Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / 20 Pre-Wedding Photos That Shut Down The Internet - LubeyNaija (19481 Views)

Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos / See The Lovely Pre-wedding Photos That Got People Talking (black is beautiful) / Pre-wedding Photos That Got People Confused And Talking (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Which is why @LubeyNaija, we're taking you down memory lane as we presents you 20 creative pre-wedding photos that got the social media talking.



See below and tell us your favorite...



http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/09/20-pre-wedding-photos-that-shut-down.html?m=1



Cc: Lalasticlala For over some time now, the pre-wedding photo trend has taken over the scene with creative and unique concepts that create lasting memories for intending couples emerging.Which is why @LubeyNaija, we're taking you down memory lane as we presents you 20 creative pre-wedding photos that got the social media talking.See below and tell us your favorite...Cc: Lalasticlala 3 Likes 2 Shares

1 3 Likes







Soon some of them gonna break the internet too saying they marry a wrong man for having phat meat but a cheater and wrong woman for having big azz, big breazz but useless.. 11 Likes 3 Shares

2 5 Likes

3 21 Likes 1 Share





Op which internet are you using to upload all these pictures?



Chai just look at Ubi and Esoro dancing a different music from the one they were playing when the took their pre-wedding pix,marriage is not all about how cute and sexy the pre-wedding pix are. ;DShut down the internetOp which internet are you using to upload all these pictures?Chai just look at Ubi and Esoro dancing a different music from the one they were playing when the took their pre-wedding pix,marriage is not all about how cute and sexy the pre-wedding pix are. 12 Likes

huh 1 Like

4 8 Likes

5 3 Likes

6 5 Likes

Cute bt funny... if dey mess for dat one mouth 4 Likes 1 Share

7 15 Likes 3 Shares

8 44 Likes 2 Shares

9 10 Likes 1 Share

10 9 Likes 1 Share

11 5 Likes

12 13 Likes 1 Share

13 83 Likes 2 Shares

14 34 Likes 2 Shares

15 8 Likes

16 20 Likes 1 Share

17 8 Likes

18 4 Likes

19 12 Likes

20 http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/09/20-pre-wedding-photos-that-shut-down.html?m=1 56 Likes 4 Shares









Let's see if all the "love" and "spark" they claim they have in their pre-wedding shots are still present I wish to see their post wedding shot after two years.Let's see if all the "love" and "spark" they claim they have in their pre-wedding shots are still present 5 Likes

That of the FRSC man and his wife is my favourite. They looked decent, and their poses were simple & real to me 24 Likes 2 Shares

In most of the pictures the men are more good looking than their wives.

LubeyNaijaBlog:

14 My kindda woman.



A lady who is 90% bìtch and 10% Angel. 2 Likes

LubeyNaijaBlog:

8

Cutest couple. Cutest couple. 1 Like 1 Share