₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,903,824 members, 3,883,552 topics. Date: Monday, 30 October 2017 at 09:35 PM

Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? (15670 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (Reply) (Go Down)

Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by bingbagbo(m): 7:44pm On Oct 29
We often talk about handsomeness
Well , who is really a handsome man?
Drop your definition

Color, height, lips etc





Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by Cholls(m): 7:58pm On Oct 29
my brother by naija girls standard...an handsome man is a man with a fat pocket

160 Likes 8 Shares

Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by sweeswirt: 8:02pm On Oct 29
beauty lies in the eyes of the wise cool

7 Likes

Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by olaleks007(m): 8:07pm On Oct 29
Hand + Some

U must have HAND
U must have SOME money

grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin
Just kidding

Let's wait for the ladies to come and explain

Lemme buy Popcorn and siddown here jeje

Watching in 3D

49 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by LadyGoddiva(f): 8:13pm On Oct 29
One look at him and all you wanna do is eat him up like chocolate!

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by sweeswirt: 8:17pm On Oct 29
LadyGoddiva:
One look at him and all you wanna do is eat him up like chocolate!






eat him? shocked shocked shocked shocked

3 Likes

Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by Bibi294(f): 8:57pm On Oct 29
bingbagbo:
We often talk about handsomeness
Well , who is really a handsome man?
Drop your definition

Color, height, lips etc
Giant with a giant pocket, when you can cuddle/wrap me like a neatly wrapped weed


Then you're handsome

10 Likes

Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by Beemaz: 9:02pm On Oct 29
Cholls:
my brother by naija girls standard...an handsome man is a man with a fat pocket

Please shut up. Don't carry your inferiority complex into this thread. If you think money is all girls are interested in, then you must be a fool. I have noticed that it's only broke guys who have nothing else going on for them that jump from thread to thread making these kind of statements.

It's obvious money is the only thing that can get you a woman. Shame on you, you pathetic thing. If you don't have anything useful to say then don't say anything.

56 Likes 10 Shares

Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by sweeswirt: 9:07pm On Oct 29
Beemaz:


Please shut up. Don't carry your inferiority complex into this thread. If you think money is all girls are interested in, then you must be a fool. I have noticed that it's only broke guys who have nothing else going on for them that jump from thread to thread making these kind of statements.

It's obvious money is the only thing that can get you a woman. Shame on you, you pathetic thing. If you don't have anything useful to say then don't say anything.

please lets be charitable with our words here

46 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by makydebbie(f): 9:07pm On Oct 29
Beemaz:


Please shut up. Don't carry your inferiority complex into this thread. If you think money is all girls are interested in, then you must be a fool. I have noticed that it's only broke guys who have nothing else going on for them that jump from thread to thread making these kind of statements.

It's obvious money is the only thing that can get you a woman. Shame on you, you pathetic thing. If you don't have anything useful to say then don't say anything.
Damn!

21 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by rebirthforgoody(f): 9:17pm On Oct 29
No man is ugly depending on your bank account grin

17 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by DeadRat(m): 9:23pm On Oct 29
bingbagbo:
We often talk about handsomeness
Well , who is really a handsome man?
Drop your definition

Color, height, lips etc
Op please We Dont have A Case Here. Just Check My Profile and Show Me A Guy More Handsome Than Me... Then I Will Deactivate this Account... undecided I Hear "am So Cute" everyday More Than My Name sef... Lalasticlala knows This

7 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by hanassholesolo: 9:26pm On Oct 29
Beemaz:


Please shut up. Don't carry your inferiority complex into this thread. If you think money is all girls are interested in, then you must be a fool. I have noticed that it's only broke guys who have nothing else going on for them that jump from thread to thread making these kind of statements.

It's obvious money is the only thing that can get you a woman. Shame on you, you pathetic thing. If you don't have anything useful to say then don't say anything.

This was very unnecessary, why did you keep going after the first paragraph? Everything you said in the first paragraph was enough already.

26 Likes

Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by Cholls(m): 9:41pm On Oct 29
Beemaz:


Please shut up. Don't carry your inferiority complex into this thread. If you think money is all girls are interested in, then you must be a fool. I have noticed that it's only broke guys who have nothing else going on for them that jump from thread to thread making these kind of statements.

It's obvious money is the only thing that can get you a woman. Shame on you, you pathetic thing. If you don't have anything useful to say then don't say anything.
my brother's and sisters abeg see dis frustrated fool ooo....who b ya mate here!

52 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by Beemaz: 10:03pm On Oct 29
Cholls:
my brother's and sisters abeg see dis frustrated fool ooo....who b ya mate here!

You are the one who is a frustrated fool. Only a frustrated fool who has been repeatedly rejected by a host of women because he is has no attractive qualities would think that money is all women are after.

Don't blame your failures in approaching women on your brokeness. It's low self esteem dudes like you with no self value that conclude that all Nigerian women want is money. The same Nigeria where good looking, charismatic guys who know their way with words fuuuck different kind of women weekly without spending a dime? You are pathetic!!

41 Likes 6 Shares

Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by lefulefu(m): 10:05pm On Oct 29
Bibi294:

Giant with a giant pocket, when you can cuddle/wrap me like a neatly wrapped weed


Then you're handsome
grin

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by lefulefu(m): 10:07pm On Oct 29
Beemaz:


Please shut up. Don't carry your inferiority complex into this thread. If you think money is all girls are interested in, then you must be a fool. I have noticed that it's only broke guys who have nothing else going on for them that jump from thread to thread making these kind of statements.

It's obvious money is the only thing that can get you a woman. Shame on you, you pathetic thing. If you don't have anything useful to say then don't say anything.

28 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by Tahra: 10:12pm On Oct 29
Beemaz:


You are the one who is a frustrated fool. Only a frustrated fool who has been repeatedly rejected by a host of women because he is has no attractive qualities would think that money is all women are after.

Don't blame your failures in approaching women on your brokeness. It's low self esteem dudes like you with no self value that conclude that all Nigerian women want is money. The same Nigeria where good looking, charismatic guys who know their way with words fuuuck different kind of women weekly without spending a dime? You are pathetic!!
Ain't you taking this too far.undecided Do you have a personal beef with the guy?

55 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by Cholls(m): 10:19pm On Oct 29
Beemaz:


You are the one who is a frustrated fool. Only a frustrated fool who has been repeatedly rejected by a host of women because he is has no attractive qualities would think that money is all women are after.

Don't blame your failures in approaching women on your brokeness. It's low self esteem dudes like you with no self value that conclude that all Nigerian women want is money. The same Nigeria where good looking, charismatic guys who know their way with words fuuuck different kind of women weekly without spending a dime? You are pathetic!!
my brother Aren't you the same idiot whose posted multiple rant threads calling people fools
on matters that got to do with women and are on the verge of wanting to beat them up if they go against your stupidity? Stop pretending you are bitter and a frustrated asf.

50 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by Beemaz: 10:23pm On Oct 29
Cholls:
my brother Aren't you the same idiot whose posted
multiple rant threads calling people fools
on matters that got to do with women and are on the verge of wanting
to beat them up if they go against your stupidity? Stop pretending you are
bitter and a frustrated asf.

What is this one saying?

Quote me when you have something sensible to say.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by Chybeibe(f): 10:37pm On Oct 29
Cholls:
my brother by naija girls standard...an handsome man is a man with a fat pocket
That's a blatant lie.

1 Like

Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by Cholls(m): 10:39pm On Oct 29
Beemaz:


What is this one saying?

Quote me when you have something sensible to say.
my brother I see frustration written all over you. You need counselling cuz your next plan could be suicide

17 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by kozmicity(m): 10:39pm On Oct 29
Beemaz:


You are the one who is a frustrated fool. Only a frustrated fool who has been repeatedly rejected by a host of women because he is has no attractive qualities would think that money is all women are after.

Don't blame your failures in approaching women on your brokeness. It's low self esteem dudes like you with no self value that conclude that all Nigerian women want is money. The same Nigeria where good looking, charismatic guys who know their way with words fuuuck different kind of women weekly without spending a dime? You are pathetic!!

And you're proud of that statement?? undecided

21 Likes

Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by Augustap(f): 10:43pm On Oct 29
DeadRat:
Op please We Dont have A Case Here. Just Check My Profile and Show Me A Guy More Handsome Than Me... Then I Will Deactivate this Account... undecided I Hear "am So Cute" everyday More Than My Name sef... Lalasticlala knows This
Deadrat who did this to u

1 Like

Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by Cholls(m): 10:44pm On Oct 29
Chybeibe:
That's a blatant lie.
my sister even though there are some truth in that I said....it was just a sarcasm and one frustrated idiot sombory took it personal

2 Likes

Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by Nobody: 10:45pm On Oct 29
Cholls:
my brother by naija girls standard...an handsome man is a man with a fat pocket
wink bro you nailed the definition

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by Kimcutie(m): 10:45pm On Oct 29
lipsrsealed
Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by khristal87(m): 10:46pm On Oct 29
Bibi294:

Giant with a giant pocket, when you can cuddle/wrap me like a neatly wrapped weed


Then you're handsome

weed no d heavy una fr mouth dis days..

1 Like

Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by Cholls(m): 10:46pm On Oct 29
sunshineG:
wink bro you nailed the definition
my brother thanks o jare
Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by DeadRat(m): 10:49pm On Oct 29
Augustap:
Deadrat who did this to u
did What Dear?
Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by Nobody: 10:51pm On Oct 29
Cholls:
my brother thanks o jare
Many people may disagree but they know the truth deep down wink

1 Like

Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by Augustap(f): 11:00pm On Oct 29
DeadRat:
did What Dear?
Who tweaked ur brain? Whoever did, did it wrongly
You're seriously mad and you have no one to tell you grin

2 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (Reply)

Hey! Women What Do You Think About Virgin Guys? / Is It A Tradition For A Married Man To Have A Girlfriend? / People Say I Look Like Nicki Minaj

Viewing this topic: Noblefreeman(m), bartho77(m), Obaino2013(m), emmanuelsone, rawpadgin(m), echibuogwu(m), Chizzyferd(m), CaptainBlaise(m), odetola, ayzTIGER, columnar, sinaj(f), adymah, Pchikaodili(m), Vecharry(m), Marionie(m), oscarnoble(m), Warlord3000(m), Josephstephen(m), McBrooklyn(m), Galadimat, Penboy(m), Mrvirgin(m), ceejay675(m), patoski39(m), Djbond(m), Dewaxy(m), kelvo4real2, COURVOISier(m), NeutralJUDGE(m), Gidson05(m), femison32(m), baba11(m), SirNetwork, Lionofdjungle, drake49(m), PETUK(m), Gbolly4unow, rikzy, Toluade45, mosade, Citizen01(f), junta001, papichula, manofsleep(m), DeadRat(m), Kewt, kennethromanus, dj5naira, CyberFury, SONFGOD12, WIZDOM081(m), Beedude(m), guardian09(m), flashmax(f), itzlazzy(m), haryor911(m), femani(m), dame134, Jayk1(m), Dsegsam(m), toprealman, Incline(m), obicaddy(m), joxxy01(m), Jsaviour(f), gypsey(m), ben1daEbiri(m), Oselu28(f), princemidon(m), Aare2050(m), Justus180(m), Saintinoo(m), olaitoro, Blackhawk01, princearthur(m), talk2riel, amichaelz101(m), Bibi294(f), Icecode, Jakasibo(m), biijei(m), Teeboi56, brightl06(m), wallace1, Heavenian and 69 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.