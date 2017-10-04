₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pre-wedding Pictures: A Nairalander Escapes Singlehood by mrphysics(m): 5:11pm
Hey guys, this my brother @henrymoore010 has finally escaped being single as he ties the knot with his lovely wife to be. The date remains October 20th, 2017. Save the date and pray for them.
2 Likes
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures: A Nairalander Escapes Singlehood by madridguy(m): 5:13pm
Congratulations.
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures: A Nairalander Escapes Singlehood by Saintsammurai(m): 5:13pm
We should pray for them? AS in, are they under any form of attack?
1 Like
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures: A Nairalander Escapes Singlehood by mrphysics(m): 5:14pm
The Enugu based nairalander who knows exactly what he wants, has finally seen it. One good thing about him is his high taste for a decent lady. On Friday 20th October, the traditional wedding will take place, while on Sunday 22nd October, the White wedding will be done
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures: A Nairalander Escapes Singlehood by supersystemsnig: 5:15pm
mrphysics:
They look good together...Congrats brov.
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures: A Nairalander Escapes Singlehood by Adaumunocha(f): 5:15pm
Handsome groom. Seems d bride is SU, no makeup at all.
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures: A Nairalander Escapes Singlehood by mrphysics(m): 5:16pm
When you know what you want, you just can't hold yourself untill you get it and own it. Henry, a gentle nairalander, have found the love of his life. It happens once, and the time is 20th and 22nd October.
2 Likes
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures: A Nairalander Escapes Singlehood by L3G3ND(f): 5:17pm
funny thing is that I have never seen a pre-wedding picture of a typical slay Queen. .. guys maka
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures: A Nairalander Escapes Singlehood by mrphysics(m): 5:19pm
He is someone I respect so much and I have looked forward to 20th October.
Lalasticlala, seun, mynd44 what do you have to say.
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures: A Nairalander Escapes Singlehood by TheMainMan: 5:19pm
cute
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures: A Nairalander Escapes Singlehood by Papiikush: 5:20pm
All these Depper life/MFM babes whey no dey do fashion.
Dressing decently has got nothing to do with your attitude. That was how tinuke came to my house looking like this bride but the way she sucked my dick, I have never been sucked like that in my life!
I mean, the way she handled my dick, her professionalism in licking the cap? As in....
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures: A Nairalander Escapes Singlehood by Sholaqe(f): 5:20pm
the wife must be attending deeper life.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures: A Nairalander Escapes Singlehood by mrphysics(m): 5:21pm
L3G3ND:Maybe you will be the first slay queen that we will see her prewedding pictures
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures: A Nairalander Escapes Singlehood by pocohantas(f): 5:21pm
Papiikush:
Aunty Tiwa, Aunty Tonto and Aunty Toke wey know fashion nko?
HML to them.
OP, when be your own?
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures: A Nairalander Escapes Singlehood by mrphysics(m): 5:22pm
Sholaqe:Ayam not understanding. So someone can't go completely go natural without being affiliated with deeper life
1 Like
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures: A Nairalander Escapes Singlehood by mrphysics(m): 5:23pm
pocohantas:When you have refused to reply my PM. You are holding the time table. Dear Pocohantas, when will you say I do
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures: A Nairalander Escapes Singlehood by Papiikush: 5:24pm
pocohantas:That is the problem of their life and family.
1 Like
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures: A Nairalander Escapes Singlehood by Sholaqe(f): 5:25pm
mrphysics:
Yes lol
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures: A Nairalander Escapes Singlehood by madridguy(m): 5:25pm
Slay queens are just to exercise joystick, no right thinker will marry them. When it comes to marriage, guys prefer a good girl with her head on her shoulder just like this our bride.
Very decent looking.
L3G3ND:
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures: A Nairalander Escapes Singlehood by mrphysics(m): 5:26pm
supersystemsnig:Thank you boss. You know as it dey be. Seems like its vision 2020
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures: A Nairalander Escapes Singlehood by mrphysics(m): 5:27pm
madridguy:
Lol, I have to agree with you on that. When it comes to marriage, no man want to share his story on nairaland seeking for advice on how to handle them
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures: A Nairalander Escapes Singlehood by L3G3ND(f): 5:28pm
mrphysics:slay ke queen ke.. I am in my father's bungalow o
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures: A Nairalander Escapes Singlehood by supersystemsnig: 5:29pm
mrphysics:
2020 Cool... Haven't put a date yet...Anytime from 6months till 2020 aint bad
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures: A Nairalander Escapes Singlehood by MhizzAJ(f): 5:30pm
madridguy:
It is only a foolish slay queen that will just be exercising a man's joystick
The real slay queens are a combination of beauty and brains and they get married on time..most of them are not social media freak and by the way ve seen countless unmarried good girls
Talk the one way u know oo
Even the foolish ones are getting wiser these days...try them and see how they will make a mess of ur life
Congrats to d groom and bride
2 Likes
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures: A Nairalander Escapes Singlehood by supersystemsnig: 5:32pm
mrphysics:
If 2020 is the time, then 1-2 years of cultivating a relationship aint bad...
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures: A Nairalander Escapes Singlehood by Treasure17(m): 5:36pm
congratulations.. pretty lady
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures: A Nairalander Escapes Singlehood by mrphysics(m): 5:37pm
L3G3ND:Lol. Alright. Just don't feel too comfortable there
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures: A Nairalander Escapes Singlehood by mrphysics(m): 5:38pm
supersystemsnig:Lol. Alright, I will start searching
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures: A Nairalander Escapes Singlehood by supersystemsnig: 5:39pm
mrphysics:
God help our search...
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures: A Nairalander Escapes Singlehood by mrphysics(m): 5:39pm
MhizzAJ:You are partially correct. They are now changing strategies and using a formula that gets guys to propose
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures: A Nairalander Escapes Singlehood by DeadRat(m): 5:43pm
What A Beautiful Couple? I Really Wanna Be Married Some Day... I Want A Sweet Woman
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures: A Nairalander Escapes Singlehood by mrphysics(m): 5:43pm
supersystemsnig:Amen.
Lalasticlala, seun, mynd44
