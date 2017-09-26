₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What My Mother Said That Made Me Hate Women Even More by Eglobalma: 11:23am On Sep 25
pls guys help me understand this..my mother said if she had given birth to an ugly child she would have left the child in the hospital that she hates ugly people even babies...i grew up hating women because of this woman, pls if ur mother said that how would u react?
10 Likes
|Re: What My Mother Said That Made Me Hate Women Even More by Emhicee(m): 11:25am On Sep 25
Is she ugly?
If she isn't, try sniffing around her... She might be taking the same thing Eazi is taking...
63 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: What My Mother Said That Made Me Hate Women Even More by valdovas(m): 11:26am On Sep 25
Why are you so sensitive? get over it abeg.
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What My Mother Said That Made Me Hate Women Even More by Florblu(f): 11:33am On Sep 25
So if you have an accident and your face gets deformed,she gonna abandon you?
@Op you don't have a mother yet,they sell quality mother in Igando
Buy one,get one free.
86 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: What My Mother Said That Made Me Hate Women Even More by Treasuredlove: 11:34am On Sep 25
valdovas:I tire o
4 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: What My Mother Said That Made Me Hate Women Even More by IAMSASHY(f): 11:38am On Sep 25
like seriously , cn we see her pix?
|Re: What My Mother Said That Made Me Hate Women Even More by HannahHitler(f): 11:44am On Sep 25
she's just kidding. I say it all the time that if I give birth to a male child, i will send him to the village.
Once you hold a child in your arms, you forget everything. that baby is yours and maternal instincts kick in. she' says that but she will act differently once it happens
31 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: What My Mother Said That Made Me Hate Women Even More by Apina(m): 11:47am On Sep 25
Eglobalma:Ask ur mama whether dog dey born goat
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What My Mother Said That Made Me Hate Women Even More by IdeyFindWife: 11:48am On Sep 25
Since that time? You need to sort yourself out, smoke a few blunt ones and lighten your load of all the furks you're giving because you're sounding like a troubled soul.
Women are the most fascinating creatures ever created in this universe, they're all the bliss, the drama and all the release you need right in one package! And they often say a lotta things that you would be a sensitive attention-seeking sissy to pay any mind to, esp Naija women, who feel privileged to mouth-off shyt ur way the more of your peeps they are. You just rise above it and be the man, in fact, I even dey like some feisty babes die, so why all the hating?
She might not mean it the way you're taking. Even if she did, don't let what somebody said so many years ago limit your potential today and don't wait till all your pubic hairs are all white b4 you realize that you're on a long thing o! Live your best life, be your best you without any apologies for your right to be happy!
There, that's it! Am all out of furks to give for today!!
22 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: What My Mother Said That Made Me Hate Women Even More by julietkcee(f): 12:00pm On Sep 25
she said that!!!
Wah kind of mother says such!
1 Like
|Re: What My Mother Said That Made Me Hate Women Even More by Samsimple(m): 12:07pm On Sep 25
Delta weed making some mothers mad since 1959
1 Like
|Re: What My Mother Said That Made Me Hate Women Even More by AleksAndria(f): 1:00pm On Sep 25
That isn’t enough reason for you to hate her or other innocent women, please, stop transferring unnecessary agression to others.
You shouldn’t have taken those words seriously, maybe she just said it to describe the extent to which she dislikes ugly people.
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: What My Mother Said That Made Me Hate Women Even More by Oyindidi(f): 1:15pm On Sep 25
Eglobalma:How is the relationship between you and your mum?
1 Like
|Re: What My Mother Said That Made Me Hate Women Even More by Adaumunocha(f): 1:33pm On Sep 25
Stay away.
God knows why he asked Adam to leave his parents house.
Don't let anyone infect you with negative emotions
1 Like
|Re: What My Mother Said That Made Me Hate Women Even More by Ademolag(m): 2:08pm On Sep 25
bro the truth is this people called women are very wicked.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What My Mother Said That Made Me Hate Women Even More by falcon01: 2:43pm On Sep 25
she just said it ordnarily. people say a lot of weird things. e.g guy make i check my phone see say e never charge i will just kill the guy wey dey charge the phone.
6 Likes
|Re: What My Mother Said That Made Me Hate Women Even More by lenghtinny(m): 2:43pm On Sep 25
HannahHitler:All mothers are women but not all women are mothers
|Re: What My Mother Said That Made Me Hate Women Even More by cuvox(m): 2:45pm On Sep 25
Hmmm
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What My Mother Said That Made Me Hate Women Even More by careytommy7(m): 3:04pm On Sep 25
At least you are now sure about your mother's conditional love.
2 Likes
|Re: What My Mother Said That Made Me Hate Women Even More by Treasuredlove: 3:11pm On Sep 25
falcon01:lool as in weird smtgs.I wonder where all the stuff people say and never mean crops up from
1 Like
|Re: What My Mother Said That Made Me Hate Women Even More by falcon01: 3:14pm On Sep 25
Treasuredlove:yeah believe me I've said worse things
|Re: What My Mother Said That Made Me Hate Women Even More by AkProsper(m): 3:15pm On Sep 25
so you grew up hating your mum. . . . . . . . . . . . check my signature ⬇️⬇️⬇️
|Re: What My Mother Said That Made Me Hate Women Even More by Treasuredlove: 4:05pm On Sep 25
falcon01:lol
|Re: What My Mother Said That Made Me Hate Women Even More by obo389(m): 4:28pm On Sep 25
Na wa o.
For your mama tell you this kind thing, e mean say problem dey o
|Re: What My Mother Said That Made Me Hate Women Even More by HajimeSaito: 4:41pm On Sep 25
I'm sorry but I've got my hands full. As you can see, I like women.What exactly is your point?
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: What My Mother Said That Made Me Hate Women Even More by Ekugbeh(m): 4:50pm On Sep 25
Some mum re jus lyk dat, so wah u gom do? Ge over it man
|Re: What My Mother Said That Made Me Hate Women Even More by Robbin7(m): 5:05pm On Sep 25
Adaumunocha:Who were Adams parents?
7 Likes
|Re: What My Mother Said That Made Me Hate Women Even More by Worwor(m): 6:33pm On Sep 25
IAMSASHY:You dey bleach.
1 Like
|Re: What My Mother Said That Made Me Hate Women Even More by Kobicove(m): 7:18pm On Sep 25
And you've been holding a grudge ever since?
It's just a harmless comment
|Re: What My Mother Said That Made Me Hate Women Even More by RedDistrict: 8:03pm On Sep 25
Grow a pair dude
You'll meet far worse things in life
Your emotional/mental strength will help you survive so enjoy life and forget watever negative stuff ur mum or anyone tells you
|Re: What My Mother Said That Made Me Hate Women Even More by Olifiz(m): 8:08pm On Sep 25
Emhicee:Hahahahahaaa....the Kindda comment a mum recieves wen his son brings her issues to nairaland.
Thumbs up bro. Nice reply
