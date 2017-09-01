Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Meets With Donald Trump Along With African Leaders In US.Photos (11610 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source; President Muhammadu Buhari attends Lunch in honor of select African Heads of State hosted by President of United States Donald Trump at the sidelines of 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on 20th Sept 2017.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/president-buhari-meets-donald-trump-along-african-leaders-new-york-photos.html 2 Likes 2 Shares

God bless you Mr President, ekun Oko Nnamdi Kanu. But some mofos told us Trump is the number one supporter of Biafra 68 Likes 5 Shares

.Apparently, Trump feels disappointed after feeling his boney wrist in the first and second pictures





he is like... is this man a skeleton or what ?





which set of people could've elected this thing as a president





what could be wrong with black people

. 29 Likes 4 Shares

See as he humble 12 Likes 1 Share

When will IPOB get to meet with Trump or Putin?



When will Kanu get to meet with even a real Turkish diplomat?



Kanu has continued to run without stopping, afraid to even look back for fear of his life in the hands of the zoo army he vowed to kill all.



He has been humiliated by Buhari and cannot even muster the courage to speak to his zombies who need to hear his empty boasts to feel proud of their tribe.



Ohamadike has outran all known track world records, achieving the enviable status of Okanlawon of the world. He continues running even without the zoo army in sight, such that he does not even care about what happens in Abia state, talkless of the election in Anambra state.



The people of Anambra and even Abia can now breath a sigh of relief and are already moving ahead with their political systems with candidates emerging across parties and even Ekwueme's daughter becoming the deputy gubernatorial candidate of PDP.



Who still cares about IPOB?



Only the zombified miscreants and Eastern almajiris who never had any useful purpose to their life. They no longer have any deity to bow to, or kiss the feet of a man who just stepped out of the family yard toilet.



IPOB is now a legally declared terrorists group. God help any zombie who did not get the memo. God help anyone transferring funds to IPOB. God help any foreign lawyer or politician who wants to associate with IPOB, only to be humiliated the way Okanlawon was humiliated in his own village. God help the stubborn who have decided to die for terrorism. 52 Likes 3 Shares

Sai baba!! See confidence!! Not like someone that will be blushing like a 13 year old school girl when he sees other world leaders 13 Likes 1 Share

Sai baba. Bt why did he put his hand for back like kanu see me o, i d0 meet presido Oyibo in d second pix. 1 Like





Come Scan all the pictures and pick all the holes in them!



The terrorist who spots the most holes wins a gallon of Osama Bin Kanu's premium quality Urine! Ipob scrutinisers, come and do your work!Come Scan all the pictures and pick all the holes in them!The terrorist who spots the most holes wins a gallon of Osama Bin Kanu's premium quality Urine! 22 Likes 1 Share

i noticed something in this picture, all the black presidents or presumably third world presidents present there sit at the extreme end of the table. did you notice the same thing? 6 Likes 1 Share

heart attack for the ipork yuut



Now who will pay cownu again for white house trip Chai, Miscreant cownu don suffer. The only person " Donald Trump " he's using to deceive his gullible followers is meeting Sai Babaheart attack for the ipork yuutNow who will pay cownu again for white house trip 1 Like

Is that buhari in the 2nd picture or someone else?

Chai 2 Likes 1 Share

where are the poto poto warriors 8 Likes 3 Shares

where are the poto poto warriors?? 14 Likes 2 Shares

dayo2me:

i noticed something in this picture, all the black presidents or presumably third world presidents present there sit at the extreme end of the table. did you notice the same thing?

Seems are viewing the pictures through your anus Seems are viewing the pictures through your anus 20 Likes

All IPOB lies about persecuting Christians did not hold water mazi Trump no sabi ipob exist.



mazi cownu e no better for you ohh see as you come scam young men All IPOB lies about persecuting Christians did not hold water mazi Trump no sabi ipob exist.mazi cownu e no better for you ohh see as you come scam young men 17 Likes 3 Shares

Doanld trump is an Afonja back stabber.



After wining the presidential poll with votes counted in Aba, he went ahead to appoint a Yoruba business executive to his advisory group, disregarding all the IPOB business shop owners who voted for him.



Now after Buhari humiliated Kanu in his own village, resulting in his escape upon sighting the zoo army he had vowed to kill, Trump still chose to meet with the Fulani Muslim terrorist Buhari, despite all the aimless and hopeless letters IPOB and their American lawyer Bruce Fein have been wasting their resources on.



Trump you are ungrateful, and you should not expect the IPOB backbone of your previous victory to deliver the votes for your re-election.



Igbos are 50% of NewYork, 40% of California, 45% of Texas, 60% Florida, and 65% of Ohio. Most of the African Americans in Virginia, Maryland and atleast 8 other states are descendants of Eboe slaves. Infact Igbos are the majority in America. We are waiting for Trump in 2020 elections. We will galvanise our American and Aba Igbos to vote against Trump. He will learn not to anger the children of God, the chosen Jews. He will learn that Chukwu Akuko Alabama is behind us. 29 Likes 3 Shares

nairavsdollars:





Seems are viewing the pictures through your anus tell me thru whch medium u view it, may be ur dick, rite? tell me thru whch medium u view it, may be ur dick, rite?

Jd

Kai Malam Trump, you no get am por tuwo shinkafa ko?





Tor.

buhari!!!!!! wear suit now.... oga oooo 1 Like 2 Shares

They interchanged chairs. See, Trump is seated behind the Nigerian flag and Buhari is seated behind the US flag.



Trump and Buhari must be either cute friends or bloody "mumus".









...dodges slap, dodges bottle, dodges missile. 4 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari is greater than Jonathan 13 Likes 1 Share

.

Lol









Meanwhile, we are still looking for our dilector, anyone that knows his whereabout should contact IPOB Umuahia branch ASAP. This is the last picture seen of him There is no way Donald Chukwuemeka Trump will give terrorist Buhari handshake. This must be a propaganda from the zoo journalists.Meanwhile, we are still looking for our dilector, anyone that knows his whereabout should contact IPOB Umuahia branch ASAP. This is the last picture seen of him 8 Likes 1 Share

Does dat stop Buhari court case in the US? 4 Likes 1 Share

Vutseck:

.Apparently, Trump feels disappointed after feeling his boney wrist in the second picture





he is like... is this man a skeleton or what ?





which set of people could've elected this thing as a president

.

You nailed it. You nailed it.

I just know he'd soon enough. Waiting patiently for the day Trump will blast Buhari.I just know he'd soon enough. 1 Like 1 Share

ok