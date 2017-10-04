Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Pre-wedding Pictures: A Nairalander Escapes Singlehood (2270 Views)

Hey guys, this my brother @henrymoore010 has finally escaped being single as he ties the knot with his lovely wife to be. The date remains October 20th, 2017. Save the date and pray for them. 2 Likes

Congratulations.

We should pray for them? AS in, are they under any form of attack? 1 Like

The Enugu based nairalander who knows exactly what he wants, has finally seen it. One good thing about him is his high taste for a decent lady. On Friday 20th October, the traditional wedding will take place, while on Sunday 22nd October, the White wedding will be done

mrphysics:

Hey guys, this my brother @henrymoore010 has finally escaped being single as he ties the knot with his lovely wife to be. The date remains October 20th, 2017. Save the date and pray for them.



They look good together...Congrats brov. They look good together...Congrats brov.

Handsome groom. Seems d bride is SU, no makeup at all.

When you know what you want, you just can't hold yourself untill you get it and own it. Henry, a gentle nairalander, have found the love of his life. It happens once, and the time is 20th and 22nd October. 2 Likes

funny thing is that I have never seen a pre-wedding picture of a typical slay Queen. .. guys maka

He is someone I respect so much and I have looked forward to 20th October.



Lalasticlala, seun, mynd44 what do you have to say.

cute





Dressing decently has got nothing to do with your attitude. That was how tinuke came to my house looking like this bride but the way she sucked my dick, I have never been sucked like that in my life!



I mean, the way she handled my dick, her professionalism in licking the cap? As in.... All these Depper life/MFM babes whey no dey do fashion.Dressing decently has got nothing to do with your attitude. That was how tinuke came to my house looking like this bride but the way she sucked my dick, I have never been sucked like that in my life!I mean, the way she handled my dick, her professionalism in licking the cap? As in....

the wife must be attending deeper life. 1 Like 1 Share

L3G3ND:

funny thing is that I have never seen a pre-wedding picture of a typical slay Queen. .. guys maka Maybe you will be the first slay queen that we will see her prewedding pictures Maybe you will be the first slay queen that we will see her prewedding pictures 1 Like 1 Share

Papiikush:

All these Depper live/MFM babes whey no dey do fashion.

Aunty Tiwa, Aunty Tonto and Aunty Toke wey know fashion nko?



HML to them.

OP, when be your own? Aunty Tiwa, Aunty Tonto and Aunty Toke wey know fashion nko?HML to them.OP, when be your own? 2 Likes 2 Shares

Sholaqe:

the wife must be attending deeper life. Ayam not understanding. So someone can't go completely go natural without being affiliated with deeper life Ayam not understanding. So someone can't go completely go natural without being affiliated with deeper life 1 Like

pocohantas:





Aunty Tiwa, Aunty Tonto and Aunty Toke wey know fashion nko?



HML to them.

OP, when be your own? When you have refused to reply my PM. You are holding the time table. Dear Pocohantas, when will you say I do When you have refused to reply my PM. You are holding the time table. Dear Pocohantas, when will you say I do

pocohantas:





Aunty Tiwa, Aunty Tonto and Aunty Toke wey know fashion nko?



HML to them.

OP, when be your own? That is the problem of their life and family. 1 Like

mrphysics:



Ayam not understanding. So someone can't go completely go natural without being affiliated with deeper life

Yes lol Yes lol



Very decent looking.



L3G3ND:

funny thing is that I have never seen a pre-wedding picture of a typical slay Queen. .. guys maka Slay queens are just to exercise joystick, no right thinker will marry them. When it comes to marriage, guys prefer a good girl with her head on her shoulder just like this our bride.Very decent looking. 1 Like 1 Share

supersystemsnig:







They look good together...Congrats brov.

Thank you boss. You know as it dey be. Seems like its vision 2020 Thank you boss. You know as it dey be. Seems like its vision 2020

madridguy:

Slay queens are just to exercise joystick, no right thinker will marry them. When it comes to marriage, guys prefer a good girl with her head on her shoulder just like this our bride.

Very decent looking.



Lol, I have to agree with you on that. When it comes to marriage, no man want to share his story on nairaland seeking for advice on how to handle them Lol, I have to agree with you on that. When it comes to marriage, no man want to share his story on nairaland seeking for advice on how to handle them

mrphysics:



Maybe you will be the first slay queen that we will see her prewedding pictures slay ke queen ke.. I am in my father's bungalow o slay ke queen ke.. I am in my father's bungalow o

mrphysics:



Thank you boss. You know as it dey be. Seems like its vision 2020

2020 Cool... Haven't put a date yet...Anytime from 6months till 2020 aint bad 2020 Cool... Haven't put a date yet...Anytime from 6months till 2020 aint bad

madridguy:

Slay queens are just to exercise joystick, no right thinker will marry them. When it comes to marriage, guys prefer a good girl with her head on her shoulder just like this our bride.

Very decent looking.





It is only a foolish slay queen that will just be exercising a man's joystick



The real slay queens are a combination of beauty and brains and they get married on time..most of them are not social media freak and by the way ve seen countless unmarried good girls



Talk the one way u know oo



Even the foolish ones are getting wiser these days...try them and see how they will make a mess of ur life



Congrats to d groom and bride It is only a foolish slay queen that will just be exercising a man's joystickThe real slay queens are a combination of beauty and brains and they get married on time..most of them are not social media freak and by the way ve seen countless unmarried good girlsTalk the one way u know ooEven the foolish ones are getting wiser these days...try them and see how they will make a mess of ur lifeCongrats to d groom and bride 2 Likes

mrphysics:



Thank you boss. You know as it dey be. Seems like its vision 2020

If 2020 is the time, then 1-2 years of cultivating a relationship aint bad... If 2020 is the time, then 1-2 years of cultivating a relationship aint bad...

congratulations.. pretty lady

L3G3ND:

slay ke queen ke.. I am in my father's bungalow o

Lol. Alright. Just don't feel too comfortable there Lol. Alright. Just don't feel too comfortable there

supersystemsnig:





If 2020 is the time, then 1-2 years of cultivating a relationship aint bad... Lol. Alright, I will start searching Lol. Alright, I will start searching

mrphysics:



Lol. Alright, I will start searching

God help our search... God help our search...

MhizzAJ:





It is only a foolish slay queen that will just be exercising a man's joystick



The real slay queens are a combination of beauty and brains and they get married on time..most of them are not social media freak and by the way ve seen countless unmarried good girls



Talk the one way u know oo



Even the foolish ones are getting wiser these days...try them and see how they will make a mess of ur life



Congrats to d groom and bride You are partially correct. They are now changing strategies and using a formula that gets guys to propose You are partially correct. They are now changing strategies and using a formula that gets guys to propose

What A Beautiful Couple? I Really Wanna Be Married Some Day... I Want A Sweet Woman