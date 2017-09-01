Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Army Aircraft Hovers Around Nnamdi Kanu's Home; IPOB Members Arrested (Video) (9848 Views)

Plane Carrying Osinbajo Couldn't Land In Akure After Hovering For Many Minutes / Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS / Helicopters Hovering Round Onitsha With Nigerian Flag - Pics (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)



.

Watch the video bellow.

https://mobile.facebook.com/EmekaGift.N/posts/1880834358903056?_rdc=1&_rdr



Source:





The military operation at the residing area of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, is still on, according to multiple online sources. According to Somto Okonkwo, a publisher at The Biafra Herald, a military helicopter has been hovering around Nnamdi Kanu's residence in Umuahia, Abia state.



According to the reporters, the jet has been hovering around the area for the past 24-hours as other soldiers are conducting land operation in their trucks and tanks.



Meanwhile, some IPOB members were apprehended earlier today by soldiers while on their way to the home of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu in Abia state. The members are believed to be heading to the state to "defend" their leader against the military invasion.



Watch Video



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FITFT5pG87Y





Source; In a video shared on Facebook by one Somto Okonkwo, some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) made a video of a jet hovering in the sky with a claim that it belongs to the Nigerian army and was spotted above Nnamdi Kanu's house.Watch the video bellow.Source: http://RationalTV.blogspot.in/2017/09/rationaltv-nigerian-army-jet-allegedly.html Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/ipob-members-arrested-military-jet-hovers-around-nnamdi-kanus-house-photosvideo.html 4 Likes

that picture is a helicopter, where is the jet? 38 Likes 1 Share

I knew it! IPOB members are confam olodo!! Helicopter dey hover, dem ipob pigs say na jet. Kanu dey fear death. 52 Likes 4 Shares

Remimadrid:

I knew it! IPOB members are confam olodo!! Helicopter dey hover, dem ipob pigs say na jet. Kanu dey fear death.



Should the useless military be there in the first place





How many Fulani herdsmen terrorists have been arrested in the East.?





Since they started their operation, how many herdsmen have been arrested.? Should the useless military be there in the first placeHow many Fulani herdsmen terrorists have been arrested in the East.?Since they started their operation, how many herdsmen have been arrested.? 22 Likes 2 Shares

Remimadrid:

I knew it! IPOB members are confam olodo!! Helicopter dey hover, dem ipob pigs say na jet. Kanu dey fear death .



Sarrki, you again?

You open this thread with one moniker intentionally misrepresenting the aircraft as a "jet", then use another moniker to correctly name it as a "helicopter," all to insult IPOB intelligence. You are a certified F00L. Sarrki, you again?You open this thread with one moniker intentionally misrepresenting the aircraft as a "jet", then use another moniker to correctly name it as a "helicopter," all to insult IPOB intelligence. You are a certified F00L. 53 Likes 2 Shares

See Harassment!

IgboSubmarine:







Should the useless military be there in the first place





How many Fulani herdsmen terrorists have been arrested in the East.?





Since they started their operation, how many herdsmen have been arrested.? How do u knw that it is a military helicopter, or na ur biafra intelligence tell u say na only military get jet 4 nigeria.

Ur moniker says it all, ur brain has sunk like a submarine. How do u knw that it is a military helicopter, or na ur biafra intelligence tell u say na only military get jet 4 nigeria.Ur moniker says it all, ur brain has sunk like a submarine. 17 Likes

3 Likes 2 Shares

1 Like

Not a jet. That's a helicopter. sigh.



Buhari God will judge you for this. How can this anti-ipob blogger not know the difference between a jet and a helicopter? 4 Likes

though there has been hovering chopper!

This isn't good for the Unity of Nigeria

Igbo Jews don buy market.... I just pity the innocent Igbos. 4 Likes 1 Share

THE MINUTE NIEGRIA IS BY FORCE AT GUN POINT, U JUST GET A FEELING THAT IPOB HAVE ALREADY WON.



FIRST QUESTION THE WORLD WOULD WANT TO KNOW IS Y NIGERIA SOLDIERS ARE THREATENING UNARMED CIVILIANS. 4 Likes







Tribal war don start here ooo.

Plz some one should contact commissioner of police ooo.

We won't take this... This Nairaland Admin, na racist person. He do block me when ever I mention Biafla... plz help me ask him o, is Biafra not Different from Biafla. R and l. Are they the same?Tribal war don start here ooo.Plz some one should contact commissioner of police ooo.We won't take this...

NIGERIA SOLDIERS ARE ARMED, INVADED A PEACEFUL REGION WHERE THEY HAVE BEEN ACCUSED OF WAR CRIME IN AN ONGOING CASE IN THE US.



IT TRUILY DOES NOT SPEAK WELL ABOUT ONE NIGERIA. 1 Like

I love freedom

I love Biafra

I love Nnamdi KANU 6 Likes 1 Share



Dancing python.

Drinking gorilla Smiling crocodileDancing python.Drinking gorilla 5 Likes

buhari is a failure



APC are scammers





leave nnamdi kanu alone



leave nwa chineke alone.



chukwu okike abiama will judge all of you. 4 Likes

Ok

we don hear

I URGE SS/SE TO REMAIN CALM AND FOLLOW DUE PROCESS, DO NOT RESPOND TO THE CLEARLY EVIDENT PROVOCATION.





LET US JUST KEEP SENDING UNFOLDING EVENTS TO THE APPROPRIATE AUTHOURITY.





SOUTHEAST IS NOT KADUNA, WHERE HAUSAFULANI SHARE STATE WITH OTHER TRIBES AND DO WAT THEY LIKE, WE ARE UNITED.



NNAMDI KANU IS NOT ZAZAKY, BUHARI AND HIS ARMY CHIEF WILL ANSWER WAR CRIME CHARGES VERY SOON. 5 Likes

Buhari & NA na certified clown 2 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria sure need restructuring! and it must start from our nomadic government administration. Biafra is no longer the issue again, our poor government is. all thanks to buhari's government for turning a miniscule affair to a gargantuan task, now the whole world is focusing on a once nobody(nnamdi kalu) who has been made relevant due to his unnecessary arrest. I still believe in one Nigeria, but it's seems impossible except buhari leaves.

Hahahahahaha….. See them flatheadss, I thought they said Nigeria will burn, shame on ipig keyboard warriors, you guys should go out and support your fellow ipigs

NA right now treating all captured ipobs miscreants fuckups

3 Likes