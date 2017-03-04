Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / South African Lady Calls Out Guy Who Scammed Her In Guise Of Dating Her (14781 Views)

Lady Calls Out Ex-boyfriend Who Cheated Her, Shares Pics Of His Dirty Boxers / Lady Calls Out Friend Who Has Been Sleeping With Her Man Behind Her Back For Yrs / Heartbroken Lady Calls On God After Loosing Her Fiance To Her Close Friend (pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to her, when they met, he acted rich and talked rich, only for her to realize he had just swag and a fake accent to offer. Lol!



http://www.lailasblog.com/brings-nothing-swag-fake-accent-table-sa-lady-calls-man-scammed-disguise-dating/



Cc; lalasticlala A South African lady, Lerato Moloi took to Twitter to call out a young man she dated for just few months who deceived and scammed her into spending her money the whole time they dated.According to her, when they met, he acted rich and talked rich, only for her to realize he had just swag and a fake accent to offer. Lol!Cc; lalasticlala 1 Like 1 Share

More... 1 Like

She must be really naive to have been played like a piano for so long... This indicates she lacks MATURITY!



A mature person should be able to code and de-code. 23 Likes 1 Share

what wrong with these ladies these day





it not too late nao 7 Likes

Fellow ladies, let's be careful of wolves in the sheep clothing not all DAT glitters is gold 1 Like 1 Share

•••No be Nigerian...na their brother, xo I guess I shoulda skip khoz na family business 22 Likes 1 Share





But the thing ooo, it took u 3-4months to discover his motives?Well, now since she is not the only victim here, why not file a complaint against him and have an entrapment...Social media cud help a little but she needs to be bold to catch his black azz.. But the thing ooo, it took u 3-4months to discover his motives?Well, now since she is not the only victim here, why not file a complaint against him and have an entrapment...Social media cud help a little but she needs to be bold to catch his black azz.. 2 Likes

, this poo is old and outdated Try another stunt, this poo is old and outdated 4 Likes 1 Share

It took me 2 hrs to type something.



I will just type this...



. 4 Likes

When u will meet a good guy who dy honest dy manage make u Happy, Una go say E No Fine, E No Swag Up, E b broke A$$... Naw U dy Vomit Lawma... #BrosKeepItUp

#IcutCap 51 Likes 4 Shares

SingleDaddy:

Try another stunt , this poo is old and outdated







Aloha Daddy

What does she want us to do about it? A real guy man doesn't tell on his fellow guy man. 6 Likes

She can't fool me. She was investing in him.

She thought he is rich and it'll pay off someday...



If the guy was broke, like broke...money for banana he won't see. Now she is crying. 26 Likes





I trust my 9JA babes, we no dey slack....Sense fall on those South African babes! I trust my 9JA babes, we no dey slack....Sense fall on those South African babes! 2 Likes

Hehe... Scammer has been Scammed 23 Likes 1 Share

O

Another nonsense on Nairaland. Is Seun monitoring this platform at all?

I love it when guys scam girls



Click LIKE if you also love it 80 Likes 4 Shares

ok

This girls too the use us..it's good they meet a smart dude once in a yl who could pay them in the same manner..nice1 bro..after he has displaced your C**t you are here saying he has a displaced voice...hahaa 4 Likes 1 Share

Dear ladies,

Men are NOT financially responsible for you!

You’ve got 24hours of the day, just like the men do. The men are not allocated more hours in a day to make money.

You are not incapacitated. You are not brain dead.

Stop feeling entitled to the money of other adults simply because you’ve got a vagina.

The only understandable way your vagina can fetch you money is if you are a sex worker.

Stop asking your boyfriends for things that your fathers can’t afford to give you.

If you need anything as an adult, work hard and smart for that thing.

No one owes you birthday and Christmas gifts.

You do NOT ask for gifts. Gifts are WILLINGLY given by the givers.

You are an adult human, not an ornament.

Stop feeling entitled to the sweats of others.

After the age of 18, NO MAN owes you poo, not even your father, and definitely not your boyfriend. Whatever you get from them are PRIVILEGES. Stop mistaking privileges for rights.

Stop putting needless pressures on men to fund your lifestyle.

If you want to live a certain lifestyle, WORK TO EARN IT!

Don’t pick up a class you clearly can’t afford at the expense of others.

To live a baby girl lifestyle and sustain it, you must earn your own case.

Nothing stops you from making as much money as that man you are asking to give you money does.

PS: This post is for single women. A husband owes the wife “everything”. Men cohabiting in civil partnership also owe their partners a lot. 16 Likes

Good one... The guy is smart. 3 Likes

I should say she's brain-dead but I don't insult people.



She actually thinks she's disgracing the guy by going public with this. Sorry aunty, you are only disgracing yourself. The whole brotherhood will silently be giving this guy the thumbs up sign and some sharp shooters will pick 'format' from her rants.



The sharpest ones will even be plotting on scamming her again to access free pucci. This biatch musn't know how this game works. 13 Likes 1 Share

Lol... Your money don enter Government hand.





You want to eat your Sweet rice and still keep ur money intact abi? Werey oshi 4 Likes 1 Share

He's my man.

I'm sure she was investing into the guy's life hoping that the guy would pay her in 100 folds later, but if she is complaining about the eating her money without spending his own, e mean say all Naija guys suppose enter road protest because I'm sure they are used to it. 4 Likes

akinade28:

Fellow ladies, let's be careful be careful about what be careful about what 5 Likes

MY JOY IS AT LEAST ITS NOT A NIGERIAN 4 Likes 1 Share