Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / She Had 2 Abortions For Him, She's Pregnant Again & He Wants Another Abortion (3732 Views)

Lady Goes Braless In Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Man: See Reactions / Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Big, Bold & Beautiful Woman And Her Man / Teddy Skitt 'After Sex Video & Photo', Says Her Man "Made Her Night" (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Please, Is Her Man Playing Her Or Just A Victim Of Circumstance?



HI



My girlfriend came to my house yesterday and during girls chit chat, she told me something that is kind of baffling to me.



She met this guy late 2015 on facebook and they later met in person. They have been in relationship since then till now. She told me she had 2 abortions for him last year immidiately she missed her period by taking a drug. He gave her his reasons, that he is not yet buoyant to foot pregnancy, baby, traditional marriage and that his place is too small to house relations that may want to visit.



She missed her period 4days ago and she told her boyfriend she will want to keep it and suggested him paying only bride price since he had the plan to marry her like he said, but he told her that, that will obstruct his plan to travel out by him making use of his budgeted money and also it is expensive for him now to keep to take care of pregnancy,mother and baby. He then suggested she starts taking unripe papaya, parsley leaves etc to miscarry since she just missed her period. She came to me feeling confused.



I told her if the guy truly loves her and want to make her future wife finances shouldn't be the problem...but in all, the decision is hers to make. It is obvious this guy is not that serious but may be wrong.



Just wondering how many of you would decide to marry their present girlfriend if such case presents itself. Though i do not support marriage because of pregnancy.

do you need a prophet to explain the writing on the wall?

these girls will never learn. 12 Likes

Girls will never learn.... 11 Likes

Your girl friend need brain transplant as soon as possible. Hope she won't damage her womb over a guy who is not serious about her.



Ladies can be funny at times I swear. 20 Likes 1 Share

wake me up when u acknowledge u re the one 12 Likes

RETIREDMUMU:

wake me up when u acknowledge u re the one

Expected Expected 5 Likes

Look let's stop all these rubbish blame game..





If you are a lady, the moment you open your legs wide for your boyfriend to chook his preek inside you, be rest assured you are prepared to face whatever damn consequences that arise from the aftermath...



And yes!! I was scared when I had sex... I was fvcking scared she would get pregnant...





But now I no dey fear sha.. I dey kampe 6 Likes





Your girlfriend kwa??



Its either you are a lesbian or you are the fool in the picture.



Let me make it easy for you.

If you decide to keep that baby, just know he/she will grow up without a father because that dude has no intention of wifing you.



Its one thing to be a babymama,

It's another thing to be a babymama to an anonymous father



Thank you. Your girlfriend kwa??Its either you are a lesbian or you are the fool in the picture.Let me make it easy for you.If you decide to keep that baby, just know he/she will grow up without a father because that dude has no intention of wifing you.Its one thing to be a babymama,It's another thing to be a babymama to an anonymous fatherThank you. 18 Likes 1 Share

ABORTING HER FUTURE





That's how you are played when you have an empty skull and bad influences and advisers. PLEASE LET HER KEEPHER FUTUREThat's how you are played when you have an empty skull and bad influences and advisers. 3 Likes

She needs to be shot in head, preferably with a hunting rifle.

Almost 4 aborted pregnancies and counting....



What dafuq is wrong with some people? Hasn't she heard the words 'condom' or 'birth control pills' before? 5 Likes

BlackDBagba:

Girls will never learn....

Bros it is to our advantage Na



If not for their fish brain life will b very difficult 4 us o Bros it is to our advantage NaIf not for their fish brain life will b very difficult 4 us o 2 Likes

Super Story .



Now this bad...The guy in question s very wicked..Some men are not ready to have a committed relationship, all they want is 'chop and clean mouth'...

I just thank God for wise women He's not yet buoyant to foot pregnancy but he's buoyant enough to fvck herSuper Story .Now this bad...The guy in question s very wicked..Some men are not ready to have a committed relationship, all they want is 'chop and clean mouth'...I just thank God for wise women 18 Likes

MhizzAJ:

He's not yet buoyant to take care of her but he's buoyant to fvck her

That's some people for you That's some people for you 8 Likes

The lady in mark here is a desperate biitch

she wants to hook the young man with pregnancy



why didn't she take postinor 2 after sex



If I be the guy I go allow her born am 2 Likes





on a more serious note



who recommends pawpaw leaves for abortion



sometimes i wonder what certain ladies see in their man



that guy ought to be arrested.



if he can recommend nonsense for abortion.



i wonder which baby food is gonna recommend.



but some gals sef eh please why did u start a question with pleaseon a more serious notewho recommends pawpaw leaves for abortionsometimes i wonder what certain ladies see in their manthat guy ought to be arrested.if he can recommend nonsense for abortion.i wonder which baby food is gonna recommend.but some gals sef eh 4 Likes

her stupidity is like zeewold...extraordinary everyday 2 Likes

Your stupidity is certified

Please advise your friend not to abort that innocent child no matter the circumstance. No serious intending suitor will consent to aborting his child. Your friend should oil her shock absorber in case of eventuality 'cos this kinda man may never return to her if he travels abroad.



All in all, please help save that unborn baby, he or she may be the Buhari we had hoped for.



Let's start from there

Abi to carry belle we go chop for dinner What does she do for a living?Let's start from thereAbi to carry belle we go chop for dinner

ecoeco:





Bros it is to our advantage Na



If not for their fish brain life will b very difficult 4 us o

Na wa oo Na wa oo





When she knows he just wants to be chopping her FOC why are they having unprotected sex?



*sigh*



Hopeless generation Gold Circle is 50 naira. It can cut short all these long stories.When she knows he just wants to be chopping her FOC why are they having unprotected sex?*sigh*Hopeless generation 2 Likes







He's Addicted to the Abortions, maybe because it's not His womb.





Tomorrow Thesame man will say She's not fit for marriage.



What is there in getting the cheapest condoms for N50, some medical centers even give for free, treated ones.



Woman please Embrace Sense. Tomorrow Thesame man will say She's not fit for marriage.What is there in getting the cheapest condoms for N50, some medical centers even give for free, treated ones.

I can bet my balls *dodges missiles from my numerous babes* that the guy won't later marry the lady in question.

If you doubt my opinion.

Pick up your economics textbook and read about the law of diminishing marginal utility.



How I wish this happened in the ancient world.

This would have been your potion.

Murderous Oloriburuku boyfriend and ashiere girlfriend

Wetin concern me, wen dem dey enjoy, nobody cul me

The fact that Miss Imo wasn't given the Most Beautiful Girl crown that's rightfully hers is the reason why I will keep on having trust issues 2 Likes

Ok

Na petrol her brain dey use abi?

Postinor is 500. Two mumus

Do we still have girls like these in 2017,i just don't get it.

Two of them are very stupid, that's all I have to say

Your girlfriend is the definition of CAPITAL M.U.M.U. Her brain is less than that of a goat, coz even a goat won't do that. Haba! girls wise up na