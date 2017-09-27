₦airaland Forum

Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by OrientDailyNews: 6:22pm
By Uzoh Ugwueze, Enugu

The Biafra Zionists Federation (BZF) have accused the founder of the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Reverend Fr. Ejike Mbaka of plotting to sabotage the Biafra project, threatening to chase him out of Biafraland, if he did not retrace his steps.

The Zionist leader, Barrister Benjamin Igwe Onwuka, who made the declaration in a statement accused the firebrand Catholic priest of supporting the killing of Igbo citizens by the federal security forces.

“The Zionists are warning Ejike Mbaka that he is putting his adoration ministry on the line. All the clerics supporting these killings will be sent away from here by the Biafra government and we will take over that his adoration ground.

“Attacking us and calling us names is unacceptable. People are being killed every day, has any of them come out to speak against it? We have marked Mbaka as enemy of Biafra,” he addd.

The self-declared President of Biafraland said: “it is regrettable that our church leaders, notable ones, instead of supporting Biafra, are busy using words that do not in any way reflect what is happening. Look at the killings in Abia, have they said anything.

“Go to South-Africa, Desmond Tutu, an archbishop was in in the vanguard fighting for the liberation of the people, but here in Biafra, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka and archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma, and several others are campaigning against the overall interest of the Biafran people.

“They cannot be supporting our opponents openly here in Biafra land. If they don’t want to support Biafra, let them mind their business, let them face their duty of preaching the word of God, but involving themselves in attacking the people is very tragic.

The group equally vowed that Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, the Chief of Defence Staff, and the Minister of information, Lai Mohammed will end up in prison over the recent deployment of troops to Abia State. The Army exercise code-named ‘Operation Python Dance’ led to a confrontation between the military and the pro-Biafra agitators, resulting to reported death of scores.

Barrister Onwuka, argued that banning IPOB will not affect restoration of Biafra which his group was already advancing. “It is a waste of time; IPOB just a group, Biafra is a country. You cannot ban a nation which came into being in May 1957. So, banning IPOB is just simple waste of their political time. I said this because Biafra has already been recognized by the international community.

He went further: “We all saw what happened at the just concluded UN General Assembly on September 22, where Biafrans were allowed to protest by the New York Government, but such was not the case with the Nigerian Government. Their rented protesters were denied access. So, this confirms our earlier statement that the US has since recognized Biafra, far back in 2013 by then President Barrack Obama.”

On the army invasion of Abia State, the Zionists said “it is clearly a tragedy. It is clearly a military invasion; it has nothing to do with IPOB or Nnamdi Kanu. This is the North invading the East because of Biafra. I want to deeply condemn that act.

“The attack on Biafran soil is an attack on all of us. The army is not supposed to be interfere in the internal security situation of the nation; they are not supposed to get involved in domestic security of the country. So, sending the army to Aba and Umuahia was with an ulterior motive.

“Using Nnamdi Kanu and the IPOB to as a pretext to kill young men and women in in Abia and other parts of Igbo land, the North will have to pay for it. So, I condemn in totality the brutality of the army in the name f Operation Python Dance.

“We, therefore state clearly today that all those involved, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff and the Minister of information, will pay for these killings, they will all end up in ICC and then in prison.

“Anyone involved in this military force against un-armed agitators will never go scot-free. We are not only going to take them to the ICC but prosecute the matter to the end until they are made to pay dearly for it. This time around, they will not escape justice. They did it in 1967-1970 and went away with it but it won’t happen this time. Britain and Saudi Arabia will not even save them.”

“For Lai Mohammed, can you see the lopsidedness in his argument? How can someone compare IPOB with herdsmen? These herdsmen have been killing people in their hundreds unhindered and that is why I insist that some Northern leaders are behind Boko Haram and herdsmen.

“So, the statement from Lai Mohammed is rubbish and I am telling him today that he will face ICC over the killings in Abia. We are as well calling on the Northern religious leaders, the Sultan of Sokoto and the Emir of Kano to call President Buhari and the Army Chiefs to order. They should order them to withdraw these troops and rampaging herdsmen from Biafra land”, he added.

https://orientdailynews.com/news/biafra-zionist-threatens-send-mbaka-exile

Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by paiz(m): 6:24pm
I think Mbaka should face his ministry and leave politics

But if symptoms persist

Send him Straight to ivory coast

Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by Buharimustgo: 6:31pm
They will take him to Libya
Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by CaptainG00D: 6:31pm
This is end time

..Priest keeping quiet against innocent killings.
..people rejoicing over their killings
..Woman entered a family and separate TWINS
..Priest denouced his priesthood and got married saying God told him to do so.

initially things like this dont used to happen in nigeria .
Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by LionDeLeo: 6:37pm
Ipob terrorists should keep disturbing themselves, after sometimes, come back and start shouting afonja, marginalisation.

Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by GavelSlam: 6:37pm
Onwuka is trying to pull a Kanu.

If you don't understand let me say he's simply doing an Uwazurike. You could also call it an Ojukwu but that's obsolete.

Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by Bayajidda1: 6:38pm
LionDeLeo:
Ipob terrorists should keep disturbing themselves, after sometimes, come back and start shouting afonja, marginalisation.

Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by Bayajidda1: 6:38pm
grin

Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by brainpulse: 6:44pm
The reason why I hate this devilish pigs & idiots. They don't have the mind to withstand same slanders, threating, abuses, curses and attitude they give to others. They run to the press when they provoke, abuse or attack others claiming the victim.

Also they hate anything truth, because Fr Mbaka is telling them the truth. I learnt they have adopted Atiku since he has started telling them lies they love to hear.

Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by royalamour(m): 6:45pm
Stupid hooligans have started again.

By the way, what criteria qualifies them as Zionists?

They have started with what they know how to do best: bullying!

Did Fr. Mbaka invite the python to slap you guys across the face?

Chaffs everywhere.

Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by Oyindidi(f): 6:45pm
Go ongrin

Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by dotcomnamename: 6:45pm
Arant chest beater as usual !

Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by TRUTH2020: 6:45pm
MBAKA NA IDOT,HE SAID BUHARI NA OUR SAVIOUR WHAT NOW
Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by tobtap: 6:47pm
cool cool cowards... all chest beating no actions... cool

Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by Olarababy(f): 6:47pm
ssd
Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by iamchybs(m): 6:48pm
lol.... zonist indeed. make una better dey one zone (on a low-key) before them declare una terrorist o. Mbaka na Buhari padi even before him become President....lol...Buhari no get criteria to declare o, he does it for fun.... grin

Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by CarlyX8(m): 6:48pm
never despise a man of God" but the way mbaka speaks,one would begin to wonder how much he was paid
Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by kings09(m): 6:48pm
Ok
Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by silasweb(m): 6:49pm
Let there be peace and justice
Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by Yyeske(m): 6:49pm
IPOB terrorists again, I'm sure Father Mbaka is an Afonja and Aboki combined.

Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by famzynet: 6:49pm
As a catholic,I must say I am so disappointed in Fr Mbaka for not speaking against the killings of Biafrans by Buhari Army. There is much injustice in the land.
Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by Koolking(m): 6:50pm
Which one is Biafra Zionist?

The books recognised biafra terrorist now. Biafra is a lost course as far as Nigeria is concern

Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by LilSmith55(m): 6:50pm
Ehn
Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by asawanathegreat(m): 6:51pm
Make una leave Mbaka alone oo, or else python go dance for Enugu state oo

Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by OtunbaChibok(m): 6:52pm
This is one of the reasons why Nnamdi Kanu failed in his pursuit for agitation for Biafra (HATE SPEECH).

Why can't people learn that this movement is not achievable if they keep on throwing stones at those who doesn't believe in their ideology.

Ipob are free to vent hate speech but others can't?

The foundation that Nnamdi laid on this agitation has made this biafra struggle to be dead and may remain so for a very long time.

Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by GavelSlam: 6:52pm
Bayajidda1:

E pain you when?
The Gavel has been slammed on the enquiry into the state of your sanity, proclaiming you what the doctor said below:

See the kind of people one trades words with on Nairaland. So incoherent.

You are becoming intolerant to your largactil dosage .

Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by proudlyYoruba(m): 6:52pm
It is not like they lost their land, i wonder what is zioning in their body. Na their motto funny pass

Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by coluka: 6:55pm
This BZM people should carry their wahala go. We don't believe in violence and that's why we support IPOB. Fr. Mbaka has a right to freedom of expression. You can disagree with him but you don't have the right to threaten him with violence. Ben onwuka and his bunch of chalartans should go and sit down. BZM are the ones who should have been proscribed and not IPOB

