|Treat Nigerians Equally To Ensure Unity, US Ambassador Advises Buhari. by Albedo27(m): 6:04am
THE United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Stuart Symington has urged the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration to treat Nigerians as equals irrespective of their ethnic back ground so as to ensure peace and unity of the nation.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/treat-nigerians-equally-ensure-unity-us-ambassador-advises-buhari/
|Re: Treat Nigerians Equally To Ensure Unity, US Ambassador Advises Buhari. by HMZi(m): 6:05am
PMB has ear infection o!!!!
36 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Treat Nigerians Equally To Ensure Unity, US Ambassador Advises Buhari. by SillyMods: 6:09am
Only IPOB miscreants are shouting marginalisation upandan.
The funny thing is that they actually celebrated when the drunk from Otuoke marginalized a section of the country. They laughed and mocked the Yorubas. Now karma is paying them back.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Treat Nigerians Equally To Ensure Unity, US Ambassador Advises Buhari. by nawtyme: 6:10am
A leopard can never hide it's spots
4 Likes
|Re: Treat Nigerians Equally To Ensure Unity, US Ambassador Advises Buhari. by Tolexander: 6:11am
Like telling Buhari not to apply the 97%/5% formula for appointment again!
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Treat Nigerians Equally To Ensure Unity, US Ambassador Advises Buhari. by KennedicalEnergy(m): 6:13am
Advising Buhari Is A Waste Of Time
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Treat Nigerians Equally To Ensure Unity, US Ambassador Advises Buhari. by ZombieTAMER: 6:21am
Tolexander:
You must be a carpenter
Because you hit the right spot
Buhari made it clear in the US that those regions that gave him 5% will not get the same treatment as those regions that gave him 97%
What do we have today
No military operation on the Armed Fulani herdsmen but on innocent unarmed Christians who seek referendum and restructuring
9 Likes
|Re: Treat Nigerians Equally To Ensure Unity, US Ambassador Advises Buhari. by SillyMods: 6:30am
ZombieTAMER:Truth hurts
I like that you're frustrated and wailing.
6 Likes
|Re: Treat Nigerians Equally To Ensure Unity, US Ambassador Advises Buhari. by tiger28: 6:30am
If this statement is true then Mr ambassador should focus on the biggest issue in US now where all athletes are sitting during the national anthem BECAUSE of INEQUALITY in the US. Hypocrisy at play here. Last year alone ,there were WIFESPREAD riots in the US BECAUSE of the same INEQUALITY!!!!
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Treat Nigerians Equally To Ensure Unity, US Ambassador Advises Buhari. by PureMe01: 6:32am
SillyMods:so now u are getting ur fair share of ur unwavering significantly unanimous support for him.3 spots in NNPC,10 for ur masters,0 for SE.lol,wats d difference between U and SE??so U are not marginalised?? chai anything their masters offer them,they don't complain for fear of being punished,they gladly remain forever loyal
42 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Treat Nigerians Equally To Ensure Unity, US Ambassador Advises Buhari. by ZombieTAMER: 6:32am
SillyMods:It only takes a zombie to support this administration
Kiss the truth
16 Likes
|Re: Treat Nigerians Equally To Ensure Unity, US Ambassador Advises Buhari. by simplemach(m): 6:38am
Treat everybody equal...?
No way...!!!
Who will then be the 5% and will be the 97%? Kole werk!
|Re: Treat Nigerians Equally To Ensure Unity, US Ambassador Advises Buhari. by nototribalist: 6:49am
Someone should tell the ICC to come carry the old fooll
5 Likes
|Re: Treat Nigerians Equally To Ensure Unity, US Ambassador Advises Buhari. by ajepako(f): 6:49am
To Baba Bubu, Nigeria means...
85% core north
7% of 'other north'
6% of South west
3% of Niger delta
01% of South east
7 Likes
|Re: Treat Nigerians Equally To Ensure Unity, US Ambassador Advises Buhari. by comshots(m): 7:27am
The northern political elders refused to proscribed bokoharam and Fulani herdsmen who have been killing,maiming and destroying lives and properties as a terrorist organisation but deem it necessary to proscribed a harmless group as a terrorist group because they are not from the northern part of Nigeria.Who have arrested arewa youth for making hate speech against igbos leaving the north on Oct 1st or face mass murder?
2 Likes
|Re: Treat Nigerians Equally To Ensure Unity, US Ambassador Advises Buhari. by modik(m): 7:34am
SillyMods:
You and your moniker can ever disappoint.
Don't be "silly"
1 Like
|Re: Treat Nigerians Equally To Ensure Unity, US Ambassador Advises Buhari. by emmabest2000(m): 8:26am
Gradually gradually... foreign countries are getting interest in Nig / Biafran sagas
Hope is 1000% alive oooo !
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Treat Nigerians Equally To Ensure Unity, US Ambassador Advises Buhari. by fergusen(m): 8:27am
Well spoken.
|Re: Treat Nigerians Equally To Ensure Unity, US Ambassador Advises Buhari. by meforyou1(m): 8:27am
Is 97% plus 5% even equal to 100%?
|Re: Treat Nigerians Equally To Ensure Unity, US Ambassador Advises Buhari. by 01mcfadden(m): 8:28am
We simply cannot run away from this truth
|Re: Treat Nigerians Equally To Ensure Unity, US Ambassador Advises Buhari. by justscorchone(m): 8:28am
America is one to talk...lol
1 Like
|Re: Treat Nigerians Equally To Ensure Unity, US Ambassador Advises Buhari. by yeyerolling: 8:28am
Telling a man who publicly said in on tape 97% and 5% pacenti. Oh please
|Re: Treat Nigerians Equally To Ensure Unity, US Ambassador Advises Buhari. by emmyspark007(m): 8:28am
Buhari get hearing problem
And na tribal bigot
97% and 5%
|Re: Treat Nigerians Equally To Ensure Unity, US Ambassador Advises Buhari. by yeyerolling: 8:28am
Atiku2019:koni dafun e pelu atiku
|Re: Treat Nigerians Equally To Ensure Unity, US Ambassador Advises Buhari. by conductorRX: 8:29am
E just dey come small small like advice until that Jihadist Boko Haram Fulani herdsmen grand Patron is taken away in handcuffs. One day shall be one day.
4 Likes
|Re: Treat Nigerians Equally To Ensure Unity, US Ambassador Advises Buhari. by Ngene44: 8:29am
Buhari will nt hear
|Re: Treat Nigerians Equally To Ensure Unity, US Ambassador Advises Buhari. by EvilMetahuman: 8:29am
ZombieTAMER:did he lie?
This is how flat headed ipob jews were celebrating the marginalisation of yorubas in 2011 by jonathan.
www.nairaland.com/745731/yoruba-marginalization-elders-met-jonathan
2015, They suddenly remember biafra.
It will never be well with buhari if he falls for the theatrics of these ipob pigs.
Marginalised they shall forever remain.
1 Like
|Re: Treat Nigerians Equally To Ensure Unity, US Ambassador Advises Buhari. by DerscomTQJ: 8:29am
HMZi:
Permanent deafness
|Re: Treat Nigerians Equally To Ensure Unity, US Ambassador Advises Buhari. by stano2(m): 8:29am
Extremist, Tribalist, Nepotist, Master of hate speeches.
How on earth is he going to adhere to this, check where he's coming from and u find it's in their blood.
