I have never seen her with other girls. It has always been boys. Let me use this example so you can understand.



8 boys happens to be friends and they are A,B,C,D,E,F,G and H.



First time you saw them together in gathering with the girl. she came with A and left with A. you then have this believe that she is dating A. though they all gist and laugh together like they know each other before.



Another day she came with C and B and left with C and B. But A is not in the gathering.



She became very close to C. You see them on special days that is unusual for non lovers, like Sundays or val day then you think it must definitely be C.



But somehow it looks like the closeness with C drops. she is now very closer to F then you just conclude that she is dating F.



Then you saw her with A yesterday but today with F.



Now you are confused and then make conclusion that she is not dating none of this guys but they are all just only friends.



All this guys are Friends and they all know each other. and she is very beautiful and intelligent. just that she just like Being around with guys. and move with the ones with cars that pick and drop her off. before you think she is prostitute no she is not. you always see them arguing and discussing intelligent topic of argument.



But I was thinking maybe because majority of girls are dull. So she cannot get a good intelligent discussion around girls. The only thing most girls know is boob, butt, and boy's. I might be wrong though.

Me cannuh b with a gal that have guys as friends

Shitty things are bound to happen





A guy and a girl cannot be friends.



It is either they have a past romantic history, living in present romance or building the ground work for future romance.



Let us stop deceiving ourselves, the only relationship they can have and I will be half assured is if they are business partners.



All the girls I have dated, they all called me friends and I LOVE YOU entered into the equation from nowhere. Next, we were frolicking under the sheets, so called friend.



This is a secret, the easiest way for a guy to get a girl is to play the friendship card, along the line just change the game by adding romance, checkmate, she is yours.



If you as a girl cannot get female friends, then there is something wrong about you as a person and your attitude.



Guy also have problems and fights but the only time a guy calls a girl friend is when his game to see her pant is not in the advance stage.



Girls beware, you so-called male friends if given the chance will sleep with you without even thinking twice. Except you are transgender or have leprosy.



It is not ethical, someone will get confused along the way.



This is also a precursor to rape in some cases. The day they will gang rape you, your eyes go clear.



This is a guy's secret, we all want to sleep with that beautiful so-called friends of ours.



So girls, keep deceiving yourself.



If your best friend is a boy and he is not hitting on you then:



-You may not be as attractive as you think.



-You have a bad personality and we know guys are tolerant and pussy no dey bite.



-You are being preyed on the till you are vulnerable, he is watching till he can launch. When I don't know, a man can wait if he is certain to conquer.



- You are transgender or blocked.



Your only trusted male friends are:

Husband

Father

Brothers

Sons



Prec1ous:

I still stand by my view.



A guy and a girl cannot be friends.



It is either they have a past romantic history, living in present romance or building the ground work for future romance.



It is not ethical, someone will get confused along the way.



Makydebbie,come and see someone that has sense.

I don't blame her, being friends with guys is a lot easier and quarrel-free, girls and their wahala too much.



Betrayal, gossip, backstabbing, boyfriend snatching, not every girl can stand it from their fellow girls.

I have female "companions" but my real friends are guys.i confide in guys more than ladies.None of my male friends has ever hurt me before but I've been hurt by ladies several times.I prefer male friends to female friends.

If she likes let her have a million male friends,that's none of my business, don't get into a relationship until yuh ready to settle down just watch from a distance n take notes... Relationshipx suck...



Oya I'm done cooking.



Op firstly, I'll tell you, you're not insecure in anyway. You're even smart not to over look it and see it as something normal.



Our nowadays ladies, will say girls do backstab, gossip and other shitty things. Truth is, most guys that are 'acting' nice are not so nice. Ladies! Wake up! They just want to fvck you and move on. There's nothing like guys are more caring than ladies. Of course they want your honeypot so why will they show their real colors? From friend, to bestie, to confidant, to friends with benefits without you knowing how you guys ended up there. Guys are smart, they'll take your excesses, they'll listen to your rant, they'll comfort you. My dear, it's all for the greater good. If you don't like female friends, then be on your own. It's not every boy on the street that is your male friend. Most of them will even see your actions as green light, but then, you're just nice to your 'friend'.



At the end, they just want to fvck you. Later we'll see thread that "all guys are the same". Everything starts from friendship, they'll start from there, when they're done destroying your pussy, you'll be wondering why nigga doesn't have your time again. You gave him the opportunity on a golden platter. Guys are very patient, they'll wait, take your rubbish, fvck, move on and tell their friends. I don talk my own.

Ladies, be wise. You no fit keep yam and goat together, something must happen.



I don create thread on it sef.

I'm coming back to modify.
Oya I'm done cooking.
Op firstly, I'll tell you, you're not insecure in anyway. You're even smart not to over look it and see it as something normal.
Our nowadays ladies, will say girls do backstab, gossip and other shitty things. Truth is, most guys that are 'acting' nice are not so nice. Ladies! Wake up! They just want to fvck you and move on. There's nothing like guys are more caring than ladies. Of course they want your honeypot so why will they show their real colors? From friend, to bestie, to confidant, to friends with benefits without you knowing how you guys ended up there. Guys are smart, they'll take your excesses, they'll listen to your rant, they'll comfort you. My dear, it's all for the greater good. If you don't like female friends, then be on your own. It's not every boy on the street that is your male friend. Most of them will even see your actions as green light, but then, you're just nice to your 'friend'.
At the end, they just want to fvck you. Later we'll see thread that "all guys are the same". Everything starts from friendship, they'll start from there, when they're done destroying your pussy, you'll be wondering why nigga doesn't have your time again. You gave him the opportunity on a golden platter. Guys are very patient, they'll wait, take your rubbish, fvck, move on and tell their friends. I don talk my own.
Ladies, be wise. You no fit keep yam and goat together, something must happen.
I don create thread on it sef.
http://www.nairaland.com/4025368/friendship-opposite-sex#down

♤ its



♤"Normal"

Most of the ladies that insult guys on here are like her. Only few women can boast of having a good female friend. The rest prefer guys

Prec1ous:

I still stand by my view.



A guy and a girl cannot be friends.



It is either they have a past romantic history, living in present romance or building the ground work for future romance.



Let us stop deceiving ourselves, the only relationship they can have and I will be half assured is if they are business partners.



All the girls I have dated, they all called me friends and I LOVE YOU entered into the equation from nowhere. Next, we were frolicking under the sheets, so called friend.



This is a secret, the easiest way for a guy to get a girl is to play the friendship card, along the line just change the game by adding romance, checkmate, she is yours.



If you as a girl cannot get female friends, then there is something wrong about you as a person and your attitude.



Guy also have problems and fights but the only time a guy calls a girl friend is when his game to see her pant is not in the advance stage.



Girls beware, you so-called male friends if given the chance will sleep with you without even thinking twice. Except you are transgender or have leprosy.



It is not ethical, someone will get confused along the way.



This is also a precursor to rape in some cases. The day they will gang rape you, your eyes go clear.



This is a guy's secret, we all want to sleep with that beautiful so-called friends of ours.



So girls, keep deceiving yourself. Well, I can see the angle you're coming from but I have a great female friend. We have been friends from nursery school, we are still friends and will forever be friends if God wills it.



I have never for one day considered dating her, she simply doesn't attract me that way and we each have boundaries that were purposely set to curtail temptations. It is in the mind bro.



I also have a friend, now married that most people thought we dated but we didn't. She told her husband about me and the guy sent me one big MacDowell on my 26th birthday. We both communicate on phone till date, I and him but the communication isn't regular.



Any lady who has male friends is laying with those 'friends' or will one day do so or be raped by one of those 'friends'.



I pity ladies of today how gullible they are. No man is your friend. All your male friends imagine you unclad. Some even masturbate on your pics at home. They will mate with you the day they have the chance. 4 Likes

DarkMagic:

Me cannuh b with a gal that have guys as friends

Shitty things are bound to happen Seconded!

Seconded!
dumped a relationship early this year coz of that. although I knew, thought that she will give me 100% of her time but that didn't happen...

Prec1ous:

I still stand by my view.



A guy and a girl cannot be friends.



It is either they have a past romantic history, living in present romance or building the ground work for future romance.



Let us stop deceiving ourselves, the only relationship they can have and I will be half assured is if they are business partners.



All the girls I have dated, they all called me friends and I LOVE YOU entered into the equation from nowhere. Next, we were frolicking under the sheets, so called friend.



This is a secret, the easiest way for a guy to get a girl is to play the friendship card, along the line just change the game by adding romance, checkmate, she is yours.



If you as a girl cannot get female friends, then there is something wrong about you as a person and your attitude.



Guy also have problems and fights but the only time a guy calls a girl friend is when his game to see her pant is not in the advance stage.



Girls beware, you so-called male friends if given the chance will sleep with you without even thinking twice. Except you are transgender or have leprosy.



It is not ethical, someone will get confused along the way.



This is also a precursor to rape in some cases. The day they will gang rape you, your eyes go clear.



This is a guy's secret, we all want to sleep with that beautiful so-called friends of ours.



So girls, keep deceiving yourself. I bow and tremble!

I bow and tremble!
see sense

My best friend is a boy.



I have more male friends than female



but truth is most guys just use friendship as a cover to start chyking u.



but the beat friendship I have/had have been with guys



guys are more thoughtful and caring than girls



they can sacrifice and go far for friends



a girl will just end up stealing your boyfriend, borrowing your make up shoes and bag and gossiping behind your back 10 Likes

Horlohlah:

My dear, I've seen oo. I'm still shocked see something we were discussing today.

Evaberry:

My best friend is a boy.



I have more male friends than female



but truth is most guys just use friendship as a cover to start chyking u.



but the beat friendship I have/had have been with guys



guys are more thoughtful and caring than girls



they can sacrifice and go far for friends



a girl will just end up stealing your boyfriend, borrowing your make up shoes and bag and gossiping behind your back

A guy will just end up stealing your from your boyfriend.



All the sacrifice he makes is for one ultimate goal.



A guy will just end up stealing your from your boyfriend.
All the sacrifice he makes is for one ultimate goal.
If you are not offering anything in return, you are setting yourself up for harm.

Prec1ous:





A guy will just end up stealing your from your boyfriend.



All the sacrifice he makes is for one ultimate goal.



If you are not offering anything in return, you are setting yourself up for harm.

They wont listen

@op,it depends on individuals.Thou,somany male folks have ulterior motives towards their female friends,if any oportunity avail they wil sample her but that those not mean there are no cool male and female friends.I once had a bossom friend at school back then,many of my gees never believ we aint dating,but i just see her as my sister thou, i benefit from her morethan having relationship with her.

Greene66:





They wont listen

When you want them to be smart they go all DUMBO on you.



They will be the first to shout blue murder whereas they are accessory and culpable in their own RAPE.



I am not defending rapist it that is how it starts, HE IS MY FRIEND!



He spends on you and you think all he wants is THAN YOU?



When you want them to be smart they go all DUMBO on you.
They will be the first to shout blue murder whereas they are accessory and culpable in their own RAPE.
I am not defending rapist it that is how it starts, HE IS MY FRIEND!
He spends on you and you think all he wants is THAN YOU?
I LAUGH.

Prec1ous:





When you want them to be smart they go all DUMBO on you.



They will be the first to shout blue murder whereas they are accessory and culpable in their own RAPE.



I am not defending rapist it that is how it starts, HE IS MY FRIEND!



He spends on you and you think all he wants is THAN YOU?



I LAUGH.

The sad part is that when it happen, we won't be there to say "I told you"

I have a male best friend, there's nothing between us and our relationship has just been perfect..



The help we get from each other and all.. 1 Like

Greene66:





The sad part is that when it happen, we won't be there to say "I told you"

We will not be there.



We will not be there.
Lalasticlala, please move this thread

It's pathetic to think that every guy wants to sleep with any lady her refers to her "female friend". It's even degrading to think that every guy's life revolves around pussy and boobs



Most ladies who comment on this thread really need to grow up. I mean where do they all meet these guys who claim to be their friends but are only nursing the idea of getting them laid ?



Their hypothesis about friendship is shallow and delusional in my own opinion 33 Likes 6 Shares

makydebbie:

I'm coming back to modify.

Oya I'm done cooking.



Op firstly, I'll tell you, you're not insecure in anyway. You're even smart not to over look it and see it as something normal.



Our nowadays ladies, will say girls do backstab, gossip and other shitty things. Truth is, most guys that are 'acting' nice are not so nice. Ladies! Wake up! They just want to fvck you and move on. There's nothing like guys are more caring than ladies. Of course they want your honeypot so why will they show their real colors? From friend, to bestie, to confidant, to friends with benefits without you knowing how you guys ended up there. Guys are smart, they'll take your excesses, they'll listen to your rant, they'll comfort you. My dear, it's all for the greater good. If you don't like female friends, then be on your own. It's not every boy on the street that is your male friend. Most of them will even see your actions as green light, but then, you're just nice to your 'friend'.



At the end, they just want to fvck you. Later we'll see thread that "all guys are the same". Everything starts from friendship, they'll start from there, when they're done destroying your pussy, you'll be wondering why nigga doesn't have your time again. You gave him the opportunity on a golden platter. Guys are very patient, they'll wait, take your rubbish, fvck, move on and tell their friends. I don talk my own, I feel like creating thread on this nonsense sef.

Ladies, be wise. You no fit keep yam and goat together, something must happen.



i believe you are one of those shallow girls that only think of butt,Boob's and dick. no Wonder girls with broad minds are running away from people like you. and looking for male friends.

Whats wrong with it

fineboynl:

i believe you are one of those shallow girls that only think of butt,Boob's and dick. no Wonder girls when broad minds are running away from people like you. and looking for male friends.



You should be reading your "Goodbye to failure in English", and not quoting me.

fineboynl:

i believe you are one of those shallow girls that only think of butt,Boob's and dick. no Wonder girls when broad minds are running away from people like you. and looking for male friends.





Guy free that girl.



If a girl is making a guy her friend, she only knows her heart, she does not know what goes on in the guys heart.



Every smile not a smile, it could be a smirk.



She made a point, attack the point and not her.



I just checked, you are the OP.



Guy free that girl.
If a girl is making a guy her friend, she only knows her heart, she does not know what goes on in the guys heart.
Every smile not a smile, it could be a smirk.
She made a point, attack the point and not her.
I just checked, you are the OP.
I can conclude now that you copied the post, next time, put the source link.

makydebbie:

I'm coming back to modify.

Oya I'm done cooking.



Op firstly, I'll tell you, you're not insecure in anyway. You're even smart not to over look it and see it as something normal.



Our nowadays ladies, will say girls do backstab, gossip and other shitty things. Truth is, most guys that are 'acting' nice are not so nice. Ladies! Wake up! They just want to fvck you and move on. There's nothing like guys are more caring than ladies. Of course they want your honeypot so why will they show their real colors? From friend, to bestie, to confidant, to friends with benefits without you knowing how you guys ended up there. Guys are smart, they'll take your excesses, they'll listen to your rant, they'll comfort you. My dear, it's all for the greater good. If you don't like female friends, then be on your own. It's not every boy on the street that is your male friend. Most of them will even see your actions as green light, but then, you're just nice to your 'friend'.



At the end, they just want to fvck you. Later we'll see thread that "all guys are the same". Everything starts from friendship, they'll start from there, when they're done destroying your pussy, you'll be wondering why nigga doesn't have your time again. You gave him the opportunity on a golden platter. Guys are very patient, they'll wait, take your rubbish, fvck, move on and tell their friends. I don talk my own, I feel like creating thread on this nonsense sef.

Ladies, be wise. You no fit keep yam and goat together, something must happen.



Lalasticlala I no fit rant for nothing make this thread reach fp abi Horlohlah?



there is this mama back then that initiate friendship with me. she smokes and was once a former number one babe for Queen of Jezebel cultism in uni. i heard she spent almost 9 years in school. she knows alot of people bankers, lawyers you name it. and all her friends are guys.



i just like the kind of person she is the way she flow with guys. those rugged babe swag. her big breast has falling, and her big fat butt is still standing. the truth is while we are just friends i was nursing the idea to sleep with her.



she invited me to her house. if not for the fact i was reasoning to lash her. going to her house shouldn't have been part of my plan at all.



i later ran away from her when i notice the type of friendship she is looking for. she tax alot and don't want to work. give me small change their. buy me this and that, i never eat since. was like how is she paying her house rent and other things. i come realized why this anty never marry and why she will probably not. i borrow leg joined leg to avoid her. 5 Likes

Acidosis:









Bro hope you no vex say I expose your people.