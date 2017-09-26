Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / What My Mother Said That Made Me Hate Women Even More (22323 Views)

pls guys help me understand this..my mother said if she had given birth to an ugly child she would have left the child in the hospital that she hates ugly people even babies...i grew up hating women because of this woman, pls if ur mother said that how would u react? 10 Likes

Is she ugly?

If she isn't, try sniffing around her... She might be taking the same thing Eazi is taking...

Why are you so sensitive? get over it abeg.

So if you have an accident and your face gets deformed,she gonna abandon you?



@Op you don't have a mother yet,they sell quality mother in Igando



Buy one,get one free.

I tire o

like seriously , cn we see her pix? like seriously, cn we see her pix?

she's just kidding. I say it all the time that if I give birth to a male child, i will send him to the village.



Once you hold a child in your arms, you forget everything. that baby is yours and maternal instincts kick in. she' says that but she will act differently once it happens 31 Likes 3 Shares

Ask ur mama whether dog dey born goat

Since that time? You need to sort yourself out, smoke a few blunt ones and lighten your load of all the furks you're giving because you're sounding like a troubled soul.



Women are the most fascinating creatures ever created in this universe, they're all the bliss, the drama and all the release you need right in one package! And they often say a lotta things that you would be a sensitive attention-seeking sissy to pay any mind to, esp Naija women, who feel privileged to mouth-off shyt ur way the more of your peeps they are. You just rise above it and be the man, in fact, I even dey like some feisty babes die, so why all the hating?



She might not mean it the way you're taking. Even if she did, don't let what somebody said so many years ago limit your potential today and don't wait till all your pubic hairs are all white b4 you realize that you're on a long thing o! Live your best life, be your best you without any apologies for your right to be happy!



Wah kind of mother says such! she said that!!!Wah kind of mother says such! 1 Like

Delta weed making some mothers mad since 1959 1 Like

That isn’t enough reason for you to hate her or other innocent women, please, stop transferring unnecessary agression to others.



You shouldn’t have taken those words seriously, maybe she just said it to describe the extent to which she dislikes ugly people. 2 Likes 3 Shares

How is the relationship between you and your mum?

Stay away.

God knows why he asked Adam to leave his parents house.

Don't let anyone infect you with negative emotions 1 Like

bro the truth is this people called women are very wicked.

she just said it ordnarily. people say a lot of weird things. e.g guy make i check my phone see say e never charge i will just kill the guy wey dey charge the phone.

she's just kidding. I say it all the time that if I give birth to a male child, i will send him to the village.



Once you hold a child in your arms, you forget everything. that baby is yours and maternal instincts kick in. she' says that but she will act differently once it happens All mothers are women but not all women are mothers

Hmmm

At least you are now sure about your mother's conditional love.

lool as in weird smtgs.I wonder where all the stuff people say and never mean crops up from

yeah believe me I've said worse things

so you grew up hating your mum. . . . . . . . . . . . check my signature ⬇️⬇️⬇️

so you grew up hating your mum. . . . . . . . . . . . check my signature ⬇️⬇️⬇️

yeah believe me I've said worse things lol lol

Na wa o.

For your mama tell you this kind thing, e mean say problem dey o



I'm sorry but I've got my hands full. As you can see, I like women.What exactly is your point?





Some mum re jus lyk dat, so wah u gom do? Ge over it man

Stay away.

God knows why he asked Adam to leave his parents house.

Who were Adams parents?

It's just a harmless comment And you've been holding a grudge ever since?It's just a harmless comment

Grow a pair dude



You'll meet far worse things in life



Your emotional/mental strength will help you survive so enjoy life and forget watever negative stuff ur mum or anyone tells you