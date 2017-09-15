₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by morereb10: 9:04am
Two Pastors in Love, and Only God Knows
Source: https://mobile.nytimes.com/2017/09/15/fashion/weddings/two-same-sex-pastors-in-love-and-only-god-knows.html?referer=https://www.google.com.ng/
1 Like 3 Shares
|Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by RealZizou(m): 9:10am
Wawuu...ftc this are sign of good things for this week o,just graduated,mum held her birthday ystday while mine is next week..Am so gr8ful God
Back to topic...there life,there business as long dey are happy.
Nairalanders i dnt mind ur showers of Like
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by KimberlyWest(f): 9:13am
End time marriage.
End time church.
Although, the lady on suit actually looks like a man.
12 Likes
|Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by lalanice(f): 9:13am
well, aren't men lucky if this ones turn gay?
the only painful thing is that they call themselves pastors .. SMH
31 Likes
|Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by IamLEGEND1: 9:19am
I love me some lesbians but I'll make an exception here...
Good riddance to a pile of trash.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by policy12: 9:20am
Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve.
What is this world turning to?
32 Likes
|Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by cummando(m): 9:23am
Pastors?
See as she dey eye the candle for that third picture....she don dey imagine as she go use am chuku chuku her second.....
1 Like
|Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by delugajackson(m): 9:24am
The world has really gone bunkers!
See the tattoo on her arm.
See the other lady's hair. And they are both preachers.
Plus, the church is predominantly gay? Well, its good news cause hell will be filled up with them already, so people like me won't have to worry about eternity.
4 Likes
|Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by IamKashyBaby(f): 9:30am
Hang on...lemme speak for the LGBT...
This union is not made for sex alone...they are both adult and they preferred to live together thru health & sickness, thru richer and poorer... I am happy for these ppol for they find true meaning of happiness & contentment..
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by Larryfest(m): 9:31am
Just wondering how they came about sharing there role each agreeing to play husband and wife..
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by holatin(m): 9:35am
holy lesbian
1 Like
|Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by THUNDER4real(m): 9:38am
Oh my God: What is this? Hell fire is expanding every day...
|Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by LastMumu: 9:40am
Is it just me or does it seem like majority of LGBT community in America are actually blacks?
8 Likes
|Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by lekjons(m): 11:37am
Their lives is the least of my problems right now..
2 Likes
|Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by boss1310(m): 11:38am
pastors? people in the world of today enjoys making mockery of God
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by 40kobo77: 11:38am
Oh
|Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by countsparrow: 11:38am
If they don't marry each other, who will?
|Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by Maydfourth: 11:38am
Ok
|Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by lollypeezle(m): 11:39am
I would rather call them gay than lesbian. They look like men
The Manish woman looks like Charly Boy
2 Likes
|Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by IPOBrep: 11:39am
Ugly and disgusting
|Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by obojememe: 11:39am
Disaster
|Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by buikem2: 11:39am
Sex isn't only displeasing in God's sight when it's between same sex. It's also displeasing to God when we have sex with opposite sex outside marriage.
There's no different hell for same sex sinners and heterosexual sinners.
So let's think well before we judge coz our judgement may affect us too.
May God help us all to be faithful to Him amidst the different temptations and konji that come our way.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by otimothy(m): 11:40am
See how them swell up like bread wey fall for water.
1 Like
|Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by nairanaira12: 11:40am
KimberlyWest:
Dressing like a man doesn't make you a man. You are still a woman, no matter what
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by sotall(m): 11:40am
Abomination
1 Like
|Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by Shelloween(m): 11:40am
policy12:mehn
|Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by Mckandre(m): 11:41am
The one in suit resemble Charlie boy like mad.
|Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by Jaytecq(m): 11:42am
that one looks like Charley Boy
4 Likes
|Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by hahn(m): 11:42am
Well at least
|Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by StRichard(m): 11:42am
Pastors They can do unimaginable
1 Like
