₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,875,341 members, 3,780,475 topics. Date: Sunday, 10 September 2017 at 11:14 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Parading Suspects With Biafra Insignia: IPOB Takes Legal Action Against Police (4969 Views)
Northern Youths Write Osinbajo, Beg Him To Allow Igbo Go With Biafra / “Missing” N30Trillion: Okonjo-Iweala Rebuts SERAP, Takes Legal Action / Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB Takes Protest To Amnesty Int’l-vanguardngr (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Parading Suspects With Biafra Insignia: IPOB Takes Legal Action Against Police by mazimee(m): 6:06am
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said it has instructed its counsel to immediately institute a lawsuit against the Anambra State police command for parading a suspected criminals with Biafra insignia that suggested that they were members of the group.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/09/09/ipob-commences-legal-action-anambra-police-parading-suspect-biafra-insignia/
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Parading Suspects With Biafra Insignia: IPOB Takes Legal Action Against Police by lafflaff123(m): 6:07am
ok
|Re: Parading Suspects With Biafra Insignia: IPOB Takes Legal Action Against Police by Bigflamie(m): 6:26am
Most of us are aware of that. Useless NPF
36 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Parading Suspects With Biafra Insignia: IPOB Takes Legal Action Against Police by haryorbarmie83(m): 6:28am
Police 2
Biafra 0
33 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Parading Suspects With Biafra Insignia: IPOB Takes Legal Action Against Police by sarrki(m): 6:35am
The Army name their operation in SE as 'Operation Python Dance'. But on realising that most of Kanu's zombies might not understand english, they call it, 'Operation Egwu Eke'. �
40 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Parading Suspects With Biafra Insignia: IPOB Takes Legal Action Against Police by Cyynthia(f): 6:40am
The desperation of Nigerian government to paint Ipob trouble makers shows they are afraid of tomorrow.
58 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Parading Suspects With Biafra Insignia: IPOB Takes Legal Action Against Police by checkolatunji: 6:42am
sarrki:
21 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Parading Suspects With Biafra Insignia: IPOB Takes Legal Action Against Police by Tenkobos(m): 6:44am
sarrki:Your English is equally horrible.
Nairaland's residential zombie
59 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Parading Suspects With Biafra Insignia: IPOB Takes Legal Action Against Police by sarrki(m): 6:45am
Tenkobos:
All ipobs online supporters will be charged soon
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Parading Suspects With Biafra Insignia: IPOB Takes Legal Action Against Police by DonVikings: 6:45am
They should commence legal actions againt me too for showing Pigs that look humans licking Kanu's urine.
That flat head in the sleeveless shirt is a well known Kanu zombie on the forum.
20 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Parading Suspects With Biafra Insignia: IPOB Takes Legal Action Against Police by Tenkobos(m): 6:47am
sarrki:Awwww. I am scared
9 Likes
|Re: Parading Suspects With Biafra Insignia: IPOB Takes Legal Action Against Police by Kingsley1000(m): 7:24am
COME NOVEMBER,OBIANO WILL KILL ALL IPOB MEMBERS
2 Likes
|Re: Parading Suspects With Biafra Insignia: IPOB Takes Legal Action Against Police by galaxy4rep(m): 7:30am
NPF always on petty blackmails... Smh!
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Parading Suspects With Biafra Insignia: IPOB Takes Legal Action Against Police by Okoroawusa: 7:31am
IPOB says Nigeria is a zoo yet there r using its legal system.
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Parading Suspects With Biafra Insignia: IPOB Takes Legal Action Against Police by mpianya39(m): 7:34am
DonVikings:
Why not join Adeyinka Grandson in his struggle or are you a [b]yoruba muslim
19 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Parading Suspects With Biafra Insignia: IPOB Takes Legal Action Against Police by backtosender: 7:39am
Biafra is going to get louder and louder
3 Likes
|Re: Parading Suspects With Biafra Insignia: IPOB Takes Legal Action Against Police by amjoseph19: 7:40am
sarrki:How does "will" future tense go in hand with "charged" past tense. Olodo.
7 Likes
|Re: Parading Suspects With Biafra Insignia: IPOB Takes Legal Action Against Police by amjoseph19: 7:44am
Okoroawusa:according to your 1st lady. where do you find lion, jackals and hyenas?
7 Likes
|Re: Parading Suspects With Biafra Insignia: IPOB Takes Legal Action Against Police by sarrki(m): 7:45am
amjoseph19:
Asunu
|Re: Parading Suspects With Biafra Insignia: IPOB Takes Legal Action Against Police by Nemesis1: 7:46am
With the number of self acclaimed developers they claim to have I'm surprised even a group and its leaders can be this stupid
You want to fight a police backed by federal government of Nigeria, in courts owned by federal government of Nigeria with lawyers who's practice license was issued in the federal republic of Nigeria
What else can be defined as stupidity if not this?
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Parading Suspects With Biafra Insignia: IPOB Takes Legal Action Against Police by Nwodosis(m): 7:51am
sarrki:Can you count the number of times Kanu has addressed the IPOB members in Igbo language?
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Parading Suspects With Biafra Insignia: IPOB Takes Legal Action Against Police by sarrki(m): 7:51am
amjoseph19:
Mechonu
1 Like
|Re: Parading Suspects With Biafra Insignia: IPOB Takes Legal Action Against Police by amjoseph19: 7:52am
sarrki:Hey, unlike you. I'm not been paid per post.
don't mention me again.
11 Likes
|Re: Parading Suspects With Biafra Insignia: IPOB Takes Legal Action Against Police by sarrki(m): 7:53am
Nwodosis:
Nah for hebrew him dey talk to them ?
That mean he's not even proud of is mother tongue he's agitating for
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Parading Suspects With Biafra Insignia: IPOB Takes Legal Action Against Police by sarrki(m): 7:54am
amjoseph19:
Mechonu
No any online supporters will be spared
1 Like 1 Share
Fashola Calls For Presidential Debates / Installation Of Solar Power Supply Completed In 6 Airports / Al-qaeda Behind Kidnap of Frenchman In Katsina
Viewing this topic: sunday0707(m), umulobi, vecman22(m), Bari22(m), princechiemekam(m), LasGidiOwner, Obdk, Dondbuzor, Ghnaija(m), phililp(m), binaws(m), chudi1, Sunnynwa, Ememma44, AntiFanatics, onyemarcus, gloriousprogidy(m), smilingface(m), WhiteSoup, zubito(m), Dacronym(m), Ajekuiya, mcgaius, Donstarboy, drvalency, chimeremeze6, nasslerino, p2flexx(m), aminu790(m), franchizy(m), Leebeedo(m), mare23ayo(m), OasisT, wwwmaster, Opulentluv(m), Trut(m), Wiseoldman, ladychioma, Ruhegertyp, Coenvict, shortgun(m) and 76 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27