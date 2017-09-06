₦airaland Forum

Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by Kolababe: 1:42pm
An angry Nigerian wife, Ndidi Onyekwelu has taken to Facebook to call out her husband and share photos of him and his colleague, who is married,smooching and pressing each other in dangerous places. Ndidi alleged she is having an affair with her husband.

According to her, the woman is married with two kids and is allegedly fond of sleeping around with other married men. She wrote;

"Josephine ekerette i can see dat u are in d habit of bleeping oda women’s husbands despite d fact dat u a married woman with 2 kids. I dont care wether u se jazz or not but dis will b ur last. I pity ur husband who decided to marry a waste of woman’s labour and a public latrine like u. A woman of easy virtue", she wrotes.

http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details?id=7102

Hmm

Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by rossyc(f): 1:44pm
This one strong o...Buh seriously some people are shameless.

Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by Keneking: 1:45pm
But where is Mynd44 sef shocked shocked
Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by madridguy(m): 1:45pm
tongue tongue
Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by Criis(m): 1:46pm
Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by medexico(m): 2:01pm
Oh Allah! please gimme a faithful wife.

Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by pocohantas(f): 2:02pm
You pity her husband?
Pity yourself too nah... grin

When married man sleeps with married woman, what do we call it? Double adultery?

Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by fuckerstard: 2:02pm
Afefe ti feeeeeeeee

Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by WebSurfer(m): 2:06pm
An angry Nigerian wife, Ndidi Onyekwelu has taken to Facebook to call out her husband and share photos of him and his colleague, who is married,smooching. Ndidi alleged she is having an affair with her husband.

According to her, the woman is married with two kids and is allegedly fond of sleeping around with other married men. She wrote;

"Josephine ekerette i can see dat u are in d habit of bleeping oda women’s husbands despite d fact dat u a married woman with 2 kids. I dont care wether u se jazz or not but dis will b ur last.I pity ur husband who decided to marry a waste of woman’s labour and a public latrine like u. A woman of easy virtue", she wrotes.
So your own husband is not a waste too.. issorite

Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by Florblu(f): 2:11pm
But who snapped them?
That fellow is EVIL
Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by iamJ(m): 2:15pm
grin

Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by Fkforyou(m): 2:30pm
How that fvck did he allow the picture of him being in a compromising situation to be taken.

Apparently this man only knows how to fvck but isn't smart enough to cover his tracks... undecided

If he is not the owner of the organization he works, then he is fvcked... undecided

He just ruined his reputation, well except he is shameless... undecided

Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by Evaberry(f): 3:22pm
This woman must be a jealous wife.

The man might just be the playful type who's just playing with the young lady, just a peck and if you look at the picture closely you can see he forced it as she is putting some kind of resistance.

Without verifying she has gone to social media to slam infidelity on him.


Like my people will say she's only doing herself! she won't leave him so she's just ruining his reputation and it will still affect her. Wife of an adulterer, how can you publicly disgrace a man you call your husband


why are women so irrational? They are always jumping to conclusions.

Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by MrBrownJay1(m): 4:00pm
yet she didnt blast the bastard of a husband she married?! as usual, women are quick to blame the other woman while disregarding the fact that it takes TWO to tango!

Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by moorevic(m): 4:10pm
Please where is that dangerous place i want to press them even enter.
Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by IamAirforce1: 4:13pm
cheesy cheesy
Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by kingxsamz(m): 4:23pm
naww o
Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by joyfavour(f): 4:24pm
ok ooooo
Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by kkaluko: 4:24pm
Savage wife.. .. The thing be say person wen dey mad no dey shame, na him family the shame dey catch

Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by Kylekent59: 4:24pm
Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by DJInfluence: 4:25pm
And she no yab her husband? I used to think it takes 2 to tangle. guess i was wrong.
Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by kennygee(f): 4:25pm
Two married idiots.
Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by vibratingpenis: 4:26pm
here we go again
Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by enemyofprogress: 4:26pm
I sawed it on Facebook but I didn't believed it


Pusssy sweet pass pussssssy
Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by itiswellandwell: 4:26pm
Hmmmmm. Blurring their faces makes this thread a useless one.

Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by Rorachy(f): 4:26pm
Its childish, she shouldn't have disgraced her husband like that, no matter what, he is still her husband and if he fall, she falls too.


But what do people see in dating married men?

I can't do that.

Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by royalamour(m): 4:26pm
Evaberry:
This woman must be a jealous wife.

The man might just be the playful type who's just playing with the young lady, just a peck and if you look at the picture closely you can see he forced it as she is putting some kind of resistance.

Without verifying she has gone to social media to slam infidelity on him.


Like my people will say she's only doing herself! she won't leave him so she's just ruining his reputation and it will still affect her. Wife of an adulterer, how can you publicly disgrace a man you call your husband


why so women so irrational? They are always jumping to conclusions.

What is this one saying?

Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by AuroraB(f): 4:27pm
Hehehehe
I knew it would make a landfall on NL FP grin
Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by cuedish: 4:27pm
kkaluko:
Savage wife.. .. The thing be say person wen dey mad no dey shame, na him family the shame dey catch
Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by pauljumbo: 4:28pm
This woman

Two wrongs don't make a right
Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by seunAccount: 4:28pm
Imagine.
NL is stealing our mb imagine 105kb to open this page.

