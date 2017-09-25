₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Monday, 25 September 2017 at 02:01 PM
Romance / Stay Away From My Wife-husband Calls Out Man Toasting His Wife On Facebook
|Stay Away From My Wife-husband Calls Out Man Toasting His Wife On Facebook by Towncrier247: 10:50am
.This guy called Suleimani has blasted a man who has been luring his wife to sex. According to Suleimani, Sang has been seducing his wife by sending her romantic messages on facebook. He snooped his wife’s phone and found the evidence.
“His name is Ben Sang on Facebook I don't know why he is so silly, Coming into my wife's inbox and sends her messages requesting her to be his girlfriend"
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/stay-away-from-my-wifehusband-calls-out-man-toasting-his-wife-on-facebook
|Re: Stay Away From My Wife-husband Calls Out Man Toasting His Wife On Facebook by Towncrier247: 10:50am
crazy and funny AF
See Pics of the man who is planning to "eat" his wife here>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/stay-away-from-my-wifehusband-calls-out-man-toasting-his-wife-on-facebook
|Re: Stay Away From My Wife-husband Calls Out Man Toasting His Wife On Facebook by Queennikky(f): 10:51am
Lol....
|Re: Stay Away From My Wife-husband Calls Out Man Toasting His Wife On Facebook by Homeboiy(m): 11:24am
Hmm.
|Re: Stay Away From My Wife-husband Calls Out Man Toasting His Wife On Facebook by SweetJoystick(m): 11:38am
Era of calling out and shaming on social media
|Re: Stay Away From My Wife-husband Calls Out Man Toasting His Wife On Facebook by Florblu(f): 11:45am
See Gobe.
But the guy is fine
|Re: Stay Away From My Wife-husband Calls Out Man Toasting His Wife On Facebook by Apina(m): 11:50am
Must he come online to tell us? Has facebook removed the block option
3 Likes
|Re: Stay Away From My Wife-husband Calls Out Man Toasting His Wife On Facebook by IAMSASHY(f): 12:07pm
U shud hold ur wife first, she is d one gvin hm attention, Wat stopped her 4rm blocking hm?
22 Likes
|Re: Stay Away From My Wife-husband Calls Out Man Toasting His Wife On Facebook by IamLEGEND1: 12:11pm
man hoes.
7 Likes
|Re: Stay Away From My Wife-husband Calls Out Man Toasting His Wife On Facebook by Franky826: 12:13pm
7 billion people in the world and these thick skulls chose to flirt with a MARRIED WOMAN
I don't get it
12 Likes
|Re: Stay Away From My Wife-husband Calls Out Man Toasting His Wife On Facebook by mosesbola(f): 12:56pm
Use OTP for am.....
Let him die in active service. ..
|Re: Stay Away From My Wife-husband Calls Out Man Toasting His Wife On Facebook by modelmike7(m): 12:56pm
Florblu:
Is his being fine the matter being discussed here?!
So you won't mind dating him if you are married?
I wonder how some girls and guys reason here!
Fine
Smh!!
7 Likes
|Re: Stay Away From My Wife-husband Calls Out Man Toasting His Wife On Facebook by personal59(m): 12:57pm
lol.. this one is strong o
Yoruba adage be like - gbaya gbaya ojebi Aya Eni ni ka bawi
meaning in nutshell
wife snatcher isn't at fault na ur wife u go caution
8 Likes
|Re: Stay Away From My Wife-husband Calls Out Man Toasting His Wife On Facebook by money121(m): 12:57pm
Omo Ode
|Re: Stay Away From My Wife-husband Calls Out Man Toasting His Wife On Facebook by Dandeson1(m): 12:57pm
GH
|Re: Stay Away From My Wife-husband Calls Out Man Toasting His Wife On Facebook by lilmax(m): 12:57pm
send messages to women on Facebook too , why you dey stress?
|Re: Stay Away From My Wife-husband Calls Out Man Toasting His Wife On Facebook by hAlexandro(m): 12:57pm
many mad men MMM
|Re: Stay Away From My Wife-husband Calls Out Man Toasting His Wife On Facebook by supersystemsnig: 12:57pm
Na wa...
|Re: Stay Away From My Wife-husband Calls Out Man Toasting His Wife On Facebook by Holuwahyomzzy: 12:58pm
Ok
|Re: Stay Away From My Wife-husband Calls Out Man Toasting His Wife On Facebook by mccoy47(m): 12:58pm
Mtcheeeeeew. All this wateryam husbands sef
1 Like
|Re: Stay Away From My Wife-husband Calls Out Man Toasting His Wife On Facebook by FemiEddy(m): 12:58pm
IAMSASHY:U re so on point
2 Likes
|Re: Stay Away From My Wife-husband Calls Out Man Toasting His Wife On Facebook by tochivitus(m): 12:58pm
Some people live their lives on the media, now their lives is comment and likes #rubbish
|Re: Stay Away From My Wife-husband Calls Out Man Toasting His Wife On Facebook by Xblink(m): 12:58pm
Hi
|Re: Stay Away From My Wife-husband Calls Out Man Toasting His Wife On Facebook by ishowdotgmail(m): 12:58pm
That's why I hate Fb.
Facebook is now a home for goats. As everyone now has access to Internet.
Some men can't control their third leg sha
|Re: Stay Away From My Wife-husband Calls Out Man Toasting His Wife On Facebook by adisabarber(m): 12:59pm
Na your wife you go follow talk oga Ade
1 Like
|Re: Stay Away From My Wife-husband Calls Out Man Toasting His Wife On Facebook by Finstar: 12:59pm
Some people sef Not everyone like sharing their property nah.. Nah by force?
Check my signature.. You'll be inspired
|Re: Stay Away From My Wife-husband Calls Out Man Toasting His Wife On Facebook by silasweb(m): 1:00pm
It's a big shame for a man to toast a married woman
|Re: Stay Away From My Wife-husband Calls Out Man Toasting His Wife On Facebook by MhizzAJ(f): 1:00pm
I think d man should equally talk to his wife
Some men no day fear
Married woman for that matter when single ladies are everywhere.
|Re: Stay Away From My Wife-husband Calls Out Man Toasting His Wife On Facebook by samsam2019: 1:01pm
It's not his fault if your wife is a wh0re.
If she's not interested she would have blocked him
2 Likes
|Re: Stay Away From My Wife-husband Calls Out Man Toasting His Wife On Facebook by Turtle3Dove(m): 1:01pm
May be your wife is secretly enjoying his chats. Women can pretend. Guy go in for prayers
