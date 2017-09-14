Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lalong Declares Curfew In Jos As Hausa And Igbo Clash (13679 Views)

OFFICE OF THE EXECUTIVE GOVERNOR, PLATEAU STATE



PRESS RELEASE



The Executive Governor of Plateau State has expressed great dismay and shock at the sudden build up of tension in Jos Metropolis on account of the conduct of some disgruntled elements, who have decided to throw the metropolis into confusion on account of their negative reaction to the agitations of Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) in the South East.



Consequently, the Governor has directed an immediate imposition of curfew from dusk to dawn (6pm – 6am) within the Greater Jos – Bukuru Metropolis, until further notice. The deployment of security personnel to all flash points within the metropolis has also been directed to ensure compliance with the curfew order and to avert any further breach of law and order.



The Governor wishes to assure all citizens that the security and welfare as the primary concern of Government is assured by the Rescue Administration. He is therefore enjoining all citizens to go about their business with the assurance that their safety is guaranteed. He further appealed to all religious and community leaders, neighbourhood vigilantes as well as all law abiding citizens to ensure nobody is allowed to take advantage of this unfortunate situation to engage in criminality.



The Governor wishes to restate that Plateau State remains home to all citizens of Nigeria irrespective of religion, ethnic extraction or political persuasion. He therefore enjoins all peace loving citizens to ensure that nothing is allowed to upset the hard earned peace in the State.



Samuel, Emmanuel Nanle

Director, Press & Public Affairs

14th September, 2017





Hmm

a gud proactive measure 10 Likes

Enforced in some areas only. It's plateau.

Jos too dey carry everything for head... 10 Likes

Good move.







Btw, Jos and crisis are like 5 and 6. Awusaa foolani people vs. BiafraudnersBtw, Jos and crisis are like 5 and 6. 8 Likes

These violent Hausa's think they can intimidate the Igbo's in the north.. sha una get luck say na Igbo's plenty for north pass if not eh, Igbo's for done finish them for east, then enter north still finish them.. yeye they smell. 45 Likes 3 Shares

Send in 95% igbo Soldiers to go on shooting spree. 9 Likes 1 Share

Nice move 1 Like

Sad.

Pray for Nigeria 6 Likes

During the military regime its always fight between Yorubas and Hausas,Yoruba faced Government then with their (govt) weapons now they are reaping there bravery, where were Igbos during those period? they can only come out when in democracy of which they didn't fight for. 18 Likes 1 Share

All these lives lost because of a man's pride. The desire to prove a point and show that the general is back has jeopardised the lives of many. But know that the blood of all those shed will cry for vengeance. Who knows Boko Haram may even be a repayment for the blood wasted during the Civil war. See how Boko haram has further reduced an already poor region and yet people will not learn. Sarrki, Ngeneukwnu, madridguy and others dont bring a curse on your generation by supporting injustice and the shedding of blood just because of a monthly 30k pay. You can get a more decent job even if it does not pay as much as this at least you will secure the destiny of your unborn children.



You mean soldiers went and killed unarmed civilians and you are clapping and supporting because its not your family

You mean you sale your lands in Lagos and the north but the South South/East land is for public because their is oil in it

you mean you actually supported the president detaining a man that the court set free

you mean Fulani herdsmen has been killing people and you looked sideways. Not even to condenm the act.

God is watching and he will judge all of you that support evil

Dont say I didnt warn you 56 Likes 1 Share

Fools.



When we told you that Buhari would cause more problems than solve them you shouted in our faces "Sai Baba''.



Now where is Baba?



The country is on the brink of collapse and destruction because the President had a mindset of division. Now you have seen it.



Since 1999 there have always been Biafrian agitators but the Presidents we've had have not been as divisive and openly divisive as this one.



And by using force and sending the illiterate Army to attack civilians, they pour fuel on fire. 36 Likes 1 Share

Ok na.

Igbos see una life for outside? 16 Likes 5 Shares

I thought you guys said it's one Nigeria? 4 Likes

Nigeria has never been this insecure 4 Likes

What Happened?







Abeg check my signature jare







At the End the people especially those innocent ones are the victims.





It's funny how Most people keep reacting to the products of the problems but very few people talk about the root cause of the Agitations.



Even though I'm not an IPOB supporter and still believe in the economic, socio-cultural & religious diversity of the country, it is still a Fact that the Nigerian structure as laid down by the Military is highly faulted along regional lines.



The F.G should be meeting & discussing with Agitators in every region, Listen to them, know their demands and finally conclude on a break even point.



All these killings (both past and present) will be in vain If practical steps are not taken to correct the structure of Nigeria.



Even the crude oil that resulted to all these problems in the Genesis will sooner or later be useless, maybe that's when we'd realize that there was an economic need also for Restructuring. It's funny how Most people keep reacting to the products of the problems but very few people talk about the root cause of the Agitations.Even though I'm not an IPOB supporter and still believe in the economic, socio-cultural & religious diversity of the country, it is still a Fact that the Nigerian structure as laid down by the Military is highly faulted along regional lines.The F.G should be meeting & discussing with Agitators in every region, Listen to them, know their demands and finally conclude on a break even point.All these killings (both past and present) will be in vain If practical steps are not taken to correct the structure of Nigeria.Even the crude oil that resulted to all these problems in the Genesis will sooner or later be useless, maybe that's when we'd realize that there was an economic need also for Restructuring. 11 Likes

God

Elnino4ladies:

Igbos see una life for outside? odoyo receive sense

The army started all this brouhaha with python dance odoyo receive senseThe army started all this brouhaha with python dance 23 Likes

Tor

This is what happens when an illiterate president decides to send soldiers to a peaceful state to maintain peace by dancing with pythons



Little wonder when Muslim's say that Islam is a religion of peace, this is the type of peace they mean. 21 Likes





Buhari is a good leader. He should launch operation alligator dance in plateau state 4 Likes

Tensions everywhere,



Meanwhile, JUDGE: Silence in Court. The next person who

laughs again will be thrown out of Court.

ACCUSED: Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha!

JUDGE: I wasn't talking to you. 13 Likes 2 Shares

This is the time for Christians to rise up and pray for this nation. 3 Likes