

Oluwatobi Deborah Odukoya, the last child of late pastor Bimbo Odukoya and Taiwo Odukoya graduated from an American university with a doctorate degree at the young age of 27.

She earned her Ph,D in Clinical Psychology, making her one of the youngest Nigerian woman to bag a doctorate degree. Her sister shared the exciting news yesterday on her social media page.



"Hey everyone please congratulate the latest Dr. Of Psychology ,my Baby sister!!!! @beautobs ... *shes the fashionista with the pink * to say I am Proud doesn't cut it at alll.... I call her DRT!!! The DR..... gotta put some respect on the name yo! Love you booo!!! tooo excited and tooo proud... God has just started with you and the World is eagerly waiting for your manifestation" She wrote.





