduction of layer mash ? Also, u can self mill feed, introduction enzyme, optimized performance & maximize profit. God bless
|Re: My Egg Poultry Farming Experience As A New Farmer by Smartslim17: 6:16pm On Aug 27
God bless ur work, must d birds attain body weight of 1.5 kg before dey start laying? nd when are u going to introduce layer's Mash ?
|Re: My Egg Poultry Farming Experience As A New Farmer by strangeland: 6:23pm On Aug 27
Thanks, fingers crossed amen.
tolugar:
|Re: My Egg Poultry Farming Experience As A New Farmer by strangeland: 6:25pm On Aug 27
That is something I am definitely going to look at, but first I have to learn how to make the right feed and hope I can source the raw materials
Then do a sample study at some point
YourImaginaryBF:
|Re: My Egg Poultry Farming Experience As A New Farmer by strangeland: 6:28pm On Aug 27
Thanks, we are about to achieve that target of 1500 grams (which is 1.5kg)
Sure med and vaccine are up to date
alakara:
|Re: My Egg Poultry Farming Experience As A New Farmer by strangeland: 6:31pm On Aug 27
Thanks, yes production is expressed in lay% if you look at the excel sheet line 9 is the % ratio flock to eggs
Yes to layer mash this week
Learning self mill
Donemmy:
|Re: My Egg Poultry Farming Experience As A New Farmer by strangeland: 6:35pm On Aug 27
Thank you
From research the bird start laying at 1500grams (1.5kg) A few have started less than 0.5% of the total bird.
Layer mash would be introduced this week once we achieve the target weight of 1500 grams (1.5kg)
Smartslim17:
|Re: My Egg Poultry Farming Experience As A New Farmer by strangeland: 6:44pm On Aug 27
26/08/17 = 18 eggs
27/08/17 = 26 eggs
From the picture, the eggs vary in sizes but we would not be sorting them for now
Due to the current egg market
*We make last collection for the day @ 4.30pm
|Re: My Egg Poultry Farming Experience As A New Farmer by Titay(f): 8:31pm On Aug 27
Keep the good work.
|Re: My Egg Poultry Farming Experience As A New Farmer by strangeland: 11:42am
Thanks for the encouragement
Titay:
|Re: My Egg Poultry Farming Experience As A New Farmer by strangeland: 11:43am
Noted.
Kutunban:
|Re: My Egg Poultry Farming Experience As A New Farmer by dominique(f): 2:26pm
Phew! That's a lot of cash invested so far. May it yield profits in multiples.
|Re: My Egg Poultry Farming Experience As A New Farmer by Keneking: 2:28pm
Nice...supply to Shoprite
|Re: My Egg Poultry Farming Experience As A New Farmer by Pavore9: 2:30pm
Impressive..
|Re: My Egg Poultry Farming Experience As A New Farmer by jfkenny(m): 2:31pm
Great work
|Re: My Egg Poultry Farming Experience As A New Farmer by Vanillaskin(f): 2:33pm
Loving this
|Re: My Egg Poultry Farming Experience As A New Farmer by supersystemsng: 2:33pm
You invested 7.5 Million in poultry? Am i seeing well? Why invest 7.5M in poultry bro?
|Re: My Egg Poultry Farming Experience As A New Farmer by favourmic(m): 2:33pm
Let me follow
|Re: My Egg Poultry Farming Experience As A New Farmer by catherine8285(f): 2:35pm
|Re: My Egg Poultry Farming Experience As A New Farmer by Jephz(m): 2:36pm
well done
|Re: My Egg Poultry Farming Experience As A New Farmer by sirugos(m): 2:36pm
YourImaginaryBF:bros its a lie. There is possibility that u can not get a complete nutrient needed for the maximum production of the birds.
|Re: My Egg Poultry Farming Experience As A New Farmer by Elnino4ladies: 2:36pm
Whole lot of cash invested
All the best bro
