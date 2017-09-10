Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / OPINION!! A Worker Is Not Suppose To Put Below 1,000 Naira In An Offering Box... (1529 Views)

SO many NIGERIA christians are with these mindset of going to church with any amount of cash in their their hands..to use for offering....AS a worker or as an employed human, that receives monthly salaries,, And as a true and a non hypocritical christian, you should be able to put nothing below 1,000 naira every sunday in the offering box. "You cannot spend thousands on drinks, food and recharge cards, including dstv and go tv subscriptions, etc.. without setting outside nothing less than Four thousand naira for the four sundays in a month, just to use as an offering, "note" "this is excluding "tithe" "Putting 100 naira, 500 naira, 50 naira in an offering box shows disrespect and disregard for GOD almighty, for he deserv much more than that.....WE dont have to be christians by mouth making, we need to show it too with our money....i hope you all change for the glory of GOD. 3 Likes

SO many NIGERIA christians are with these mindset of going to church with any amount of cash in their their hands..to use for offering....AS a worker or as an employed human, that receives monthly salaries,, And as a true and a non hypocritical christian, you should be able to put nothing below 1,000 naira every sunday in the offering box. "You cannot spend thousands on drinks, food and recharge cards, including dstv and go tv subscriptions, etc.. without setting outside nothing less than Four thousand naira for the four sundays in a month, just to use as an offering, "note" "this is excluding "tithe" "Putting 100 naira, 500 naira, 50 naira in an offering box shows disrespect and disregard for GOD almighty, for he deserv much more than that.....WE dont have to be christians by mouth making, we need to show it too with our money....i hope you all change for the glory of GOD.







Your argument is faulty.



Do you expect persons who earn just the minimum wage, NGN18,000.00 and below to donate 1k every Sunday?



Your argument is faulty. Do you expect persons who earn just the minimum wage, NGN18,000.00 and below to donate 1k every Sunday? By the way, what has the Church done for the ordinary members in their midst?

I rather give it to the homeless on the streets. This your philosophy is robbery. 24 Likes 1 Share

I rather give it to the homeless on the streets. This your philosophy is robbery. lol what has offering got to do with the homeless, offering money serves its own purpose...

I rather give it to the homeless on the streets. This your philosophy is robbery.





I share same views as well.





I share same views as well. I look out for widows and fatherless children around me and assist them to the best of my ability.

Your argument is faulty.



Do you expect persons who earn just the minimum wage, NGN18,000.00 and below to donate 1k every Sunday?



By the way, what has the Church done for the ordinary members in their midst?



So you cant keep aside 4,000 out of 18,000 for offering.

I share same views as well.





I look out for widows and fatherless children around me and assist them to the best of my ability.



Doing those things is totally different from offering.... offering money is taking care of the body of christ, which in this case.. "the church".

So you cant keep aside 4,000 out of 18,000 for offering.





You are a thief for suggesting that someone who earns just 18k to part with 4k for offering.





You are a thief for suggesting that someone who earns just 18k to part with 4k for offering. So after the offering, this member can die in hunger and lack of adequate medical care while your self acclaimed men of god flaunt their I'll gotten wealth.

Doing those things is totally different from offering.... offering money is taking care of the body of christ, which in this case.. "the church".







Back in the days of the Apostles, what purpose did the offerings collected orinally serve?





It was to look after the needy ones in their midst.





but what do we have today?





Back in the days of the Apostles, what purpose did the offerings collected orinally serve? It was to look after the needy ones in their midst. but what do we have today? The Church management enrich themselves with these offerings and do not care for the needy ones.

And what is the consequence(s) of giving less than 1000naira 1 Like

i think you are correct.. in fact.. God is greater than every other aspect .. so i don't think the money we spend on our feeding should be greater than the money we spend for offering.. our offering should be twice our feeding and rent put together.. because the all creator of everything is definitely interested in paper money 9 Likes 2 Shares

You are a thief for suggesting that someone who earns just 18k to part with 4k for offering.





So after the offering, this member can die in hunger and lack of adequate medical care while your self acclaimed men of god flaunt their I'll gotten wealth. SO will the 18,000 keep you alife? will the 18,000 give you long life and 100% good health? We fail to spend for GOD with the bad mindset of pastors using your money....this is not a good mentality.

And what is the consequence(s) of giving less than 1000naira Giving your girlfriend more than 1,000 naira and spending less for GOD is an insult and disregard to GOD.

Back in the days of the Apostles, what purpose did the offerings collected orinally serve?





It was to look after the needy ones in their midst.





but what do we have today?





The Church management enrich themselves with these offerings and do not care for the needy ones. And who told you church ministers dont look after the needy? whats even your concern if ministers enrich themselves, what money will they use to maintain and build the church? we all should stop being judgemental and look at things from a different perspective.

SO will the 18,000 keep you alife? will the 18,000 give you long life and 100% good health? We fail to spend for GOD with the bad mindset of pastors using your money....this is not a good mentality.







One can buy food and medicine when sick from his meagre wage since the church has failed in its responsibilities of looking after the needy ones in their midst.





to the contrary, it is your own mentality that needs to change.





how on earth did you suggest that someone who earns just 18k to part with 4k as offering (1k per Sunday for 4 Sundays).





One can buy food and medicine when sick from his meagre wage since the church has failed in its responsibilities of looking after the needy ones in their midst. to the contrary, it is your own mentality that needs to change. how on earth did you suggest that someone who earns just 18k to part with 4k as offering (1k per Sunday for 4 Sundays). You come off as one who is already enriching yourself from the proceeds of offerings made by church members.

i think you are correct.. in fact.. God is greater than every other aspect .. so i don't think the money we spend on our feeding should be greater than the money we spend for offering.. our offering should be twice our feeding and rent put together.. because the all creator of everything is definitely interested in paper money Exactly...GOD bless you.... cc lalasticlala and mynd44

One can buy food and medicine when sick from his meagre wage since the church has failed in its responsibilities of looking after the needy ones in their midst.





to the contrary, it is your own mentality that needs to change.





how on earth did you suggest that someone who earns just 18k to part with 4k as offering (1k per Sunday for 4 Sundays).





You come off as one who is already enriching yourself from the proceeds of offerings made by church members. There is what we call sacrifice to GOD in the christian race,, you pray to GOD to bless you, fast every week, but you cant sacrifice your money to GOD.....Remember that the hand that giveth will receive.

And who told you church ministers dont look after the needy? whats even your concern if ministers enrich themselves, what money will they use to maintain and build the church? we all should stop being judgemental and look at things from a different perspective.





I come across persons on a daily basis who are in dire need and these persons have been neglected by their churches.





So I shouldn't be bothered when a self acclaimed man of god, maintains a luxurious lifestyle and goes around with bodyguards....





So I shouldnt be bothered when a self acclaimed man of god builds schools with outrageously expensive tuition fees which the ordinary members in his Church cannot afford for their wards? What happened to the noble goal of establishing mission schools where the poor ones in the society can benefit from?





I come across persons on a daily basis who are in dire need and these persons have been neglected by their churches. So I shouldn't be bothered when a self acclaimed man of god, maintains a luxurious lifestyle and goes around with bodyguards.... So I shouldnt be bothered when a self acclaimed man of god builds schools with outrageously expensive tuition fees which the ordinary members in his Church cannot afford for their wards? What happened to the noble goal of establishing mission schools where the poor ones in the society can benefit from? the list is endless.....

There is what we call sacrifice to GOD in the christian race,, you pray to GOD to bless you, fast every week, but you cant sacrifice your money to GOD.....Remember that the hand that giveth will receive.





God has been blessing me for my good small works.





Moreover I am pleased to put a smile on the faces of the needy ones.





God has been blessing me for my good small works. Moreover I am pleased to put a smile on the faces of the needy ones. I derive joy in doing what I do.

Correction, I don't have girlfriend, stop assuming my status. I asked for consequence of giving less than 1k not what is an insult to God. Help me do justice to that first?

SO many NIGERIA christians are with these mindset of going to church with any amount of cash in their their hands..to use for offering....AS a worker or as an employed human, that receives monthly salaries,, And as a true and a non hypocritical christian, you should be able to put nothing below 1,000 naira every sunday in the offering box. "You cannot spend thousands on drinks, food and recharge cards, including dstv and go tv subscriptions, etc.. without setting outside nothing less than Four thousand naira for the four sundays in a month, just to use as an offering, "note" "this is excluding "tithe" "Putting 100 naira, 500 naira, 50 naira in an offering box shows disrespect and disregard for GOD almighty, for he deserv much more than that.....WE dont have to be christians by mouth making, we need to show it too with our money....i hope you all change for the glory of GOD. You are mad, physically and spiritually mad. You are mad, physically and spiritually mad. 5 Likes

Hmm. What is this na? Is offering now a tax which has to be deducted from your earnings.



Offering is supposed to be given out of your own free will. If you have a million and you are led to drop N50 no problem.



If you earn 20k monthly and your church mind says drop everything, pls do.



How can you be decreeing how much offering a Christian should give. Its totally wrong. Don't join yahoo, yahoo 'pastors' to propagate unbiblical teachings . abeg. 3 Likes 1 Share

What of us adults that don't have work and put N50

You people have come again. Let everyman give as he is able. Not under compulsion for God loves a cheerful giver. Nawao. 2 Likes

The problem of Nigeria is that there are so many stvpid people, so many callous people. So many thoughtless and brainless people like the OP. So many people who use their standard to judge others.



Are you aware that there are some 'workers' who don't receive up to 15k in a month? What do you want them to do if say, they dedicate 4k to servicing the offering box?



I am not against giving in church, I am just angered by the OP's 'Buhari mentality' who is so self-righteous and opinionated. 2 Likes

The poster must be a pastor 4 Likes

God doesn't need our money 3 Likes

CRIMINALS HAS TAKEN OVER ALL THE CHURCHES. NONE, I REPEAT NONE IS REAL AGAIN.

REMOVE MONEY FROM THE CHURCH AND THERE WILL BE NO MEN OF GOD. 3 Likes

Ooshey Heavens Accountant. 3 Likes

Drop into the offertory box, whatever your heart gladly gives. God is interested in the heart that gives it than the amount given.