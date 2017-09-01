₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Army Aircraft Hovers Around Nnamdi Kanu's Home; IPOB Members Arrested (Video) by Mrrationalshop1: 2:04pm
In a video shared on Facebook by one Somto Okonkwo, some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) made a video of a jet hovering in the sky with a claim that it belongs to the Nigerian army and was spotted above Nnamdi Kanu's house.
.
Watch the video bellow.
https://mobile.facebook.com/EmekaGift.N/posts/1880834358903056?_rdc=1&_rdr
Source: http://RationalTV.blogspot.in/2017/09/rationaltv-nigerian-army-jet-allegedly.html
The military operation at the residing area of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, is still on, according to multiple online sources. According to Somto Okonkwo, a publisher at The Biafra Herald, a military helicopter has been hovering around Nnamdi Kanu's residence in Umuahia, Abia state.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/ipob-members-arrested-military-jet-hovers-around-nnamdi-kanus-house-photosvideo.html
4 Likes
Re: Army Aircraft Hovers Around Nnamdi Kanu's Home; IPOB Members Arrested (Video) by otokx(m): 2:05pm
that picture is a helicopter, where is the jet?
38 Likes 1 Share
Re: Army Aircraft Hovers Around Nnamdi Kanu's Home; IPOB Members Arrested (Video) by Remimadrid(m): 2:08pm
I knew it! IPOB members are confam olodo!! Helicopter dey hover, dem ipob pigs say na jet. Kanu dey fear death.
52 Likes 4 Shares
Re: Army Aircraft Hovers Around Nnamdi Kanu's Home; IPOB Members Arrested (Video) by IgboSubmarine: 2:11pm
Remimadrid:
Should the useless military be there in the first place
How many Fulani herdsmen terrorists have been arrested in the East.?
Since they started their operation, how many herdsmen have been arrested.?
22 Likes 2 Shares
Re: Army Aircraft Hovers Around Nnamdi Kanu's Home; IPOB Members Arrested (Video) by Olu20090: 2:11pm
Remimadrid:
Sarrki, you again?
You open this thread with one moniker intentionally misrepresenting the aircraft as a "jet", then use another moniker to correctly name it as a "helicopter," all to insult IPOB intelligence. You are a certified F00L.
53 Likes 2 Shares
Re: Army Aircraft Hovers Around Nnamdi Kanu's Home; IPOB Members Arrested (Video) by letusbepieces: 2:11pm
See Harassment!
Re: Army Aircraft Hovers Around Nnamdi Kanu's Home; IPOB Members Arrested (Video) by Remimadrid(m): 2:18pm
IgboSubmarine:How do u knw that it is a military helicopter, or na ur biafra intelligence tell u say na only military get jet 4 nigeria.
Ur moniker says it all, ur brain has sunk like a submarine.
17 Likes
Re: Army Aircraft Hovers Around Nnamdi Kanu's Home; IPOB Members Arrested (Video) by TheCabal: 2:22pm
3 Likes 2 Shares
Re: Army Aircraft Hovers Around Nnamdi Kanu's Home; IPOB Members Arrested (Video) by VargasVee(m): 2:38pm
Re: Army Aircraft Hovers Around Nnamdi Kanu's Home; IPOB Members Arrested (Video) by madridguy(m): 2:46pm
1 Like
Re: Army Aircraft Hovers Around Nnamdi Kanu's Home; IPOB Members Arrested (Video) by NothingDoMe: 2:49pm
Not a jet. That's a helicopter. sigh.
Buhari God will judge you for this. How can this anti-ipob blogger not know the difference between a jet and a helicopter?
4 Likes
Re: Army Aircraft Hovers Around Nnamdi Kanu's Home; IPOB Members Arrested (Video) by Tolexander: 2:53pm
though there has been hovering chopper!
Re: Army Aircraft Hovers Around Nnamdi Kanu's Home; IPOB Members Arrested (Video) by pharoah7(m): 2:58pm
This isn't good for the Unity of Nigeria
Re: Army Aircraft Hovers Around Nnamdi Kanu's Home; IPOB Members Arrested (Video) by akthedream(m): 3:17pm
Igbo Jews don buy market.... I just pity the innocent Igbos.
4 Likes 1 Share
Re: Army Aircraft Hovers Around Nnamdi Kanu's Home; IPOB Members Arrested (Video) by letusbepieces: 3:55pm
THE MINUTE NIEGRIA IS BY FORCE AT GUN POINT, U JUST GET A FEELING THAT IPOB HAVE ALREADY WON.
FIRST QUESTION THE WORLD WOULD WANT TO KNOW IS Y NIGERIA SOLDIERS ARE THREATENING UNARMED CIVILIANS.
4 Likes
Re: Army Aircraft Hovers Around Nnamdi Kanu's Home; IPOB Members Arrested (Video) by lathrowinger: 3:55pm
This Nairaland Admin, na racist person. He do block me when ever I mention Biafla... plz help me ask him o, is Biafra not Different from Biafla. R and l. Are they the same?
Tribal war don start here ooo.
Plz some one should contact commissioner of police ooo.
We won't take this...
Re: Army Aircraft Hovers Around Nnamdi Kanu's Home; IPOB Members Arrested (Video) by letusbepieces: 3:55pm
NIGERIA SOLDIERS ARE ARMED, INVADED A PEACEFUL REGION WHERE THEY HAVE BEEN ACCUSED OF WAR CRIME IN AN ONGOING CASE IN THE US.
IT TRUILY DOES NOT SPEAK WELL ABOUT ONE NIGERIA.
1 Like
Re: Army Aircraft Hovers Around Nnamdi Kanu's Home; IPOB Members Arrested (Video) by voicelez: 3:55pm
I love freedom
I love Biafra
I love Nnamdi KANU
6 Likes 1 Share
Re: Army Aircraft Hovers Around Nnamdi Kanu's Home; IPOB Members Arrested (Video) by lathrowinger: 3:55pm
Re: Army Aircraft Hovers Around Nnamdi Kanu's Home; IPOB Members Arrested (Video) by mccoy47(m): 3:55pm
Smiling crocodile
Dancing python.
Drinking gorilla
5 Likes
Re: Army Aircraft Hovers Around Nnamdi Kanu's Home; IPOB Members Arrested (Video) by chibike69: 3:55pm
buhari is a failure
APC are scammers
leave nnamdi kanu alone
leave nwa chineke alone.
chukwu okike abiama will judge all of you.
4 Likes
Re: Army Aircraft Hovers Around Nnamdi Kanu's Home; IPOB Members Arrested (Video) by jayloms: 3:55pm
Ok
Re: Army Aircraft Hovers Around Nnamdi Kanu's Home; IPOB Members Arrested (Video) by Nairalane: 3:55pm
we don hear
Re: Army Aircraft Hovers Around Nnamdi Kanu's Home; IPOB Members Arrested (Video) by letusbepieces: 3:56pm
I URGE SS/SE TO REMAIN CALM AND FOLLOW DUE PROCESS, DO NOT RESPOND TO THE CLEARLY EVIDENT PROVOCATION.
LET US JUST KEEP SENDING UNFOLDING EVENTS TO THE APPROPRIATE AUTHOURITY.
SOUTHEAST IS NOT KADUNA, WHERE HAUSAFULANI SHARE STATE WITH OTHER TRIBES AND DO WAT THEY LIKE, WE ARE UNITED.
NNAMDI KANU IS NOT ZAZAKY, BUHARI AND HIS ARMY CHIEF WILL ANSWER WAR CRIME CHARGES VERY SOON.
5 Likes
Re: Army Aircraft Hovers Around Nnamdi Kanu's Home; IPOB Members Arrested (Video) by jjjjj2017: 3:56pm
Buhari & NA na certified clown
2 Likes 1 Share
Re: Army Aircraft Hovers Around Nnamdi Kanu's Home; IPOB Members Arrested (Video) by merryossai(m): 3:56pm
Nigeria sure need restructuring! and it must start from our nomadic government administration. Biafra is no longer the issue again, our poor government is. all thanks to buhari's government for turning a miniscule affair to a gargantuan task, now the whole world is focusing on a once nobody(nnamdi kalu) who has been made relevant due to his unnecessary arrest. I still believe in one Nigeria, but it's seems impossible except buhari leaves.
Re: Army Aircraft Hovers Around Nnamdi Kanu's Home; IPOB Members Arrested (Video) by CrtlAltDel: 3:57pm
Hahahahahaha….. See them flatheadss, I thought they said Nigeria will burn, shame on ipig keyboard warriors, you guys should go out and support your fellow ipigs
NA right now treating all captured ipobs miscreants fuckups
3 Likes
Re: Army Aircraft Hovers Around Nnamdi Kanu's Home; IPOB Members Arrested (Video) by chronique(m): 3:57pm
Hmm. I'm not a biafran but I must say that the Nigerian govt has put every foot wrong as far as the issue of biafra is concerned. The government is pushing its citizens into a state where sooner or later, everything would turn upside down and it would become a free for all fight. Carelessness in handling Boko Haram, led to What we have today. That same carelessness would sooner or later create another problem with ipobs and should this people decide to eventually take up arms against the state, I wouldn't blame them. The current Nigerian leadership is as useless as it can get and that uselessness obviously has trickled down to the irresponsible security operatives the country parades. It's embarrassing that in a democratic setting, we're experiencing this sort of nonsense. The worst military government in Nigeria, is way better than this buhari's useless government by miles. Never in the history of this country, have Nigerians ever felt this way. Not even Abacha's government was this useless.
5 Likes 1 Share
