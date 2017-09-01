₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,873,343 members, 3,773,156 topics. Date: Wednesday, 06 September 2017 at 08:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / IPOB Members Arrested During Clash With Soldiers At Isigate Get Discharged. PICS (5688 Views)
Soldiers Take Over Isigate In Umuahia Following Clash With IPOB Members. Photos / IPOB Clashes With Soldiers At Isigate, Umuahia... Happening Now / Omoyele Sowore: "Dino Melaye Connived With His Former HOD To Get Discharged" (1) (2) (3) (4)
|IPOB Members Arrested During Clash With Soldiers At Isigate Get Discharged. PICS by Angelanest: 7:37pm
There was jubilation today as the Magistrate Court in Umuahia, Abia State discharged 10 members of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB who were arrested on 4th Sept at Isigate Umuahia following a clash with soldiers.
Reports had it that the military personnel shot a tricycle operator who is also an IPOB member for saying he was a Biafran and so, hung a Biafran flag on his tricycle.
The development led to protest and the military men allegedly called for re-enforcement and began shooting live bullets to disperse the protesters.
The youths pictured with injured faces were received by IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu after their release by the army.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/court-discharges-ipob-members-arrested-clash-soldiers-isigate-photos.html
Photo-credit; Abia Breaking News
|Re: IPOB Members Arrested During Clash With Soldiers At Isigate Get Discharged. PICS by Cyynthia(f): 7:41pm
And the govt keep popularizing the struggle day by day with their stupidity. They have been arrested and released , what has govt achieved with this foolishness now ?
If Nnamdi KANU who stayed in prison for 2 yrz, didn't back out, is it these people that just stayed few days that would get tired of agitation ?.
Nigeria government is getting desperate and they are loosing it all.
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Members Arrested During Clash With Soldiers At Isigate Get Discharged. PICS by fernandez1(m): 7:42pm
Abi u no see
5 Likes
|Re: IPOB Members Arrested During Clash With Soldiers At Isigate Get Discharged. PICS by ritababe(f): 7:43pm
why release them?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Members Arrested During Clash With Soldiers At Isigate Get Discharged. PICS by GameGod(m): 7:45pm
See his face, poverty stricken brainwashed ugly miscreant. I noticed, its mostly the hungry and the wretched igbos that agitate for Biafráud.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Members Arrested During Clash With Soldiers At Isigate Get Discharged. PICS by attackgat: 7:45pm
Arresting a person for putting a Biafran flag in front of a tricycle?
How is it against the law to fly a Biafran flag?
3 Likes
|Re: IPOB Members Arrested During Clash With Soldiers At Isigate Get Discharged. PICS by SaiNigeria: 7:48pm
See how they are all smiling and beaming with confidence.....
That's how is it when you have a strong legal backup.
Nnamdi kanu has succeeded in restoring sanity to Nigeria's legal system
7 Likes
|Re: IPOB Members Arrested During Clash With Soldiers At Isigate Get Discharged. PICS by ahaika23: 7:53pm
GameGod:yea, he's poor, very poor at that but is willing to pay the price for his generation unborn to be free. That's class! Can that be said of you?
47 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: IPOB Members Arrested During Clash With Soldiers At Isigate Get Discharged. PICS by Zeemic(m): 8:00pm
Their legal team is doing great
1 Like
|Re: IPOB Members Arrested During Clash With Soldiers At Isigate Get Discharged. PICS by greatiyk4u(m): 8:05pm
There is nothing in LIFE as risky as taking a STUPID RISK
1 Like
|Re: IPOB Members Arrested During Clash With Soldiers At Isigate Get Discharged. PICS by IloveMoney: 8:20pm
They met with Nnamdi Kanu today....Nnamdi Kanu is truly a leader. No shaking
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eNgkcDZcn8E
2 Likes
|Re: IPOB Members Arrested During Clash With Soldiers At Isigate Get Discharged. PICS by deepwater(f): 8:23pm
If the IPOB legal team could secure bail of their members within 48 hours from the Nigeria system without paying a dime, it is safe to say the Nigeria system operated illegally and has always been operating illegal using fear as their vital tool.
Honestly, I would support any nation that fights for the right of its common citizen.
It feels great to know that your nation would come for your rescue even if you are a Keke driver.
These guys are over 35 years of age on the average and this might be their first time experiencing their ''nation'' fight for them for free.
That would surely give them sense of belonging and full allegiance to the Biafra struggle.
Nigeria failed to identify with all its citizens irrespective of boarders and tribe, hence the continuous strive to secede
8 Likes
|Re: IPOB Members Arrested During Clash With Soldiers At Isigate Get Discharged. PICS by SEOManiac: 8:23pm
Nigeria defeated intellectually...
Now their Morales are higher than before.
The army may have dealt heavy blows on them, but they still stand proud.
They've seen the worst, no shaking again.
5 Likes
|Re: IPOB Members Arrested During Clash With Soldiers At Isigate Get Discharged. PICS by LastSurvivor11: 8:23pm
He's only crime was that he hung Biafra flag on his..
I weak for Nigeria
3 Likes
|Re: IPOB Members Arrested During Clash With Soldiers At Isigate Get Discharged. PICS by Sprumbabafather: 8:24pm
Biafra 2-0 Nigeria yet to score
7 Likes
|Re: IPOB Members Arrested During Clash With Soldiers At Isigate Get Discharged. PICS by Angelanest: 8:24pm
see more photos as they met with Nnamdi Kanu >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/court-discharges-ipob-members-arrested-clash-soldiers-isigate-photos.html
|Re: IPOB Members Arrested During Clash With Soldiers At Isigate Get Discharged. PICS by cr7rooney10(m): 8:24pm
One day ur monkey will go market and never return
1 Like
|Re: IPOB Members Arrested During Clash With Soldiers At Isigate Get Discharged. PICS by Edu3Again: 8:24pm
The Army will never arrest fulani herdsmen that murder
5 Likes
|Re: IPOB Members Arrested During Clash With Soldiers At Isigate Get Discharged. PICS by Lusola15: 8:24pm
Let the igbo's go in peace
I support them 100%, please don't ask me why
14 Likes
|Re: IPOB Members Arrested During Clash With Soldiers At Isigate Get Discharged. PICS by firo08(m): 8:25pm
GameGod:take heart...e pain u? U never see... I guess the next biafra news u will hear then u hAve no option than to hang ur self.
15 Likes
|Re: IPOB Members Arrested During Clash With Soldiers At Isigate Get Discharged. PICS by Lexusgs430: 8:26pm
Are those all his soldiers ?
This joke is becoming entertaining ......
1 Like
|Re: IPOB Members Arrested During Clash With Soldiers At Isigate Get Discharged. PICS by snoopylinus: 8:26pm
Sun must surely rise again...onye na a maka!!
5 Likes
|Re: IPOB Members Arrested During Clash With Soldiers At Isigate Get Discharged. PICS by Handsomecole(m): 8:26pm
poverty and illetacry is a bastard. .. I'm Igbo and proudly Nigerian.
3 Likes
|Re: IPOB Members Arrested During Clash With Soldiers At Isigate Get Discharged. PICS by nicegal76(f): 8:27pm
GameGod:you must be a confused man by saying such nonsense about them,,just know that they are far more better than all your generation put together
6 Likes
|Re: IPOB Members Arrested During Clash With Soldiers At Isigate Get Discharged. PICS by KingsJohnson(m): 8:27pm
ritababe:
I just dey look you
|Re: IPOB Members Arrested During Clash With Soldiers At Isigate Get Discharged. PICS by Bolustical: 8:27pm
nicegal76:They are far better and they are driving KEKE NAPEP?
Stop being daft and stupid
|Re: IPOB Members Arrested During Clash With Soldiers At Isigate Get Discharged. PICS by hardywaltz(m): 8:27pm
Now na morning
|Re: IPOB Members Arrested During Clash With Soldiers At Isigate Get Discharged. PICS by anaton(m): 8:27pm
GameGod:t
I'm not hungry and wretched but I support Biafra
2 Likes
|Re: IPOB Members Arrested During Clash With Soldiers At Isigate Get Discharged. PICS by chinoxstock: 8:27pm
Soon....the sun shall rise..
|Re: IPOB Members Arrested During Clash With Soldiers At Isigate Get Discharged. PICS by Bolustical: 8:28pm
Yes
|Re: IPOB Members Arrested During Clash With Soldiers At Isigate Get Discharged. PICS by sonofdgods: 8:28pm
<b>SHOCKING FACTS ABOUT IPOB</b>
1. IPOB has the most powerful radio station in the whole world.
2. IPOB is one of the richest organisations in the whole world, rich enough to rebuild the whole of Nigeria.
3. IPOB has a secret government you know nothing about, allow Biafra and we'll start elections.
4. IPOB has the most powerful leader in Africa.
5. IPOB has no equal alternative organization.
6. IPOB has more unregistered supporters than registered supporters.
7. IPOB does not pay it's members, it's a voluntary organisation yet it is the biggest and most populous organization in the whole world as it is found in over 100 countries.
8. IPOB has more sabotage within yet they're not significant enough.
9. IPOB stands for the needs of the whole of Africa including Nigeria.
10. IPOB is not fighting for Nnamdi Kanu. IPOB owns Nnamdi Kanu.
11. IPOB is legal!
Protected by international law.
12. IPOB will break Nigeria.
11 Likes 1 Share
Fuel Subsidy Removal: Flavour Nabania Says "nigeria Ebezina" (weep Not Nigeria!) / All Politician Collect Bribe, That Is Why They Dont Want Breakup Of Nigeria / Somewhere Else
Viewing this topic: benueguy(m), Whizzcute(m), Mrchippychappy(m), Mykemore(m), briyane, badmrkt(m), Onyiridike(f), Naziridamos, Racing(m), kingxsamz(m), jayloms, bryce1(m), eyoniggar(m), Mikeln, kasheemawo(m), GENIUS18, kissval1388(m), ORIGENAL(m), fdigital(m), daverebranded(m), adesammy1(m), otomori(m), john4reala(m), translux, PrinceFromDilli(m), McBishop0609, perez100, amjoseph19, chidyjakes(m), Machiavelli1(m), mmb, kelvinUchiha, Kraspo(m), OLP46(m), victorni9t, duchess02(m), naijawealth(m), GratefulHeart23(f), Boyooosa(m), ipob1(m), Bell5(f), papaput2(m), NoBetterNigeria, longejnr, potipher7, Cladez(m), Morenikeji090, LARRY98, Isapro1, Kirigidi(m), Epositive(m), kynbasil01, harrymoney(m), heckymaicon(m), sweetchi1011, Bammzzie(m), Manseydour(m), Tunami(m), SeniorArchitect, obicentlis, Nonychinonso, zordeek, Anthocracy(m), eonyiche, gentlegg(m), Adiwana, AnonyNymous(m), kirikwu, justayo, Nossa(m), Topiipii(m), lokho(m), SSBathroomsLtd(m) and 115 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24