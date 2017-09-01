Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ayo Fayose For President Posters In Zaria, Kaduna State (21518 Views)

He has started campaign around Nigeria, Below pictures are his campaigning posters in Zaria, Kaduna State.



Current governor of Ekiti State, Gov. Ayodele Fayose whose dream is becoming the next president of Nigeria but yet to confirm by his party People's Democrat Party (PDP) as their Presidential candidate. He has started campaign around Nigeria, Below pictures are his campaigning posters in Zaria, Kaduna State.



2019 come fast nah. We need change

So what happens to the ofe Nsala Day? What concerns you with the zoo politics?



Where is Nnamdi Kanu? Abandoned? Now Chanting Fayose For president?



Ipob terrorists= PDP supporters! So what happens to the ofe Nsala Day? What concerns you with the zoo politics? Where is Nnamdi Kanu? Abandoned? Now Chanting Fayose For president? Ipob terrorists= PDP supporters!

If Buhari could become Nigeria president, then anyone can achieve it.



No dream is beyond any man reach.

If Buhari could become Nigeria president, then anyone can achieve it.



buhari can never be compared to Fayose.





If clueless gej can become president, anyone can. buhari can never be compared to Fayose. If clueless gej can become president, anyone can.

Zombies don't talk about elections anymore



Dem don park on top Nnamdi KANU matter.

buhari can never be compared to Fayose .





If clueless gej can become president, anyone can.

You need a heavy dose of this.

Hehehe!! The Baba that is doing it for him has become very cocky......



LOL.. WHERE ARE ALL THE "SAI BABA" FANS WHO FOUGHT AND KILLED CHRISTIANS FOR HIM IN 2011, IN ZARIA ??

AND PROMISED TO SLAY MORE INNOCENT CITIZENS IF BABA DOESN'T WIN IN 2015..





NOW BABA IS IN CHARGE, THE HUNGER IN THE NORTH IS WORSE THAN THE EGYPTIAN FAMINE IN THE BIBLE.



THE AVERAGE ABOKI MAN CANNOT EVEN BUY BATTERIES FOR HIS RADIO TO LISTEN TO BABA'S FALSE NEWS OF NON EXISTENT CHANGE.

EVEN TO AFFORD THEIR "GORO" (kolanuts) THEY HAVE TO SEEK DONATIONS





LOL.. WHERE ARE ALL THE "SAI BABA" FANS WHO FOUGHT AND KILLED CHRISTIANS FOR HIM IN 2011, IN ZARIA ?? AND PROMISED TO SLAY MORE INNOCENT CITIZENS IF BABA DOESN'T WIN IN 2015.. NOW BABA IS IN CHARGE, THE HUNGER IN THE NORTH IS WORSE THAN THE EGYPTIAN FAMINE IN THE BIBLE. THE AVERAGE ABOKI MAN CANNOT EVEN BUY BATTERIES FOR HIS RADIO TO LISTEN TO BABA'S FALSE NEWS OF NON EXISTENT CHANGE. EVEN TO AFFORD THEIR "GORO" (kolanuts) THEY HAVE TO SEEK DONATIONS THEY REGRET FIGHTING AND VOTING FOR THE MAGGOT, OBVIOUSLY.

buhari can never be compared to Fayose .





If clueless gej can become president, anyone can. 37 Likes 2 Shares

We all know that Ayo Fayose can never be president of Nigeria.

buhari can never be compared to Fayose .





jonathan be giving you nighmares since 5oobc

grand delusion of a sickler

Fayose will deny knowing about this and he will say APC is trying to set him up

Yorubas can't vote for him

I'm just wondering how much those naive hausa men were paid to hold up those posters

If Buhari could become Nigeria president, then anyone can achieve it.



That's true

I love dis man, he is trying to make himself formidable so dat he can be d frontrunner for d VP slot. He knows there is a zoning arrangement which will make d north produce presidential candidate n south VP.

Like play like play this man fit win ooo, but I rather vote for him than booharii...