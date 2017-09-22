Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Nigerian Man Videos His Baby Mama Harassing His Mother In U.S, & She Sets Him Up (13588 Views)

Nigerian Man Baths His Baby, Becomes An Internet Sensation (Photos, Video) / Male Staff Of ABU, Zaria Backing His Baby On Campus (Photo) / PHOTO: Man Backs His Baby As He Walks Along A Major Road In Lagos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)



the U.S then she tries to set him up Claiming he was beating

Her



see video



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xV0_OYx7Y48 Nigerian man videos his babymama harassing his Mother inthe U.S then she tries to set him up Claiming he was beatingHersee video





This is truly gripping can't even talk .. speechless

The baby mum went too far ... it's not even her house ( please learn to work and have yours that way she could have rights to kick them out ) but she looks stupid .. all this was just because the guys mum called someone in Nigeria to talk about her mother .. like really mtcheew ..



The guy should have restrained her ass and he call the police not the other way round .. but Then again the law most,y favours ladies more Wow!This is truly gripping can't even talk .. speechlessThe baby mum went too far ... it's not even her house ( please learn to work and have yours that way she could have rights to kick them out ) but she looks stupid .. all this was just because the guys mum called someone in Nigeria to talk about her mother .. like really mtcheew ..The guy should have restrained her ass and he call the police not the other way round .. but Then again the law most,y favours ladies more 14 Likes

I don't understand o!?



Is the man that much a dondy!?



Nobody NOBODY!!! Messes wyt my mama o..



Maybe this is that "30 days in america" scenario



Haba 7 Likes

When the lady made the first call, i initially thought she was an American. Chei!! A girl born from Nigeria parents playing Americans?



She go come village one day. 26 Likes





What nonsense? Is there anything in our woman that induce them to act funny in the US?



I'm glad the guy controlled himself. This is one of th reasons lots of people will choose to be single.



Damn this woman. What's wrong with our sisters? I'm seething with rage watching her blocking the old woman from leaving the room.What nonsense? Is there anything in our woman that induce them to act funny in the US?I'm glad the guy controlled himself. This is one of th reasons lots of people will choose to be single.Damn this woman. 26 Likes 1 Share

This is unbelievable, @first I was like the guy recording must b a fool, He proved me wrong, This is really sad, my own mum? I will beg d girl, kill her in her sleep and bury her at nyt, Nobody messes with my mother.. 7 Likes 1 Share





Standing with arms akimbo and claiming that "She feels threatened"



Na ordinary baby mama o, no be even wife sef Women love to play the victim card when they think they will get away with itStanding with arms akimbo and claiming that "She feels threatened" 13 Likes 2 Shares

Oooooh..u people ehn..me that want to be the first to comment.

if na me,I will mayweather her.fullstop

As a man,you meet a Nigerian lady in America and vet married to her big WAHALA,you import from Nigeria hopimg she will be a better lady,after some months she start misbehaving and becoming intolerable like a devil.



This is one of the smallest cases have seen so far.



Just imagine a baby mama behaving to you MIL this way,what if the guy finally get married to you,you will turn your MIL into a slave while the man looks like a dumbo just because the society favors women.



Day by day,the rate of single mother/unlimited ladies keep increasing in America.

The men are so scared of marriage due to the system,the worst part are the female nurses,so proud and pumpous.



Some weeks back,one was telling me may God keep blessing the producers of "Love Machine". 5 Likes 1 Share

912 lake shore drive.wow thats my hood in chicago. right beside lake michigan 1 Like

This is the outcome of "team foreign ladies", instead of him to marry a follow come Nigeria woman he go useless himself. Their law always favour women

Can you believe some people on instablog were even supporting this witch nurse? This is the most sickening thing I ve seen today, this is how most of them behave here... Come and see them talking down akatas in one group chat the other day, I was forced to counter them. If you come here as an immigrant looking for papers, Nigerian girls will act as if their ancestors are the real owners of America, any small ish they will dial 911... A lot of them are roaming the streets with no husband, no money, you have been in yanky for years and it's only papers you have to show, chop the papers naa!!



How can you behave like this when you are not even married to the man? Will she rejoice if the man in turn treats her mother like this? Imagine the lie she blatantly told in the face of a video recording, thank God for technology. 16 Likes

1 Like

damn that's sad.... her kids will grow ND she will be treated dsame way 1 Like

Smart man. Always be recording these females. They lie for a living.



This is how it will play out.



~The baby mama will leave the house right there with the police provided the baby mother doesn't live there at the moment. If she lives there, then depending on the state, the man will have to give the baby mama about 1 month notice before she packs out.



~That girl CANNOT lay claim to that house AT ALL AT ALL because they are not married!



~All she can do is make a domestic violence claim but the smart man videoed every. She claims he hit her face but the 8 min video shows no marks, no sign of pain or lumps on her face.

If the man is ruthless, he can sue her for filing a false case on him.



~Her other power is to try to deny him visitation right to his child. Again the video is solid because it proves the girl is a violent liar so the judge will at least grant him 50:50 visits since the baby is an infant.



The man wins twice;

1. He didn't marry her. Smart men don't get married in western countries. Marriage abroad is like giving a woman a loaded gun. She may not shoot you but why take that chance?



2. He videoed everything. 12 Likes 2 Shares

Since he is in a country where you cannot reset a woman 'manually' nah to reset her 'sexually', give her style way go be like punishment, i recommend 'Crouching antelope holding washing machine'. For three days she wont be able to walk straight, then make he arrange another accommodation for Mama because 7 out of 10 times mother-in-law and wife in the same house dey always lead to war...... 1 Like

Redesign her face and reconfigure her dental structure . Very simple

This one na life

Her own child will harras her too in future even more than this cos the child is bastard. 4 Likes

she shud expect same treatment from her kids.



This is one of the advantage of babymama syndrome. They tend to think they are your wife and can control your life and your family 1 Like

In Bob Marley's voice: "there is so much trouble in the world...."





brixton:

Cr And what is this??

too bad

anything na news here what rubbish. person cannot fight in peace again? hmmm

naija sha......representing evrywhery.....my hands are up..i hail oh

JUST PLAY COOL, TELL HER UNCLE JOHN HAS DIED, SHE SHOULD COME WITH YOU TO NIGERIA FOR HIS BURIAL. WHEN SHE COMES TO NIGERIA FOR UNCLE JOHN'S BURIAL, THEN TELL HER THAT NOBODY MESSES UP WITH OUR MOTHER HERE AND GO FREE.



THEN DO THE NEEDFUL.



BEAT HELL OUT OF HER, NOTHING WILL HAPPEN. 8 Likes 1 Share

God deliver us from this kind of future wives, amen. 1 Like

End time things