₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,883,006 members, 3,808,467 topics. Date: Friday, 22 September 2017 at 07:03 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Nigerian Man Videos His Baby Mama Harassing His Mother In U.S, & She Sets Him Up (13588 Views)
Nigerian Man Baths His Baby, Becomes An Internet Sensation (Photos, Video) / Male Staff Of ABU, Zaria Backing His Baby On Campus (Photo) / PHOTO: Man Backs His Baby As He Walks Along A Major Road In Lagos (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Nigerian Man Videos His Baby Mama Harassing His Mother In U.S, & She Sets Him Up by lacemose(m): 2:33pm
Nigerian man videos his babymama harassing his Mother in
the U.S then she tries to set him up Claiming he was beating
Her
see video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xV0_OYx7Y48
|Re: Nigerian Man Videos His Baby Mama Harassing His Mother In U.S, & She Sets Him Up by Lalas247(f): 2:47pm
Wow!
This is truly gripping can't even talk .. speechless
The baby mum went too far ... it's not even her house ( please learn to work and have yours that way she could have rights to kick them out ) but she looks stupid .. all this was just because the guys mum called someone in Nigeria to talk about her mother .. like really mtcheew ..
The guy should have restrained her ass and he call the police not the other way round .. but Then again the law most,y favours ladies more
14 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Videos His Baby Mama Harassing His Mother In U.S, & She Sets Him Up by Diegostan(m): 2:47pm
I don't understand o!?
Is the man that much a dondy!?
Nobody NOBODY!!! Messes wyt my mama o..
Maybe this is that "30 days in america" scenario
Haba
7 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Videos His Baby Mama Harassing His Mother In U.S, & She Sets Him Up by tooth4tooth: 2:59pm
When the lady made the first call, i initially thought she was an American. Chei!! A girl born from Nigeria parents playing Americans?
She go come village one day.
26 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Videos His Baby Mama Harassing His Mother In U.S, & She Sets Him Up by gbosaa(m): 3:14pm
What's wrong with our sisters? I'm seething with rage watching her blocking the old woman from leaving the room.
What nonsense? Is there anything in our woman that induce them to act funny in the US?
I'm glad the guy controlled himself. This is one of th reasons lots of people will choose to be single.
Damn this woman.
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Videos His Baby Mama Harassing His Mother In U.S, & She Sets Him Up by PapaNnamdi: 3:35pm
This is unbelievable, @first I was like the guy recording must b a fool, He proved me wrong, This is really sad, my own mum? I will beg d girl, kill her in her sleep and bury her at nyt, Nobody messes with my mother..
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Videos His Baby Mama Harassing His Mother In U.S, & She Sets Him Up by Kobicove(m): 5:34pm
Women love to play the victim card when they think they will get away with it
Standing with arms akimbo and claiming that "She feels threatened"
Na ordinary baby mama o, no be even wife sef
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Man Videos His Baby Mama Harassing His Mother In U.S, & She Sets Him Up by Pweetyjuddy(f): 5:34pm
Oooooh..u people ehn..me that want to be the first to comment.
|Re: Nigerian Man Videos His Baby Mama Harassing His Mother In U.S, & She Sets Him Up by dessz(m): 5:35pm
if na me,I will mayweather her.fullstop
|Re: Nigerian Man Videos His Baby Mama Harassing His Mother In U.S, & She Sets Him Up by signature2012(m): 5:35pm
As a man,you meet a Nigerian lady in America and vet married to her big WAHALA,you import from Nigeria hopimg she will be a better lady,after some months she start misbehaving and becoming intolerable like a devil.
This is one of the smallest cases have seen so far.
Just imagine a baby mama behaving to you MIL this way,what if the guy finally get married to you,you will turn your MIL into a slave while the man looks like a dumbo just because the society favors women.
Day by day,the rate of single mother/unlimited ladies keep increasing in America.
The men are so scared of marriage due to the system,the worst part are the female nurses,so proud and pumpous.
Some weeks back,one was telling me may God keep blessing the producers of "Love Machine".
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Videos His Baby Mama Harassing His Mother In U.S, & She Sets Him Up by sukkot: 5:35pm
912 lake shore drive.wow thats my hood in chicago. right beside lake michigan
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Videos His Baby Mama Harassing His Mother In U.S, & She Sets Him Up by Emotionless100: 5:35pm
This is the outcome of "team foreign ladies", instead of him to marry a follow come Nigeria woman he go useless himself. Their law always favour women
|Re: Nigerian Man Videos His Baby Mama Harassing His Mother In U.S, & She Sets Him Up by brixton: 5:35pm
Can you believe some people on instablog were even supporting this witch nurse? This is the most sickening thing I ve seen today, this is how most of them behave here... Come and see them talking down akatas in one group chat the other day, I was forced to counter them. If you come here as an immigrant looking for papers, Nigerian girls will act as if their ancestors are the real owners of America, any small ish they will dial 911... A lot of them are roaming the streets with no husband, no money, you have been in yanky for years and it's only papers you have to show, chop the papers naa!!
How can you behave like this when you are not even married to the man? Will she rejoice if the man in turn treats her mother like this? Imagine the lie she blatantly told in the face of a video recording, thank God for technology.
16 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Videos His Baby Mama Harassing His Mother In U.S, & She Sets Him Up by unlimitedsoundz(m): 5:35pm
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Videos His Baby Mama Harassing His Mother In U.S, & She Sets Him Up by Tinynita(f): 5:35pm
damn that's sad.... her kids will grow ND she will be treated dsame way
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Videos His Baby Mama Harassing His Mother In U.S, & She Sets Him Up by HumanistMike: 5:36pm
Smart man. Always be recording these females. They lie for a living.
This is how it will play out.
~The baby mama will leave the house right there with the police provided the baby mother doesn't live there at the moment. If she lives there, then depending on the state, the man will have to give the baby mama about 1 month notice before she packs out.
~That girl CANNOT lay claim to that house AT ALL AT ALL because they are not married!
~All she can do is make a domestic violence claim but the smart man videoed every. She claims he hit her face but the 8 min video shows no marks, no sign of pain or lumps on her face.
If the man is ruthless, he can sue her for filing a false case on him.
~Her other power is to try to deny him visitation right to his child. Again the video is solid because it proves the girl is a violent liar so the judge will at least grant him 50:50 visits since the baby is an infant.
The man wins twice;
1. He didn't marry her. Smart men don't get married in western countries. Marriage abroad is like giving a woman a loaded gun. She may not shoot you but why take that chance?
2. He videoed everything.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Man Videos His Baby Mama Harassing His Mother In U.S, & She Sets Him Up by soberdrunk(m): 5:36pm
Since he is in a country where you cannot reset a woman 'manually' nah to reset her 'sexually', give her style way go be like punishment, i recommend 'Crouching antelope holding washing machine'. For three days she wont be able to walk straight, then make he arrange another accommodation for Mama because 7 out of 10 times mother-in-law and wife in the same house dey always lead to war......
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Videos His Baby Mama Harassing His Mother In U.S, & She Sets Him Up by muller101(m): 5:37pm
Redesign her face and reconfigure her dental structure . Very simple
|Re: Nigerian Man Videos His Baby Mama Harassing His Mother In U.S, & She Sets Him Up by asawanathegreat(m): 5:38pm
This one na life
|Re: Nigerian Man Videos His Baby Mama Harassing His Mother In U.S, & She Sets Him Up by abdelrahman: 5:38pm
Her own child will harras her too in future even more than this cos the child is bastard.
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Videos His Baby Mama Harassing His Mother In U.S, & She Sets Him Up by igbsam(m): 5:39pm
she shud expect same treatment from her kids.
This is one of the advantage of babymama syndrome. They tend to think they are your wife and can control your life and your family
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Videos His Baby Mama Harassing His Mother In U.S, & She Sets Him Up by Lagbaja01(m): 5:39pm
In Bob Marley's voice: "there is so much trouble in the world...."
|Re: Nigerian Man Videos His Baby Mama Harassing His Mother In U.S, & She Sets Him Up by RaaGhu: 5:40pm
And what is this??
brixton:
|Re: Nigerian Man Videos His Baby Mama Harassing His Mother In U.S, & She Sets Him Up by bamite(m): 5:41pm
too bad
|Re: Nigerian Man Videos His Baby Mama Harassing His Mother In U.S, & She Sets Him Up by moses93(m): 5:41pm
anything na news here what rubbish. person cannot fight in peace again? hmmm
|Re: Nigerian Man Videos His Baby Mama Harassing His Mother In U.S, & She Sets Him Up by Haychay(m): 5:41pm
naija sha......representing evrywhery.....my hands are up..i hail oh
|Re: Nigerian Man Videos His Baby Mama Harassing His Mother In U.S, & She Sets Him Up by Jokkarm2: 5:41pm
JUST PLAY COOL, TELL HER UNCLE JOHN HAS DIED, SHE SHOULD COME WITH YOU TO NIGERIA FOR HIS BURIAL. WHEN SHE COMES TO NIGERIA FOR UNCLE JOHN'S BURIAL, THEN TELL HER THAT NOBODY MESSES UP WITH OUR MOTHER HERE AND GO FREE.
THEN DO THE NEEDFUL.
BEAT HELL OUT OF HER, NOTHING WILL HAPPEN.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Videos His Baby Mama Harassing His Mother In U.S, & She Sets Him Up by mafiaso9: 5:41pm
God deliver us from this kind of future wives, amen.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Videos His Baby Mama Harassing His Mother In U.S, & She Sets Him Up by MrPresident1: 5:42pm
End time things
|Re: Nigerian Man Videos His Baby Mama Harassing His Mother In U.S, & She Sets Him Up by cogbuagu: 5:42pm
Jesus
3 Likes 1 Share
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply)
Crying And Smiling Wives / Is It Advisable To Have A Male As House Help? / My Wife Says She Deserves"thank U" After Sex - Can U Say That?
Viewing this topic: princessG35, ib55(m), fruitiee, Yameater(m), bigapplelass(f), Psalmist1, hansyllo(m), arocute, THYRAIN(m), emmadubai(m), slenderdude, ojdollars(m), Benuromi, fidek(m), Physika(m), kcprince, Keshinr0, PDPGuy, patani(m), Toaskarity(m), Yhemzylee, sissoko22, frankiedudu, Johniyke2flex(m), OAKSFIVEFARMS, tonyedouglas(m), hammiddanimmam, GREATESTPIANIST, E99E(m), Collins10(m), swankyshank, Macelliot(m), Darlx(m), LordOfNaira, askari01, fluxbush(f), Jotter, adeoye4real4, Tboy1975, hitman2911, Kristokx(m), RaaGhu, Fourcade(m), Histrings08(m), fortsierafino(m), ronpeters(m), Maryclaire1(f), tracrbloc, arcnomso(m), Kayyy, Water9430(m), pocohantas(f), Scopeman1, alextywo(m), gudxson, Nogen, tinobrace(m), efeteb, tensazangetsu20(m), olayeancah23(f), dustmalik, majekdom2, consultancy(m), pumpingmachine, Saintzykie, ZionJay(m), yungmayor02(m), omodelesunky(m), Halifaxguy, elohim24, sukkot, jaytee01(m), ricki, Sankabson(m), soath(m), francdec4(m), Elnuk34(m), Inplaytipster, dhebo(m), flinton(m), Nel4243, njideoby(f), Conner44, Sorarena(f), segunphilips, walex25(m), DarlintonOmeh, Eaglesence(f), Deicide, nkwuocha, Hcl2, onwards, JonSnow(m), Mille, talktofemi, ny2kx1, feeloscar(m), gambus007(m), adedehinbo(m), Treasuredlove, salsteve(m), glosplendid(f), Laxkid(m), Pangea, 2sexyus, Nesso(m), olayinka807, mileyfenty, bukynkwuenu, bakila, synergybj, safarigirl(f), lordthunderbolt(m), Flets, Dayanto, Mentholated, denniece1(m), osenge, Not0fThis, jumpmasta(m), jospepper, dalaman, Clobis(m), Adewhunmiiii(f), Charles2016(m), Hurlarzan139(m), dbar, AlexanderGreat(m), fuludu, Mrks4770(m), STARKACE(m), blazerinno(m), MBtz(m), gypsey(m), princeawada, scionofurhobo(m), twokilo(m), fempel(m), eyinjuege, dhardline(m), insitu23(m), austine4real(m) and 141 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14