NGO Bill By Umar Jibril: Shehu Sani Vows To Fight Against Controversial Bill by dumebiifeanyi: 10:58am
Kaduna central senator, Shehu Sani has vowed to stand against the controversial NGO bill that is sponsored by Umar Jibril.
Sani, Joins Chidi Odinkalu, the former chairman of the National human rights commission(NHRC) and a host of others who have openly condemned the bill aimed at the regulating the activities of NGOs in the country.
Sani wrote this on his social media page on Saturday;
"The increasing cases of human rights abuses and intolerance to divergent views across the country makes it dangerous to endorse or support any bill aimed at 'regulating the activities of the NGOs'.I will stand against this bill to protect and preserve our fundamental rights to freedom of expression and of assembly.The tendency of the Bill when it becomes law be abused by people in the position of power is clear."
|Re: NGO Bill By Umar Jibril: Shehu Sani Vows To Fight Against Controversial Bill by FeloniousFelon: 11:41am
Why won't they want to regulate NGOs?
They know how NGOs like BBOG and falana's Charlatan SERAP can be deployed for political gain.
This bill is meant to stifle organizations like Amnesty Intl who exposed the state orchestrated mass murder of Shias in Zaria and Biafrans in the SE by Nigerian security forces.
|Re: NGO Bill By Umar Jibril: Shehu Sani Vows To Fight Against Controversial Bill by SillyMods: 11:48am
In all sane societies, NGO funding is regulated. From USA to UK, from Russia to Turkey. No where in the world are NGOs left unmonitored because they can easily be used for financing of terrorism and related activities.
Truth is mine.
|Re: NGO Bill By Umar Jibril: Shehu Sani Vows To Fight Against Controversial Bill by millhouse: 11:56am
SillyMods:NGOs are not regulated by the govt oga ..they have an independent body ..u have a govt that hasnt been able to deal with high pressing matters na NGO be their problem now because election is around the corner.
|Re: NGO Bill By Umar Jibril: Shehu Sani Vows To Fight Against Controversial Bill by SillyMods: 11:58am
millhouse:Google is free to educate yourself.
|Re: NGO Bill By Umar Jibril: Shehu Sani Vows To Fight Against Controversial Bill by pauljumbo: 12:08pm
By the end of this regime all NGO will be proscribed as terrorist groups
All ngo advocates like ipob they promote their cause with rally and protest
Since ipob is prosscribed as terrorists all Nigeria ngos will automatically become terrorists organization.
|Re: NGO Bill By Umar Jibril: Shehu Sani Vows To Fight Against Controversial Bill by FeloniousFelon: 12:10pm
SillyMods:
This move is meant to ban and expel NGOs like Amnesty Intl and Transperency Intl who have severely condemned this govt on gross human rights abuse and widespread corruption.
Now that's the frigging truth.
|Re: NGO Bill By Umar Jibril: Shehu Sani Vows To Fight Against Controversial Bill by pwNosdzM: 4:58pm
|Re: NGO Bill By Umar Jibril: Shehu Sani Vows To Fight Against Controversial Bill by Kimy97(f): 4:58pm
|Re: NGO Bill By Umar Jibril: Shehu Sani Vows To Fight Against Controversial Bill by Ayoswit(f): 4:59pm
|Re: NGO Bill By Umar Jibril: Shehu Sani Vows To Fight Against Controversial Bill by gbaskiboy(m): 4:59pm
Fighting for their pockets
|Re: NGO Bill By Umar Jibril: Shehu Sani Vows To Fight Against Controversial Bill by Kobicove(m): 4:59pm
The noise about this so-called NGO bill is just a storm in a tea cup as far as I'm concerned
|Re: NGO Bill By Umar Jibril: Shehu Sani Vows To Fight Against Controversial Bill by Narldon(f): 5:00pm
|Re: NGO Bill By Umar Jibril: Shehu Sani Vows To Fight Against Controversial Bill by CocoaOla: 5:00pm
Nothing more scary to a politician than a citizenry who knows & understands their rights.. stay woke folks, don't be dazzled by the circus.
|Re: NGO Bill By Umar Jibril: Shehu Sani Vows To Fight Against Controversial Bill by nototribalist: 5:00pm
FeloniousFelon:you go school. This government is very evil.
|Re: NGO Bill By Umar Jibril: Shehu Sani Vows To Fight Against Controversial Bill by iykemoney90(m): 5:00pm
Sen Sani, the only sincere and straightforward APC man alive.
|Re: NGO Bill By Umar Jibril: Shehu Sani Vows To Fight Against Controversial Bill by Piiko(m): 5:01pm
A house of reps member dropped the bill on our whatsapp group dropped the bill, who wants to read it??
|Re: NGO Bill By Umar Jibril: Shehu Sani Vows To Fight Against Controversial Bill by demolinka(m): 5:04pm
Okay. But why don't you use this kind of energy to persuade your colleagues to cut their emoluments drastically
|Re: NGO Bill By Umar Jibril: Shehu Sani Vows To Fight Against Controversial Bill by muyibaba222(m): 5:07pm
|Re: NGO Bill By Umar Jibril: Shehu Sani Vows To Fight Against Controversial Bill by sleazy5(m): 5:11pm
Piiko:
please I will like a copy of the Bill. chrisbaku@gmail.com. Thank you.
|Re: NGO Bill By Umar Jibril: Shehu Sani Vows To Fight Against Controversial Bill by refreshrate: 5:14pm
|Re: NGO Bill By Umar Jibril: Shehu Sani Vows To Fight Against Controversial Bill by sammyj: 5:14pm
|Re: NGO Bill By Umar Jibril: Shehu Sani Vows To Fight Against Controversial Bill by Wiseandtrue(f): 5:14pm
