|She Had 2 Abortions For Him, She's Pregnant Again & He Wants Another Abortion by MissKim: 10:43am
Please, Is Her Man Playing Her Or Just A Victim Of Circumstance?
HI
My girlfriend came to my house yesterday and during girls chit chat, she told me something that is kind of baffling to me.
She met this guy late 2015 on facebook and they later met in person. They have been in relationship since then till now. She told me she had 2 abortions for him last year immidiately she missed her period by taking a drug. He gave her his reasons, that he is not yet buoyant to foot pregnancy, baby, traditional marriage and that his place is too small to house relations that may want to visit.
She missed her period 4days ago and she told her boyfriend she will want to keep it and suggested him paying only bride price since he had the plan to marry her like he said, but he told her that, that will obstruct his plan to travel out by him making use of his budgeted money and also it is expensive for him now to keep to take care of pregnancy,mother and baby. He then suggested she starts taking unripe papaya, parsley leaves etc to miscarry since she just missed her period. She came to me feeling confused.
I told her if the guy truly loves her and want to make her future wife finances shouldn't be the problem...but in all, the decision is hers to make. It is obvious this guy is not that serious but may be wrong.
Just wondering how many of you would decide to marry their present girlfriend if such case presents itself. Though i do not support marriage because of pregnancy.
|Re: She Had 2 Abortions For Him, She's Pregnant Again & He Wants Another Abortion by toastedbread: 10:44am
do you need a prophet to explain the writing on the wall?
these girls will never learn.
|Re: She Had 2 Abortions For Him, She's Pregnant Again & He Wants Another Abortion by BlackDBagba: 10:45am
Girls will never learn....
|Re: She Had 2 Abortions For Him, She's Pregnant Again & He Wants Another Abortion by madridguy(m): 10:46am
Your girl friend need brain transplant as soon as possible. Hope she won't damage her womb over a guy who is not serious about her.
Ladies can be funny at times I swear.
|Re: She Had 2 Abortions For Him, She's Pregnant Again & He Wants Another Abortion by RETIREDMUMU(m): 10:47am
wake me up when u acknowledge u re the one
|Re: She Had 2 Abortions For Him, She's Pregnant Again & He Wants Another Abortion by MissKim: 10:49am
RETIREDMUMU:
Expected
|Re: She Had 2 Abortions For Him, She's Pregnant Again & He Wants Another Abortion by dingbang(m): 10:52am
Look let's stop all these rubbish blame game..
If you are a lady, the moment you open your legs wide for your boyfriend to chook his preek inside you, be rest assured you are prepared to face whatever damn consequences that arise from the aftermath...
And yes!! I was scared when I had sex... I was fvcking scared she would get pregnant...
But now I no dey fear sha.. I dey kampe
|Re: She Had 2 Abortions For Him, She's Pregnant Again & He Wants Another Abortion by NwaAmaikpe: 10:52am
Your girlfriend kwa??
Its either you are a lesbian or you are the fool in the picture.
Let me make it easy for you.
If you decide to keep that baby, just know he/she will grow up without a father because that dude has no intention of wifing you.
Its one thing to be a babymama,
It's another thing to be a babymama to an anonymous father
Thank you.
|Re: She Had 2 Abortions For Him, She's Pregnant Again & He Wants Another Abortion by decatalyst(m): 10:53am
PLEASE LET HER KEEP ABORTING HER FUTURE
That's how you are played when you have an empty skull and bad influences and advisers.
|Re: She Had 2 Abortions For Him, She's Pregnant Again & He Wants Another Abortion by IamLEGEND1: 10:58am
She needs to be shot in head, preferably with a hunting rifle.
Almost 4 aborted pregnancies and counting....
What dafuq is wrong with some people? Hasn't she heard the words 'condom' or 'birth control pills' before?
|Re: She Had 2 Abortions For Him, She's Pregnant Again & He Wants Another Abortion by ecoeco(m): 11:05am
BlackDBagba:
Bros it is to our advantage Na
If not for their fish brain life will b very difficult 4 us o
|Re: She Had 2 Abortions For Him, She's Pregnant Again & He Wants Another Abortion by MhizzAJ(f): 11:05am
He's not yet buoyant to foot pregnancy but he's buoyant enough to fvck her Super Story .
Now this bad...The guy in question s very wicked..Some men are not ready to have a committed relationship, all they want is 'chop and clean mouth'...
I just thank God for wise women
|Re: She Had 2 Abortions For Him, She's Pregnant Again & He Wants Another Abortion by Danielmoore(m): 11:08am
MhizzAJ:
That's some people for you
|Re: She Had 2 Abortions For Him, She's Pregnant Again & He Wants Another Abortion by Homeboiy(m): 11:09am
The lady in mark here is a desperate biitch
she wants to hook the young man with pregnancy
why didn't she take postinor 2 after sex
If I be the guy I go allow her born am
|Re: She Had 2 Abortions For Him, She's Pregnant Again & He Wants Another Abortion by torres89: 11:11am
please why did u start a question with please
on a more serious note
who recommends pawpaw leaves for abortion
sometimes i wonder what certain ladies see in their man
that guy ought to be arrested.
if he can recommend nonsense for abortion.
i wonder which baby food is gonna recommend.
but some gals sef eh
|Re: She Had 2 Abortions For Him, She's Pregnant Again & He Wants Another Abortion by mofeoluwadassah: 11:21am
her stupidity is like zeewold...extraordinary everyday
|Re: She Had 2 Abortions For Him, She's Pregnant Again & He Wants Another Abortion by OrestesDante: 11:21am
Your stupidity is certified
|Re: She Had 2 Abortions For Him, She's Pregnant Again & He Wants Another Abortion by SirJeffry(m): 11:24am
Please advise your friend not to abort that innocent child no matter the circumstance. No serious intending suitor will consent to aborting his child. Your friend should oil her shock absorber in case of eventuality 'cos this kinda man may never return to her if he travels abroad.
All in all, please help save that unborn baby, he or she may be the Buhari we had hoped for.
|Re: She Had 2 Abortions For Him, She's Pregnant Again & He Wants Another Abortion by AuroraB(f): 11:27am
What does she do for a living?
Let's start from there
Abi to carry belle we go chop for dinner
|Re: She Had 2 Abortions For Him, She's Pregnant Again & He Wants Another Abortion by MhizzAJ(f): 11:34am
ecoeco:
Na wa oo
|Re: She Had 2 Abortions For Him, She's Pregnant Again & He Wants Another Abortion by Ishilove: 1:05pm
Gold Circle is 50 naira. It can cut short all these long stories.
When she knows he just wants to be chopping her FOC why are they having unprotected sex?
*sigh*
Hopeless generation
|Re: She Had 2 Abortions For Him, She's Pregnant Again & He Wants Another Abortion by Sleyanya1(m): 1:24pm
He's Addicted to the Abortions, maybe because it's not His womb.
Tomorrow Thesame man will say She's not fit for marriage.
What is there in getting the cheapest condoms for N50, some medical centers even give for free, treated ones.
Woman please Embrace Sense.
|Re: She Had 2 Abortions For Him, She's Pregnant Again & He Wants Another Abortion by alexistaiwo: 1:25pm
I can bet my balls *dodges missiles from my numerous babes* that the guy won't later marry the lady in question.
If you doubt my opinion.
Pick up your economics textbook and read about the law of diminishing marginal utility.
How I wish this happened in the ancient world.
This would have been your potion.
Murderous Oloriburuku boyfriend and ashiere girlfriend
|Re: She Had 2 Abortions For Him, She's Pregnant Again & He Wants Another Abortion by TINALETC3(f): 1:25pm
Wetin concern me, wen dem dey enjoy, nobody cul me
|Re: She Had 2 Abortions For Him, She's Pregnant Again & He Wants Another Abortion by jejemanito: 1:25pm
The fact that Miss Imo wasn't given the Most Beautiful Girl crown that's rightfully hers is the reason why I will keep on having trust issues
|Re: She Had 2 Abortions For Him, She's Pregnant Again & He Wants Another Abortion by Narldon(f): 1:25pm
Ok
|Re: She Had 2 Abortions For Him, She's Pregnant Again & He Wants Another Abortion by veekid(m): 1:25pm
Na petrol her brain dey use abi?
|Re: She Had 2 Abortions For Him, She's Pregnant Again & He Wants Another Abortion by ednut1(m): 1:26pm
Postinor is 500. Two mumus
|Re: She Had 2 Abortions For Him, She's Pregnant Again & He Wants Another Abortion by Tedassie(m): 1:26pm
Do we still have girls like these in 2017,i just don't get it.
|Re: She Had 2 Abortions For Him, She's Pregnant Again & He Wants Another Abortion by Thisis2raw(m): 1:26pm
Two of them are very stupid, that's all I have to say
|Re: She Had 2 Abortions For Him, She's Pregnant Again & He Wants Another Abortion by benedictac(f): 1:26pm
Your girlfriend is the definition of CAPITAL M.U.M.U. Her brain is less than that of a goat, coz even a goat won't do that. Haba! girls wise up na
|Re: She Had 2 Abortions For Him, She's Pregnant Again & He Wants Another Abortion by Kelvonn: 1:26pm
You no get money u dey nack woman without raincoat
Na Wa 4dis 9ja O / My Encounter With A Female Nairalander! / Serious Relationship Is All I Seek.
