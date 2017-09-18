Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Umuahia Youth Movement Gives Ikpeazu 24Hours To Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu's Father (8920 Views)

Press Release



Dr Okezie Ikpeazu

Executive Governor of Abia state

Government House

Umuahia



Your Excellency



With tears and sorrow, the the Umuahia Youth Movement respectfully write to request the dethronement of Nnamdi Kanu's father as a traditional ruler of our clan.



It beats our imagination that a man who calls himself a Royal father and an Elder could not call his son to other but rather encourage him in hia madness that have plunged umuahis city to a great crisis today.



Sir, recall that umuahia have been the most peaceful capital city in Nigeria to live and do business but just because of one man, we are today facing the wrath of the Federal government of Nigeria.



Our shops, markets, schools, churches and all banks have been shut down. For the past three days we have been indoors for fear of been attacked by the military just because of one man whose father is our traditional ruler.



Based on the above, we herecy request the he be dethroned within 24hrs or we will take the laws into our hands and dethrone him and even stripe him Unclad and raze his house.



We appeal to every well meaning Nigerians as well to prevail on Gov. Ikpeazu to as a matter of urgency dethrone Nnamdi kanu's father.



We also request the the operation python dance should remain in all streets of umuahia as any attempt to withdraw will make the Ipob criminals rob our shops and houses.



Sir, we addure you that we remain one Nigerians and will join hands with you to make our country Nigeria and state Abia the best among all the countries of the wiorld.



Please accept the assurances of our esteemed regards.



Ifeanyi okwudili

President



Kasarachi Ubani

Vice President



Anayo Ofor

Secretary





Cc: President Mohamadu Buhari

Inspector General of Police

DSS

Senate president

Speaker House of Rep

South East Governors Forum 23 Likes 6 Shares

good 18 Likes 1 Share

OK 2 Likes

Gov. Ikpeazu,its over to u.

Your decision? 13 Likes 1 Share

Oya mynd44 come and move to front page, verified or not we dont care..... biko come and move



modified: Good job mods, we all are happy the way news without source are being pushed to Fp, we are happy 7 Likes 1 Share

The youths are talking 20 Likes 1 Share

I will be coming to comment soon 1 Like

After the dethrone what next? Ipob dies? 3 Likes

Good 3 Likes



Who ever wrote this doesnt even know which clan Kanu's father is the traditional ruler of 34 Likes 2 Shares

This new is 4rm Afonja 22 Likes 1 Share

This thread will be in the Front Page within seconds. 6 Likes

right step in the right direction 6 Likes 2 Shares

....



realy??...i tut ipob is igbo,igbo is ipob..... ....



i knew their are enough igbos in the south east that dont buy the bullcrap of ipob... ....realy??...i tut ipob is igbo,igbo is ipob.........i knew their are enough igbos in the south east that dont buy the bullcrap of ipob... 7 Likes 1 Share

get rid of cownunu,then we can discuss how to put referentin into the constitution...



if its sooo important to you.....i still think votes is enough referentin..... 2 Likes 1 Share

One of them touts is above me. Where are the "afonja youths" crew?One of them touts is above me. 11 Likes

Getting interesting... ..

get rid of cownunu,then we can discuss other things..... 4 Likes 1 Share

I hate IPOB wit passion BUT how TRUE is this news?. 5 Likes 1 Share

all tribes can join hands toghether to make a real restructuring in nigeria....igbos have very rich people....



igbos are not realy marginalized...is just that,their is no laws to regulate the flow of whealth in nigeria......this is something we could change toghether..... 4 Likes 1 Share

the problem in nigeria is not about tribes....its about the rich and the poor.... 7 Likes 2 Shares





His father is a king of a street called "Afara-Ukwu",



translated into hausa - start three

remixed in Naija lingo - the beginning of ny.ash Who dash Nnamdi Kanu papa .. Umuahia...His father is a king ofcalled "Afara-Ukwu",translated into hausa -remixed in Naija lingo - 7 Likes 2 Shares

TheCabal:

Who dash Nnamdi Kanu papa .. Umuahia...



His father is a king of on street called "Afara-Ukwu",



translated into hausa - start three

remixed in Naija lingo - the beginning of ny.ash orthonomous community....laughs orthonomous community....laughs 1 Like

APC can do anything to disstablize Igbo land 1 Like

tsdarkside:

all tribes can join hands toghether to make a real restructuring in nigeria....igbos have very rich people....



igbos are not realy marginalized...is just that,their is no laws to regulate the flow of whealth in nigeria......this is something we could change toghether..... Igbos are not marginalized but have 5 states while other states have 6,7 states, least lga's, high cut off marks in exams than other zones, poor federal roads, zero infrastructure, least senators, least state assembly members, least house of reps members etc Igbos are not marginalized but have 5 states while other states have 6,7 states, least lga's, high cut off marks in exams than other zones, poor federal roads, zero infrastructure, least senators, least state assembly members, least house of reps members etc 5 Likes

Balkan:

APC can do anything to disstablize Igbo land the op wrote the rubbish, just ignore him, he is part of igbo problem. just check his previous post to confirm his fakeness the op wrote the rubbish, just ignore him, he is part of igbo problem. just check his previous post to confirm his fakeness 4 Likes

Customer80:

Igbos are not marginalized but have 5 states while other states have 6,7 states, least lga's, high cut off marks in exams than other zones, poor federal roads, zero infrastructure, least senators, least state assembly members, least house of reps members etc

soooo,you wan blame other tribes for that now??... soooo,you wan blame other tribes for that now??... 2 Likes

tsdarkside:





soooo,you wan blame other tribes for that now??... you said we are not being marginalized, i had to list some to you, the north tru the military created the lopsidedness you said we are not being marginalized, i had to list some to you, the north tru the military created the lopsidedness