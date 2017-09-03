Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Only Northerners Seek The Re-arrest Of Nnamdi Kanu - Afenifere (8419 Views)

In a recent interview with Punch, the national publicity secretary of the group, Yinka Odumakin implied that only people from the Northern region of the country seek the re-arrest of Kanu.



He said;



To start with, experience has shown that arrest cannot resolve the question of self-determination. Two years ago, who knew Nnamdi Kanu? Maybe he was just on the Internet or Radio Biafra. But when he was arrested and detained for over a year he became popular.



You realise today that when he is addressing crowds in the South-East, thousands gather and follow (him). They (government) made him popular. If they rearrest him, they are going to further popularise him and bring into focus the issues he is fighting for. Why don’t they deal with the issues, solve the nationality question and render his achievements ineffective? His arrest will not resolve the matter. Even if they sentence Kanu to death today, another person will rise — once they refuse to resolve the matter.



On the other hand, when you talk about the rule of law, that lady that symbolises justice is blindfolded. The essence of that is, she is no respecter of persons — she delivers justice to whoever offends the law. But then, you begin to go after Kanu and some people get up in Arewa land to say leave our land. The Kaduna governor says, ‘Go and arrest them.’



The vice president says, ‘Arrest them.’ The minister of interior then says, ‘No, they said they were misquoted.’ The thing the minister said they were misquoted on, they sat with governors from the North to say they were suspending the order (notice to quit given to Igbo in the North), and they were holding a press conference in Sheraton.



In fact, one of the (Arewa) youths, when they were looking for them, said, ‘If I’m declared wanted, I will give myself up.’ Even (for security agents) to invite them for a 30-minute chat and let them go, they didn’t do that. When you refuse to do that, you create problems for the rule of law; you show that there’s a double standard. That is not how to build an inclusive country.



Not that we endorse everything that Kanu is doing, but we are saying in order not to overheat the polity, what we need now is (for the Federal Government) to address the issues that have given rise to agitations. If we begin the process of restructuring this country, the separatist groups will be at bay. But if we don’t address these issues, you’re giving them, added energy.



When asked about Kanu's violation of his bail conditions, Odumakin said;



When you are granted bail, that is not the end of the matter. The bail means you can go home while the case continues. They have a case in court; let them go to the court. It goes beyond the whole question of courts. Kanu has not been put before the court for killing anybody, burning property or doing anything wrong. All they are taking him to court for is for statements they said he made.



Arewa youths made statements that threatened the unity of the country; they (government) said they should be arrested. The police did not arrest them. The minister of interior came out and started making excuses that the youths said they were misquoted.



Why didn’t he say Kanu said he was misquoted? Now, those who are in favour of (Kanu’s) re-arrest are from the same section of the country where the Arewa youths come from. People can begin to draw insinuations that they are quick to ask for Kanu’s re-arrest because he is not from their section of the country, while they are shielding those who are from their section of the country. That’s why I’m talking about inclusiveness. So, it goes beyond taking Kanu to court. It’s on the basis of the same question of what Kanu said that they arrested him in the first place. Arewa youths made pronouncements that threatened the unity of Nigeria.



To date, the police could not invite them for a chat; (not) even to take them to a five-star hotel and interrogate them over drinks, pepper soup and groundnuts. To let them be roaming free and even for the minister of interior to be making very lame and unintelligent excuses for them — what kind of country are you building? The boys never said they were misquoted.



When they suspended their notice to quit, they repeated everything they said. That minister should have resigned by now. We are not holding the fort for Kanu at all. We are saying if you want to apply the law, you must apply it evenly; not a law for a section and another law for another section. That cannot work. In fact, that will create more problems and give more sympathy to Kanu.



In other words, Yoruba people have rejected Sarraki.









Terrible.

the fact is that only illiterates and those who are not enlightened enough to know that arresting Kanu will do more harm than good

the guy is capitalizing on the weakness and loopholes of the government to win over the mind of people so rather than dealing with force why not cover those loopholes and strengthen those weaknesses

If the government wants to test the ultimate yield strength of the unity of this country then they should arrest the guy. 79 Likes 4 Shares

Because Yoruba and Middle Belters have since port to freedom....

Core North are actually on their own. Yet they don't know it. 63 Likes 4 Shares

Yet some morons will keep losing slip by opening multiple threads daily jus to make noise nd spite those dey call IPOBs and d Kanu guy.. I bet they'll com and deny their own AFENIFERE.. 45 Likes 2 Shares

Because they are the main beneficiary of the status quo...bar the BMCs on NL. 20 Likes 1 Share

Northerners especially the fulanis are abusing the goodwill of other Nigerians using DSS, army and police to rape the goodwill of Nigerians

Soon they will ask for others to show good faith and there will be none left. 40 Likes

Cos they are the Chief beneficiaries of the injustices in the Land.



They Hate Merit. Hate Hardwork. Hate Truth. Hate Justice.



Only Love oppression... 38 Likes 1 Share

Yet some morons will keep losing slip by opening multiple threads daily jus to make noise nd spite those dey call IPOBs and d Kanu guy.. I bet they'll com and deny their own AFENIFERE.. And how do you know any of these people are actually Yoruba in the first place? Just how difficult do you think it is to open a new Nairaland account and claim to be from any part of the country, the planet or even the galaxy? What's stopping me from saying I am a Zeta Reticulan from Alpha Centauri?



The real people to blame are all the gullible id.iots who ignore the statements of well-known Yoruba politicians, writers and activists in support of restructuring and decentralization, but are quick to seize on statements by individual anonymous commenters or unknown "youth" groups as "proof" of what most Yoruba people must be thinking: you pretend Afenifere, Fayose, Fani-Kayode and Wole Soyinka are only speaking for themselves, but need no convincing that "sarrki" and other anonymous "One Nigeria" diehards were elected by all Yorubas as their legitimate online representatives, even though these people probably aren't even Yoruba to begin with!



There's a term for such thinking: it's called And how do you know any of these people are actually Yoruba in the first place? Just how difficult do you think it is to open a new Nairaland account and claim to be from any part of the country, the planet or even the galaxy? What's stopping me from saying I am a Zeta Reticulan from Alpha Centauri?The real people to blame are all the gullible id.iots who ignore the statements of well-known Yoruba politicians, writers and activists in support of restructuring and decentralization, but are quick to seize on statements by individual anonymous commenters or unknown "youth" groups as "proof" of what most Yoruba peoplebe thinking: you pretend Afenifere, Fayose, Fani-Kayode and Wole Soyinka are only speaking for themselves, but need no convincing that "sarrki" and other anonymous "One Nigeria" diehards were elected by all Yorubas as their legitimate online representatives, even though these people probably aren't even Yoruba to begin with!There's a term for such thinking: it's called confirmation bias , and it's what you get when raging anti-Yoruba tribalists go out of their way to look for "evidence" to support the prejudices they probably imbibed with their mothers' milk, well before ever even meeting any Yoruba people. 39 Likes 5 Shares

Even after Jesus Christ was crusified his disciples continued to spread the gospel. Arrest Kanu and one hundred Kanu's will continue were he stopped. 27 Likes 2 Shares

the fact is that only illiterates and those who are not enlightened enough to know that arresting Kanu will do more harm than good

the guy is capitalizing on the weakness and loopholes of the government to win over the mind of people so rather than dealing with force why not cover those loopholes and strengthen those weaknesses

And how do you know any of these people are actually Yoruba in the first place? Just how difficult do you think it is to open a new Nairaland account and claim to be from any part of the country, the planet or even the galaxy? What's stopping me from saying I am a Zeta Reticulan from Alpha Centauri?



The real people to blame are all the gullible id.iots who ignore the statements of well-known Yoruba politicians, writers and activists in support of restructuring and decentralization, but are quick to seize on statements by individual anonymous commenters or unknown "youth" groups as "proof" of what most Yoruba people must be thinking: you pretend Afenifere, Fayose, Fani-Kayode and Wole Soyinka are only speaking for themselves, but need no convincing that "sarrki" and other anonymous "One Nigeria" diehards were elected by all Yorubas as their legitimate online representatives, even though these people probably aren't even Yoruba to begin with!



There's a term for such thinking: it's called confirmation bias, and it's what you get when raging anti-Yoruba tribalists go out of their way to look for "evidence" to support the prejudices they probably imbibed with their mothers' milk, well before ever even meeting any Yoruba people.

It's d consistency and how full blown their bigotry has gotten dat has made it hard to ignore dem as portrayed. In truth these online sycophants are really d major players in d now full blown e-war.. It's d consistency and how full blown their bigotry has gotten dat has made it hard to ignore dem as portrayed. In truth these online sycophants are really d major players in d now full blown e-war.. 2 Likes

Even after Jesus Christ was crusified his disciples continued to spread the gospel. Arrest Kanu and one hundred Kanu's will continue were he stopped.













When he (Kanu) was arrested by the zoo keeper, who dare to come out for the yeeebhoes?? When he (Kanu) was arrested by the zoo keeper, who dare to come out for the yeeebhoes?? 2 Likes

It's d consistency and how full blown their bigotry has gotten dat has made it hard to ignore dem as portrayed. In truth these online sycophants are really d major players in d now full blown e-war..

Take it or leave it, Core Northerners are actually impersonating Yorubas in Nairaland to fan the feud between the south. Take it or leave it, Core Northerners are actually impersonating Yorubas in Nairaland to fan the feud between the south. 24 Likes

So Yoruba Muslims are now regarded as northerners?

No wonder they look up to the Sokoto caliphate for directions. 9 Likes

It's d consistency and how full blown their bigotry has gotten dat has made it hard to ignore dem as portrayed. In truth these online sycophants are really d major players in d now full blown e-war.. Have you considered that some of them are either benefiting directly from the status quo, or are being paid to foment trouble online? How else to explain the publicity given to all these anti-restructuring, anti-IPOB "Yoruba youth" groups no Yoruba person has ever heard of? Just because a few lunatics and paid agents insist they are Yoruba - even though they haven't even shown they can speak the language - doesn't mean they are telling the truth.



It's the easiest thing in the world to pay some hungry nonentities to make noise in front of the cameras - remember the "Ohanaeze Youth Council" that was protesting against Bukola Saraki's trial, or the Have you considered that some of them are either benefiting directly from the status quo, or are being paid to foment trouble online? How else to explain the publicity given to all these anti-restructuring, anti-IPOB "Yoruba youth" groups no Yoruba person has ever heard of? Just because a few lunatics and paid agents insist they are Yoruba - even though they haven't even shown they can speak the language - doesn't mean they are telling the truth.It's the easiest thing in the world to pay some hungry nonentities to make noise in front of the cameras - remember the "Ohanaeze Youth Council" that was protesting against Bukola Saraki's trial, or the "Youth Earnestly Ask for Abacha" campaign ran by Daniel Kanu back in 1997. 10 Likes 1 Share

Take it or leave it, Core Northerners are actually impersonating Yorubas in Nairaland to fan the feud between the south.





Am a YORUBA Man!





But believe me Biafra is not the way forward! Am a YORUBA Man!But believe me Biafra is not the way forward! 1 Like 1 Share

Am a YORUBA Man!





But believe me Biafra is not the way forward! you're not a toru man because a true Yoruba man would face how to make his region better rather than how to oppose biafrans who're fighting to make their own region better. you're not a toru man because a true Yoruba man would face how to make his region better rather than how to oppose biafrans who're fighting to make their own region better. 45 Likes 2 Shares

the fact is that only illiterates and those who are not enlightened enough to know that arresting Kanu will do more harm than good

the guy is capitalizing on the weakness and loopholes of the government to win over the mind of people so rather than dealing with force why not cover those loopholes and strengthen those weaknesses

If the government wants to test the ultimate yield strength of the unity of this country then they should arrest the guy.

Your forgetting one important fact in all this. Arewa Youth and ND militants both issuesd tribal quit notices. The government didn't arrest either group and decided to go after Kanu only. The government can easily say they are prioritizing who they want to arrest now. The bias factor is their but only as a case of uneven enforcement law.



They have 3 options. Ignore everyone, arrest some (Kanu), go After all of them. Any good media guy can spin the story. Internationally they would probably want even arrested but can force that. They won't arrest him unless courts say he broke bail and don't care to vary his bail conditions. Your forgetting one important fact in all this. Arewa Youth and ND militants both issuesd tribal quit notices. The government didn't arrest either group and decided to go after Kanu only. The government can easily say they are prioritizing who they want to arrest now. The bias factor is their but only as a case of uneven enforcement law.They have 3 options. Ignore everyone, arrest some (Kanu), go After all of them. Any good media guy can spin the story. Internationally they would probably want even arrested but can force that. They won't arrest him unless courts say he broke bail and don't care to vary his bail conditions. 2 Likes

When he (Kanu) was arrested by the zoo keeper, who dare to come out for the yeeebhoes?? like you didn't have sleepless nights during his incarceration, even the zoo keeper did. like you didn't have sleepless nights during his incarceration, even the zoo keeper did. 3 Likes

Even after Jesus Christ was crusified his disciples continued to spread the gospel. Arrest Kanu and one hundred Kanu's will continue were he stopped. GBAM!!! GBAM!!! 6 Likes

you're not a toru man because a true Yoruba man would face how to make his region better rather than how to oppose biafrans who're fighting to make their own region better.





Guy, succession is not the option, no region have ever been better since the said independence! even the North.







Saying Biafra is the solution makes it deluded. Mind you, I don't think you need "Ifa" to tell you that the move is political motivated! Guy, succession is not the option, no region have ever been better since the said independence! even the North.Saying Biafra is the solution makes it deluded. Mind you, I don't think you need "Ifa" to tell you that the move is political motivated! 1 Like

PDP Afenifere...The Same group that adopted Jonathan, as presidential Candidate in 2015





When asked about Kanu's violation of his bail conditions, Odumakin said;



When you are granted bail, that is not the end of the matter. The bail means you can go home while the case continues. They have a case in court; let them go to the court. It goes beyond the whole question of courts. Kanu has not been put before the court for killing anybody, burning property or doing anything wrong. All they are taking him to court for is for statements they said he made.







You see the above? The PDP apologist couldn't must a coherent answer..... You see the above? The PDP apologist couldn't must a coherent answer..... 1 Like

As I've always maintained, even though kanu and the rest of his followers are goats, the way the north is handling this issue is only turning the other regions(SS, SW & MB) against them. With their little education hence little media presence, it is only a matter of time before it's game over for them. 10 Likes 1 Share