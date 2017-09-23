Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / NGO Bill By Umar Jibril: Shehu Sani Vows To Fight Against Controversial Bill (1430 Views)

Sani, Joins Chidi Odinkalu, the former chairman of the National human rights commission(NHRC) and a host of others who have openly condemned the bill aimed at the regulating the activities of NGOs in the country.



Sani wrote this on his social media page on Saturday;



"The increasing cases of human rights abuses and intolerance to divergent views across the country makes it dangerous to endorse or support any bill aimed at 'regulating the activities of the NGOs'.I will stand against this bill to protect and preserve our fundamental rights to freedom of expression and of assembly.The tendency of the Bill when it becomes law be abused by people in the position of power is clear."



Why won't they want to regulate NGOs?





They know how NGOs like BBOG and falana's Charlatan SERAP can be deployed for political gain.



This bill is meant to stifle organizations like Amnesty Intl who exposed the state orchestrated mass murder of Shias in Zaria and Biafrans in the SE by Nigerian security forces. 2 Likes

In all sane societies, NGO funding is regulated. From USA to UK, from Russia to Turkey. No where in the world are NGOs left unmonitored because they can easily be used for financing of terrorism and related activities.



In all sane societies, NGO funding is regulated. From USA to UK, from Russia to Turkey. No where in the world are NGOs left unmonitored because they can easily be used for financing of terrorism and related activities.



Truth is mine. NGOs are not regulated by the govt oga ..they have an independent body ..u have a govt that hasnt been able to deal with high pressing matters na NGO be their problem now because election is around the corner. NGOs are not regulated by the govt oga ..they have an independent body ..u have a govt that hasnt been able to deal with high pressing matters na NGO be their problem now because election is around the corner. 5 Likes

NGOs are not regulated by the govt oga ..they have an independent body ..u have a govt that hasnt been able to deal with high pressing matters na NGO be their problem now because election is around the corner. Google is free to educate yourself. Google is free to educate yourself. 1 Like

By the end of this regime all NGO will be proscribed as terrorist groups



All ngo advocates like ipob they promote their cause with rally and protest



Since ipob is prosscribed as terrorists all Nigeria ngos will automatically become terrorists organization. 3 Likes

In all sane societies, NGO funding is regulated. From USA to UK, from Russia to Turkey. No where in the world are NGOs left unmonitored because they can easily be used for financing of terrorism and related activities.



This move is meant to ban and expel NGOs like Amnesty Intl and Transperency Intl who have severely condemned this govt on gross human rights abuse and widespread corruption.



Now that's the frigging truth. This move is meant to ban and expel NGOs like Amnesty Intl and Transperency Intl who have severely condemned this govt on gross human rights abuse and widespread corruption.Now that's the frigging truth. 3 Likes

Fighting for their pockets

The noise about this so-called NGO bill is just a storm in a tea cup as far as I'm concerned 1 Like

Nothing more scary to a politician than a citizenry who knows & understands their rights.. stay woke folks, don't be dazzled by the circus.

FeloniousFelon:





This move is meant to ban and expel NGOs like Amnesty Intl and Transperency Intl who have severely condemned this govt on gross human rights abuse and widespread corruption.



Now that's the frigging truth. you go school. This government is very evil. you go school. This government is very evil.

Sen Sani, the only sincere and straightforward APC man alive. 1 Like

A house of reps member dropped the bill on our whatsapp group dropped the bill, who wants to read it??

Okay. But why don't you use this kind of energy to persuade your colleagues to cut their emoluments drastically

A house of reps member dropped the bill on our whatsapp group dropped the bill, who wants to read it??

please I will like a copy of the Bill. chrisbaku@gmail.com. Thank you. please I will like a copy of the Bill. chrisbaku@gmail.com. Thank you.

Good one