₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,883,942 members, 3,811,759 topics. Date: Sunday, 24 September 2017 at 03:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ayo Fayose For President Posters In Zaria, Kaduna State (21518 Views)
Ayo Fayose For President Posters At PDP National Non-Elective Convention / "Fayose For President 2019" Poster / 2019: Sule Lamido For President Posters Flood Lagos PDP Secretariat (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Ayo Fayose For President Posters In Zaria, Kaduna State by NaijaNewsPapers: 12:54pm
Current governor of Ekiti State, Gov. Ayodele Fayose whose dream is becoming the next president of Nigeria but yet to confirm by his party People's Democrat Party (PDP) as their Presidential candidate.
He has started campaign around Nigeria, Below pictures are his campaigning posters in Zaria, Kaduna State.
http://www.naijanewspapers.com.ng/2017/09/checkout-fayoses-posters-in-zaria.html
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ayo Fayose For President Posters In Zaria, Kaduna State by NaijaNewsPapers: 12:55pm
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ayo Fayose For President Posters In Zaria, Kaduna State by giftq: 12:55pm
Supported
34 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Ayo Fayose For President Posters In Zaria, Kaduna State by Zeemic(m): 12:56pm
2019 come fast nah. We need change
7 Likes
|Re: Ayo Fayose For President Posters In Zaria, Kaduna State by IkpuMmiri(f): 12:58pm
giftq:
So what happens to the ofe Nsala Day? What concerns you with the zoo politics?
Where is Nnamdi Kanu? Abandoned? Now Chanting Fayose For president?
Ipob terrorists= PDP supporters!
69 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Ayo Fayose For President Posters In Zaria, Kaduna State by Nutase(f): 1:02pm
I stand with ............
NOBODY
3 Likes
|Re: Ayo Fayose For President Posters In Zaria, Kaduna State by eshietIntrepid(m): 1:05pm
If Buhari could become Nigeria president, then anyone can achieve it.
No dream is beyond any man reach.
70 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Ayo Fayose For President Posters In Zaria, Kaduna State by BALLOSKI: 1:06pm
*in OBASANJO's voice*
I dey laugh ooo
8 Likes
|Re: Ayo Fayose For President Posters In Zaria, Kaduna State by BALLOSKI: 1:08pm
eshietIntrepid:buhari can never be compared to Fayose .
If clueless gej can become president, anyone can.
63 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ayo Fayose For President Posters In Zaria, Kaduna State by Johnemeka247: 1:09pm
Ok
|Re: Ayo Fayose For President Posters In Zaria, Kaduna State by magoo10: 1:09pm
Zombies don't talk about elections anymore
Dem don park on top Nnamdi KANU matter.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ayo Fayose For President Posters In Zaria, Kaduna State by eleojo23: 1:09pm
BALLOSKI:
You need a heavy dose of this.
74 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Ayo Fayose For President Posters In Zaria, Kaduna State by soberdrunk(m): 1:10pm
Hehehe!! The Baba that is doing it for him has become very cocky......
8 Likes
|Re: Ayo Fayose For President Posters In Zaria, Kaduna State by CAPSLOCKED: 1:10pm
LOL.. WHERE ARE ALL THE "SAI BABA" FANS WHO FOUGHT AND KILLED CHRISTIANS FOR HIM IN 2011, IN ZARIA ??
AND PROMISED TO SLAY MORE INNOCENT CITIZENS IF BABA DOESN'T WIN IN 2015..
NOW BABA IS IN CHARGE, THE HUNGER IN THE NORTH IS WORSE THAN THE EGYPTIAN FAMINE IN THE BIBLE.
THE AVERAGE ABOKI MAN CANNOT EVEN BUY BATTERIES FOR HIS RADIO TO LISTEN TO BABA'S FALSE NEWS OF NON EXISTENT CHANGE.
EVEN TO AFFORD THEIR "GORO" (kolanuts) THEY HAVE TO SEEK DONATIONS
THEY REGRET FIGHTING AND VOTING FOR THE MAGGOT, OBVIOUSLY.
60 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Ayo Fayose For President Posters In Zaria, Kaduna State by djemillionia: 1:10pm
BALLOSKI:
37 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ayo Fayose For President Posters In Zaria, Kaduna State by kenzy11(m): 1:10pm
Issokay
|Re: Ayo Fayose For President Posters In Zaria, Kaduna State by Afam4eva(m): 1:11pm
We all know that Ayo Fayose can never be president of Nigeria.
18 Likes
|Re: Ayo Fayose For President Posters In Zaria, Kaduna State by lonecatt: 1:11pm
BALLOSKI:jonathan be giving you nighmares since 5oobc
43 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ayo Fayose For President Posters In Zaria, Kaduna State by rattlesnake(m): 1:11pm
grand delusion of a sickler
2 Likes
|Re: Ayo Fayose For President Posters In Zaria, Kaduna State by Ogashub(m): 1:11pm
Fayose will deny knowing about this and he will say APC is trying to set him up
|Re: Ayo Fayose For President Posters In Zaria, Kaduna State by Danielmoore(m): 1:11pm
Yorubas can't vote for him
3 Likes
|Re: Ayo Fayose For President Posters In Zaria, Kaduna State by benosky(m): 1:12pm
Ok
|Re: Ayo Fayose For President Posters In Zaria, Kaduna State by PehaKaso: 1:12pm
|Re: Ayo Fayose For President Posters In Zaria, Kaduna State by symbianDON(m): 1:12pm
I'm just wondering how much those naive hausa men were paid to hold up those posters
3 Likes
|Re: Ayo Fayose For President Posters In Zaria, Kaduna State by JoshMedia(m): 1:12pm
eshietIntrepid:That's true
8 Likes
|Re: Ayo Fayose For President Posters In Zaria, Kaduna State by colly22boy: 1:12pm
nothing to say
|Re: Ayo Fayose For President Posters In Zaria, Kaduna State by PehaKaso: 1:12pm
,
|Re: Ayo Fayose For President Posters In Zaria, Kaduna State by shaddoww: 1:13pm
I love dis man, he is trying to make himself formidable so dat he can be d frontrunner for d VP slot. He knows there is a zoning arrangement which will make d north produce presidential candidate n south VP.
9 Likes
|Re: Ayo Fayose For President Posters In Zaria, Kaduna State by okpaire: 1:13pm
well till then
|Re: Ayo Fayose For President Posters In Zaria, Kaduna State by Femistico(m): 1:13pm
Like play like play this man fit win ooo, but I rather vote for him than booharii...
7 Likes
|Re: Ayo Fayose For President Posters In Zaria, Kaduna State by PehaKaso: 1:14pm
BALLOSKI:
10 Likes
Another Fulani Attack Looms, In Uzo-uwani Local Government Area Of Enugu State / Convoy Of Kwara's First-Lady Killed Lagos Community Leader- Saharareporters. / Lawyers Condemn Saraki's Move To Weaken CCB, CCT
Viewing this topic: olusholaonipede(f), poshpaul(m), kbshow100(m), duch12(m), miraclear, loomer, yale001(f), kolladey(m), wittyguy(m), Follededon(m), lesterpullen, Nutase(f), Hoodexboi(m), jerrytailad, EASYSHO, jullary(m), infotail(m), clems88(m), tkonmoney, muderkid(m), banabest(m), LifeofAirforce(m), Johnnyessence, davimus(m), Hungarriman, tjmc, ipledge10(m), larry1977, MichaelUweh(m), morikee(m), Spicycat(f), tbanty1, samwhite18(m), NaijaElba(m), tedio, atk5, adeolu6798, Coded17(m), NAKMAN, eleojo23, Davepal, unclezion, orebe(m), choco212(m), imam07, famology(m), biggerboyc(m), jamexborn(m), beloveddan, ikortion, sirejay, YhubieIsidore(m), kwen1(m), moscobabs(m), yusuftaiwo2015, carrydeygo(m), lawsbanks, frinx, odigilimorrison(m), Iamrespected1, Ahmed4002(m) and 119 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10