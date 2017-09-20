₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Two Students Fight Dirty Over A Man by Choiszman(m): 5:20pm On Sep 19
Acccording to a video currently trending on several online platforms, 2 female students of a higher institution fights dirty over a guy. Although there are mixed opinions over the real circumstances sorrounding the fight, several people insist that the smaller lady's boyfriend has been cheating on her with the big muscular student.
She caught them together making out and all hell was let loose as a fight ensued between both of them. Unfortunately the smaller lady whose boyfriend is being snatched is no match for the black muscular lady who pounced on her like mayweather.
See pictures of the fight below;
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/two-students-fight-dirty-over-a-manvideo
|Re: Two Students Fight Dirty Over A Man by joseo: 5:22pm On Sep 19
ladies and chicken fight.....if they don't fight for a guy what else will they fight for?
2 Likes
|Re: Two Students Fight Dirty Over A Man by Nomfanelo99(f): 5:25pm On Sep 19
why on earth would I even waste my precious time fighting for a jackass .
1 Like
|Re: Two Students Fight Dirty Over A Man by FvckShiT: 5:25pm On Sep 19
More like "two fúçkîñg ßitches fight over rightful ownership of á rich çoçk"
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Two Students Fight Dirty Over A Man by FvckShiT: 5:26pm On Sep 19
Nomfanelo99:
What if it's a fúçking rich çoçk ?
8 Likes
|Re: Two Students Fight Dirty Over A Man by Choiszman(m): 5:27pm On Sep 19
1 Like
|Re: Two Students Fight Dirty Over A Man by Nomfanelo99(f): 5:31pm On Sep 19
FvckShiT:
I don't fvcken care ...money isn't everything when you not happy .
2 Likes
|Re: Two Students Fight Dirty Over A Man by FvckShiT: 5:35pm On Sep 19
Nomfanelo99:
You fúçking become UNHAPPY when you don't fúçking know what the fúçk to do with the money .....MONEY FÚÇKING BRINGS EVERYTHING YOU FÚÇKING DESIRE!
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Two Students Fight Dirty Over A Man by MhizzAJ(f): 5:38pm On Sep 19
Ladies should stop fighting over men
It's so shameful
|Re: Two Students Fight Dirty Over A Man by Chascop: 5:45pm On Sep 19
UN must hear this..
|Re: Two Students Fight Dirty Over A Man by Nomfanelo99(f): 5:52pm On Sep 19
FvckShiT:
well that's your philosophy not mine
1 Like
|Re: Two Students Fight Dirty Over A Man by IamLEGEND1: 6:22pm On Sep 19
Meanwhile the guy dey one side like...
5 Likes
|Re: Two Students Fight Dirty Over A Man by FoolishBoy419: 6:29pm On Sep 19
Funny description
|Re: Two Students Fight Dirty Over A Man by bluetrails7: 6:29pm On Sep 19
MhizzAJ:
What? Men are not valueable?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Two Students Fight Dirty Over A Man by Dillusionist(f): 6:31pm On Sep 19
nonsense..unless he's ready to transfer his 30billion for my akant..I'm not trying that shiit..
girls should stop fighting over a man that don't worth a pinch of their strength.
|Re: Two Students Fight Dirty Over A Man by temmytopsy1(f): 7:05pm On Sep 19
So who is the winner, the orobo or the lepa.
SMH
|Re: Two Students Fight Dirty Over A Man by Charles4075(m): 7:43pm On Sep 19
FvckShiT:Ma NIGGI. I sight you. Lolzzzzzz
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Two Students Fight Dirty Over A Man by Lalas247(f): 7:45pm On Sep 19
Shameful over community preek
|Re: Two Students Fight Dirty Over A Man by Smartjohns: 7:46pm On Sep 19
Nomfanelo99:That's my girl.
|Re: Two Students Fight Dirty Over A Man by TDEMONEW: 12:49pm
I love it when ladies fight.... If you know what I mean
|Re: Two Students Fight Dirty Over A Man by Oyindidi(f): 12:50pm
Is he Dangote?
|Re: Two Students Fight Dirty Over A Man by mccoy47(m): 12:50pm
Mtcheewww. Slay queens
|Re: Two Students Fight Dirty Over A Man by bodegaru: 12:51pm
Students
|Re: Two Students Fight Dirty Over A Man by nairavsdollars: 12:51pm
Leaders of tomorrow
|Re: Two Students Fight Dirty Over A Man by greggng: 12:51pm
What a shame abi men Don finish for naija? Anyways some men no bi man
|Re: Two Students Fight Dirty Over A Man by DeHEIGHTS: 12:52pm
Looks like two prostitutes fighting at a brothel, while other call girls watch.
1 Like
|Re: Two Students Fight Dirty Over A Man by DIKEnaWAR: 12:52pm
Lol
|Re: Two Students Fight Dirty Over A Man by sisipelebe(f): 12:52pm
shameless girls.
|Re: Two Students Fight Dirty Over A Man by aariwa(m): 12:53pm
Nawao
|Re: Two Students Fight Dirty Over A Man by djshoxy(m): 12:53pm
Fight of d year
