₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,881,461 members, 3,802,936 topics. Date: Wednesday, 20 September 2017 at 12:46 PM

Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) (14573 Views)

Nigerian Lady Gets Engaged To A Jamaican Guy After Meeting Him In US. Photos / Nigerian Lady And Her Spanish Lover Wed In Lagos. PICS / Dwarf Couple Wed In Ebonyi At Catholic Church (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by morereb10: 9:04am
Two Pastors in Love, and Only God Knows


Pastor Twanna Gause stepped out of a limousine amid the whir of cameras outside the New Vision Full Gospel Baptist Church in East Orange, N.J.

Dressed in an off-white wedding gown and veil that sparkled in the cascading sunshine, she carried a bouquet of white roses and lilies, hugged several guests, then parted a sea of well-wishers on the way to her best friend, Pastor Vanessa Brown, who stood waiting at the altar in a cream-colored long coat called a sherwani and gold Punjabi jutti shoes.

The church doors opened, allowing the faint strains of “You Are So Beautiful” to float on the hot August air. Pastor Gause stepped inside, where she was greeted by Bishops Levi Richards and Eugene Gathers, both of the Fellowship of Affirming Ministries.

“She’s our spiritual daughter,” Bishop Richards said.

Both men walked Ms. Gause down the aisle, a role she had initially hoped would be accepted by her father, the Rev. Sam Gause Sr., a Pentecostal minister who lives in Atlanta.

But Mr. Gause, citing “differences in theological beliefs,” refused his daughter’s invitation.

“My father would not come here because he does not believe in same-sex marriage,” Ms. Gause said. “He told me the devil tricked me into this, and that if we had been married in biblical times, we would have been stoned to death.”

Mr. Gause, who helped raise four other daughters and a son before divorcing their mother, Cathy Dodson, in 1996, held steadfast in his decision.

“Twanna very well knows I’m not for that kind of lifestyle,” he said by phone in a calm and stern tone several days after the wedding.

“I believe that God wanted us to procreate through a natural process, and by no means am I happy about this because it is unnatural,” he said. “I look at homosexuality as a mental disorder. If I start to tell you that I am an elephant, and start to behave as an elephant, that’s my choice, I choose to become an elephant. But you would probably choose to call a mental institution.”

Mr. Gause, long affiliated with the Center of Hope Church of God in Christ in Riverdale, Ga., said he had no immediate plans to contact his daughter.

“I will talk to her at some point, I suppose, if she calls me, but I will not initiate the call,” he said. “I do have some words for her that she needs to hear. I’m not going to condemn her or judge her because I don’t have that authority, but judgment has already been established by God.”

Ms. Brown, 46, and Ms. Gause, 45, both pastors of Rivers of Living Water United Church of Christ, which has locations in Newark and New York, heard much softer words on their wedding day while holding hands before the Rev. Dr. Yvette Flunder, the presiding bishop of the Fellowship of Affirming Ministries, who read from the First Epistle to the Corinthians.

“Love is patient, love is kind. ... Love hopes and endures all things,” Bishop Flunder read, as amens and hallelujahs rang out from some the 200-plus guests who flocked to celebrate a love that has endured for nearly three decades.

“Twanna and I go way, way back,” Ms. Brown said.

Once upon an Amazing Grace, two choir girls met at a church in Jersey City, and before one of them could clear her throat to sing, she thought she had already caught a glimpse of heaven.




“I was like, ‘Oh wow, what in the world, who’s that, she’s beautiful,’” recalled Ms. Gause, who was then a 16-year-old living in Paterson, N.J. “I immediately felt this kind of strange, warm feeling wash over me, and though I had not yet spoken a word to her, I could see myself loving this woman forever. My head was just spinning.”

Ms. Brown, then 18 and living in New York, was not struck by the same thunderbolt.

“I was oblivious as to how Twanna was feeling,” Ms. Brown said. “I looked at her as this adorable, skinny little girl who I initially thought was so much younger than me, and I had no idea that she liked me in any way other than as a friend.”

Ms. Gause, who said she was hoping for a connection, was crushed. “Though it broke my heart, I never said a word about my true feelings for Vanessa because I didn’t want it to hurt our friendship,” she said. “And I never said a word to my father because he was so strict, I knew he wouldn’t understand.”

Both grew up in religious families — “We didn’t hang on street corners, go to clubs or do drugs, none of that,” Ms. Gause said. But they spent time together at events sponsored by the Hiya Fellowship of the Saviour Church in Jersey City and at LaGree Baptist Church in Harlem, which were linked through a minister who served both congregations.

Their friendship continued to blossom until the day in 1990 when Ms. Gause called Ms. Brown to say that her father was moving the family to Atlanta.

“I was devastated,” Ms. Brown said. “Twanna had become my best friend in the whole world, I didn’t know what I would do without her.”

They kept in touch, and Ms. Gause moved back to Paterson in 1994, and became engaged to a man there, breaking it off in less than a year and returning to Atlanta, where she toured with a gospel choir and worked as a cosmetologist.


Source: https://mobile.nytimes.com/2017/09/15/fashion/weddings/two-same-sex-pastors-in-love-and-only-god-knows.html?referer=https://www.google.com.ng/

1 Like 3 Shares

Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by RealZizou(m): 9:10am
Wawuu...ftc this are sign of good things for this week o,just graduated,mum held her birthday ystday while mine is next week..Am so gr8ful God
Back to topic...there life,there business as long dey are happy.
Nairalanders i dnt mind ur showers of Like grin cheesy

23 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by KimberlyWest(f): 9:13am
End time marriage.
End time church.
Although, the lady on suit actually looks like a man.

12 Likes

Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by lalanice(f): 9:13am
cheesy well, aren't men lucky if this ones turn gay?



the only painful thing is that they call themselves pastors .. SMH

31 Likes

Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by IamLEGEND1: 9:19am
I love me some lesbians but I'll make an exception here...

Good riddance to a pile of trash.

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by policy12: 9:20am
Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve.

What is this world turning to?

32 Likes

Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by cummando(m): 9:23am
Pastors?








See as she dey eye the candle for that third picture....she don dey imagine as she go use am chuku chuku her second.....

1 Like

Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by delugajackson(m): 9:24am
The world has really gone bunkers!
See the tattoo on her arm.

See the other lady's hair. And they are both preachers.

Plus, the church is predominantly gay? Well, its good news cause hell will be filled up with them already, so people like me won't have to worry about eternity.

4 Likes

Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by IamKashyBaby(f): 9:30am
grin


Hang on...lemme speak for the LGBT...

This union is not made for sex alone...they are both adult and they preferred to live together thru health & sickness, thru richer and poorer... I am happy for these ppol for they find true meaning of happiness & contentment.. kiss

8 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by Larryfest(m): 9:31am
Just wondering how they came about sharing there role each agreeing to play husband and wife..

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by holatin(m): 9:35am
holy lesbian

1 Like

Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by THUNDER4real(m): 9:38am
Oh my God: What is this? Hell fire is expanding every day...
Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by LastMumu: 9:40am
Is it just me or does it seem like majority of LGBT community in America are actually blacks? undecided

8 Likes

Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by lekjons(m): 11:37am
Their lives is the least of my problems right now..

2 Likes

Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by boss1310(m): 11:38am
pastors? people in the world of today enjoys making mockery of God

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by 40kobo77: 11:38am
Oh
Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by countsparrow: 11:38am
If they don't marry each other, who will?
Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by Maydfourth: 11:38am
Ok
Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by lollypeezle(m): 11:39am
I would rather call them gay than lesbian. They look like men

The Manish woman looks like Charly Boy

2 Likes

Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by IPOBrep: 11:39am
Ugly and disgusting
Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by obojememe: 11:39am
Disaster
Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by buikem2: 11:39am
Sex isn't only displeasing in God's sight when it's between same sex. It's also displeasing to God when we have sex with opposite sex outside marriage.

There's no different hell for same sex sinners and heterosexual sinners.

So let's think well before we judge coz our judgement may affect us too.

May God help us all to be faithful to Him amidst the different temptations and konji that come our way. cry cry

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by otimothy(m): 11:40am
See how them swell up like bread wey fall for water.

1 Like

Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by nairanaira12: 11:40am
KimberlyWest:
End time marriage.

End time church.

Although, the lady on suit actually looks like a man.

Dressing like a man doesn't make you a man. You are still a woman, no matter what

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by sotall(m): 11:40am
Abomination

1 Like

Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by Shelloween(m): 11:40am
policy12:
Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve.
What is this world turning to?
mehn
Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by Mckandre(m): 11:41am
The one in suit resemble Charlie boy like mad.

Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by Jaytecq(m): 11:42am
that one looks like Charley Boy

4 Likes

Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by hahn(m): 11:42am
Well at least Peter Judas once kissed Jesus tongue
Re: Two American Lesbian Pastors Wed In US (Photos) by StRichard(m): 11:42am
Pastors They can do unimaginable

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

What Is The "Real" Colour Of Love? / When Is A Guy Ready To Marry? / Nigerian Girls Faking In Parties

Viewing this topic: gypsey(m), Baz4, bigeliot(m), aliunath(m), Jibabs2(m), odufanabasa(f), YMBBA, hucienda, kellytuns(m), Cherish100(f), Awoo88, Alnoor, Begino1, Patobanton, Yhemzie(m), MICHEALADEX(m), adatemi, Babajyd(m), SHEYOR(m), Tosinex(m), emmanuelWord(m), Indestructible, diggy4real, thawana(f), odizeey(m), iykepromotions, charlesazeh(m), MizterAccurate(m), RaggedyAnn, spicegrp, obaseno(m), mubeela(m), tetronappa, doctorpromise(m), Jeanjohnny(m), stane007, topyhanky(m), iyamchee(m), 9jaAmerican, Physika(m), Almaheed, cassette(m), fabem(m), johnwizey, anoda, PsalmieD(m), Drfash(m), Haruchap, mark114, olosk(m), wizjaybee(m), sarang60(f), pokipoki, joebases(m), vocalprince(m), chanky, timatedre, generalpipe47, JojoArmani(m), Akwaudene87(m), SaintCaleb, maseratti, demighty77(m), matinos28(m), vicdom(m), Dammysmart, Nellybobo(m), abraham88(m), xrucifix05(m), pally123, samuko2012, jonnyp(m), trychris, Trustworthiness, tartarus(m), Wristler, Tofunmidami, haykay33, jasonjayden, adwem2003(m), igwe44(m), teckmore(m), Dhee2, Godblesmyhustle, vibezz(f), Theakthedream, Demrich(m), gunner4life(m), adviser(m), Dwanye(m), Hurlarzan139(m), OduntanGabriel(m), Dabigbroda(m), shestrong(f), moshood44(m), Blackchampion, Freeman85(m), ochoa(m), ademusiwa3r and 183 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.