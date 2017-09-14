₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Ganduje Meets Igbo Leaders In Kano, Assures Them Of Peace & Safety by naptu2: 10:57am
|Re: Governor Ganduje Meets Igbo Leaders In Kano, Assures Them Of Peace & Safety by brainpulse: 11:05am
If the south eastern governors and elders had been doing this, it wouldn't have led nor escalated to these incidences. Instead they watched, cheered and pampered Kanu excesses and celebrated him. Even the disgraceful elders were bowing before Kanu and urging him to continue, now you saw the repercussions, you 're shouting UN, UN ko UFO ni.
For those blaming Buhari.
PMB gave Kanu a very long rope. A whole president of Nigeria was humiliated, warned and threatened not to set foot in south east & south south when he was scheduled for a state visit.- PMB never talked, he called the visit off.
PMB allowed Kanu excesses even during his medical leaves, Kanu was on rampage threatened every one against his ideology and beliefs. Even up to going against security convoy stationed in the east.
Then the worst, Kanu created his army of bandits and security agents going from state to state and also threatening a whole constitutionalised election system.
Even when Kanu talked, he talk with utterances de-humanising, disrespectful and disregarding to other peoples existence and tribe, even when everyone of us never choose our tribe before coming to this world.-PMB watched and never said anything.
Then when Python came to dance , you said he should not dance.
Even God is always angry at the proud and arrogant.
|Re: Governor Ganduje Meets Igbo Leaders In Kano, Assures Them Of Peace & Safety by fratermathy(m): 11:06am
Can you imagine?
Some misguided IPOB youths are out for innocent Hausa blood in Aba simply because the NIGERIAN ARMY (composed of all ethnicities) "provoked" them!
Yet the Hausas, that had hitherto been seen as the monsters in the Nigerian ethnic narrative and stereotype, are the ones keeping the peace now.
How quickly tables turn when jobless man-worshipping youths are on the loose! Igbos everywhere should condemn the approach of IPOB in the secessionist campaign, if they are to ever get their wishes or even to remain relevant in the scheme of affairs.
|Re: Governor Ganduje Meets Igbo Leaders In Kano, Assures Them Of Peace & Safety by obaival(m): 11:06am
|Re: Governor Ganduje Meets Igbo Leaders In Kano, Assures Them Of Peace & Safety by alatbaba1(m): 11:06am
better
|Re: Governor Ganduje Meets Igbo Leaders In Kano, Assures Them Of Peace & Safety by omenka(m): 11:06am
I love this!
I pray other governors and Northern leaders tow the same path of assurance of peace and call for restraint by their subjects.
That way, they'd have won the moral battle against ipob. That is very critical if the government intends to put an end to all this.
That said we've been taking notes and recording the scores. So far..
IPOB 100 - 0 ZOO
IPOB is clearly thrashing the Zoo.
Congrats ipob.
|Re: Governor Ganduje Meets Igbo Leaders In Kano, Assures Them Of Peace & Safety by magoo10: 11:06am
Proponents of the oct1 quit notice order will be smiling now as carrying out their acts against perceived targets will crystalize as the days goes by.
As long the Nigeria army continue to intimidate the Igbo's in the southeast the people will continue to vent their anger on the Hausa's in the east thereby triggering a reprisal in the north,this is a deliberate ploy by the arewa arm of the Nigeria army to make the oct1st deadline a reality.
the Nigeria army must as a matter of urgency pull out her men and quickly demilitarize the southeast region if not the federal govt should be held responsible for any violence that may erupt in the coming days.
|Re: Governor Ganduje Meets Igbo Leaders In Kano, Assures Them Of Peace & Safety by Angelb4: 11:06am
O boy, October 1 dey near o. I need to stock my house with food.
|Re: Governor Ganduje Meets Igbo Leaders In Kano, Assures Them Of Peace & Safety by GlorifiedTunde(m): 11:06am
omenka:Little by little, the IPOBs are losing every form of empathy they could have garnered.
Now the "violent" North invites you to peace even though the East is killing their Northern brothers.
|Re: Governor Ganduje Meets Igbo Leaders In Kano, Assures Them Of Peace & Safety by anyebedgreat: 11:06am
Hehehe .
Let me go and ask Adamu the butcher if he agrees.
|Re: Governor Ganduje Meets Igbo Leaders In Kano, Assures Them Of Peace & Safety by takenadoh: 11:06am
Hmm!m they outta say that
|Re: Governor Ganduje Meets Igbo Leaders In Kano, Assures Them Of Peace & Safety by TinaAnita(f): 11:06am
Rubbish!
|Re: Governor Ganduje Meets Igbo Leaders In Kano, Assures Them Of Peace & Safety by baritereign24: 11:06am
|Re: Governor Ganduje Meets Igbo Leaders In Kano, Assures Them Of Peace & Safety by Abfinest007(m): 11:07am
I don't think this protection will work bcus d north is known for violence oh
|Re: Governor Ganduje Meets Igbo Leaders In Kano, Assures Them Of Peace & Safety by silasweb(m): 11:07am
This is a nothern Governor i respect so much.
|Re: Governor Ganduje Meets Igbo Leaders In Kano, Assures Them Of Peace & Safety by Elnino4ladies: 11:07am
In ice prince voice alhaji Gandunje is my guy
|Re: Governor Ganduje Meets Igbo Leaders In Kano, Assures Them Of Peace & Safety by Naughtytboy: 11:07am
Lol,? Ibo no get one mouth, no be only Biafra na pata fire
|Re: Governor Ganduje Meets Igbo Leaders In Kano, Assures Them Of Peace & Safety by jeeqaa7(m): 11:07am
|Re: Governor Ganduje Meets Igbo Leaders In Kano, Assures Them Of Peace & Safety by ipobarecriminals: 11:07am
Kanu and his miscreants BSS RATS go hear am
|Re: Governor Ganduje Meets Igbo Leaders In Kano, Assures Them Of Peace & Safety by timilehin95(m): 11:07am
Nnamdi kanu ryt now..
|Re: Governor Ganduje Meets Igbo Leaders In Kano, Assures Them Of Peace & Safety by donswaga: 11:07am
|Re: Governor Ganduje Meets Igbo Leaders In Kano, Assures Them Of Peace & Safety by caesaraba(m): 11:08am
Good one. No need resorting to violence like Boko haram or IPOB.
I see Igbo billionaires and millionaires in the picture. One of you Nairaland-IPods should visit them and tell them to leave the north and see if they don't lock the gate and bury you and your foolishness alive inside their compound.
|Re: Governor Ganduje Meets Igbo Leaders In Kano, Assures Them Of Peace & Safety by continentalceo(m): 11:08am
The sleeping Governor
|Re: Governor Ganduje Meets Igbo Leaders In Kano, Assures Them Of Peace & Safety by Elnino4ladies: 11:08am
TinaAnita:
Is that all?
|Re: Governor Ganduje Meets Igbo Leaders In Kano, Assures Them Of Peace & Safety by Jcan: 11:08am
Is alright good news I v ever had for 5 days now. I make I rest my head now
|Re: Governor Ganduje Meets Igbo Leaders In Kano, Assures Them Of Peace & Safety by NothingDoMe: 11:08am
TinaAnita:
|Re: Governor Ganduje Meets Igbo Leaders In Kano, Assures Them Of Peace & Safety by baritereign24: 11:08am
To hell with the northerns, bastardized sets of animals
|Re: Governor Ganduje Meets Igbo Leaders In Kano, Assures Them Of Peace & Safety by Olukat(m): 11:08am
He will be asleep when e go start o
Make ona plan your safety o
|Re: Governor Ganduje Meets Igbo Leaders In Kano, Assures Them Of Peace & Safety by IdisuleOurOwn(m): 11:08am
TinaAnita:
|Re: Governor Ganduje Meets Igbo Leaders In Kano, Assures Them Of Peace & Safety by modelmike7(m): 11:08am
That's how a sane society operates
|Re: Governor Ganduje Meets Igbo Leaders In Kano, Assures Them Of Peace & Safety by datribune: 11:08am
Thank u, governor. I watched d video of d miscreants in Aba who were hunting 4 our fellow countrymen in buses. We now know who is peace-loving.
Kanu's IPOB has done great disservice to d Igbo cause. d UN & other countries in d civilized world would never support Kanu's misadventure.
d declaration on principles of international law adopted by d UN in 1970, declares dat there are no legal grounds for d kind of violent secession dat Kanu advocated thru his YouTube video & radio Biafra.
At least half of all modern states in d UN have emerged thru conquests or amalgamation & if we are going to try to eliminate or correct all historical injustices through violent secession, d modern world would be dragged into a bloody large scale war.
There is a diversity of choices dat d UN supports & which makes self-determination possible but not violent secession as advocated by Kanu. Unfortunately Kanu chose d treasonable path of violent secession. Nigerians ar waiting to see d law take its course.
|Re: Governor Ganduje Meets Igbo Leaders In Kano, Assures Them Of Peace & Safety by meelerh(f): 11:09am
A welcome development.
And also a warning to jobless killers wannabe Kano is more volatile than Lagos don't see this as a weakness or some cover for you to kill northerners there thinking that people won't react.
Yawwa the time reprisal attacks would start Ganduje would be asleep ( aka sleeping gov)
Stay safe avoid violence channel the energy into anything productive you can offer
