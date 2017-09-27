₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by OrientDailyNews: 6:22pm
By Uzoh Ugwueze, Enugu
https://orientdailynews.com/news/biafra-zionist-threatens-send-mbaka-exile
|Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by paiz(m): 6:24pm
I think Mbaka should face his ministry and leave politics
But if symptoms persist
Send him Straight to ivory coast
|Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by Buharimustgo: 6:31pm
They will take him to Libya
|Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by CaptainG00D: 6:31pm
This is end time
..Priest keeping quiet against innocent killings.
..people rejoicing over their killings
..Woman entered a family and separate TWINS
..Priest denouced his priesthood and got married saying God told him to do so.
initially things like this dont used to happen in nigeria .
|Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by LionDeLeo: 6:37pm
Ipob terrorists should keep disturbing themselves, after sometimes, come back and start shouting afonja, marginalisation.
|Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by GavelSlam: 6:37pm
Onwuka is trying to pull a Kanu.
If you don't understand let me say he's simply doing an Uwazurike. You could also call it an Ojukwu but that's obsolete.
|Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by Bayajidda1: 6:38pm
LionDeLeo:
|Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by Bayajidda1: 6:38pm
|Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by brainpulse: 6:44pm
The reason why I hate this devilish pigs & idiots. They don't have the mind to withstand same slanders, threating, abuses, curses and attitude they give to others. They run to the press when they provoke, abuse or attack others claiming the victim.
Also they hate anything truth, because Fr Mbaka is telling them the truth. I learnt they have adopted Atiku since he has started telling them lies they love to hear.
|Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by royalamour(m): 6:45pm
Stupid hooligans have started again.
By the way, what criteria qualifies them as Zionists?
They have started with what they know how to do best: bullying!
Did Fr. Mbaka invite the python to slap you guys across the face?
Chaffs everywhere.
|Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by Oyindidi(f): 6:45pm
Go on
|Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by dotcomnamename: 6:45pm
Arant chest beater as usual !
|Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by TRUTH2020: 6:45pm
MBAKA NA IDOT,HE SAID BUHARI NA OUR SAVIOUR WHAT NOW
|Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by tobtap: 6:47pm
cowards... all chest beating no actions...
|Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by Olarababy(f): 6:47pm
ssd
|Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by iamchybs(m): 6:48pm
lol.... zonist indeed. make una better dey one zone (on a low-key) before them declare una terrorist o. Mbaka na Buhari padi even before him become President....lol...Buhari no get criteria to declare o, he does it for fun....
|Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by CarlyX8(m): 6:48pm
never despise a man of God" but the way mbaka speaks,one would begin to wonder how much he was paid
|Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by kings09(m): 6:48pm
Ok
|Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by silasweb(m): 6:49pm
Let there be peace and justice
|Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by Yyeske(m): 6:49pm
IPOB terrorists again, I'm sure Father Mbaka is an Afonja and Aboki combined.
|Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by famzynet: 6:49pm
As a catholic,I must say I am so disappointed in Fr Mbaka for not speaking against the killings of Biafrans by Buhari Army. There is much injustice in the land.
|Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by Koolking(m): 6:50pm
Which one is Biafra Zionist?
The books recognised
|Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by LilSmith55(m): 6:50pm
Ehn
|Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by asawanathegreat(m): 6:51pm
Make una leave Mbaka alone oo, or else python go dance for Enugu state oo
|Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by OtunbaChibok(m): 6:52pm
This is one of the reasons why Nnamdi Kanu failed in his pursuit for agitation for Biafra (HATE SPEECH).
Why can't people learn that this movement is not achievable if they keep on throwing stones at those who doesn't believe in their ideology.
Ipob are free to vent hate speech but others can't?
The foundation that Nnamdi laid on this agitation has made this biafra struggle to be dead and may remain so for a very long time.
|Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by GavelSlam: 6:52pm
Bayajidda1:
See the kind of people one trades words with on Nairaland. So incoherent.
You are becoming intolerant to your largactil dosage .
|Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by proudlyYoruba(m): 6:52pm
It is not like they lost their land, i wonder what is zioning in their body. Na their motto funny pass
|Re: Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile by coluka: 6:55pm
This BZM people should carry their wahala go. We don't believe in violence and that's why we support IPOB. Fr. Mbaka has a right to freedom of expression. You can disagree with him but you don't have the right to threaten him with violence. Ben onwuka and his bunch of chalartans should go and sit down. BZM are the ones who should have been proscribed and not IPOB
