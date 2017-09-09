Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Parading Suspects With Biafra Insignia: IPOB Takes Legal Action Against Police (4969 Views)

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said it has instructed its counsel to immediately institute a lawsuit against the Anambra State police command for parading a suspected criminals with Biafra insignia that suggested that they were members of the group.



A press release signed by the media and publicity secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, which was made available to DAILY POST in Awka stated that the act was purely meant to rubbish all that the secessionist group stood for.





Recall that the Anambra police commissioner, Mr Garba Umar, while parading suspected criminals at the state police command on Thursday had stated that two of the suspects; Peter Onyebuchi and Ugwuokpe Nnaemeka had been arrested with arms and ammunition, including IPOB headgear, flag and muffler.



But Powerful in the press release said it was purely a stage manage act by the police meant to tarnish the name of the organisation and portray its members as criminals.



“As a necessary precaution, we have instructed the chambers of Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor our lawyers, to commence legal action against Anambra State Police Command for this pathetic attempt to impugn the integrity of IPOB.



“It is unfortunate that the Nigerian police command in Awka, Anambra State will stage manage a crime scene simply because they have lost the argument on self determination and are seeking for ways to label IPOB as a violent organisation to justify their murderous tendencies.





"Both the police and army are in possession of the oath every IPOB family member must take before they are admitted into IPOB. They should refer to it and stop disgracing themselves before the world.



“Despite the fact that IPOB congregate in their millions during rallies, has it ever been reported that any person or persons lost their personal belongings? The answer is no, because IPOB family members cannot even steal a common purse or wallet, talkless of engaging in armed robbery.



The group said it is not unaware of the fact that Nigeria security operatives were actively recruiting non Biafrans with IPOB paraphernalia to be used to wreak havoc on unsuspecting citizens with the view to tarnish the clean image of IPOB.



It said only gullible Nigerians can be deceived with such kindergarten antics as people are more reasonable and wiser now and cannot be deceived so easily by such lies by the police.

ok

Most of us are aware of that. Useless NPF 36 Likes 4 Shares

Police 2





Biafra 0 33 Likes 4 Shares

The Army name their operation in SE as 'Operation Python Dance'. But on realising that most of Kanu's zombies might not understand english, they call it, 'Operation Egwu Eke'. � 40 Likes 4 Shares

The desperation of Nigerian government to paint Ipob trouble makers shows they are afraid of tomorrow. 58 Likes 6 Shares





sarrki:

The Army name their operation in SE as 'Operation Python Dance'. But on realising that most of Kanu's zombies might not understand english, they call it, 'Operation Egwu Eke'. � 21 Likes 6 Shares

sarrki:

The Army name their operation in SE as 'Operation Python Dance'. But on realising that most of Kanu's zombies might not understand english, they call it, 'Operation Egwu Eke'. � Your English is equally horrible.









Nairaland's residential zombie Your English is equally horrible.Nairaland's residential zombie 59 Likes 4 Shares

Tenkobos:

Your English is equally horrible



All ipobs online supporters will be charged soon All ipobs online supporters will be charged soon 12 Likes 2 Shares





That flat head in the sleeveless shirt is a well known Kanu zombie on the forum. They should commence legal actions againt me too for showing Pigs that look humans licking Kanu's urine.That flat head in the sleeveless shirt is a well known Kanu zombie on the forum. 20 Likes 3 Shares

sarrki:





All ipobs online supporters will be charged soon Awwww. I am scared Awwww. I am scared 9 Likes

COME NOVEMBER,OBIANO WILL KILL ALL IPOB MEMBERS 2 Likes

NPF always on petty blackmails... Smh! 15 Likes 2 Shares

IPOB says Nigeria is a zoo yet there r using its legal system. 13 Likes 2 Shares

DonVikings:

They should commence legal actions againt me too for showing Pigs that look humans licking Kanu's urine.



That flat head in the sleeveless shirt is a well known Kanu zombie on the forum.

Why not join Adeyinka Grandson in his struggle or are you a [b]yoruba muslim Why not joinin his struggle or are you a [b]yoruba muslim 19 Likes 3 Shares

Biafra is going to get louder and louder 3 Likes

sarrki:





All ipobs online supporters will be charged soon How does "will" future tense go in hand with "charged" past tense. Olodo. How does "will" future tense go in hand with "charged" past tense. Olodo. 7 Likes

Okoroawusa:

IPOB says Nigeria is a zoo yet there r using its legal system. according to your 1st lady. where do you find lion, jackals and hyenas? according to your 1st lady. where do you find lion, jackals and hyenas? 7 Likes

amjoseph19:



How does "will" future tense go in hand with "charged" past tense.

Olodo.

Asunu Asunu

With the number of self acclaimed developers they claim to have I'm surprised even a group and its leaders can be this stupid





You want to fight a police backed by federal government of Nigeria, in courts owned by federal government of Nigeria with lawyers who's practice license was issued in the federal republic of Nigeria



What else can be defined as stupidity if not this? 8 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:

The Army name their operation in SE as 'Operation Python Dance'. But on realising that most of Kanu's zombies might not understand english, they call it, 'Operation Egwu Eke'. � Can you count the number of times Kanu has addressed the IPOB members in Igbo language? Can you count the number of times Kanu has addressed the IPOB members in Igbo language? 10 Likes 1 Share

amjoseph19:



You can be define as stupidity.





Olodo everywhere.

so, the police or any other federal agency can't be charge to court.



You want to define stupidity, look no further than in the mirror.

Mechonu Mechonu 1 Like

sarrki:





Have you heard all Ipob supporters are terrorist ? Hey, unlike you. I'm not been paid per post.

don't mention me again. Hey, unlike you. I'm not been paid per post.don't mention me again. 11 Likes

Nwodosis:



Can you count the number of times Kanu has addressed the IPOB members in Igbo language?



Nah for hebrew him dey talk to them ?



That mean he's not even proud of is mother tongue he's agitating for Nah for hebrew him dey talk to them ?That mean he's not even proud of is mother tongue he's agitating for 1 Like 1 Share