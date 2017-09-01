Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Or Woman: Who Cries More When Relationship Breaks? (26478 Views)

But for me I don't cry, why should I but for that one week I drink to stupor, then I move on

Some guys can sha cry...I met one wey small thing ...em don start to dey gush out hot tears...to console am go just weak mhe... 16 Likes 2 Shares

Some guys can sha cry...I met one wey small thing ...em don start to dey gush out hot tears...to console am go just weak mhe...









And who says guys don't? We do because when a girl leaves, that's final cos she will never look back.

And who says guys don't? We do because when a girl leaves, that's final cos she will never look back.







Eeyaa! so you cry thou its painful anyway





Where you been, babez?



Midehi2!
Where you been, babez?
Btw, guys cry more when they realize what they've lost. #Speakingfromexperience

Eeyaa! so you cry thou its painful anyway Yeah, I did Yeah, I did

Now i wanna cry...

My ex cried his eyes out when i broke up with him,he sent pictures of tears but who cares? But i am afraid cos he promised to kidnap me.I been dey careful since that day cuz the guy is very dangerous. 21 Likes 2 Shares

No worry, if dem kidnap you, AlhajiPablo go pay ransom.

[quote author=Blackhawk01 post=59941980][/quote]That guy won't demand ransome i am very sure of that. 2 Likes

lol....everyone can cry depending on your emotional trauma,, 7 Likes

for the first 6 months, girls



after 16 months, guys 11 Likes

this thread is making me 'cryful' 9 Likes

[quote author=Blackhawk01 post=59941980][/quote] 1 Like

Midehi2!



Where you been, babez?



Btw, guys cry more when they realize what they've lost. #Speakingfromexperience bn around dear.....hmmm! that ur "babez" in Gotham movie ...lol



bn around dear.....hmmm! that ur "babez" in Gotham movie ...lol
If a guy shud cry cos am breaking up with him, i might reconsider

.. I could get really down but crying is a No No . Why on earth will I cry because of a broken relationship.. I could get really down but crying is a No No . 12 Likes 2 Shares

this thread is making me 'cryful' Oh don't cry my friend Oh don't cry my friend

Why on earth will I cry because of a broken relationship .. I could get really down but crying is a No No . hmm hmm

My ex cried his eyes out when i broke up with him,he sent pictures of tears but who cares? But i am afraid cos he promised to kidnap me.I been dey careful since that day cuz the guy is very dangerous. Baddest babe Baddest babe

mhe cry for a girl huh?? IMPOSICANT!!! never, ah say never and never shall I do that... this bitches ain't loyal... at all! 15 Likes

Girls cry more o, my friend can cry for Africa, any lil quarrel, she is already crying, I will be the one consoling her.



Then when I had issues with my relationship, she was expecting me to cry but I was holding it together, I will be like" me cry, say person die? soldier go, soldier come, barrack still dey and she will be like "Babe you dey try o"



I'm not emotional sha and I cried a lot when I was little though. 1 Like

lol....everyone can cry depending on your emotional trauma,, Death news throws me off balance, serious cry with cartahh coming out from my nose. Death news throws me off balance, serious cry with cartahh coming out from my nose. 1 Like

Why on earth will I cry because of a broken relationship .. I could get really down but crying is a No No . People express their emotions differently, some people cry and it makes them feel better, while people like us won't cry but it will weigh heavily on our heart. People express their emotions differently, some people cry and it makes them feel better, while people like us won't cry but it will weigh heavily on our heart. 7 Likes

People express their emotions differently, some people cry and it makes them feel better, while people like us won't cry but it will weigh heavily on our heart. Yea.. True, people react to things differently.

Sometimes I think I'm weird,I mean I've lost people who were really close to me and no I didn't cry, so a broken relationship wouldn't even serve as threat to my tear duct. Yea.. True, people react to things differently.Sometimes I think I'm weird,I mean I've lost people who were really close to me and no I didn't cry, so a broken relationship wouldn't even serve as threat to my tear duct. 3 Likes

Yea.. True, people react to things differently.

Sometimes I think I'm weird,I mean I've lost people who were really close to me and no I didn't cry, so a broken relationship wouldn't even serve as threat to my tear duct. I dunno for you o but if its death matter hian, I dey cry like small pikin. I dunno for you o but if its death matter hian, I dey cry like small pikin.

Death news throws me off balance, serious cry with cartahh coming out from my nose. geeze..the death own is worst geeze..the death own is worst

I dunno for you o but if its death matter hian, I dey cry like small pikin. Hehehe Hehehe

Some guys can sha cry...I met one wey small thing ...em don start to dey gush out hot tears...to console am go just weak mhe... you for put breast for he mouth, I bet you, he go stop cry once. you for put breast for he mouth, I bet you, he go stop cry once. 2 Likes 1 Share

Me cry?? Iffahia!

Ill just step out and eat some black azz. 1 Like