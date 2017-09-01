Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Treat Nigerians Equally To Ensure Unity, US Ambassador Advises Buhari. (3260 Views)

THE United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Stuart Symington has urged the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration to treat Nigerians as equals irrespective of their ethnic back ground so as to ensure peace and unity of the nation.



The Ambassador stated this in Benin City when he was hosted by Governor Godwin Obaseki at a dinner. He was in Benin City for an exhibition of photographs by Chief S. O. Alonge, a photographer of the Royal Court of Benin, organised by the United States Diplomatic Mission and the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art at the National Museum, Benin City, Edo State.



Mr. Symington who also paid a visit to the Internally Displaced Peoples camp in Ohugua, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo state said with Nigeria’s population projected to climb to 450 million by 2050 amid concerns of rising youth restiveness and other socio-economic implications, the country would stand a better chance to exploit its potential by giving priority to justice administration, girl-child education and delivery of good governance.



According to him, despite the challenges that may come with a huge population, the onus lies on Nigerian leaders to carve a positive narrative for the country by being benevolent in handling issues of development and justice administration, adding that there was need to embrace everyone irrespective of where they come from, as members of a united Nigeria.

PMB has ear infection o!!!! 36 Likes 1 Share

Only IPOB miscreants are shouting marginalisation upandan.



The funny thing is that they actually celebrated when the drunk from Otuoke marginalized a section of the country. They laughed and mocked the Yorubas. Now karma is paying them back. 12 Likes 2 Shares

A leopard can never hide it's spots 4 Likes

Like telling Buhari not to apply the 97%/5% formula for appointment again! 17 Likes 1 Share

Advising Buhari Is A Waste Of Time 18 Likes 1 Share

Buhari made it clear in the US that those regions that gave him 5% will not get the same treatment as those regions that gave him 97%



What do we have today

When you are hell bent on hitting your head on the ground five times a day...

What do you think will be the outcome

Certainly a dilapilated brain that can't make sense Truth hurts



I like that you're frustrated and wailing.

If this statement is true then Mr ambassador should focus on the biggest issue in US now where all athletes are sitting during the national anthem BECAUSE of INEQUALITY in the US. Hypocrisy at play here. Last year alone ,there were WIFESPREAD riots in the US BECAUSE of the same INEQUALITY!!!! 12 Likes 1 Share

Only IPOB miscreants are shouting marginalisation upandan.



The funny thing is that they actually celebrated when the drunk from Otuoke marginalized a section of the country. They laughed and mocked the Yorubas. Now karma is paying them back. so now u are getting ur fair share of ur unwavering significantly unanimous support for him.3 spots in NNPC,10 for ur masters,0 for SE.lol,wats d difference between U and SE??so U are not marginalised?? chai anything their masters offer them,they don't complain for fear of being punished,they gladly remain forever loyal so now u are getting ur fair share of ur unwavering significantly unanimous support for him.3 spots in NNPC,10 for ur masters,0 for SE.lol,wats d difference between U and SE??so U are not marginalised?? chai anything their masters offer them,they don't complain for fear of being punished,they gladly remain forever loyal 42 Likes 5 Shares

It only takes a zombie to support this administration

Treat everybody equal...?

No way...!!!

Who will then be the 5% and will be the 97%? Kole werk!

Someone should tell the ICC to come carry the old fooll 5 Likes

To Baba Bubu, Nigeria means...



85% core north



7% of 'other north'



6% of South west



3% of Niger delta



01% of South east 7 Likes

The northern political elders refused to proscribed bokoharam and Fulani herdsmen who have been killing,maiming and destroying lives and properties as a terrorist organisation but deem it necessary to proscribed a harmless group as a terrorist group because they are not from the northern part of Nigeria.Who have arrested arewa youth for making hate speech against igbos leaving the north on Oct 1st or face mass murder? 2 Likes

Gradually gradually... foreign countries are getting interest in Nig / Biafran sagas









Hope is 1000% alive oooo ! 1 Like 1 Share

Well spoken.

Is 97% plus 5% even equal to 100%?

We simply cannot run away from this truth

America is one to talk...lol 1 Like

Telling a man who publicly said in on tape 97% and 5% pacenti. Oh please

Buhari get hearing problem

And na tribal bigot



97% and 5%

Atiku 2019 koni dafun e pelu atiku koni dafun e pelu atiku

E just dey come small small like advice until that Jihadist Boko Haram Fulani herdsmen grand Patron is taken away in handcuffs. One day shall be one day. 4 Likes

Buhari will nt hear

Certainly a dilapilated brain that can't make sense did he lie?



This is how flat headed ipob jews were celebrating the marginalisation of yorubas in 2011 by jonathan.



www.nairaland.com/745731/yoruba-marginalization-elders-met-jonathan





2015, They suddenly remember biafra.



It will never be well with buhari if he falls for the theatrics of these ipob pigs.

Permanent deafness Permanent deafness