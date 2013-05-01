Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? (15670 Views)

Well , who is really a handsome man?

Drop your definition



Color, height, lips etc











my brother by naija girls standard...an handsome man is a man with a fat pocket 160 Likes 8 Shares

beauty lies in the eyes of the wise 7 Likes





U must have HAND

U must have SOME money





Just kidding



Let's wait for the ladies to come and explain



Lemme buy Popcorn and siddown here jeje



One look at him and all you wanna do is eat him up like chocolate! 12 Likes 1 Share

eat him? eat him? 3 Likes

Giant with a giant pocket, when you can cuddle/wrap me like a neatly wrapped weed

Then you're handsome

my brother by naija girls standard...an handsome man is a man with a fat pocket

Please shut up. Don't carry your inferiority complex into this thread. If you think money is all girls are interested in, then you must be a fool. I have noticed that it's only broke guys who have nothing else going on for them that jump from thread to thread making these kind of statements.



Please shut up. Don't carry your inferiority complex into this thread. If you think money is all girls are interested in, then you must be a fool. I have noticed that it's only broke guys who have nothing else going on for them that jump from thread to thread making these kind of statements.

It's obvious money is the only thing that can get you a woman. Shame on you, you pathetic thing. If you don't have anything useful to say then don't say anything.

Please shut up. Don't carry your inferiority complex into this thread. If you think money is all girls are interested in, then you must be a fool. I have noticed that it's only broke guys who have nothing else going on for them that jump from thread to thread making these kind of statements.



It's obvious money is the only thing that can get you a woman. Shame on you, you pathetic thing. If you don't have anything useful to say then don't say anything.

please lets be charitable with our words here please lets be charitable with our words here 46 Likes 1 Share

Please shut up. Don't carry your inferiority complex into this thread. If you think money is all girls are interested in, then you must be a fool. I have noticed that it's only broke guys who have nothing else going on for them that jump from thread to thread making these kind of statements.



It's obvious money is the only thing that can get you a woman. Shame on you, you pathetic thing. If you don't have anything useful to say then don't say anything. Damn! Damn! 21 Likes 3 Shares

No man is ugly depending on your bank account 17 Likes 1 Share

Please shut up. Don't carry your inferiority complex into this thread. If you think money is all girls are interested in, then you must be a fool. I have noticed that it's only broke guys who have nothing else going on for them that jump from thread to thread making these kind of statements.



It's obvious money is the only thing that can get you a woman. Shame on you, you pathetic thing. If you don't have anything useful to say then don't say anything.

This was very unnecessary, why did you keep going after the first paragraph? Everything you said in the first paragraph was enough already. This was very unnecessary, why did you keep going after the first paragraph? Everything you said in the first paragraph was enough already. 26 Likes

Please shut up. Don't carry your inferiority complex into this thread. If you think money is all girls are interested in, then you must be a fool. I have noticed that it's only broke guys who have nothing else going on for them that jump from thread to thread making these kind of statements.



It's obvious money is the only thing that can get you a woman. Shame on you, you pathetic thing. If you don't have anything useful to say then don't say anything. my brother's and sisters abeg see dis frustrated fool ooo....who b ya mate here! my brother's and sisters abeg see dis frustrated fool ooo....who b ya mate here! 52 Likes 4 Shares

my brother's and sisters abeg see dis frustrated fool ooo....who b ya mate here!

You are the one who is a frustrated fool. Only a frustrated fool who has been repeatedly rejected by a host of women because he is has no attractive qualities would think that money is all women are after.



You are the one who is a frustrated fool. Only a frustrated fool who has been repeatedly rejected by a host of women because he is has no attractive qualities would think that money is all women are after.

Don't blame your failures in approaching women on your brokeness. It's low self esteem dudes like you with no self value that conclude that all Nigerian women want is money. The same Nigeria where good looking, charismatic guys who know their way with words fuuuck different kind of women weekly without spending a dime? You are pathetic!!

Giant with a giant pocket, when you can cuddle/wrap me like a neatly wrapped weed





Then you're handsome 11 Likes 1 Share

Please shut up. Don't carry your inferiority complex into this thread. If you think money is all girls are interested in, then you must be a fool. I have noticed that it's only broke guys who have nothing else going on for them that jump from thread to thread making these kind of statements.



It's obvious money is the only thing that can get you a woman. Shame on you, you pathetic thing. If you don't have anything useful to say then don't say anything. 28 Likes 2 Shares

You are the one who is a frustrated fool. Only a frustrated fool who has been repeatedly rejected by a host of women because he is has no attractive qualities would think that money is all women are after.



Don't blame your failures in approaching women on your brokeness. It's low self esteem dudes like you with no self value that conclude that all Nigerian women want is money. The same Nigeria where good looking, charismatic guys who know their way with words fuuuck different kind of women weekly without spending a dime? You are pathetic!! Ain't you taking this too far. Do you have a personal beef with the guy? Ain't you taking this too far.Do you have a personal beef with the guy? 55 Likes 4 Shares

You are the one who is a frustrated fool. Only a frustrated fool who has been repeatedly rejected by a host of women because he is has no attractive qualities would think that money is all women are after.



Don't blame your failures in approaching women on your brokeness. It's low self esteem dudes like you with no self value that conclude that all Nigerian women want is money. The same Nigeria where good looking, charismatic guys who know their way with words fuuuck different kind of women weekly without spending a dime? You are pathetic!! my brother Aren't you the same idiot whose posted multiple rant threads calling people fools

on matters that got to do with women and are on the verge of wanting to beat them up if they go against your stupidity? Stop pretending you are bitter and a frustrated asf. my brother Aren't you the same idiot whose posted multiple rant threads calling people foolson matters that got to do with women and are on the verge of wanting to beat them up if they go against your stupidity? Stop pretending you are bitter and a frustrated asf. 50 Likes 3 Shares

What is this one saying?



What is this one saying?

Quote me when you have something sensible to say.

my brother by naija girls standard...an handsome man is a man with a fat pocket That's a blatant lie. That's a blatant lie. 1 Like

What is this one saying?



Quote me when you have something sensible to say. my brother I see frustration written all over you. You need counselling cuz your next plan could be suicide my brother I see frustration written all over you. You need counselling cuz your next plan could be suicide 17 Likes 1 Share

You are the one who is a frustrated fool. Only a frustrated fool who has been repeatedly rejected by a host of women because he is has no attractive qualities would think that money is all women are after.



Don't blame your failures in approaching women on your brokeness. It's low self esteem dudes like you with no self value that conclude that all Nigerian women want is money. The same Nigeria where good looking, charismatic guys who know their way with words fuuuck different kind of women weekly without spending a dime? You are pathetic!!

And you're proud of that statement?? 21 Likes

Op please We Dont have A Case Here. Just Check My Profile and Show Me A Guy More Handsome Than Me... Then I Will Deactivate this Account... I Hear "am So Cute" everyday More Than My Name sef... Lalasticlala knows This Deadrat who did this to u Deadrat who did this to u 1 Like

That's a blatant lie. my sister even though there are some truth in that I said....it was just a sarcasm and one frustrated idiot sombory took it personal my sister even though there are some truth in that I said....it was just a sarcasm and one frustrated idiot sombory took it personal 2 Likes

my brother by naija girls standard...an handsome man is a man with a fat pocket bro you nailed the definition bro you nailed the definition 1 Like 1 Share

Giant with a giant pocket, when you can cuddle/wrap me like a neatly wrapped weed





Then you're handsome

weed no d heavy una fr mouth dis days.. weed no d heavy una fr mouth dis days.. 1 Like

bro you nailed the definition my brother thanks o jare my brother thanks o jare

Deadrat who did this to u did What Dear? did What Dear?

my brother thanks o jare Many people may disagree but they know the truth deep down Many people may disagree but they know the truth deep down 1 Like