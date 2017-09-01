₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Biafra: South-East Needs One More State - Orji Uzor Kalu by Mrl1: 9:10am
Former Abia State governor, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has revealed what will end the needless agitations in the south eastern part of the country.
According to Kalu, creation of an additional state in the South-east zone, would put it at par with the other zones in the country.
Kalu made this submission when he spoke with newsmen during annual youth summit of Junior Chamber International, Ikoyi, hosted by the Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation at Camp Neya, his country home in Igbere, Bende LGA.
He said the decision of the government to proscribe the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) remained the only option that would guarantee stability which he said the country needs desperately at a time like this .
“I think a lot of hate speech had engulfed the country, and the matter escalated because the IPOB leader refused to abide by the terms of his bail. If he had agreed, and probably appealed against the conditions, the situation wouldn’t have gotten to this point. When two people are fighting and the court says, don’t fight, you obey the court. The court decision was not a personal decision of Justice Binta Nyako but the decision of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Kalu explained.
“Some of you know what Ojukwu said here when he was alive, one day it will be made public. If we say we are marginalised, everyone is marginalised. We are marginalised because our people refuse to work. As soon as one becomes a governor or minister he buys houses in Ikoyi and abroad and the people will celebrate him.
“Remember when I was governor, the army and police used to do joint patrol. We should not box ourselves into a corner because my conscience will not allow me to do what is evil,” he said.
“The demography of this country shows that if you go to Kontagora, after the aborigines the next is the Igbo. The same with Jos, Kano, the West, name it, so we need the peace and unity of the country more than anyone else,” he said.
The former governor and chieftain of APC, however, appealed to the Federal Government to take the issue of restructuring seriously, saying, “We have gone past going to Abuja to share money every month.”
He pleaded with the federal government to go back to the 2014 confab report, “The South East zone should have one more state,” Kalu said, lamenting that rather than discuss the interest of the zone, “some Igbo leaders go to the president with the CV of their wives and children, but I go to him to tell him the problem of the people.”
“We need peace everywhere, we condemn hate speeches,” Kalu said.
Source:
http://RationalTV.blogspot.in/2017/09/rationaltv-biafra-orji-kalu-reveals.html
|Re: Biafra: South-East Needs One More State - Orji Uzor Kalu by cosby02(m): 9:26am
Oliver Twists
|Re: Biafra: South-East Needs One More State - Orji Uzor Kalu by HsLBroker(m): 9:26am
We done hear
|Re: Biafra: South-East Needs One More State - Orji Uzor Kalu by ceeroh(m): 9:26am
|Re: Biafra: South-East Needs One More State - Orji Uzor Kalu by HsLBroker(m): 9:26am
cosby02:
|Re: Biafra: South-East Needs One More State - Orji Uzor Kalu by nextexcel: 9:33am
That is his opinion so many first world country was once worst than Nigeria,they sat in a round table planed and implement their future but is it Nigeria where the winner takes it all that you want things to get better? See bro give Nigeria a million years it will only but get worst, here is the only country where the politicians have succeeded to kill the souls of the youth, no good school, road ,electricity no work yet Nigeria is making billions of dollars every day, the igbo man as widely travel as we are and educated we say NO to such we are too big for such,naturally we don't have business with an Hausa or Yoruba man that's why we want total out from the system
|Re: Biafra: South-East Needs One More State - Orji Uzor Kalu by fergie001(m): 9:38am
The Oscar Awards 2017 for best costume designer went to
FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM.
I believe 2 awards should be given to this rogue
1st,for his stupidity
2nd,for his crass,undiluted,unvarnished stupidity in case the 1st is contentious
Is the struggle for Igbos about states?It is about devolution of powers and true fiscal federalism where all states can develop at its pace.
This failure was governor of Abia state for 8years,and made the state the HQs of "egusi" pyramid where commissioners and aides,came to peel egusi at his mother's feet.He turned the state to another bloodbath.Gave his mother the title of Elder Mrs,Her Excellency and all worth not,as traditional rulers struggled to handover titles to her or risk losing their seats.
This same psycophant was traitor-in-chief to Ekwueme in 1998 at the Jos Convention,and now preach oneness of Ndigbo.
This school dropout from University of Maiduguri whose only achievement was buying his certificate from ABSU stole Abia blind.What did he do?Complains of buying houses abroad,yet he owns a mansion and chains of businesses in S/Africa.
This hypocrite whose only achievement was making all members of his family,commissioners and aides as well as appointing an awaiting-convict as his successor who is now a "Sin-ator" and chairman on the committee of dumbness.
You all come here to abuse NK whose(only crime to me was constituting parallel security services)of abusing the elders. Who are the elders?These ones?
Or the dark-googling one in Anambra who is meeting scientists to bring up people from Antarctica to come and see his state
Or the weeping prophet in Enugu,who in the midst of deaths around him is busy still thinking of Chime or Ekweremadu
Or the one who stole Ebonyi blind with his partnership with anyim Pius anyim and getting free rides to the UN and shaking oyibo hands
Or the akpu-headed stooge in Abia who left classroom for classroom(this time under a multiple-award winning failure,his predecessor)
Imo state,no way....I won't talk.
This one is making God consider apologizing to Lucifer because he has surpassed the latter in ignominy.
The elders are the sellouts,shout afonja or aboki from 2d till tomorrow,we know buhari,he is a bigot.I have seen gokd,bad and ugly people across all tribes.There is freedom of speech,let anyone say what makes him comfortable..what about our Governors?today OUK is in APC,a saint and is now a ventriloquist.
Buhari said we should follow constituted channels because he knows these efulefus will sell us again for 5loaves and 2fishes.
Let us Fight our leaders,they opened the doors for buhari,I have a tacit belief that they promoted this using the C-in-C,and now claiming to love us.
The ideology remains,we need a better Nigeria,but these governors and legislooters and rogues,like this one can never give it to us.Let us charge anew at them,and tell them that "ourmumuhavedo".
The military invasion is unacceptable by international laws and that must resonate.
" Wise men speak because they have something to say,Fools(like these)speak because they want to say something."(Plato)
Now we see the fantastic beasts and where to find them.
Condolences to the fallen ones.
We meet to part no more.
God Bless the S/E
God Bless the Youths,
God Bless Nigeria
God Bless us all.
Before you abuse me,let me help u,I know I am a fool,say something else.
|Re: Biafra: South-East Needs One More State - Orji Uzor Kalu by Jj222(f): 9:46am
orji kanu just shout dat hole on ur face u call mouth.
|Re: Biafra: South-East Needs One More State - Orji Uzor Kalu by zlantanfan: 9:51am
chief confusionist u never start your FIFA presidency?
who takes kalu seriously
|Re: Biafra: South-East Needs One More State - Orji Uzor Kalu by deepwater(f): 10:07am
This guy is a failure
He couldn't run a state government
He couldn't run his own personal business
Why should I listen to him
|Re: Biafra: South-East Needs One More State - Orji Uzor Kalu by JUSTICE4Nigeria: 10:35am
truly orji Kalu, want to be relevant with IPOB
|Re: Biafra: South-East Needs One More State - Orji Uzor Kalu by morbeta(m): 10:37am
Kalu wants a state for himself and family. Mumu.
|Re: Biafra: South-East Needs One More State - Orji Uzor Kalu by greatiyk4u(m): 11:23am
” Kalu said, lamenting that rather than discuss the interest of the zone, “some Igbo leaders go to the president with the CV of their wives and children, but I go to him to tell him the problem of the people.”
I. Think I agree with this statement
|Re: Biafra: South-East Needs One More State - Orji Uzor Kalu by Hofbrauhaus: 11:30am
Smh
|Re: Biafra: South-East Needs One More State - Orji Uzor Kalu by donsimon2012(m): 11:43am
deepwater:What's your name and which success have you made of yourself?
At least I know of sun publishing the most popular and most circulated print media in Nigeria owned by Orji
|Re: Biafra: South-East Needs One More State - Orji Uzor Kalu by ERockson: 12:24pm
I don't know how SE deserved 5 states in the first instance?
|Re: Biafra: South-East Needs One More State - Orji Uzor Kalu by ritababe(f): 12:30pm
this man will soon be arrested for standing for Kanu since Kanu has gone AWOL.
|Re: Biafra: South-East Needs One More State - Orji Uzor Kalu by UduMgbo1: 12:31pm
ritababe:bae you go church today?
|Re: Biafra: South-East Needs One More State - Orji Uzor Kalu by ritababe(f): 3:39pm
UduMgbo1:no
|Re: Biafra: South-East Needs One More State - Orji Uzor Kalu by UduMgbo1: 4:20pm
ritababe:
|Re: Biafra: South-East Needs One More State - Orji Uzor Kalu by LUGBE: 4:40pm
Who is he
|Re: Biafra: South-East Needs One More State - Orji Uzor Kalu by Omeokachie: 4:48pm
He is now in bed with the APC, therefore he is free to politicise the cold blooded murder of the same people he once governed over for 8yrs.
|Re: Biafra: South-East Needs One More State - Orji Uzor Kalu by DutchBruh: 4:51pm
If Orji Kalu returns the billions of naira he looted from Abia state and the loot from his stooge he rigged to power from prison Theodore Orji,there will be less agitations.
|Re: Biafra: South-East Needs One More State - Orji Uzor Kalu by DutchBruh: 8:32pm
Orji Kalu is a useless,corrupt and occultic wasteman.
|Re: Biafra: South-East Needs One More State - Orji Uzor Kalu by soberdrunk(m): 8:33pm
Orji Uzor Kalu and Rochas Okorocha, the two igbo leaders that have good intentions for their people but ironically the most hated by their people.........
|Re: Biafra: South-East Needs One More State - Orji Uzor Kalu by Chascop: 8:33pm
I don't blame the billionaire
|Re: Biafra: South-East Needs One More State - Orji Uzor Kalu by eluquenson(m): 8:34pm
Okay
|Re: Biafra: South-East Needs One More State - Orji Uzor Kalu by Okunaye005: 8:34pm
Na so Buhari mouth take dey sharp
|Re: Biafra: South-East Needs One More State - Orji Uzor Kalu by MARKone(m): 8:35pm
This man is so daft! So it is the creation of more states that will stop the visible marginalisation of the Igbos in today's polity. Very disappointed with this man.
|Re: Biafra: South-East Needs One More State - Orji Uzor Kalu by Funjosh(m): 8:36pm
|Re: Biafra: South-East Needs One More State - Orji Uzor Kalu by sotall(m): 8:36pm
OK
