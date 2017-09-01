Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / IPOB Members Arrested During Clash With Soldiers At Isigate Get Discharged. PICS (5688 Views)

Reports had it that the military personnel shot a tricycle operator who is also an IPOB member for saying he was a Biafran and so, hung a Biafran flag on his tricycle.



The development led to protest and the military men allegedly called for re-enforcement and began shooting live bullets to disperse the protesters.



The youths pictured with injured faces were received by IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu after their release by the army.



Source;



And the govt keep popularizing the struggle day by day with their stupidity. They have been arrested and released , what has govt achieved with this foolishness now ?



If Nnamdi KANU who stayed in prison for 2 yrz, didn't back out, is it these people that just stayed few days that would get tired of agitation ?.



Nigeria government is getting desperate and they are loosing it all. 26 Likes 1 Share

Abi u no see 5 Likes

why release them? 1 Like 1 Share

See his face, poverty stricken brainwashed ugly miscreant. I noticed, its mostly the hungry and the wretched igbos that agitate for Biafráud. 10 Likes 1 Share

Arresting a person for putting a Biafran flag in front of a tricycle?



How is it against the law to fly a Biafran flag? 3 Likes

See how they are all smiling and beaming with confidence.....



That's how is it when you have a strong legal backup.



Nnamdi kanu has succeeded in restoring sanity to Nigeria's legal system 7 Likes

GameGod:

See his face, poverty stricken brainwashed miscreant. yea, he's poor, very poor at that but is willing to pay the price for his generation unborn to be free. That's class! Can that be said of you? yea, he's poor, very poor at that but is willing to pay the price for his generation unborn to be free. That's class! Can that be said of you? 47 Likes 5 Shares

Their legal team is doing great 1 Like

There is nothing in LIFE as risky as taking a STUPID RISK 1 Like







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eNgkcDZcn8E They met with Nnamdi Kanu today....Nnamdi Kanu is truly a leader. No shaking 2 Likes

If the IPOB legal team could secure bail of their members within 48 hours from the Nigeria system without paying a dime, it is safe to say the Nigeria system operated illegally and has always been operating illegal using fear as their vital tool.



Honestly, I would support any nation that fights for the right of its common citizen.



It feels great to know that your nation would come for your rescue even if you are a Keke driver.



These guys are over 35 years of age on the average and this might be their first time experiencing their ''nation'' fight for them for free.



That would surely give them sense of belonging and full allegiance to the Biafra struggle.



Nigeria failed to identify with all its citizens irrespective of boarders and tribe, hence the continuous strive to secede 8 Likes

Nigeria defeated intellectually...



Now their Morales are higher than before.



The army may have dealt heavy blows on them, but they still stand proud.



They've seen the worst, no shaking again. 5 Likes

He's only crime was that he hung Biafra flag on his..

I weak for Nigeria 3 Likes

Biafra 2-0 Nigeria yet to score 7 Likes

see more photos as they met with Nnamdi Kanu >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/court-discharges-ipob-members-arrested-clash-soldiers-isigate-photos.html

One day ur monkey will go market and never return 1 Like

The Army will never arrest fulani herdsmen that murder 5 Likes

Let the igbo's go in peace



I support them 100%, please don't ask me why 14 Likes

GameGod:

See his face, poverty stricken brainwashed ugly miscreant. I noticed, its mostly the hungry and the wretched igbos that agitate for Biafráud. take heart...e pain u? U never see... I guess the next biafra news u will hear then u hAve no option than to hang ur self. take heart...e pain u? U never see... I guess the next biafra news u will hear then u hAve no option than to hang ur self. 15 Likes

Are those all his soldiers ?





This joke is becoming entertaining ...... 1 Like

Sun must surely rise again...onye na a maka!! 5 Likes

poverty and illetacry is a bastard. .. I'm Igbo and proudly Nigerian. 3 Likes

GameGod:

See his face, poverty stricken brainwashed ugly miscreant. I noticed, its mostly the hungry and the wretched igbos that agitate for Biafráud. you must be a confused man by saying such nonsense about them,,just know that they are far more better than all your generation put together you must be a confused man by saying such nonsense about them,,just know that they are far more better than all your generation put together 6 Likes

ritababe:

why release them?



I just dey look you I just dey look you

nicegal76:

you must be a confused man by saying such nonsense about them,,just know that they are[b] far more better than all your generation put together[/b] They are far better and they are driving KEKE NAPEP?



Stop being daft and stupid

Now na morning

GameGod:

See his face, poverty stricken brainwashed ugly miscreant. I noticed, its mostly the hungry and the wretched igbos that agitate for Biafráud. t



I'm not hungry and wretched but I support Biafra I'm not hungry and wretched but I support Biafra 2 Likes

Soon....the sun shall rise..

Yes