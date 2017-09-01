Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / A Man I Considered A Friend Wanted To Have Sex With Me - Lady Cries Out (photos) (21917 Views)

See What I Saw In My Hubby’s Phone, I'll Skin That Bitch Alive - Lady Cries Out / "Help, My Boyfriend Licks My Menstrual Blood" - Nigerian Lady Cries Out / My Best Friend Wanted Me To Sleep With Her (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)





Read Below;

I hate men I bleeping hate them, went to see my "friend" today and he was moving to me and was demanding sex then I said NO



— MAMACITA✨ (@Gbemsssss) September 16, 2017

More below;

I hate men I bleeping hate them, went to see my “friend” today and he was moving to me and was demanding sex then I said NO.



Then I told him I’m getting my uber and I want to leave this nigga told me to get out of his house and wait for my uber.



And I was just there wondering to myself and asking myself what I did wrong, the entitlement ? The bleeping audacity? I hate men.



Took my phone from me forcefully and deleted his number then I threw his stupid business card at him . After I left I called him and was mad.



I was screaming on top of my voice on the phone. Then he had the audacity to tell me “you know you’re my baby, I was angry cos u left”.



“I was angry cos you don’t want to have anything to do with me , you don’t want to have sex with me that’s why I did that”



see I have never cried this much before , I was pained. Somebody I considered as a friend. RAIN WAS FALLING THIS MORNING BTW. I was under the fuckkng rain. I have suffered.



I am done with men for now. I am so bleeping done

See what he sent to her on Whatsapp below, after sending her out;



CC; Lalasticlala



SEE MORE @ A Nigerian Lady identified as Gbemi, with the handle: @Gbemsssss has taken to Twitter to narrate her ordeal, with a man she considered her friend, who just wanted to have sex with her.Read Below;More below;See what he sent to her on Whatsapp below, after sending her out;CC; LalasticlalaSEE MORE @ http://www.connectwarri.com.ng/2017/09/lady-gets-her-male-friend-beaten-up-for.html 2 Likes 1 Share

...



I will say what's on my mind later.



Modified.



You can't be done with men aunty



They pay for your clothes, they feed you, they take you out, you need them for sex and you rely on them financially.



even after he demanded for sex and treated you like a dog, you still called him, probably because you wanted him to apologise and you wanted to make up with him, now you are here crying wolf.



you refused to fvck him, you wanted to leave his apartment and you were getting your uber, were you expecting him to allow you stay in his place till your 'uber' arrived.



A reasonable girl would have left his house immediately he started demanding for sex but well you are an olosho so I'm not surprised. 87 Likes 8 Shares

So, you carried your legs and went to his house because he's a "business man" and later threw his "business card" at him because things didn't go the way you've always fantasized abi? So now, you want us to hear a well edited one side of a story and pass our judgment?



Abeg carry your silly ass and gherarahia 161 Likes 13 Shares

Sorry

When she looks like a sex doll and dress any how what do you expect from the man 7 Likes

Eré e kí ni ajá n bá ekùn se? 26 Likes 1 Share

If she can enjoy spending time with d man..she should also enjoy having sex with him.



She's a learner.



So she doesn't know that most men would jump into bed with their female friends at the slightest opportunity...

She doesn't know that friendship with the opposite sex has the potential to develop into something more or she thinks it's easy to have a platonic Male/female friendship.



Some men self should know when not to cross the line.

I don't understand this kind of attitude. Why is she ranting...She went to visit a man that is not her relative on a rainy day, so what was she expecting? I guess she was expecting the man to have a decent conversation with herIf she can enjoy spending time with d man..she should also enjoy having sex with him.She's a learner.So she doesn't know that most men would jump into bed with their female friends at the slightest opportunity...She doesn't know that friendship with the opposite sex has the potential to develop into something more or she thinks it's easy to have a platonic Male/female friendship.Some men self should know when not to cross the line.I don't understand this kind of attitude. 47 Likes 5 Shares

He never knew that you are a virgin 12 Likes

Havent she heard....



Keeping a girl as a bestfriend is like keeping a chicken as a pet... One day you go chop am.. In ur own case, you've served well as a pet, unto the next level 41 Likes 4 Shares

Ladies can be so selfish 9 Likes

You are done with men ? Let's see how long that will last. 8 Likes

He asked. You refused. You abruptly got up to go. He agreed. Then you sent guys to beat him up. And it is still the same you that came crying online. Doesn't make sense to me. 11 Likes

In as much as it's good for friends to rest their boundaries, I will still ask you... Are you guys related 8 Likes

No be woman...... Mtcheeewwww!



Today: "I hate men. I_fucking hate them... Blah blah blah...

I am done with men for now. I am so fucking_done."



Tomorrow: *Young guy pulls up in a range rover* Xup, babe.



Her: 76 Likes 8 Shares

You're only here ranting because you didn't allow him to have sex with you, have you tell us the ones you've been having sex with? Nonsense. 35 Likes 2 Shares

Allow the guy na. . Ahh! Just the tip 9 Likes 1 Share

Very childish behaviour from her! 10 Likes

Wait o, he deleted his number before u left the house... Yet you still called him after to shout.... So you had already memorised his number ba? Mtcheeeew!!!





Because he refused to give you the huge sum of money you demanded from him...is he your father? You want money for free but you no wanna give sex, and you dare say he demanded for it when u know he said it many times that he was just joking cos you wanna form vex...



No let me open your yansh here, nonsense! 56 Likes 6 Shares

Prognose:

Wait o, he deleted his number before u left the house... Yet you still called him after to shout.... So you had already memorised his number ba? Mtcheeeew!!!





Because he refused to give you the huge sum of money you demanded from him...is he your father? You want money for free but you no wanna give sex, and you dare say he demanded for it when u know he said it many times that he was just joking cos you wanna form vex...



No let me open your yansh here, nonsense! You are the reason why most ladies feel entitled to a mans pocket after opening their legs. The problem starts with you. You are the reason why most ladies feel entitled to a mans pocket after opening their legs. The problem starts with you.

Safiaa:

You are the reason why most ladies feel entitled to a mans pocket after opening their legs. The problem starts with you. You are the reason most women are seen as good for nothing but sex. Because that is all you have to offer. You ask for huge sums of money as if na we born you and yet you have nothing valuable to give in return. You're the problem. Sort your problems out by yourself and you won't be seen as cheap. You are the reason most women are seen as good for nothing but sex. Because that is all you have to offer. You ask for huge sums of money as if na we born you and yet you have nothing valuable to give in return. You're the problem. Sort your problems out by yourself and you won't be seen as cheap. 44 Likes 4 Shares

MhizzAJ:

Why is she ranting...She went to visit a man that is not her relative on a rainy day, so what was she expecting? I guess she was expecting the man to have a decent conversation with her If she can enjoy spending time with d man..she should also enjoy having sex with him.



She's a learner.



So she doesn't know that most men would jump into bed with their female friends at the slightest opportunity...

She doesn't know that friendship with the opposite sex has the potential to develop into something more or she thinks it's easy to have a platonic Male/female friendship.



Some men self should know when not to cross the line.

I don't understand this kind of attitude. She doesn't know that Sex is an antidote to cold for sex starved men She doesn't know that Sex is an antidote to cold for sex starved men 6 Likes

Prognose:



You are the reason most women are seen as good for nothing but sex. Because that is all you have to offer. You ask for huge sums of money as if na we born you and yet you have nothing valuable to give in return. You're the problem. Sort your problems out by yourself and you won't be seen as cheap. Easy man! Easy man!

tosyne2much:

Easy man!

That's not the full story up there. Girls lie too much and I don't know why we as men condone it. That's not the full story up there. Girls lie too much and I don't know why we as men condone it. 7 Likes 1 Share

Only foolish girls would take a guy as just a friend and never expect something to go wrong...even the ladies you call friends, ask for sex too. 2 Likes 1 Share

Sometimes, its this girls that lead the man on.

About ten years ago, i had a female friend. I never saw her as a girl friend. She was a football fan,so on weekends, she will stop by my house for us to watch matches. I even saw her more as a guy than a girl. If her team gets beaten,i will call her to laugh her into scorn. Nothing emotional.

Then she started demanding things girls would demand of their boyfriend. For eg, she would nag of how i wont take her to eat shawarma or isi ewu etc. How i have never bought her an expensive gift nor paid for her hair do. Some i obliged,some i didnt.

After a while, i thought she had believed that she was in a romantic relationship with me, so to find out i decided to make a move on her and see her reaction. She started behaving like the lady in this story. Started telling me how we are friends and not in a relationship. I became confused because if we arent doing boyfriend and girlfriend, why putting me under the pressure you ought to reserve for your boyfriend.

I was relieved because i didnt want anything relationship with her.

I can bet you that this girl here was behind the guy's reaction. They like eating their cake and having it 90 Likes 9 Shares

What is this one saying?



According to theblaw of mutual association



"A guy and a girl can never be friends, they must have being in a romantic relationship, are in a romantic relationship or setting the ground work to a romantic relationship "



You can argue against your wall! 7 Likes

What is this one saying?



According to the law of mutual association by Prec1ous



"A guy and a girl can never be friends, they must have being in a romantic relationship, are in a romantic relationship or setting the ground work to a romantic relationship "



You can argue against your wall! 1 Like

As if you haven't tasted 'the thing' before. How come you didn't go on twitter to drop posts after all the past sexual escapades you must have had?



May the huge old wrinkled balls of Idemudia fall on her!!! Typical example of a foolish girl!!! What's so strange if he actually made some moves?As if you haven't tasted 'the thing' before. How come you didn't go on twitter to drop posts after all the past sexual escapades you must have had?May the huge old wrinkled balls of Idemudia fall on her!!! 9 Likes 2 Shares

.when you tell them not to be in seclusion with the opposite sex,they'll be like 'whats wrong with that'.,when it happens now, they'll be like 'men are this, men are that'...



they underestimate the power of the devil. Never think you are strong enough to resist the temptation of the devil because the devil is very patient and an expert in his field.

.

.



.

what am i saying seff 2 Likes 2 Shares





I'm gonna straff you.. simple!



I told her! She backed off immediately



Few weeks later she came to my house...and when I moved closer to kiss her she didn't make any move to stop!



I sexed her over the night! Why? She already knew what's gonna happen with her coming over!



You can't come to my house and expect me to be discussing SALONI with you or JENIFA diary..I have jobs to do Ma'am



I compliment your boobs and ass immediately you enter my house to prepare your mind down on what might happen The same way a girl was begging me to be her bestie!I'm gonna straff you.. simple!I told her! She backed off immediatelyFew weeks later she came to my house...and when I moved closer to kiss her she didn't make any move to stop!I sexed her over the night! Why? She already knew what's gonna happen with her coming over!You can't come to my house and expect me to be discussing SALONI with you or JENIFA diary..I have jobs to do Ma'amI compliment your boobs and ass immediately you enter my house to prepare your mind down on what might happen 40 Likes 3 Shares