So I started a poultry farm (Chickens) with the intent of selling eggs. Let me give you a summary of what I have done and how much I have invested till date. 4 Likes

I started this in July 2017. I rented a pen house in the Epe axis of Lagos (At a "mates" rate of 50k) I purchased 3500 chicks at 17 weeks old @ N1,400 each = N4,900,000. The funny thing is I couldn’t buy them directly from the seller I had to go through an agent who charge N30 per bird = N105,000. After buying the bird I got them debecked for N14,000. Got them vaccinated and gave them antibiotics for a disease called Newcastle. Med N42,000

The birds arrived at my farm at 19 weeks and fed on 84 bags of grower weekly (That is 12 bags per day) @ N3,400 each = N285,600

Generator cost N5,000 per week

ND+IB Vaccine (14/08/17) N6,800

Miscellaneous cost average N29,000 per month

It is important to weigh a sample of birds every week to check on their progress in growth

This is the summary of average weight:

31/07/2017 @ 19 weeks old bird weight is 1,080grams growth of 133 grams

07/08/2017 @ 20 weeks old bird weight is 1,118grams growth of 38 grams

14/08/2017 @ 21 weeks old bird weight is 1,276grams growth of 158 grams.

Increase fed to 98 bags of grower weekly (That is 14 bags per day) @ N3,400 each = N333,200 14 Likes 2 Shares

21/08/2017 @ 22 weeks old bird weight is 1,319 grams growth of 43 grams.

The birds are under weight as the target for this week was 1,500 grams for them to start laying.

So increased fed to 16 bags per day

Increase fed to 112 bags of grower weekly (That is 16 bags per day) @ N3,400 each = N380,300

*Note 1 bird should be eating .108 grams per day.

Eggs collected so far:

The first bird laid an egg on 20/08/2017 so it begins started

20/08/17 = 2 eggs

21/08/17 = 3 eggs

22/08/17 = 5 eggs

23/08/17 = 7 eggs

24/08/17 = 10 eggs

25/08/17 = 13 eggs 5 Likes

The picture shows tracking of how much I have spent till date on all expenses relating to the bird farm including salary of + 1 worker.

I created this in excel to track expenses and incomings and also our daily collections



That’s up to date now, if there is enough interest in this post I would continue with updates. 7 Likes

27/08/2017 @ 23 weeks old bird weight is 1,449 grams growth of 130 grams.

We are getting close to the target weight of 1500 grams for the age of the birds

26/08/17 = 18 eggs

We have to exercise a bit of patience



That’s up to date now, if there is enough interest in this post I would continue with updates.



* I have moved this topic from food to agriculture after someone pointed out to me that I had it under the wrong headings

From now on i would update this topic only from here

Thanks 9 Likes

you'd save more if u made your own feed. Cheap formulation 3 Likes

ur target wt at wk 20 should had being 1.5kg.

just try to feed them to get to this weigth and make sure the medication and vaccination is upto date.

well done. Always express ur production in % I.e HDP for easy analysis. Hope u have commenced gradual introduction of layer mash ? Also, u can self mill feed, introduction enzyme, optimized performance & maximize profit. God bless 1 Like 1 Share

God bless ur work, must d birds attain body weight of 1.5 kg before dey start laying? nd when are u going to introduce layer's Mash ?





Then do a sample study at some point



YourImaginaryBF:

you'd save more if u made your own feed. Cheap formulation That is something I am definitely going to look at, but first I have to learn how to make the right feed and hope I can source the raw materialsThen do a sample study at some point



Sure med and vaccine are up to date

alakara:

ur target wt at wk 20 should had being 1.5kg.

just try to feed them to get to this weigth and make sure the medication and vaccination is upto date. Thanks, we are about to achieve that target of 1500 grams (which is 1.5kg)Sure med and vaccine are up to date



Yes to layer mash this week

Learning self mill

Donemmy:

well done. Always express ur production in % I.e HDP for easy analysis. Hope u have commenced gradual introduction of layer mash ? Also, u can self mill feed, introduction enzyme, optimized performance & maximize profit. God bless Thanks, yes production is expressed in lay% if you look at the excel sheet line 9 is the % ratio flock to eggsYes to layer mash this weekLearning self mill



From research the bird start laying at 1500grams (1.5kg) A few have started less than 0.5% of the total bird.

Layer mash would be introduced this week once we achieve the target weight of 1500 grams (1.5kg)



Smartslim17:

God bless ur work, must d birds attain body weight of 1.5 kg before dey start laying? nd when are u going to introduce layer's Mash ? Thank youFrom research the bird start laying at 1500grams (1.5kg) A few have started less than 0.5% of the total bird.Layer mash would be introduced this week once we achieve the target weight of 1500 grams (1.5kg) 1 Like 1 Share

26/08/17 = 18 eggs

27/08/17 = 26 eggs

From the picture, the eggs vary in sizes but we would not be sorting them for now

Due to the current egg market



*We make last collection for the day @ 4.30pm 3 Likes

Titay:

Thanks for the encouragement



Kutunban:

Good work!

like someone advice, get a good animal scientists to formulate your feeds to beat cost.



Noted.

Phew! That's a lot of cash invested so far. May it yield profits in multiples. 10 Likes

You invested 7.5 Million in poultry? Am i seeing well? Why invest 7.5M in poultry bro? 9 Likes

YourImaginaryBF:

you'd save more if u made your own feed. Cheap formulation bros its a lie. There is possibility that u can not get a complete nutrient needed for the maximum production of the birds. bros its a lie. There is possibility that u can not get a complete nutrient needed for the maximum production of the birds.