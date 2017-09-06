₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,873,231 members, 3,772,713 topics. Date: Wednesday, 06 September 2017 at 04:45 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague (8576 Views)
Married Lady Exposes A Sexually Starved Man On Facebook Asking Her For Sex(pics) / Lady Exposes A Married Man Begging Her For Sex Online (photos) / Lady Exposes Her Boyfriend Who Pretends Not To Know Her In Public (Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by Kolababe: 1:42pm
An angry Nigerian wife, Ndidi Onyekwelu has taken to Facebook to call out her husband and share photos of him and his colleague, who is married,smooching and pressing each other in dangerous places. Ndidi alleged she is having an affair with her husband.
According to her, the woman is married with two kids and is allegedly fond of sleeping around with other married men. She wrote;
"Josephine ekerette i can see dat u are in d habit of bleeping oda women’s husbands despite d fact dat u a married woman with 2 kids. I dont care wether u se jazz or not but dis will b ur last. I pity ur husband who decided to marry a waste of woman’s labour and a public latrine like u. A woman of easy virtue", she wrotes.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details?id=7102
1 Share
|Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by Kolababe: 1:42pm
Hmm
SEE ALL THEIR UNCENSORED PHOTOS HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details?id=7102
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by rossyc(f): 1:44pm
This one strong o...Buh seriously some people are shameless.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by Keneking: 1:45pm
But where is Mynd44 sef
|Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by madridguy(m): 1:45pm
|Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by Criis(m): 1:46pm
|Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by medexico(m): 2:01pm
Oh Allah! please gimme a faithful wife.
8 Likes
|Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by pocohantas(f): 2:02pm
You pity her husband?
Pity yourself too nah...
When married man sleeps with married woman, what do we call it? Double adultery?
18 Likes
|Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by fuckerstard: 2:02pm
Afefe ti feeeeeeeee
1 Like
|Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by WebSurfer(m): 2:06pm
Kolababe:So your own husband is not a waste too.. issorite
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by Florblu(f): 2:11pm
But who snapped them?
That fellow is EVIL
|Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by iamJ(m): 2:15pm
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by Fkforyou(m): 2:30pm
How that fvck did he allow the picture of him being in a compromising situation to be taken.
Apparently this man only knows how to fvck but isn't smart enough to cover his tracks...
If he is not the owner of the organization he works, then he is fvcked...
He just ruined his reputation, well except he is shameless...
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by Evaberry(f): 3:22pm
This woman must be a jealous wife.
The man might just be the playful type who's just playing with the young lady, just a peck and if you look at the picture closely you can see he forced it as she is putting some kind of resistance.
Without verifying she has gone to social media to slam infidelity on him.
Like my people will say she's only doing herself! she won't leave him so she's just ruining his reputation and it will still affect her. Wife of an adulterer, how can you publicly disgrace a man you call your husband
why are women so irrational? They are always jumping to conclusions.
27 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by MrBrownJay1(m): 4:00pm
yet she didnt blast the bastard of a husband she married?! as usual, women are quick to blame the other woman while disregarding the fact that it takes TWO to tango!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by moorevic(m): 4:10pm
Please where is that dangerous place i want to press them even enter.
|Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by IamAirforce1: 4:13pm
|Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by kingxsamz(m): 4:23pm
naww o
|Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by joyfavour(f): 4:24pm
ok ooooo
|Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by kkaluko: 4:24pm
Savage wife.. .. The thing be say person wen dey mad no dey shame, na him family the shame dey catch
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by Kylekent59: 4:24pm
NAIRALAND PROTEST
BRING NWAMAIKPE BACK.
Click like if you want him back, click share if you don't want him back
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by DJInfluence: 4:25pm
And she no yab her husband? I used to think it takes 2 to tangle. guess i was wrong.
|Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by kennygee(f): 4:25pm
Two married idiots.
|Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by vibratingpenis: 4:26pm
here we go again
|Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by enemyofprogress: 4:26pm
I sawed it on Facebook but I didn't believed it
Pusssy sweet pass pussssssy
|Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by itiswellandwell: 4:26pm
Hmmmmm. Blurring their faces makes this thread a useless one.
Check my signature for your quality full capacity powerbank
|Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by Rorachy(f): 4:26pm
Its childish, she shouldn't have disgraced her husband like that, no matter what, he is still her husband and if he fall, she falls too.
But what do people see in dating married men?
I can't do that.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by royalamour(m): 4:26pm
Evaberry:
What is this one saying?
5 Likes
|Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by AuroraB(f): 4:27pm
Hehehehe
I knew it would make a landfall on NL FP
|Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by cuedish: 4:27pm
kkaluko:
|Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by pauljumbo: 4:28pm
This woman
Two wrongs don't make a right
|Re: Lady Exposes Cheating Husband, Shares Photo Of Him Romancing Married Colleague by seunAccount: 4:28pm
Imagine.
NL is stealing our mb imagine 105kb to open this page.
Where Do You Want To Spend D Xmas / He Does Not Believe Me / I Need Help!
Viewing this topic: elmisti(m), Abraku(m), samomoli, Antoeni(m), obyno1010, Behappie(m), teewhydope(m), Tedassie(m), tinajohn, Isapro1, andyanders, otswag(m), sammie90, Ablan(m), anon45, sinola, Luenberger, fisqo2mm(m), agabusta, cielo(m), simple87, Dammyllionaire(m), McDreKing(m), stefanweeks, reubenobi(m), igbeke, Aduksade(f), Jiang(m), SapeeSky, Dikolas(m), hennybee(m), ola30(m), 9hmo(m), AnonyNymous(m), kachiz(m), john4reala(m), faceURfront(m), ogbada33, ikesim, olembe23(m), goakky2010, Begino1, emmyniftyyem(f), Highbhee(m), RichnNice247(m), Carlmax(m), linkfemo, Kolababe, rookidmart, Rollymax77(m), Smile31(f), soberdrunk(m), bsalawu, BleSSedMee(f), victor768(m), emeka2847, Nzube1010(m), Yoola2007, platinumricky(m), Soloblincus(m), kton(m), skot, jonadaft, LMAyedun(m), linearity, caxtonomy(m), FISAYOADEX(m), JohnieWalker12(m), Cladez(m), Sugarbear007(m), b0rn2fuck(m), myadekunle, agogoeyo3, IamShiningStar(f), mattychuks2017, ussy09(m), Mawlana, BossOluwendy(m), musocious, MoodysMood, kvngkay, korday, miltonchux(m), Subtlelad(m), Talkingboy, Confor(m), Alexrayz(m), kelljuili(m), weiren(m), AllyPolly, Ecoway, allstarfestus, nduchucks, Kyase(m), ableguy(m), Trinicol3, emerged01(m), tanwiz, permsec, smalls001, dominicnuel(m), tgmservice, bluebella(m), Lbrasi, biuti(f), twinskenny(m), glowzy, feyiona(m), uscofield, EniHolar(f), olucephas(m), Tmex(m), solution2016, blackbelt(m), xyjoe, Odianose13(m), dbelovd, kaykay70, FX(m), iamfortunate, Apostlevincent(m), Mznaett(f), ivolt, Yhemzie(m), fynex(m), pmc01(m), mufasa007, obinon(m), Enduranceportal, itohanphait(f), expensiveguyman(m), Liyyor, khaffeey(f), Itzurboi(m), andiwam7, spinoff, fredsleem(m), freakcin, slimmaintenance(m), toyad(m), Taj313(m), IamAirforce1, Edusouls(m), realw, hitunes(m), dorox(m), seyiofficial(m), hizick14(m), Shortyy(f), xpool(m), Ramanto(m), michlan(m), KimBerlyie, Balistic4, Immortal08(m), raski04(m), jideaffo(m), ojj(m), DonXavi(m), mrchemist(m), pol01, choo, chidexman(m), lovelygurl(f), 21million(m), luvkia(m), 4X4, 1miccza, TEMITOLU, casspersteve, royalamour(m), agabaI23(m), asawanathegreat(m), bionixs, Bomi(m), MKKO, ashjay001(m), Humulity, nickxtra(m), Handsomecole(m), WebSurfer(m), murshid09(m), Jjason, JOSSYTEM(f), Slynonny(m), crispviv, freelancewriter, solasoulmusic(f), janefarms2015, Osahon7(m), kunty, terrymason(m), noobhagas, arishekola(m), Tweetysparkles(f), alvinjoe(m), pautex, humantoy(m), Sirdy48(m), HokageTravels(m), temitope28(m), DrNeoCortex(m), ibroziney(m), korent265, Spicy128(f), jetson06, geedup(m), nudejimgba, akachianyim, Oluwashegunnn(m), Kumbola, topsy509(m), Donovan, latosin, Wilson4real(m), WORDSENSEI, Yompop(f), Gwazah(m), federalman(m), binger, abdeiz(m), Danialuone, dwhy02, quintybabe(f), Unpredictableme(m), millik(f), talk2percy, amiibaby(f), raumdeuter, Promismike(m), slimmoney(m), TonySpike, ladoney(f), kaffyadeakeem(f), Ereolamide(f), Ojobojo1(m), Lanre4uonly(m), deepwater(f), bosunayoola, Semmarich, IDEKEALUMONA(m), avaa(m), judeogbami, Truckpusher(m), iammee(f), omniwater, KiidaACE(m), oladelemary, hassymo5(m), ifyDean(m), Ayindesegun10(m), Lalas247(f), adrian3000(m), smirn(m), Cecegracen, Oilwell(m), baracutie(f), aoshea18, classc25(f), bibijay123(f), chiefmega, jannyblue(f), kellyebioma, Xandulyn(m), Sam567, lakesidetsnl(m), kaybababa, fabulouskeem(m), Akinaukwa, ugoobest1(m), Yboygimme, sarahs(m), Ikiredodo(m), LastlyFREEDOM, wilsonchilboy(m), IKJ66(m), lordsteve19, Tortivchina(m), Maxem85, Naturalista(f), labake1(f), Samadict(f), successman1234, fredcomsat, Christaks(m), evy1(m), deesmallz, kingdaro(f), Doncharlzy11, Jonjerrie(m), dairo123(m), Kinzman(m), AndyMolarAllwel(f), Macaulay10(m), Sleeke, Triniti(m), Deivid10(m), Plasmbob1(f), Coscyn, oyinsho(f) and 436 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13