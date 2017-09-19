Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / I Can't Believe My Fiancée Can Cheat On Me (15296 Views)

I met this lady over 6 years ago during my higher institution days, she was a fresher while I'm in my semi final year in school. Things were going well, we had sex after two years of the relationship(I'm the one that disvirgin her).



I have been very caring, stood by her and also,I let go of any ladies that comes my way. I didn't want anything that will stain the relationship. That doesn't mean I'm perfect however I have been trying my best to make her feel comfortable, loved and happy.



I started feeling comfortable and worried about my future with her because I discovered that anytime we had a misunderstanding, before you know it she has find a guy she will be dirty chatting with. She always say she's doing that to hurt my feelings.



I proposed last year, met her mum and one of her uncle and introduced her to my parents officially. Presently, waiting for her extended family to send the list for the traditional marriage.



I traveled to Ibadan on Friday to spend the weekend with her, on Sunday I just took her phone to watch movie when a Whatsapp message, I checked it and I replied the message. The guy called her, she was reluctant to pick the phone, she picked and spoke with the guy. After which the guy messaged her on Whatsapp that he called to confirm she's the one chatting with him and not her bf. I play along and started chatting with the guy. The guy was telling her to come visit him, I started twisting the guy and he was splitting out how he won't touch her when she comes. I confronted my girl, it took her over 8 hours to confessed that they had sex.



Jesus! This is a lady I invested a lot on, build my world around, every other ladies are poo in my presence. Even when I had 1000 of reasons to let go, I still stay with her but right now my world is shattered, I'm going crazy.

I need help because I'm dying, where will I start from (I'm 30 years old). Every negative thought of this world is running through my mind (from committing suicide to killing the guy to making the girl useless to herself for the rest of her life) I'm typing this with heavy burden in heart. I'm getting crazy and weeping.

Dude, just calm down. Investing on a girl is unwise



Just dump her please before you lose your sanity. Forget about marriage if you don't wanna die young 149 Likes 6 Shares

Well,people never know the value of what they have until it's gone.



Leave her for now,you are not too old to start anew because from the look of things,she's been playing outside and you won't forget that in a hurry.



Take a chill pill,laugh over it,a broken about-to-be married relationship is better than a flatmate relationship marriage. 47 Likes

Bros don't tell me you want to break up because of this.. Then you don't love her











Oga stay with your package...







Like my nigga do say "Drag Mr/mz Left and Drag to the Right...







No time biko 10 Likes 3 Shares

6 years? python dance na him ur girl put u so o. 31 Likes

This is wot happens wen u love a gal so much 23 Likes

Guy.....man up, don't marry a cheat, I was once in your shoes I disflowered her, I even 4got she used my phone to activate her FB account, I was not suspecting her or anything, I just checked her messages and I got the shocker of my life..but wetin man go do, I only related the scenario to her folk and those who knew about us because people were talking.. 28 Likes 1 Share

Oga kill no body or soul.it's life. you have had your own share, another person is having his share, you want to kill. you dis.virgined the girl and many mothers of today, now you want to kill. you're clueless Karma is real. listen to bey and r Kelly. "if I were a boy " and take care of you and her. 1 Like 1 Share

emancipate yourself from mental illness death is not the solution. "make some right sense from your left one. killing is not an option. Biko 3 Likes 1 Share

I just took her phone to watch movie when a Whatsapp message, I checked it and I replied the message. The guy called her, she was reluctant to pick the phone, she picked and spoke with the guy. After which the guy messaged her on Whatsapp that he called to confirm she's the one chatting with him and not her bf. I play along and started chatting with the guy . The guy was telling her to come visit him, I started twisting the guy and he was splitting out how he won't touch her when she comes.

After the call she gave you back the phone? The girl never bad finish be that. The guy knows you sef, meaning he is the assistant boyfriend. Your own better, I wasn't this lucky



So...you invested in her? Is she treasury bills?



Rule 1: Love your partner, do your best to keep peace in the relationship, but don't overdo. Don't make anyone feel like the very essence of your living.



After the call she gave you back the phone? The girl never bad finish be that. The guy knows you sef, meaning he is the assistant boyfriend. Your own better, I wasn't this lucky

So...you invested in her? Is she treasury bills?

Rule 1: Love your partner, do your best to keep peace in the relationship, but don't overdo. Don't make anyone feel like the very essence of your living.

Na your choice o. I won't say you should forgive...but na your choice.

I'm typing this with heavy burden in heart. I'm getting crazy and weeping.



I met this lady over 6 years ago during my higher institution days, she was a fresher while I'm in my semi final year in school. Things were going well, we had sex after two years of the relationship(I'm the one that disvirgin her).



I have been very caring, stood by her and also,I let go of any ladies that comes my way. I didn't want anything that will stain the relationship. That doesn't mean I'm perfect however I have been trying my best to make her feel comfortable, loved and happy.



I started feeling comfortable and worried about my future with her because I discovered that anytime we had a misunderstanding, before you know it she has find a guy she will be dirty chatting with. She always say she's doing that to hurt my feelings.



I proposed last year, met her mum and one of her uncle and introduced her to my parents officially. Presently, waiting for her extended family to send the list for the traditional marriage.



I traveled to Ibadan on Friday to spend the weekend with her, on Sunday I just took her phone to watch movie when a Whatsapp message, I checked it and I replied the message. The guy called her, she was reluctant to pick the phone, she picked and spoke with the guy. After which the guy messaged her on Whatsapp that he called to confirm she's the one chatting with him and not her bf. I play along and started chatting with the guy. The guy was telling her to come visit him, I started twisting the guy and he was splitting out how he won't touch her when she comes. I confronted my girl, it took her over 8 hours to confessed that they had sex.



Jesus! This is a lady I invested a lot on, build my world around, every other ladies are poo in my presence. Even when I had 1000 of reasons to let go, I still stay with her but right now my world is shattered, I'm going crazy.

N*gga your a blaady fool....she isn't married to yah she doesn't owe you any loyalty..she has a right to sleep about,if you decided not to,ain't her fault.....I hate when some guys come here to say a girlfriend cheated on them, like they were married to her,...mtscheeeeeew

she wanna ve a test of life which u deprieved her,dnt think savalgery could help u.from ur reasoning u're still not matured,how can u confront a guy to the extent of killing him are u ok?was she compelled into the affairs,



u've got a fault so work on urself oga. 2 Likes

6 years? python dance na him ur girl put u so o. hahahaha, oboy u wicked o. Na ipob she be ne hahahaha, oboy u wicked o. Na ipob she be ne 1 Like

I see no reason for you not to discontinue with the affair 4 Likes

I see no reason for you not to discontinue with the affair

I don't know what you should do





but one thing I'm sure of is that you shouldn't continue the relationship/ forgive her, she doesn't deserve you or your 'Love' if you decide to go ahead and forgive her and end up marrying her, you will be disrespecting yourself.



There's no point in causing harm to yourself or others for a girl that's not worth it, you will meet someone better, someone who will never make you doubt her. 13 Likes 1 Share

Just dump the cheating hoe, period. Don't beat yourself up about it, she's not worth the agony and the grief you're subjecting yourself to.



As much as there are unfaithful ladies everywhere, there are faithful ones too and believe me you'll find one. It's not late to start a new relationship now.



Don't make the mistake of forgiving that hoe, just move on cos a hoe will always be a hoe. They're unrepentant, unapologetic creatures, craving different assortment of dicks, one cannot satisfy them.



Just move on and forget her completely, don't think of revenge, her recompense will come. 18 Likes 1 Share

You're over 30 and you're thinking of committing suicide over a girl, what's wrong with some guys.



You've seen the red flag, the best thing for you to do is to quit the relationship. But I can bet with anything, you're going to marry that lady and your life will be miserable, both of you'll never be happy in the marriage because you'll always suspecting her and monitor every of her moves. Let her go, I repeat, quit. 30 Likes 1 Share

I'm typing this with heavy burden in heart. I'm getting crazy and weeping.



I met this lady over 6 years ago during my higher institution days, she was a fresher while I'm in my semi final year in school. Things were going well, we had sex after two years of the relationship(I'm the one that disvirgin her).



I have been very caring, stood by her and also,I let go of any ladies that comes my way. I didn't want anything that will stain the relationship. That doesn't mean I'm perfect however I have been trying my best to make her feel comfortable, loved and happy.



I started feeling comfortable and worried about my future with her because I discovered that anytime we had a misunderstanding, before you know it she has find a guy she will be dirty chatting with. She always say she's doing that to hurt my feelings.



I proposed last year, met her mum and one of her uncle and introduced her to my parents officially. Presently, waiting for her extended family to send the list for the traditional marriage.



I traveled to Ibadan on Friday to spend the weekend with her, on Sunday I just took her phone to watch movie when a Whatsapp message, I checked it and I replied the message. The guy called her, she was reluctant to pick the phone, she picked and spoke with the guy. After which the guy messaged her on Whatsapp that he called to confirm she's the one chatting with him and not her bf. I play along and started chatting with the guy. The guy was telling her to come visit him, I started twisting the guy and he was splitting out how he won't touch her when she comes. I confronted my girl, it took her over 8 hours to confessed that they had sex.



Jesus! This is a lady I invested a lot on, build my world around, every other ladies are poo in my presence. Even when I had 1000 of reasons to let go, I still stay with her but right now my world is shattered, I'm going crazy.

You want to commit suicide and kill someone cos your fiancée cheated on you? A lady caught her husband on top another woman and she didn't kill anyone. How much have you invested in her that you want to make her useless, abeg nurse your wounded heart and move on. A broken relationship is better than a broken marriage.

forget about the girl and relationships for now. I broke up with my ex two years ago. I'm still single as I don't wanna go through that lane at least not for now. no girlfriend no worries. you may be looking at your age but trust me, you'll be better off single than In a bad relationship. Love will come when it'll come. 17 Likes 3 Shares

You mean after the call she gave you back the phone? The girl never bad finish be that. The guy knows you, meaning he is the assistant boyfriend. Your own better, I wasn't this lucky



So...you invested in her? Is she treasury bills?



Rule 1: Love your partner, do your best to keep peace in the relationship, but don't overdo. Don't make anyone feel like the very essence of your living.



Do you think she would be willing to give me back the phone? I forcefully collected the phone, drop my phone with her and went out.

she wanna ve a test of life which u deprieved her,dnt think savalgery could help u.from ur reasoning u're still not matured,how can u confront a guy to the extent of killing him are u ok?was she compelled into the affairs,



u've got a fault so work on urself oga. I never confront the guy and also, I never say I'm gonna kill anyone. Have you not been in a situation where negative thoughts will be running through your mind? Does that mean you will do it? I never confront the guy and also, I never say I'm gonna kill anyone. Have you not been in a situation where negative thoughts will be running through your mind? Does that mean you will do it? 3 Likes

You want to commit suicide and kill someone cos your fiancée cheated on you? A lady caught her husband on top another woman and she didn't kill anyone. How much have you invested in her that you want to make her useless, abeg nurse your wounded heart and move on. A broken relationship is better than a broken marriage. Do you think it's about money? Dear, it's not all about money, it's about my time, resources, trying to convince my parents to accept her due to tribal differences, risking my life on many occasions, etc Do you think it's about money? Dear, it's not all about money, it's about my time, resources, trying to convince my parents to accept her due to tribal differences, risking my life on many occasions, etc 9 Likes

Whether u decide to forgive and stay with her or not, it all depends on u. But if u decide to continue , there ll be no trust. Without trust, you can't have any sort of love connection. And once u lose it, it's hard to get it back. As of now , pull all marriage plans on hold. 12 Likes

Still let go! She owe you nothing as you two are not married yet. Move on





Cheating is very bad, if it isn't working,why not take a humble bow and walk instead of hurting the one you claim to love.

Dear op, you alone know what you want to do, can you still trust her if eventually she apologises and you want to walk down the ailse with her?? forgiving is very easy,but the imagery of how another man was caressing her might not go that easily..

Secondly, you may think you've tried all your best while she might think otherwise, both of you should be honest and communicate. you caught her real young so it might just be a honest trial to explore and see things not knowing the grass isn't greener on the other side..



Its not to late to cut it off And start afresh if you think it isn't something you can live with for the rest of life.. she made her choice so you're opportune to make yours....Take your time off her to think about it..only you know what you want 4 Likes 1 Share



Hugs



Heartbreaks are the worst.

Time will make you whole again. Sorry dearHugsHeartbreaks are the worst.Time will make you whole again. 8 Likes 1 Share