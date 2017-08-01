₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|5 Reasons People Delete Chats On Their Device - Bamisepeter's Blog by bamisepeters(m): 3:37pm On Aug 29
Deleting social media chats from ones device is now something many people do for different personal reasons other than cheating.
Like we all know that it is not advisable to keep our mobile gadget away from our partner and even if we secure it with password our partner deserves to know how to unlock it.
This makes it easier for our partner to access our device not just in our presence but behind us.
This post will contain some of those reasons many people delete chat history:
1. Because of cheating:
This is the commonest reason for deleting or clearing chat history on one's device.
This is done most times when one's partner is becoming suspicious and of course, it is from the mobile device hidden secrets can be unraveled, hence, the mobile gadget will be under severe attack behind the owner.
Some don't wait till suspicion start setting in, they delete immediately any message that goes against their relationship enters.
2. For privacy:
There are some people that when you give them your mobile device to hold for you for few seconds they start toiling your device like you own it together.
They began to open everything not minding the fact that information it are for just you.
Many people don't like setting passwords for screen lock which makes their gadget accessible for anyone, but respect is deserved from whoever you deem fit to trust with such device which must times they fail.
3. They don't want their spouse to start thinking differently:
Like i mentioned earlier that it is not just when we cheat we delete chat history as sometimes chats are cleared so that our partner will not start growing negative feelings as regards the trust.
At times some discussions with some particular set of people especially opposite sex are almost like flirting, or because we chat too regularly, hence it might give wrong impression to ones partner, clearing them off ones in a while is advisable to avert unnecessary doubt.
4. Because some chats are not meant to be seen by our partner:
Remember some discussions are not meant to be seen by our partner, not because it is against the trust but because it must not be seen at all by them.
Remember those women or men talk, the family talk or those ones someone so close to you sent to you against your partner which you know can cause serious issues.
There also cases when you want to give your partner a surprise gift which is sealed through chat, the essence o that surprise has been defeated once such partner sees such message secretly.
Getting such chats off is even advisable as its emotional effect is dangerous especially when you have a partner who is not calm.
5. What they have read/heard:
For some people they have read and heard about the effect of some chats with close friends and all that have been mentioned earlier and whenever such things they have read or heard about occur in their chat they do no think of any other thing than getting rid of it before what they have read or head will come to reality.
This is my opinion, kindly add your contributions as it is important to me.
Source: http://www.bamisepeter.com/2017/08/5-different-reasons-people-delete-chats.html
|Re: 5 Reasons People Delete Chats On Their Device - Bamisepeter's Blog by eezeribe(m): 3:39pm On Aug 29
What a topic...
lalasticlala,Mynd44 please move this to front page,when there is less traffic.
|Re: 5 Reasons People Delete Chats On Their Device - Bamisepeter's Blog by Kondomatic(m): 3:47pm On Aug 29
6. Because it is a useless message from the network provider or scamers
|Re: 5 Reasons People Delete Chats On Their Device - Bamisepeter's Blog by MhizzAJ(f): 4:05pm On Aug 29
I really don't understand some people
They will collect your phone and start reading your messages..too bad
|Re: 5 Reasons People Delete Chats On Their Device - Bamisepeter's Blog by bamisepeters(m): 4:07pm On Aug 29
Kondomatic:see you what kinda chat are you chatting with network provider, na una dey save suspicious contact with 9mobile abi
|Re: 5 Reasons People Delete Chats On Their Device - Bamisepeter's Blog by bamisepeters(m): 4:08pm On Aug 29
MhizzAJ:bad is an understatement sef.
|Re: 5 Reasons People Delete Chats On Their Device - Bamisepeter's Blog by AkProsper(m): 4:13pm On Aug 29
To free some space (memory) . . . . . . . . Check my signature⏬⏬⏬
|Re: 5 Reasons People Delete Chats On Their Device - Bamisepeter's Blog by lilliesboy(m): 4:25pm On Aug 29
Suspicious chats/texts or not, I dislike people reading my private messages without my consent. It is bad, I do not do it to others so I do not like anyone doing that to me. Many women are guilty of this.
|Re: 5 Reasons People Delete Chats On Their Device - Bamisepeter's Blog by Godian45(m): 4:26pm On Aug 29
MhizzAJ:yes to check d type of life one is living.I once open my gf Facebook chat,I was shocked with the massages I sew there.
|Re: 5 Reasons People Delete Chats On Their Device - Bamisepeter's Blog by Evaberry(f): 5:16pm On Aug 29
I don't delete chats at all
at all
I always archive them. what if I need those chats to serve as evidence to something.
I read People chat tho hahhaha
immediately my hand touch your phone, I'm going to your whatsapp, facebook, twitter, etc to check everything whether you are a boyfriend, friend, sister or not, I must go and read everything!
|Re: 5 Reasons People Delete Chats On Their Device - Bamisepeter's Blog by ikp120(m): 5:56pm On Aug 29
MhizzAJ:That's my hobby.
That's why I delete all my kinky chats because I expect others to run through my phone anytime. I understand how karma works so I prepare for it ahead of time
|Re: 5 Reasons People Delete Chats On Their Device - Bamisepeter's Blog by ikp120(m): 6:00pm On Aug 29
Evaberry:
|Re: 5 Reasons People Delete Chats On Their Device - Bamisepeter's Blog by subtlemee(f): 6:13pm On Aug 29
I delete mine because there are some messages I exchange with that *special one* that can cause river blindness if a third party should read it
|Re: 5 Reasons People Delete Chats On Their Device - Bamisepeter's Blog by jaksmillioniar: 6:34pm On Aug 29
subtlemee:u share nauthy pix wit ur guy
|Re: 5 Reasons People Delete Chats On Their Device - Bamisepeter's Blog by subtlemee(f): 6:40pm On Aug 29
jaksmillioniar:
I said messages not picture messages
|Re: 5 Reasons People Delete Chats On Their Device - Bamisepeter's Blog by bamisepeters(m): 7:37pm On Aug 29
subtlemee:He who finds naughty should see naughty na.
|Re: 5 Reasons People Delete Chats On Their Device - Bamisepeter's Blog by Daniyemi: 1:48pm
I use to tell people cheating isn't just when you open your legs for the opposite sex. When you are deleting text, you are already cheating.
But deleting isn't a bad idea anyway, goes to show how u respect your partner and dnt want he/she hurt. Sometimes even an innocent chat can get us into trouble.
|Re: 5 Reasons People Delete Chats On Their Device - Bamisepeter's Blog by websiteafford: 1:49pm
cool.
|Re: 5 Reasons People Delete Chats On Their Device - Bamisepeter's Blog by modelmike7(m): 1:49pm
Relatable
|Re: 5 Reasons People Delete Chats On Their Device - Bamisepeter's Blog by teemanbastos(m): 1:49pm
lol...... most of the aforementioned above simply bothers on trust...
|Re: 5 Reasons People Delete Chats On Their Device - Bamisepeter's Blog by Sniper12: 1:50pm
If u ever get hold of ur babes facebook message u would certainly almost die. Dey dont delete facebook messages. Na der u go discover all the so called bros in church, toasters and friends have actually tasted the honey pot
|Re: 5 Reasons People Delete Chats On Their Device - Bamisepeter's Blog by xpressng(m): 1:50pm
really
|Re: 5 Reasons People Delete Chats On Their Device - Bamisepeter's Blog by rexericx(m): 1:50pm
Na so
|Re: 5 Reasons People Delete Chats On Their Device - Bamisepeter's Blog by MustiizRaja(m): 1:51pm
nice
|Re: 5 Reasons People Delete Chats On Their Device - Bamisepeter's Blog by spaggyy(m): 1:52pm
BECAUSE OF SARS AND POLICE
|Re: 5 Reasons People Delete Chats On Their Device - Bamisepeter's Blog by Narldon(f): 1:52pm
ok
|Re: 5 Reasons People Delete Chats On Their Device - Bamisepeter's Blog by Youngetskilz23(m): 1:53pm
Same thing wey I do . I go read my babe chats. . I ended up in the intensive Care unit..
|Re: 5 Reasons People Delete Chats On Their Device - Bamisepeter's Blog by BroZuma: 1:53pm
|Re: 5 Reasons People Delete Chats On Their Device - Bamisepeter's Blog by Opakan2: 1:53pm
The major reason is cheating, very common among married ones..
It's not only when you spread legs for other men that you cheat.. when you have emotional or indecent chats with other men getting yourself wet and all that is legit cheating.
For the married dummies among you having platonic affairs with guys on social media.. na so una go do platonic till dem plan for you, come molest you. Fools!
|Re: 5 Reasons People Delete Chats On Their Device - Bamisepeter's Blog by Evaberry(f): 1:53pm
....
|Re: 5 Reasons People Delete Chats On Their Device - Bamisepeter's Blog by EmperorLee(m): 1:54pm
6. Because of Sars
spaggyy:
Omo iya mii
|Re: 5 Reasons People Delete Chats On Their Device - Bamisepeter's Blog by bamisepeters(m): 1:55pm
Sniper12:most don't know it is deletable because it is not as sharp as the whatsapp, bbm and the like...
