Fayose Reacts To CNN Mockery Of Nigerian President / Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal / Fayose Reacts To Trump's Victory: "Obama Got What He Did To Jonathan''

He said: “The reality is that Nigerians are suffering and dying, with foods out of their reach and no amount of economic statistics will make meaning to people who cannot afford to eat once daily.”



He described the news of the country being out of recession as similar to that of when it was reported that the country had defeated Boko Haram. “Claiming that Nigeria is out of economic recession without any corresponding effect on the living condition of the people is just like they said Boko Haram had been defeated and over 400 people were killed by the insurgents in the last five months.” The governor also described the reason given for the cancellation of the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday as funny.



“Is it not funny that the same federal government that declared public holiday forgot that there would be a Tuesday after the public holiday and FEC meeting will be held on Wednesday? “Me thinks they should look for another lie next week because the reality is that President Muhammadu Buhari does not have the required mental capacity and strength to rule Nigeria and I maintain that he should consider his health as well as the overall interests of Nigeria and resign.”



“If Nigeria is indeed out of economic recession, has price of foodstuffs like rice reduced to N7,000 per bag that it was when Buhari took over power? “Is dollar now N197 to $1? Is petrol now back to N87 per litre that Buhari met it in May 2015? Are Nigerians now feeding comfortably, even if it is once in a day?



“Most importantly, are states now getting enough allocation from the federation account to be able to meet their obligations, especially payment of salary?” “It must be stated that Nigeria’s foreign reserves, which stood at $28.6 billion by May 2015 that President Buhari took over power declined steadily to $23.89 billion by the last quarter of 2016.



It was in 2016 that Nigeria slipped into recession, owing to the bad economic policies and repressive actions of President Buhari “It is sad that the APC government has remained on the path of lies and propaganda and I wonder why the government can’t be truthful for once.



“However, if this latest lie is about 2019 general elections, they have missed it because Nigerians can no longer be received by the APC lying government. “Nigerians should therefore disregard their lies and keep praying for God intervention in the affairs of the country.



http://www.naijanewspapers.com.ng/2017/09/finally-fayose-reacts-to-news-of.html



Please who is he ?



An economist ?



Or what ? 15 Likes 5 Shares

Am getting tired of this Fayose...



what is the extra ordinary thing he is doing

in that Ekiti state sef??



since Nigeria was in recession what did he

do to better the lives and improve the

economy of Ekiti state...



Am just tired of Nigerians who feel propaganda

is the only way....



Nigeria has grown pass propaganda tho most

Nigerians are still stupid and brainwashed.. 17 Likes 2 Shares

Must Fayose put mouth in anything?







What exactly did he do in Ekiti state to alleviate the sufferings of his people? 13 Likes 2 Shares

Some perpetually bitter souls will expectedly reject the claim and figures that confirm we're officially out of recession. They are same senseless wailers who rejoiced over the negative statistics that affirmed Nigeria was in recession. How can a set of people be this silly, confused and irrational?



NIGERIA IS OUT OF RECESSION. ACCEPT IT OR DRINK RAT POISON!



This time last year, a bag of rice was around N26k, today it's btw N14k and N16k.



This time last year, a small cup of Gaari was N50, today same measure about N20.



This time last year, a dollar was above N500, today it's less than N360.



Many other consumer goods have fallen drastically in price. Yet, wailing idiots and pigs would want us to believe otherwise.



PMB is shaming them with credible leadership.



PMB go rule una and una papa and mama till 2023 wether una like am or not. 17 Likes 1 Share

And he didn't say anything when GEJ was saying "Stealing is not corruption." 10 Likes 3 Shares

but fayose, who is to blame for hunger? 3 Likes 1 Share

God bless you brother.People like you are indeed very rare in Nigeria. God bless you brother.People like you are indeed very rare in Nigeria. 14 Likes 3 Shares

FINALLY FAYOSE REACTS. why is fayose's opinion so special and important to some people that they can no longer see things for themselves? Isn't it a fact that the prices of things are coming down in the market? Do you even need anybody to tell you if that is true or false? Ogao. 9 Likes 1 Share

Don't know people can be this silly shaa!



Celebrating mediocrity, shameless...very shameless!!!



How about taking us back to the prices of 2015? Don't know people can be this silly shaa!Celebrating mediocrity, shameless...very shameless!!!How about taking us back to the prices of 2015? 33 Likes 3 Shares





“If Nigeria is indeed out of economic recession, has price of foodstuffs like rice reduced to N7,000 per bag that it was when Buhari took over power? “Is dollar now N197 to $1? Is petrol now back to N87 per litre that Buhari met it in May 2015? Are Nigerians now feeding comfortably, even if it is once in a day?

The Answer to that Big Question is a Capital NO. 1st comment in Over a Week from Me, Zombies like Sarrki Every where........The Answer to that Big Question is a Capital NO. 8 Likes

Fayose,am still waiting for your 11 pictures that shows that Buhari is on life-support.





You think say I go forget? 8 Likes 2 Shares

2 Likes 1 Share

Why must You always show yourself as a zombie? Cant you even pretend? Until you are lead as a sheep to yhe sharers before you learn. 10 Likes

Once again Oshoko has shown he is more intelligent than Buhari 16 Likes

Hmmmm delusional !!!! Hmmmm delusional !!!! 3 Likes

carzola:

Am getting tired of this Fayose...



what is the extra ordinary thing he is doing

in that Ekiti state sef??



since Nigeria was in recession what did he

do to better the lives and improve the

economy of Ekiti state...



Am just tired of Nigerians who feel propaganda

is the only way....



Nigeria has grown pass propaganda tho most

Nigerians are still stupid and brainwashed.. . The most sensible post I have read in a while. One would think that with the way fayose keeps blasting the president, he's state keeps getting better under his leadership. Fayose hasn't done anything worth mentioning since he became a governor. All we see him do is cut ponmo, share cheese balls and so many irrelevant things. He should come out and show us what he has done as a governor that is worth emulating by other governors or even the federal government . The most sensible post I have read in a while. One would think that with the way fayose keeps blasting the president, he's state keeps getting better under his leadership. Fayose hasn't done anything worth mentioning since he became a governor. All we see him do is cut ponmo, share cheese balls and so many irrelevant things. He should come out and show us what he has done as a governor that is worth emulating by other governors or even the federal government 6 Likes 2 Shares

well written 1 Like

You actually typed this and your intelligence approved? there is no point going into arguement or back and forth banters... you know the truth there is no point going into arguement or back and forth banters... 11 Likes

Fayose!Fayose!!Fayose!!! how many times did i call you. Ekiti Governorship Election is by the corner remember you dont have GEJ, ARMY, DASUKI and OBANIKORO again. 1 Like 1 Share

Fayose that brought more backwards to ekiti people than progress. A state that once a fountain of knowledge has turned to foodbegger. Ekiti that was once one of the best in waec before is nothing now but junk. That's was my origin so I know what own talking.

Now no more foods to share to ekiti people again, as a result of this, many started stealing some other farmers properties and food stuffs. I said that by the time fayose leaves office and accountable for money used for stomach infrastructures, you will be amazed in billions, what you will see which will be enough to turn around the destiny of the jobless youths around. Even if you want to do do stomach infrastructures, why can't you encourage grow locally to supply locally at subsidized rates . you import rice from Taiwan and India and repackage it to smaller units in Lagos, then go and distribute it in ekiti, so who loose economically?

No be the same man that built a so called mega poultry farm in his first tenure for over 2 billion naira without producing a single egg or farm product. Why cant people ask questions? He came again and no one even said or remembered anything about the scam projects again. Those kids that made him their hero now are choldren then , so they dont know their left from right then. Juat google fayose poultry scam and see. Internet never forgets. Now he wants to advice against recession,Yeye. 4 Likes 1 Share

Fayose no talk too much jari. We know how foolish APC's propaganda can be



We are technically out of recession 2 Likes 2 Shares

We were not in recession before APC came into power; they brought recession upon Nigeria. They should take us back to where they met us in 2015. Until then, recession isn't over yet.



Shame on you if you are below 50 years and have allowed some old fools in power to deceive you with propaganda and lies. 4 Likes 1 Share

I have been waiting for him to write his hateful epistle and lo he didn't dissapoint me.



someone should ask him how is he bettering his state ekiti ? recession didn't came one day and it wount leave in a day, any human with functioning Brain will know that.



give it a month or two then you can write the bile in your heart out.



tout masquerading as governor.



governor my black hazz 1 Like 1 Share

I don't know why you guys (APC and Buhari supporters) can't engage in constructive criticism without denigrating those from the other side



Pls, could you point to one single policy of this government that set us out of recession?



I think you need to be tutored that a lot of indices play out in pulling a country out of recession. The APC administration has only created more damage on these indices.



For one, the increase in GDP and more money in circulation are major indices considerable in pulling an economy out of recession.



Now tell me, with ASUU, Resident Doctors, Local Contractors all owned and the first two bodies are on strike, how did the monies circulate to pull us out of recession or how did our GDP so greatly rise that our economy is pulled out of recession?



Is it increase in export? What have we produced that was exported since over two years of this administration?



Nigerians are naturally blessed with survival insitnct and the figures you put up here are attributed to the resourcefulness of Nigerians.



For instance, a lot of Jobless youths have found some startups to build after getting frustrated with unemployment. Dollars can decrease with trading. The prices of goods could have decreased because of low demand; simple economics theory teaches that



So, please, before you come here shouting APC, name one single policy they adopted that pulled the economy out of recession.



more so, we are waiting to feel the effects from being out of recession 2 Likes

mtchewwwww







Watch skull engineering graduates stone him



For telling the truth



Recession is over in aso rock







He is rightWatch skull engineering graduates stone himFor telling the truthRecession is over in aso rock 1 Like 1 Share