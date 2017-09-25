Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Stay Away From My Wife-husband Calls Out Man Toasting His Wife On Facebook (10019 Views)

“His name is Ben Sang on Facebook I don't know why he is so silly, Coming into my wife's inbox and sends her messages requesting her to be his girlfriend"





http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/stay-away-from-my-wifehusband-calls-out-man-toasting-his-wife-on-facebook .This guy called Suleimani has blasted a man who has been luring his wife to sex. According to Suleimani, Sang has been seducing his wife by sending her romantic messages on facebook. He snooped his wife’s phone and found the evidence.





See Pics of the man who is planning to "eat" his wife here>>

Era of calling out and shaming on social media

See Gobe.



But the guy is fine

Must he come online to tell us? Has facebook removed the block option 3 Likes

U shud hold ur wife first, she is d one gvin hm attention, Wat stopped her 4rm blocking hm? 22 Likes

7 billion people in the world and these thick skulls chose to flirt with a MARRIED WOMAN



I don't get it 12 Likes

Use OTP for am.....





Let him die in active service. ..

lol.. this one is strong o







Yoruba adage be like - gbaya gbaya ojebi Aya Eni ni ka bawi



meaning in nutshell



wife snatcher isn't at fault na ur wife u go caution 8 Likes

send messages to women on Facebook too , why you dey stress?

many mad men MMM many mad men MMM

Mtcheeeeeew. All this wateryam husbands sef 1 Like

IAMSASHY:

U shud hold ur wife first, she is d one gvin hm attention, Wat stopped her 4rm blocking hm? U re so on point U re so on point 2 Likes

Some people live their lives on the media, now their lives is comment and likes #rubbish

That's why I hate Fb.

Facebook is now a home for goats. As everyone now has access to Internet.

Some men can't control their third leg sha

Na your wife you go follow talk oga Ade 1 Like

Not everyone like sharing their property nah.. Nah by force?





Check my signature.. You'll be inspired Some people sefNot everyone like sharing their property nah.. Nah by force?Check my signature.. You'll be inspired

It's a big shame for a man to toast a married woman

I think d man should equally talk to his wife



Some men no day fear

Married woman for that matter when single ladies are everywhere.

It's not his fault if your wife is a wh0re.









If she's not interested she would have blocked him 2 Likes