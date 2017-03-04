₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|South African Lady Calls Out Guy Who Scammed Her In Guise Of Dating Her by Amagite: 4:09pm
A South African lady, Lerato Moloi took to Twitter to call out a young man she dated for just few months who deceived and scammed her into spending her money the whole time they dated.
According to her, when they met, he acted rich and talked rich, only for her to realize he had just swag and a fake accent to offer. Lol!
|Re: South African Lady Calls Out Guy Who Scammed Her In Guise Of Dating Her by Amagite: 4:10pm
|Re: South African Lady Calls Out Guy Who Scammed Her In Guise Of Dating Her by Amagite: 4:11pm
|Re: South African Lady Calls Out Guy Who Scammed Her In Guise Of Dating Her by IamRaizo(m): 4:11pm
She must be really naive to have been played like a piano for so long... This indicates she lacks MATURITY!
A mature person should be able to code and de-code.
|Re: South African Lady Calls Out Guy Who Scammed Her In Guise Of Dating Her by RETIREDMUMU(m): 4:12pm
what wrong with these ladies these day
it not too late nao
|Re: South African Lady Calls Out Guy Who Scammed Her In Guise Of Dating Her by akinade28(f): 4:12pm
Fellow ladies, let's be careful of wolves in the sheep clothing not all DAT glitters is gold
|Re: South African Lady Calls Out Guy Who Scammed Her In Guise Of Dating Her by Khutie: 4:17pm
•••No be Nigerian...na their brother, xo I guess I shoulda skip khoz na family business
|Re: South African Lady Calls Out Guy Who Scammed Her In Guise Of Dating Her by IamKashyBaby(f): 4:19pm
But the thing ooo, it took u 3-4months to discover his motives?Well, now since she is not the only victim here, why not file a complaint against him and have an entrapment...Social media cud help a little but she needs to be bold to catch his black azz..
|Re: South African Lady Calls Out Guy Who Scammed Her In Guise Of Dating Her by SingleDaddy: 4:22pm
Try another stunt , this poo is old and outdated
|Re: South African Lady Calls Out Guy Who Scammed Her In Guise Of Dating Her by BiafranBushBoy: 4:25pm
It took me 2 hrs to type something.
I will just type this...
.
|Re: South African Lady Calls Out Guy Who Scammed Her In Guise Of Dating Her by MaestroID(m): 4:25pm
When u will meet a good guy who dy honest dy manage make u Happy, Una go say E No Fine, E No Swag Up, E b broke A$$... Naw U dy Vomit Lawma... #BrosKeepItUp
#IcutCap
|Re: South African Lady Calls Out Guy Who Scammed Her In Guise Of Dating Her by IamKashyBaby(f): 4:28pm
SingleDaddy:
Aloha Daddy
|Re: South African Lady Calls Out Guy Who Scammed Her In Guise Of Dating Her by internationalman(m): 4:33pm
What does she want us to do about it? A real guy man doesn't tell on his fellow guy man.
|Re: South African Lady Calls Out Guy Who Scammed Her In Guise Of Dating Her by iamJ(m): 4:43pm
|Re: South African Lady Calls Out Guy Who Scammed Her In Guise Of Dating Her by pocohantas(f): 4:51pm
She can't fool me. She was investing in him.
She thought he is rich and it'll pay off someday...
If the guy was broke, like broke...money for banana he won't see. Now she is crying.
|Re: South African Lady Calls Out Guy Who Scammed Her In Guise Of Dating Her by fpeter(f): 5:24pm
I trust my 9JA babes, we no dey slack....Sense fall on those South African babes!
|Re: South African Lady Calls Out Guy Who Scammed Her In Guise Of Dating Her by lelvin(m): 5:25pm
Hehe... Scammer has been Scammed
|Re: South African Lady Calls Out Guy Who Scammed Her In Guise Of Dating Her by mykh01(m): 5:25pm
|Re: South African Lady Calls Out Guy Who Scammed Her In Guise Of Dating Her by 9jvirgin(m): 5:25pm
Another nonsense on Nairaland. Is Seun monitoring this platform at all?
|Re: South African Lady Calls Out Guy Who Scammed Her In Guise Of Dating Her by LesbianBoy(m): 5:25pm
I love it when guys scam girls
Click LIKE if you also love it
|Re: South African Lady Calls Out Guy Who Scammed Her In Guise Of Dating Her by mattyobrian(m): 5:25pm
|Re: South African Lady Calls Out Guy Who Scammed Her In Guise Of Dating Her by birdsview(m): 5:25pm
This girls too the use us..it's good they meet a smart dude once in a yl who could pay them in the same manner..nice1 bro..after he has displaced your C**t you are here saying he has a displaced voice...hahaa
|Re: South African Lady Calls Out Guy Who Scammed Her In Guise Of Dating Her by samx4real(m): 5:26pm
Dear ladies,
Men are NOT financially responsible for you!
You’ve got 24hours of the day, just like the men do. The men are not allocated more hours in a day to make money.
You are not incapacitated. You are not brain dead.
Stop feeling entitled to the money of other adults simply because you’ve got a vagina.
The only understandable way your vagina can fetch you money is if you are a sex worker.
Stop asking your boyfriends for things that your fathers can’t afford to give you.
If you need anything as an adult, work hard and smart for that thing.
No one owes you birthday and Christmas gifts.
You do NOT ask for gifts. Gifts are WILLINGLY given by the givers.
You are an adult human, not an ornament.
Stop feeling entitled to the sweats of others.
After the age of 18, NO MAN owes you poo, not even your father, and definitely not your boyfriend. Whatever you get from them are PRIVILEGES. Stop mistaking privileges for rights.
Stop putting needless pressures on men to fund your lifestyle.
If you want to live a certain lifestyle, WORK TO EARN IT!
Don’t pick up a class you clearly can’t afford at the expense of others.
To live a baby girl lifestyle and sustain it, you must earn your own case.
Nothing stops you from making as much money as that man you are asking to give you money does.
PS: This post is for single women. A husband owes the wife “everything”. Men cohabiting in civil partnership also owe their partners a lot.
|Re: South African Lady Calls Out Guy Who Scammed Her In Guise Of Dating Her by kullozone(m): 5:26pm
Good one... The guy is smart.
|Re: South African Lady Calls Out Guy Who Scammed Her In Guise Of Dating Her by Arsenalholic(m): 5:26pm
I should say she's brain-dead but I don't insult people.
She actually thinks she's disgracing the guy by going public with this. Sorry aunty, you are only disgracing yourself. The whole brotherhood will silently be giving this guy the thumbs up sign and some sharp shooters will pick 'format' from her rants.
The sharpest ones will even be plotting on scamming her again to access free pucci. This biatch musn't know how this game works.
|Re: South African Lady Calls Out Guy Who Scammed Her In Guise Of Dating Her by BoyHuncho(m): 5:27pm
|Re: South African Lady Calls Out Guy Who Scammed Her In Guise Of Dating Her by BrutalJab: 5:27pm
Lol... Your money don enter Government hand.
You want to eat your Sweet rice and still keep ur money intact abi? Werey oshi
|Re: South African Lady Calls Out Guy Who Scammed Her In Guise Of Dating Her by Darkseid(m): 5:27pm
He's my man.
I'm sure she was investing into the guy's life hoping that the guy would pay her in 100 folds later, but if she is complaining about the eating her money without spending his own, e mean say all Naija guys suppose enter road protest because I'm sure they are used to it.
|Re: South African Lady Calls Out Guy Who Scammed Her In Guise Of Dating Her by KKKWHITE(m): 5:28pm
akinade28:be careful about what
|Re: South African Lady Calls Out Guy Who Scammed Her In Guise Of Dating Her by bedspread: 5:29pm
MY JOY IS AT LEAST ITS NOT A NIGERIAN
|Re: South African Lady Calls Out Guy Who Scammed Her In Guise Of Dating Her by Greatmind23: 5:29pm
hope its only money or he don pierce you join ,swag up bro Bleep any bitch with trips after one game baba change am these girls don't worth it just get rich a nice car a nice house go social media find them give them one gamer,one exclusive dinner ,one home visit ,one promise of heaven and heart,one cheap flower or ear ring,one stupid lashing move on
