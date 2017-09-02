₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,871,100 members, 3,765,183 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 September 2017 at 11:19 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Receives Emir Of Daura & Katsina Gov At His Daura Home.see What He Said(p (7212 Views)
Throwback Photos Of Buhari With Serving Corpers At His Daura Home Many Years Ago / People Of Daura, Katsina Celebrate Buhari's Return From London (Photos) / Bagudu Hirse Kidnapped At Mamman Daura’s Home (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Buhari Receives Emir Of Daura & Katsina Gov At His Daura Home.see What He Said(p by zoba88: 8:34pm
STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE
NIGERIANS CAN LIVE ANYWHERE IN THE COUNTRY WITHOUT RESTRICTIONS – PRESIDENT BUHARI
President Muhammadu Buhari Saturday in Daura, Katsina State, said Nigerians have the constitutional right to live, work and raise their families in any part of the country without restrictions.
Receiving the Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Bello Aminu Masari, at his country home as part of the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, President Buhari reiterated that the Federal Government would guarantee the security of everyone in the country, and ensure protection of all from harassments by reasons of their states of origin, tribes or ethnic backgrounds.
Assuring all Nigerians of their safety, the President said: “Every Nigerian has a right to live, work and thrive in any part of the country, irrespective of their backgrounds.’’
Speaking to newsmen after the visit, Governor Masari said President Buhari had brought so much honour and pride to his home state by living a life of integrity, fairness and kindness to all, a reflection of his fear of God.
He noted that the President’s leadership style had attracted positive global attention to the state, and the country, praying that God would continue to uphold him in good health.
The governor was accompanied on the visit by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk and members of his cabinet.
Garba Shehu
SSA to the President
(Media & Publicity)
September 2, 2017
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/nigerians-can-live-anywhere-in-country.html?m=1
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Receives Emir Of Daura & Katsina Gov At His Daura Home.see What He Said(p by abokibuhari: 8:37pm
Useless dying old ani mal
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Buhari Receives Emir Of Daura & Katsina Gov At His Daura Home.see What He Said(p by yarimo(m): 8:55pm
abokibuhari:
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Receives Emir Of Daura & Katsina Gov At His Daura Home.see What He Said(p by adem30: 8:58pm
abokibuhari:He better pass ur father
24 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Buhari Receives Emir Of Daura & Katsina Gov At His Daura Home.see What He Said(p by abokibuhari: 9:00pm
adem30:
|Re: Buhari Receives Emir Of Daura & Katsina Gov At His Daura Home.see What He Said(p by djevino(m): 9:27pm
adem30:i see
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Receives Emir Of Daura & Katsina Gov At His Daura Home.see What He Said(p by ufuosman(m): 9:34pm
Emir go collect him share. No time
|Re: Buhari Receives Emir Of Daura & Katsina Gov At His Daura Home.see What He Said(p by Uteghe(m): 9:46pm
OGBUAGU OF NDIGBO. CARRY GO TILL 2023.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Receives Emir Of Daura & Katsina Gov At His Daura Home.see What He Said(p by Yakson09: 10:14pm
abokibuhari:useless pigdiot frm potor repub
18 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Buhari Receives Emir Of Daura & Katsina Gov At His Daura Home.see What He Said(p by Nutase(f): 10:17pm
What's red beards name?
Did he use blood to dye his beards?
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Receives Emir Of Daura & Katsina Gov At His Daura Home.see What He Said(p by auntysimbiat(f): 10:18pm
Cool
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Receives Emir Of Daura & Katsina Gov At His Daura Home.see What He Said(p by AWOisaCOWARD: 10:18pm
ok
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari Receives Emir Of Daura & Katsina Gov At His Daura Home.see What He Said(p by meelerh(f): 10:18pm
Sai Buhari
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Receives Emir Of Daura & Katsina Gov At His Daura Home.see What He Said(p by Sexy20: 10:19pm
Wetin konsan me?
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Receives Emir Of Daura & Katsina Gov At His Daura Home.see What He Said(p by misterh(m): 10:19pm
Red beard?
|Re: Buhari Receives Emir Of Daura & Katsina Gov At His Daura Home.see What He Said(p by Badonasty(m): 10:20pm
zoba88:
Ok
|Re: Buhari Receives Emir Of Daura & Katsina Gov At His Daura Home.see What He Said(p by Conductorr1: 10:20pm
So many goat fuckers in one picture
Hope the Salah ram is safe?
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Receives Emir Of Daura & Katsina Gov At His Daura Home.see What He Said(p by ishowdotgmail(m): 10:21pm
abokibuhari:Hater
It will take a long period before ur brain develops well
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Receives Emir Of Daura & Katsina Gov At His Daura Home.see What He Said(p by martineverest(m): 10:21pm
That red bearded man tho
|Re: Buhari Receives Emir Of Daura & Katsina Gov At His Daura Home.see What He Said(p by mastermaestro(m): 10:21pm
abokibuhari:
No matter the political differences, just remember that he is another human being like you.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Receives Emir Of Daura & Katsina Gov At His Daura Home.see What He Said(p by suremanpatriot: 10:23pm
Why are there so many misinformed ppl here givin the President bad names,despite his struggle to improve things. On wht basis are all these shenanigans happening? May God save buhari o!
|Re: Buhari Receives Emir Of Daura & Katsina Gov At His Daura Home.see What He Said(p by IMASTEX: 10:23pm
Okay
|Re: Buhari Receives Emir Of Daura & Katsina Gov At His Daura Home.see What He Said(p by mohince(m): 10:23pm
Long live the lion king!!! Happy eid mubaraq.
|Re: Buhari Receives Emir Of Daura & Katsina Gov At His Daura Home.see What He Said(p by Zane2point4(m): 10:23pm
Youths are just wasting in this country, just look at old grannys with pentium 1 brain we left our country too.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Receives Emir Of Daura & Katsina Gov At His Daura Home.see What He Said(p by sheddyboy01: 10:23pm
All networks.
|Re: Buhari Receives Emir Of Daura & Katsina Gov At His Daura Home.see What He Said(p by mohince(m): 10:24pm
abokibuhari:If there is anything u need badly in ur life is brain.... If u failed to reinstate ur brain... Then i guess the only option left is ned stark!! Only GOT watchers will understand
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Receives Emir Of Daura & Katsina Gov At His Daura Home.see What He Said(p by Yomislip: 10:24pm
Nutase:Hahah
|Re: Buhari Receives Emir Of Daura & Katsina Gov At His Daura Home.see What He Said(p by burkingx(f): 10:25pm
|Re: Buhari Receives Emir Of Daura & Katsina Gov At His Daura Home.see What He Said(p by Franco93: 10:25pm
Everyone have freedom to live wherever they want but no one have the freedom to say whatever they want.
|Re: Buhari Receives Emir Of Daura & Katsina Gov At His Daura Home.see What He Said(p by greatiyk4u(m): 10:25pm
Sai Baba the man of the moment
Your presence restores the hope of peace, serenity, tranquility, accountability,unity, dignity and most importantly INTEGRITY!
2 Likes 1 Share
New Cabinet: Oby Ezekwesili Opts Out / Pro-biafran Countries Send Reps To Ojukwu Burial / Please Where Is Dr Umana Now-nigerian First 419er?
Viewing this topic: beelove, Mrmaiinas, Horo(m), bskyb(m), pampamafolabi8, Tobescol(m), 234GT(m), Asek1(m), delezac(m), senola1, Xtia(m), hitmanogo, Nwobosi, Adekunleideology(m), binajiya(m), 22General(m), Davoneskay(m), sweetiepie4(f), Egodons(m), Hassan080196(m), nazzy1908, Malcolmx12, Bozelala, kollistic(m), Ghostscript(m), Sexy20, aliutasiu, kunlap02(m), CoolestJoe, yns4real, kellyjoesteve(m), franciskaine(m), sirelliot, classicopera, viktorlee(m), Babanah, Smfa, FunkyAlhaji2015(m), beejay247, sirssb(m), lilfizzie, beejay4all(m), Ejaisky(f), sholatech(m) and 103 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 191