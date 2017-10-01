₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|White Groom And His Men Rock Efik Traditional Attire To His Wedding With Bride by Dauda21: 2:38pm
They totally rocked it, right?
|Re: White Groom And His Men Rock Efik Traditional Attire To His Wedding With Bride by kolajoo(m): 2:40pm
Cute
|Re: White Groom And His Men Rock Efik Traditional Attire To His Wedding With Bride by xreal: 2:40pm
They look Arabian.
Congratulations to the couple.
|Re: White Groom And His Men Rock Efik Traditional Attire To His Wedding With Bride by biacan(f): 2:41pm
She's such a lucky girl......no need to suffer cause her hubby has already worked his ass out just to make her happy.......wish I can be this lucky
|Re: White Groom And His Men Rock Efik Traditional Attire To His Wedding With Bride by ishowdotgmail(m): 2:42pm
Our women will go into extinction one day with the way oyinbos they hook dem up everytime
|Re: White Groom And His Men Rock Efik Traditional Attire To His Wedding With Bride by smardray(m): 2:43pm
super lovely
|Re: White Groom And His Men Rock Efik Traditional Attire To His Wedding With Bride by Ninethmare: 3:08pm
|Re: White Groom And His Men Rock Efik Traditional Attire To His Wedding With Bride by NOC1(m): 3:08pm
|Re: White Groom And His Men Rock Efik Traditional Attire To His Wedding With Bride by Abbeyme: 3:08pm
Glorious. Traditional export
|Re: White Groom And His Men Rock Efik Traditional Attire To His Wedding With Bride by medolab90(m): 3:08pm
|Re: White Groom And His Men Rock Efik Traditional Attire To His Wedding With Bride by Annie2059: 3:09pm
k. ..are they Arabians?
|Re: White Groom And His Men Rock Efik Traditional Attire To His Wedding With Bride by nicky20: 3:09pm
|Re: White Groom And His Men Rock Efik Traditional Attire To His Wedding With Bride by Crixina(f): 3:10pm
biacan:you actually want someone to work their asss out for you so you can enjoy?
|Re: White Groom And His Men Rock Efik Traditional Attire To His Wedding With Bride by beamtopola: 3:10pm
|Re: White Groom And His Men Rock Efik Traditional Attire To His Wedding With Bride by IamLEGEND1: 3:10pm
E better like that.
Make dem white dudes pack up all the trash we get for naija, paving the path for sharp guys to ball in and sweep them white honeys off their feet.
|Re: White Groom And His Men Rock Efik Traditional Attire To His Wedding With Bride by talk2saintify(m): 3:10pm
|Re: White Groom And His Men Rock Efik Traditional Attire To His Wedding With Bride by pocohantas(f): 3:10pm
Naija babes...always repping.
|Re: White Groom And His Men Rock Efik Traditional Attire To His Wedding With Bride by johnstar(m): 3:10pm
|Re: White Groom And His Men Rock Efik Traditional Attire To His Wedding With Bride by kipson5(m): 3:10pm
