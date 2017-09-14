₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,878,109 members, 3,791,039 topics. Date: Friday, 15 September 2017 at 12:41 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lalong Declares Curfew In Jos As Hausa And Igbo Clash (13679 Views)
Governor Ikpeazu Declares 3-Day Curfew In Aba / Lalong, Wike, Tambuwal And Bello At Benin Airport This Morning / Hameed Ali Gives Simon Lalong Gift (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Lalong Declares Curfew In Jos As Hausa And Igbo Clash by CallMeNJay: 9:55pm On Sep 14
DIRECTORATE OF PRESS & PUBLIC AFFAIRS
OFFICE OF THE EXECUTIVE GOVERNOR, PLATEAU STATE
PRESS RELEASE
The Executive Governor of Plateau State has expressed great dismay and shock at the sudden build up of tension in Jos Metropolis on account of the conduct of some disgruntled elements, who have decided to throw the metropolis into confusion on account of their negative reaction to the agitations of Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) in the South East.
Consequently, the Governor has directed an immediate imposition of curfew from dusk to dawn (6pm – 6am) within the Greater Jos – Bukuru Metropolis, until further notice. The deployment of security personnel to all flash points within the metropolis has also been directed to ensure compliance with the curfew order and to avert any further breach of law and order.
The Governor wishes to assure all citizens that the security and welfare as the primary concern of Government is assured by the Rescue Administration. He is therefore enjoining all citizens to go about their business with the assurance that their safety is guaranteed. He further appealed to all religious and community leaders, neighbourhood vigilantes as well as all law abiding citizens to ensure nobody is allowed to take advantage of this unfortunate situation to engage in criminality.
The Governor wishes to restate that Plateau State remains home to all citizens of Nigeria irrespective of religion, ethnic extraction or political persuasion. He therefore enjoins all peace loving citizens to ensure that nothing is allowed to upset the hard earned peace in the State.
Samuel, Emmanuel Nanle
Director, Press & Public Affairs
14th September, 2017
http://www.naijalabel.com/2017/09/ipob-vs-army-jos-boils-as-hausa-igbo.html
|Re: Lalong Declares Curfew In Jos As Hausa And Igbo Clash by LordIsaac(m): 9:56pm On Sep 14
Hmm
|Re: Lalong Declares Curfew In Jos As Hausa And Igbo Clash by slivertongue: 10:10pm On Sep 14
a gud proactive measure
10 Likes
|Re: Lalong Declares Curfew In Jos As Hausa And Igbo Clash by thesolutions: 10:17pm On Sep 14
Enforced in some areas only. It's plateau.
|Re: Lalong Declares Curfew In Jos As Hausa And Igbo Clash by DanielsParker(m): 10:50pm On Sep 14
Jos too dey carry everything for head...
10 Likes
|Re: Lalong Declares Curfew In Jos As Hausa And Igbo Clash by madridguy(m): 10:50pm On Sep 14
Good move.
|Re: Lalong Declares Curfew In Jos As Hausa And Igbo Clash by firstolalekan(m): 10:50pm On Sep 14
Awusaa foolani people vs. Biafraudners
Btw, Jos and crisis are like 5 and 6.
8 Likes
|Re: Lalong Declares Curfew In Jos As Hausa And Igbo Clash by ItzChinnex(m): 10:50pm On Sep 14
These violent Hausa's think they can intimidate the Igbo's in the north.. sha una get luck say na Igbo's plenty for north pass if not eh, Igbo's for done finish them for east, then enter north still finish them.. yeye they smell.
45 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Lalong Declares Curfew In Jos As Hausa And Igbo Clash by Phonefanatic: 10:50pm On Sep 14
Send in 95% igbo Soldiers to go on shooting spree.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lalong Declares Curfew In Jos As Hausa And Igbo Clash by cephas10: 10:50pm On Sep 14
Nice move
1 Like
|Re: Lalong Declares Curfew In Jos As Hausa And Igbo Clash by Pavore9: 10:50pm On Sep 14
Sad.
|Re: Lalong Declares Curfew In Jos As Hausa And Igbo Clash by gozylla: 10:50pm On Sep 14
Pray for Nigeria
6 Likes
|Re: Lalong Declares Curfew In Jos As Hausa And Igbo Clash by 9jayes: 10:51pm On Sep 14
During the military regime its always fight between Yorubas and Hausas,Yoruba faced Government then with their (govt) weapons now they are reaping there bravery, where were Igbos during those period? they can only come out when in democracy of which they didn't fight for.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lalong Declares Curfew In Jos As Hausa And Igbo Clash by OkpekeBeauty: 10:51pm On Sep 14
All these lives lost because of a man's pride. The desire to prove a point and show that the general is back has jeopardised the lives of many. But know that the blood of all those shed will cry for vengeance. Who knows Boko Haram may even be a repayment for the blood wasted during the Civil war. See how Boko haram has further reduced an already poor region and yet people will not learn. Sarrki, Ngeneukwnu, madridguy and others dont bring a curse on your generation by supporting injustice and the shedding of blood just because of a monthly 30k pay. You can get a more decent job even if it does not pay as much as this at least you will secure the destiny of your unborn children.
You mean soldiers went and killed unarmed civilians and you are clapping and supporting because its not your family
You mean you sale your lands in Lagos and the north but the South South/East land is for public because their is oil in it
you mean you actually supported the president detaining a man that the court set free
you mean Fulani herdsmen has been killing people and you looked sideways. Not even to condenm the act.
God is watching and he will judge all of you that support evil
Dont say I didnt warn you
56 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lalong Declares Curfew In Jos As Hausa And Igbo Clash by Einl(m): 10:51pm On Sep 14
Fools.
When we told you that Buhari would cause more problems than solve them you shouted in our faces "Sai Baba''.
Now where is Baba?
The country is on the brink of collapse and destruction because the President had a mindset of division. Now you have seen it.
Since 1999 there have always been Biafrian agitators but the Presidents we've had have not been as divisive and openly divisive as this one.
And by using force and sending the illiterate Army to attack civilians, they pour fuel on fire.
36 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lalong Declares Curfew In Jos As Hausa And Igbo Clash by DozieInc(m): 10:51pm On Sep 14
Ok na.
|Re: Lalong Declares Curfew In Jos As Hausa And Igbo Clash by Elnino4ladies: 10:51pm On Sep 14
Igbos see una life for outside?
16 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Lalong Declares Curfew In Jos As Hausa And Igbo Clash by Vicotex(m): 10:51pm On Sep 14
I thought you guys said it's one Nigeria?
4 Likes
|Re: Lalong Declares Curfew In Jos As Hausa And Igbo Clash by RomeSankara: 10:51pm On Sep 14
Nigeria has never been this insecure
4 Likes
|Re: Lalong Declares Curfew In Jos As Hausa And Igbo Clash by Joshmedia1: 10:52pm On Sep 14
What Happened?
Abeg check my signature jare
|Re: Lalong Declares Curfew In Jos As Hausa And Igbo Clash by Sleyanya1(m): 10:52pm On Sep 14
At the End the people especially those innocent ones are the victims.
It's funny how Most people keep reacting to the products of the problems but very few people talk about the root cause of the Agitations.
Even though I'm not an IPOB supporter and still believe in the economic, socio-cultural & religious diversity of the country, it is still a Fact that the Nigerian structure as laid down by the Military is highly faulted along regional lines.
The F.G should be meeting & discussing with Agitators in every region, Listen to them, know their demands and finally conclude on a break even point.
All these killings (both past and present) will be in vain If practical steps are not taken to correct the structure of Nigeria.
Even the crude oil that resulted to all these problems in the Genesis will sooner or later be useless, maybe that's when we'd realize that there was an economic need also for Restructuring.
11 Likes
|Re: Lalong Declares Curfew In Jos As Hausa And Igbo Clash by Hadone(m): 10:52pm On Sep 14
God
|Re: Lalong Declares Curfew In Jos As Hausa And Igbo Clash by Vicotex(m): 10:52pm On Sep 14
Elnino4ladies:odoyo receive sense
The army started all this brouhaha with python dance
23 Likes
|Re: Lalong Declares Curfew In Jos As Hausa And Igbo Clash by bentlywills(m): 10:52pm On Sep 14
Tor
|Re: Lalong Declares Curfew In Jos As Hausa And Igbo Clash by RoyalBoutique(m): 10:52pm On Sep 14
This is what happens when an illiterate president decides to send soldiers to a peaceful state to maintain peace by dancing with pythons
Little wonder when Muslim's say that Islam is a religion of peace, this is the type of peace they mean.
21 Likes
|Re: Lalong Declares Curfew In Jos As Hausa And Igbo Clash by cokiek(f): 10:52pm On Sep 14
This civil unrest is getting scary o
Annie Idibia: The Marijuana smoking wife of 2face Idibia
http://thekokogist.blogspot.com.ng/2016/06/annie-idibia-marijuana-smoking-wife-of.html?m=1
|Re: Lalong Declares Curfew In Jos As Hausa And Igbo Clash by sotall(m): 10:52pm On Sep 14
Buhari is a good leader. He should launch operation alligator dance in plateau state
4 Likes
|Re: Lalong Declares Curfew In Jos As Hausa And Igbo Clash by ableguy(m): 10:52pm On Sep 14
Tensions everywhere,
Meanwhile, JUDGE: Silence in Court. The next person who
laughs again will be thrown out of Court.
ACCUSED: Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha!
JUDGE: I wasn't talking to you.
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lalong Declares Curfew In Jos As Hausa And Igbo Clash by paranorman(m): 10:53pm On Sep 14
This is the time for Christians to rise up and pray for this nation.
3 Likes
|Re: Lalong Declares Curfew In Jos As Hausa And Igbo Clash by sg14: 10:53pm On Sep 14
its starting, i hope buhari understands what he is doing..
3 Likes 1 Share
Who Is The Worst State Governor Ever In Human History? / JTF Arrests 4 Boko Haram Commanders In Yobe State! / Explosion Rocks NLNG Pipeline In Rivers
Viewing this topic: AryaSand(f), RayD(m), Princelyod(m), sheunflexy(m), chikeze(m), ivolt, okwuprecious, Kazim88, Blueeyedboi(m), Glaxxs, rydow(m), tonitone1(m), argob44(f), Eastside046, FeelLoved(f), sorom4, kmariko, starlite1, brightnelly(f), EKONGKING, OBIGS, Formidable1, Aladinn(m), Donchyke007(m), Abite, jerryjohn727, Lawrencemayor(m), maduxs, OldBeer, ogkrakkid(m), DProdigy15(m), Obudupikin, Joyfullyme, fishkaveli(m), EHIRIMCHA(m), animasaun, farihafaheemah(m), Mrniceguy11, thornapple(f), kalybaly, Tripplek4u, mhiztee15(f), PopsiAde, magicminister, Justice1997, fyomer and 102 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10