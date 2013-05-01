₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
date 2013-05-01
|Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by bingbagbo(m): 7:44pm On Oct 29
We often talk about handsomeness
Well , who is really a handsome man?
Drop your definition
Color, height, lips etc
|Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by Cholls(m): 7:58pm On Oct 29
my brother by naija girls standard...an handsome man is a man with a fat pocket
|Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by sweeswirt: 8:02pm On Oct 29
beauty lies in the eyes of the wise
|Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by olaleks007(m): 8:07pm On Oct 29
Hand + Some
U must have HAND
U must have SOME money
Just kidding
Let's wait for the ladies to come and explain
Lemme buy Popcorn and siddown here jeje
Watching in 3D
|Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by LadyGoddiva(f): 8:13pm On Oct 29
One look at him and all you wanna do is eat him up like chocolate!
|Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by sweeswirt: 8:17pm On Oct 29
LadyGoddiva:
eat him?
|Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by Bibi294(f): 8:57pm On Oct 29
bingbagbo:Giant with a giant pocket, when you can cuddle/wrap me like a neatly wrapped weed
Then you're handsome
|Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by Beemaz: 9:02pm On Oct 29
Cholls:
Please shut up. Don't carry your inferiority complex into this thread. If you think money is all girls are interested in, then you must be a fool. I have noticed that it's only broke guys who have nothing else going on for them that jump from thread to thread making these kind of statements.
It's obvious money is the only thing that can get you a woman. Shame on you, you pathetic thing. If you don't have anything useful to say then don't say anything.
|Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by sweeswirt: 9:07pm On Oct 29
Beemaz:
please lets be charitable with our words here
|Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by makydebbie(f): 9:07pm On Oct 29
Beemaz:Damn!
|Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by rebirthforgoody(f): 9:17pm On Oct 29
No man is ugly depending on your bank account
|Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by DeadRat(m): 9:23pm On Oct 29
bingbagbo:Op please We Dont have A Case Here. Just Check My Profile and Show Me A Guy More Handsome Than Me... Then I Will Deactivate this Account... I Hear "am So Cute" everyday More Than My Name sef... Lalasticlala knows This
|Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by hanassholesolo: 9:26pm On Oct 29
Beemaz:
This was very unnecessary, why did you keep going after the first paragraph? Everything you said in the first paragraph was enough already.
|Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by Cholls(m): 9:41pm On Oct 29
Beemaz:my brother's and sisters abeg see dis frustrated fool ooo....who b ya mate here!
|Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by Beemaz: 10:03pm On Oct 29
Cholls:
You are the one who is a frustrated fool. Only a frustrated fool who has been repeatedly rejected by a host of women because he is has no attractive qualities would think that money is all women are after.
Don't blame your failures in approaching women on your brokeness. It's low self esteem dudes like you with no self value that conclude that all Nigerian women want is money. The same Nigeria where good looking, charismatic guys who know their way with words fuuuck different kind of women weekly without spending a dime? You are pathetic!!
|Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by lefulefu(m): 10:05pm On Oct 29
Bibi294:
|Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by lefulefu(m): 10:07pm On Oct 29
Beemaz:
|Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by Tahra: 10:12pm On Oct 29
Beemaz:Ain't you taking this too far. Do you have a personal beef with the guy?
|Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by Cholls(m): 10:19pm On Oct 29
Beemaz:my brother Aren't you the same idiot whose posted multiple rant threads calling people fools
on matters that got to do with women and are on the verge of wanting to beat them up if they go against your stupidity? Stop pretending you are bitter and a frustrated asf.
|Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by Beemaz: 10:23pm On Oct 29
Cholls:
What is this one saying?
Quote me when you have something sensible to say.
|Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by Chybeibe(f): 10:37pm On Oct 29
Cholls:That's a blatant lie.
|Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by Cholls(m): 10:39pm On Oct 29
Beemaz:my brother I see frustration written all over you. You need counselling cuz your next plan could be suicide
|Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by kozmicity(m): 10:39pm On Oct 29
Beemaz:
And you're proud of that statement??
|Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by Augustap(f): 10:43pm On Oct 29
DeadRat:Deadrat who did this to u
|Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by Cholls(m): 10:44pm On Oct 29
Chybeibe:my sister even though there are some truth in that I said....it was just a sarcasm and one frustrated idiot sombory took it personal
|Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by Nobody: 10:45pm On Oct 29
Cholls:bro you nailed the definition
|Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by Kimcutie(m): 10:45pm On Oct 29
|Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by khristal87(m): 10:46pm On Oct 29
Bibi294:
weed no d heavy una fr mouth dis days..
|Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by Cholls(m): 10:46pm On Oct 29
sunshineG:my brother thanks o jare
|Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by DeadRat(m): 10:49pm On Oct 29
Augustap:did What Dear?
|Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by Nobody: 10:51pm On Oct 29
Cholls:Many people may disagree but they know the truth deep down
|Re: Ladies, What's Your Definition Of A Handsome Man? by Augustap(f): 11:00pm On Oct 29
DeadRat:Who tweaked ur brain? Whoever did, did it wrongly
You're seriously mad and you have no one to tell you
