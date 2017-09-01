₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Oluwatobi Deborah Odukoya Graduates With PhD At 27 (Photos) by Wobegist: 1:05pm
Oluwatobi Deborah Odukoya, the last child of late pastor Bimbo Odukoya and Taiwo Odukoya graduated from an American university with a doctorate degree at the young age of 27.
She earned her Ph,D in Clinical Psychology, making her one of the youngest Nigerian woman to bag a doctorate degree. Her sister shared the exciting news yesterday on her social media page.
"Hey everyone please congratulate the latest Dr. Of Psychology ,my Baby sister!!!! @beautobs ... *shes the fashionista with the pink * to say I am Proud doesn't cut it at alll.... I call her DRT!!! The DR..... gotta put some respect on the name yo! Love you booo!!! tooo excited and tooo proud... God has just started with you and the World is eagerly waiting for your manifestation" She wrote.
Source: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/09/late-pastor-bimbo-odukoya-daughter.html?m=1
|Re: Oluwatobi Deborah Odukoya Graduates With PhD At 27 (Photos) by tundexweb: 1:41pm
Beautiful damsel,brilliant!
|Re: Oluwatobi Deborah Odukoya Graduates With PhD At 27 (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 3:36pm
The Nigerian Education system has become so messed up over the years that it makes us see someone with a phd at "27" as a 'miracle worker'.........
Good one omoluabi
Good one omoluabi

|Re: Oluwatobi Deborah Odukoya Graduates With PhD At 27 (Photos) by pretty16(f): 3:41pm
Congratulations to her. Her mum would have been proud. God rest her soul.
|Re: Oluwatobi Deborah Odukoya Graduates With PhD At 27 (Photos) by synergybj: 3:41pm
Congratulations Dr. Tobi. God Bless you and Pastor Bims, continue to rest in peace
