If the south eastern governors and elders had been doing this, it wouldn't have led nor escalated to these incidences. Instead they watched, cheered and pampered Kanu excesses and celebrated him. Even the disgraceful elders were bowing before Kanu and urging him to continue, now you saw the repercussions, you 're shouting UN, UN ko UFO ni.



For those blaming Buhari.



PMB gave Kanu a very long rope. A whole president of Nigeria was humiliated, warned and threatened not to set foot in south east & south south when he was scheduled for a state visit.- PMB never talked, he called the visit off.



PMB allowed Kanu excesses even during his medical leaves, Kanu was on rampage threatened every one against his ideology and beliefs. Even up to going against security convoy stationed in the east.



Then the worst, Kanu created his army of bandits and security agents going from state to state and also threatening a whole constitutionalised election system.



Even when Kanu talked, he talk with utterances de-humanising, disrespectful and disregarding to other peoples existence and tribe, even when everyone of us never choose our tribe before coming to this world.-PMB watched and never said anything.



Then when Python came to dance , you said he should not dance.

Even God is always angry at the proud and arrogant. 103 Likes 14 Shares

Some misguided IPOB youths are out for innocent Hausa blood in Aba simply because the NIGERIAN ARMY (composed of all ethnicities) "provoked" them!



Yet the Hausas, that had hitherto been seen as the monsters in the Nigerian ethnic narrative and stereotype, are the ones keeping the peace now.



How quickly tables turn when jobless man-worshipping youths are on the loose! Igbos everywhere should condemn the approach of IPOB in the secessionist campaign, if they are to ever get their wishes or even to remain relevant in the scheme of affairs. 61 Likes 7 Shares

I love this!



I pray other governors and Northern leaders tow the same path of assurance of peace and call for restraint by their subjects.



That way, they'd have won the moral battle against ipob. That is very critical if the government intends to put an end to all this.



That said we've been taking notes and recording the scores. So far..



IPOB 100 - 0 ZOO



IPOB is clearly thrashing the Zoo.



Congrats ipob. 20 Likes 1 Share

Proponents of the oct1 quit notice order will be smiling now as carrying out their acts against perceived targets will crystalize as the days goes by.



As long the Nigeria army continue to intimidate the Igbo's in the southeast the people will continue to vent their anger on the Hausa's in the east thereby triggering a reprisal in the north,this is a deliberate ploy by the arewa arm of the Nigeria army to make the oct1st deadline a reality.



the Nigeria army must as a matter of urgency pull out her men and quickly demilitarize the southeast region if not the federal govt should be held responsible for any violence that may erupt in the coming days. 4 Likes 1 Share

O boy, October 1 dey near o. I need to stock my house with food.

omenka:

I love this! Little by little, the IPOBs are losing every form of empathy they could have garnered.



Let me go and ask Adamu the butcher if he agrees. 6 Likes 1 Share

Rubbish! 2 Likes

I don't think this protection will work bcus d north is known for violence oh 1 Like 1 Share

This is a nothern Governor i respect so much. 1 Like

In ice prince voice alhaji Gandunje is my guy 1 Like

Lol,? Ibo no get one mouth, no be only Biafra na pata fire 3 Likes

Kanu and his miscreants BSS RATS go hear am Kanu and his miscreants BSS RATS go hear am 1 Like

Nnamdi kanu ryt now.. 16 Likes

Good one. No need resorting to violence like Boko haram or IPOB.



I see Igbo billionaires and millionaires in the picture. One of you Nairaland-IPods should visit them and tell them to leave the north and see if they don't lock the gate and bury you and your foolishness alive inside their compound. 17 Likes

Is alright good news I v ever had for 5 days now. I make I rest my head now 2 Likes

To hell with the northerns, bastardized sets of animals



Make ona plan your safety o He will be asleep when e go start oMake ona plan your safety o 1 Like

That's how a sane society operates 8 Likes

Thank u, governor. I watched d video of d miscreants in Aba who were hunting 4 our fellow countrymen in buses. We now know who is peace-loving.

Kanu's IPOB has done great disservice to d Igbo cause. d UN & other countries in d civilized world would never support Kanu's misadventure.

d declaration on principles of international law adopted by d UN in 1970, declares dat there are no legal grounds for d kind of violent secession dat Kanu advocated thru his YouTube video & radio Biafra.

At least half of all modern states in d UN have emerged thru conquests or amalgamation & if we are going to try to eliminate or correct all historical injustices through violent secession, d modern world would be dragged into a bloody large scale war.

There is a diversity of choices dat d UN supports & which makes self-determination possible but not violent secession as advocated by Kanu. Unfortunately Kanu chose d treasonable path of violent secession. Nigerians ar waiting to see d law take its course. 3 Likes