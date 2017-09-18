₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Umuahia Youth Movement Gives Ikpeazu 24Hours To Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu's Father by franchizy(m): 4:08pm On Sep 15
Press Release
Dr Okezie Ikpeazu
Executive Governor of Abia state
Government House
Umuahia
Your Excellency
With tears and sorrow, the the Umuahia Youth Movement respectfully write to request the dethronement of Nnamdi Kanu's father as a traditional ruler of our clan.
It beats our imagination that a man who calls himself a Royal father and an Elder could not call his son to other but rather encourage him in hia madness that have plunged umuahis city to a great crisis today.
Sir, recall that umuahia have been the most peaceful capital city in Nigeria to live and do business but just because of one man, we are today facing the wrath of the Federal government of Nigeria.
Our shops, markets, schools, churches and all banks have been shut down. For the past three days we have been indoors for fear of been attacked by the military just because of one man whose father is our traditional ruler.
Based on the above, we herecy request the he be dethroned within 24hrs or we will take the laws into our hands and dethrone him and even stripe him Unclad and raze his house.
We appeal to every well meaning Nigerians as well to prevail on Gov. Ikpeazu to as a matter of urgency dethrone Nnamdi kanu's father.
We also request the the operation python dance should remain in all streets of umuahia as any attempt to withdraw will make the Ipob criminals rob our shops and houses.
Sir, we addure you that we remain one Nigerians and will join hands with you to make our country Nigeria and state Abia the best among all the countries of the wiorld.
Please accept the assurances of our esteemed regards.
Ifeanyi okwudili
President
Kasarachi Ubani
Vice President
Anayo Ofor
Secretary
Cc: President Mohamadu Buhari
Inspector General of Police
DSS
Senate president
Speaker House of Rep
South East Governors Forum
23 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Umuahia Youth Movement Gives Ikpeazu 24Hours To Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu's Father by kingxsamz(m): 4:10pm On Sep 15
good
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Umuahia Youth Movement Gives Ikpeazu 24Hours To Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu's Father by eezeribe(m): 4:11pm On Sep 15
OK
2 Likes
|Re: Umuahia Youth Movement Gives Ikpeazu 24Hours To Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu's Father by fergie001(m): 4:14pm On Sep 15
Gov. Ikpeazu,its over to u.
Your decision?
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Umuahia Youth Movement Gives Ikpeazu 24Hours To Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu's Father by SpComedy: 4:14pm On Sep 15
Oya mynd44 come and move to front page, verified or not we dont care..... biko come and move
modified: Good job mods, we all are happy the way news without source are being pushed to Fp, we are happy
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Umuahia Youth Movement Gives Ikpeazu 24Hours To Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu's Father by Pedekunle(m): 4:15pm On Sep 15
The youths are talking
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Umuahia Youth Movement Gives Ikpeazu 24Hours To Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu's Father by Remimadrid(m): 4:18pm On Sep 15
franchizy:See what KANU has caused, his uncouth mouth has resulted in this. KANU and his followers are looking for death, nothing more.
24 Likes
|Re: Umuahia Youth Movement Gives Ikpeazu 24Hours To Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu's Father by simultaneousboi(m): 4:22pm On Sep 15
I will be coming to comment soon
1 Like
|Re: Umuahia Youth Movement Gives Ikpeazu 24Hours To Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu's Father by lomprico(m): 4:23pm On Sep 15
After the dethrone what next? Ipob dies?
3 Likes
|Re: Umuahia Youth Movement Gives Ikpeazu 24Hours To Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu's Father by Daviddson(m): 4:24pm On Sep 15
Good
3 Likes
|Re: Umuahia Youth Movement Gives Ikpeazu 24Hours To Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu's Father by BMZK: 4:27pm On Sep 15
Fake news.....
franchizy:
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Umuahia Youth Movement Gives Ikpeazu 24Hours To Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu's Father by attackgat: 4:29pm On Sep 15
Who ever wrote this doesnt even know which clan Kanu's father is the traditional ruler of
34 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Umuahia Youth Movement Gives Ikpeazu 24Hours To Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu's Father by donk552(m): 4:34pm On Sep 15
This new is 4rm Afonja
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Umuahia Youth Movement Gives Ikpeazu 24Hours To Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu's Father by PehaKaso: 5:00pm On Sep 15
This thread will be in the Front Page within seconds.
6 Likes
|Re: Umuahia Youth Movement Gives Ikpeazu 24Hours To Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu's Father by Bari22(m): 5:04pm On Sep 15
right step in the right direction
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Umuahia Youth Movement Gives Ikpeazu 24Hours To Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu's Father by tsdarkside(m): 5:04pm On Sep 15
....
realy??...i tut ipob is igbo,igbo is ipob..... ....
i knew their are enough igbos in the south east that dont buy the bullcrap of ipob...
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Umuahia Youth Movement Gives Ikpeazu 24Hours To Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu's Father by tsdarkside(m): 5:08pm On Sep 15
get rid of cownunu,then we can discuss how to put referentin into the constitution...
if its sooo important to you.....i still think votes is enough referentin.....
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Umuahia Youth Movement Gives Ikpeazu 24Hours To Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu's Father by devindevin2000: 5:10pm On Sep 15
franchizy:
25 Likes
|Re: Umuahia Youth Movement Gives Ikpeazu 24Hours To Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu's Father by kn23h(m): 5:11pm On Sep 15
Where are the "afonja youths" crew?
One of them touts is above me.
11 Likes
|Re: Umuahia Youth Movement Gives Ikpeazu 24Hours To Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu's Father by LadiIshola(m): 5:14pm On Sep 15
Getting interesting... ..
|Re: Umuahia Youth Movement Gives Ikpeazu 24Hours To Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu's Father by tsdarkside(m): 5:15pm On Sep 15
get rid of cownunu,then we can discuss other things.....
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Umuahia Youth Movement Gives Ikpeazu 24Hours To Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu's Father by Okoroawusa: 5:17pm On Sep 15
I hate IPOB wit passion BUT how TRUE is this news?.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Umuahia Youth Movement Gives Ikpeazu 24Hours To Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu's Father by tsdarkside(m): 5:18pm On Sep 15
all tribes can join hands toghether to make a real restructuring in nigeria....igbos have very rich people....
igbos are not realy marginalized...is just that,their is no laws to regulate the flow of whealth in nigeria......this is something we could change toghether.....
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Umuahia Youth Movement Gives Ikpeazu 24Hours To Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu's Father by tsdarkside(m): 5:19pm On Sep 15
the problem in nigeria is not about tribes....its about the rich and the poor....
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Umuahia Youth Movement Gives Ikpeazu 24Hours To Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu's Father by TheCabal: 5:20pm On Sep 15
Who dash Nnamdi Kanu papa .. Umuahia...
His father is a king of a street called "Afara-Ukwu",
translated into hausa - start three
remixed in Naija lingo - the beginning of ny.ash
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Umuahia Youth Movement Gives Ikpeazu 24Hours To Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu's Father by roundman: 5:29pm On Sep 15
TheCabal:orthonomous community....laughs
1 Like
|Re: Umuahia Youth Movement Gives Ikpeazu 24Hours To Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu's Father by Balkan(m): 5:43pm On Sep 15
APC can do anything to disstablize Igbo land
1 Like
|Re: Umuahia Youth Movement Gives Ikpeazu 24Hours To Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu's Father by Customer80: 6:10pm On Sep 15
tsdarkside:Igbos are not marginalized but have 5 states while other states have 6,7 states, least lga's, high cut off marks in exams than other zones, poor federal roads, zero infrastructure, least senators, least state assembly members, least house of reps members etc
5 Likes
|Re: Umuahia Youth Movement Gives Ikpeazu 24Hours To Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu's Father by Customer80: 6:16pm On Sep 15
Balkan:the op wrote the rubbish, just ignore him, he is part of igbo problem. just check his previous post to confirm his fakeness
4 Likes
|Re: Umuahia Youth Movement Gives Ikpeazu 24Hours To Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu's Father by tsdarkside(m): 6:17pm On Sep 15
Customer80:
soooo,you wan blame other tribes for that now??...
2 Likes
|Re: Umuahia Youth Movement Gives Ikpeazu 24Hours To Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu's Father by Customer80: 6:22pm On Sep 15
tsdarkside:you said we are not being marginalized, i had to list some to you, the north tru the military created the lopsidedness
|Re: Umuahia Youth Movement Gives Ikpeazu 24Hours To Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu's Father by tsdarkside(m): 6:34pm On Sep 15
Customer80:
i dey listen,i dey listen.....
