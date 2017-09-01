₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Or Woman: Who Cries More When Relationship Breaks? by midehi2(f): 4:49pm On Aug 29
Girls cry more, guys don't, all they say is "Fvck you, shiit do happens"
But for me I don't cry, why should I but for that one week I drink to stupor, then I move on
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Or Woman: Who Cries More When Relationship Breaks? by Jodha(f): 4:54pm On Aug 29
Some guys can sha cry...I met one wey small thing ...em don start to dey gush out hot tears...to console am go just weak mhe...
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Or Woman: Who Cries More When Relationship Breaks? by midehi2(f): 4:54pm On Aug 29
Jodha:
|Re: Man Or Woman: Who Cries More When Relationship Breaks? by 24sqm: 4:55pm On Aug 29
And who says guys don't? We do because when a girl leaves, that's final cos she will never look back.
This reminds me of someone
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Or Woman: Who Cries More When Relationship Breaks? by midehi2(f): 4:56pm On Aug 29
24sqm:Eeyaa! so you cry thou its painful anyway
|Re: Man Or Woman: Who Cries More When Relationship Breaks? by Blackhawk01: 4:59pm On Aug 29
Midehi2!
Where you been, babez?
Btw, guys cry more when they realize what they've lost. #Speakingfromexperience
2 Likes
|Re: Man Or Woman: Who Cries More When Relationship Breaks? by 24sqm: 5:05pm On Aug 29
midehi2:Yeah, I did
|Re: Man Or Woman: Who Cries More When Relationship Breaks? by ImDharay: 5:18pm On Aug 29
Now i wanna cry...
|Re: Man Or Woman: Who Cries More When Relationship Breaks? by Prettythicksmi(f): 5:24pm On Aug 29
My ex cried his eyes out when i broke up with him,he sent pictures of tears but who cares? But i am afraid cos he promised to kidnap me.I been dey careful since that day cuz the guy is very dangerous.
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Or Woman: Who Cries More When Relationship Breaks? by Blackhawk01: 5:34pm On Aug 29
[quote author=Prettythicksmi post=59941687]My ex cried his eyes out when i broke up with him,he sent pictures of tears but who cares? But i am afraid cos he promised to kidnap me.I been dey careful since that day cuz the guy is very dangerous. [/quote
Crazie arse
No worry, if dem kidnap you, AlhajiPablo go pay ransom.
1 Like
|Re: Man Or Woman: Who Cries More When Relationship Breaks? by Prettythicksmi(f): 5:43pm On Aug 29
[quote author=Blackhawk01 post=59941980][/quote]That guy won't demand ransome i am very sure of that.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Or Woman: Who Cries More When Relationship Breaks? by Dillusionist(f): 5:49pm On Aug 29
lol....everyone can cry depending on your emotional trauma,,
7 Likes
|Re: Man Or Woman: Who Cries More When Relationship Breaks? by cuvox(m): 5:57pm On Aug 29
for the first 6 months, girls
after 16 months, guys
11 Likes
|Re: Man Or Woman: Who Cries More When Relationship Breaks? by redbeans(m): 5:57pm On Aug 29
this thread is making me 'cryful'
9 Likes
|Re: Man Or Woman: Who Cries More When Relationship Breaks? by iamJ(m): 6:34pm On Aug 29
[quote author=Blackhawk01 post=59941980][/quote] warbling things na
1 Like
|Re: Man Or Woman: Who Cries More When Relationship Breaks? by midehi2(f): 7:02pm On Aug 29
Blackhawk01:bn around dear.....hmmm! that ur "babez" in Gotham movie ...lol
If a guy shud cry cos am breaking up with him, i might reconsider
|Re: Man Or Woman: Who Cries More When Relationship Breaks? by Dracoe(m): 7:04pm On Aug 29
Why on earth will I cry because of a broken relationship .. I could get really down but crying is a No No .
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Or Woman: Who Cries More When Relationship Breaks? by midehi2(f): 7:05pm On Aug 29
redbeans:Oh don't cry my friend
|Re: Man Or Woman: Who Cries More When Relationship Breaks? by midehi2(f): 7:06pm On Aug 29
Dracoe:hmm
|Re: Man Or Woman: Who Cries More When Relationship Breaks? by midehi2(f): 7:09pm On Aug 29
Prettythicksmi:Baddest babe
|Re: Man Or Woman: Who Cries More When Relationship Breaks? by johncallidon(m): 10:28pm On Aug 29
mhe cry for a girl huh?? IMPOSICANT!!! never, ah say never and never shall I do that... this bitches ain't loyal... at all!
15 Likes
|Re: Man Or Woman: Who Cries More When Relationship Breaks? by Rorachy(f): 11:25pm On Aug 29
Girls cry more o, my friend can cry for Africa, any lil quarrel, she is already crying, I will be the one consoling her.
Then when I had issues with my relationship, she was expecting me to cry but I was holding it together, I will be like" me cry, say person die? soldier go, soldier come, barrack still dey and she will be like "Babe you dey try o"
I'm not emotional sha and I cried a lot when I was little though.
1 Like
|Re: Man Or Woman: Who Cries More When Relationship Breaks? by Rorachy(f): 11:30pm On Aug 29
Dillusionist:Death news throws me off balance, serious cry with cartahh coming out from my nose.
1 Like
|Re: Man Or Woman: Who Cries More When Relationship Breaks? by Rorachy(f): 11:34pm On Aug 29
Dracoe:People express their emotions differently, some people cry and it makes them feel better, while people like us won't cry but it will weigh heavily on our heart.
7 Likes
|Re: Man Or Woman: Who Cries More When Relationship Breaks? by Dracoe(m): 12:07am On Aug 30
Rorachy:Yea.. True, people react to things differently.
Sometimes I think I'm weird,I mean I've lost people who were really close to me and no I didn't cry, so a broken relationship wouldn't even serve as threat to my tear duct.
3 Likes
|Re: Man Or Woman: Who Cries More When Relationship Breaks? by Rorachy(f): 12:15am On Aug 30
Dracoe:I dunno for you o but if its death matter hian, I dey cry like small pikin.
|Re: Man Or Woman: Who Cries More When Relationship Breaks? by Dillusionist(f): 12:19am On Aug 30
Rorachy:geeze..the death own is worst
|Re: Man Or Woman: Who Cries More When Relationship Breaks? by Dracoe(m): 12:27am On Aug 30
Rorachy:Hehehe
|Re: Man Or Woman: Who Cries More When Relationship Breaks? by sydneoik(m): 12:44am On Aug 30
Jodha:you for put breast for he mouth, I bet you, he go stop cry once.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Or Woman: Who Cries More When Relationship Breaks? by Assman: 2:49am On Aug 30
Me cry?? Iffahia!
Ill just step out and eat some black azz.
1 Like
|Re: Man Or Woman: Who Cries More When Relationship Breaks? by rebirthforgoody(f): 8:37am On Aug 30
Yeah girls cry more than guys,I can remember when my ex left me after cheating on me hmmm I cried like tomorrow no deyy
2 Likes
