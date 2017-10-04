₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|There Is No Need To Bring Diezani Back To Nigeria - AGF Malami by stephanie11: 7:54pm
The Attorney general of the Federation, Abubakar Malami has said that embattled former petroleum minister, Diezani Allison Madueke will not be permitted to return back to Nigeria to face corruption charges.
The AGF stated that Diezani is currently facing charges of Money laundering in the UK and that it was important for her to face the charges there than to come back as a mere witness to a case here in Nigeria. Madueke had filed a suit to be joined to a corruption case levelled against her associates so that she will be able to testify and defend herself in a Nigerian court.
Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Malami said;
"The truth of the matter is that the government is doing something especially on issues of corruption and litigation in Nigeria and outside the country.
Considering the fact that there is an existing understanding between Nigeria and other countries especially the United Kingdom on the recovery of stolen funds, you cannot say government is not doing anything.
If Nigeria feels strongly that there is need to bring Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke here to face charges of corruption, government will not hesitate to do that.
As things are now, there is no need for that since the UK government is already investigating her and government will not take any decision that will jeopardise what the UK government is doing.
The issue is not about fair hearing now, we are talking about investigation first and it is not within Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke’s power to ask the federal government to bring her to testify in any case in Nigeria."
Some quarters believe that the former petroleum minister is attempting to escape being convicted abroad due to their strict justice system unlike that of Nigeria that has a poor record of incarcerating high profile individuals.
|Re: There Is No Need To Bring Diezani Back To Nigeria - AGF Malami by rottennaija(m): 8:03pm
She should stay there first
|Re: There Is No Need To Bring Diezani Back To Nigeria - AGF Malami by LUGBE: 8:12pm
Apc, party of deceit and propaganda.
|Re: There Is No Need To Bring Diezani Back To Nigeria - AGF Malami by lightblazingnow(m): 8:17pm
Stay there, it will be easier to convict you over there than here in African court's ( Nigeria and co).....
|Re: There Is No Need To Bring Diezani Back To Nigeria - AGF Malami by mgbadike81: 8:27pm
her case in the UK have been stalled without progress and even if she's convicted, she would get just a few years like ibori besides it's her legal right to be joined in the case against her in a Nigerian court. you can't try someone in absentia and call it Justice.
|Re: There Is No Need To Bring Diezani Back To Nigeria - AGF Malami by hajlat2(m): 8:28pm
Madam, enjoy your stay there. There's constant power supply over there. If you doubt me, you can ask the other man.
|Re: There Is No Need To Bring Diezani Back To Nigeria - AGF Malami by bayocanny: 8:34pm
Nice one from the AGF, Nigeria is not in haste for her arrival.
|Re: There Is No Need To Bring Diezani Back To Nigeria - AGF Malami by Dedetwo(m): 8:36pm
They really do not want this ace to sing.
|Re: There Is No Need To Bring Diezani Back To Nigeria - AGF Malami by id911: 8:37pm
You guys said she is a thief and she wants to come defend herself but you're now saying No. So Nigerian Government no longer have evidence to put her in jail here?
|Re: There Is No Need To Bring Diezani Back To Nigeria - AGF Malami by deji68: 9:16pm
Why put her name on the charge sheet if yo dont intend to prosecute her ?
|Re: There Is No Need To Bring Diezani Back To Nigeria - AGF Malami by Ochasky23(m): 9:39pm
Fresh outta bleeps to give
|Re: There Is No Need To Bring Diezani Back To Nigeria - AGF Malami by sainty2k3(m): 9:41pm
Enjoy that round of conviction first, when u do the years over there, we'll re open the case in Naija.
The 'fresh air ' you and your boss was sharing in Nigeria don tire u?
|Re: There Is No Need To Bring Diezani Back To Nigeria - AGF Malami by Drniyi4u(m): 9:42pm
hajlat2:
Who's the other man?
|Re: There Is No Need To Bring Diezani Back To Nigeria - AGF Malami by nairavsdollars: 9:42pm
When every cancer patient will do everything to travel abroad for medical treatment, Diezani who is already in UK is begging the FG to bring her to Nigeria. Is she planning to come and die here?
|Re: There Is No Need To Bring Diezani Back To Nigeria - AGF Malami by naijaboy756: 9:42pm
most useless government
|Re: There Is No Need To Bring Diezani Back To Nigeria - AGF Malami by hotswagg12: 9:42pm
It is now obvious that all the allegations levelled against diezani by this Apc led FG is mere propaganda and hogwash. They accuse her of stealing billions but yet refuse to send for her to face charges. Smh
|Re: There Is No Need To Bring Diezani Back To Nigeria - AGF Malami by Celcius: 9:42pm
Come and carry now, you say no.
Okay it may be a smart one since EFCC have been losing cases as a result of the poor investigation and rush rush prosecution they do.
Let UK do as they do before.
|Re: There Is No Need To Bring Diezani Back To Nigeria - AGF Malami by Ladyjumong(f): 9:43pm
APC
|Re: There Is No Need To Bring Diezani Back To Nigeria - AGF Malami by drey076(m): 9:44pm
make she stay dere first, good roads plenty dere
|Re: There Is No Need To Bring Diezani Back To Nigeria - AGF Malami by winterfell007: 9:44pm
At the end this woman might be innocent of everything we accused her of. We have so much used the media to malign get but we are yet to bring any concrete evidence to nail her down
|Re: There Is No Need To Bring Diezani Back To Nigeria - AGF Malami by Ugoeze2016: 9:45pm
Well she is a real estate agent, owns couple of houses there according to them
Make sense if she retires there
|Re: There Is No Need To Bring Diezani Back To Nigeria - AGF Malami by Bunmarium(m): 9:45pm
ehhhhhhhhnmmm, SPEECHLESS
|Re: There Is No Need To Bring Diezani Back To Nigeria - AGF Malami by Pavore9: 9:45pm
So they are no longer interested in having her come back home? Our Judiciary no get liver!
|Re: There Is No Need To Bring Diezani Back To Nigeria - AGF Malami by paradigmshift(m): 9:47pm
deceive una sef. buhari is more corrupt
|Re: There Is No Need To Bring Diezani Back To Nigeria - AGF Malami by newbornmacho(m): 9:47pm
Useless charge and bail Attorney General
|Re: There Is No Need To Bring Diezani Back To Nigeria - AGF Malami by tiredoflife: 9:48pm
Jokers
Bunch of retards
U accuse person
D person say she wan defend herself
Una say no need
Say make she face UK own
So if u no say she get case for UK
Why mention her name here
E no go better for all the people wey vote dis idiots in
|Re: There Is No Need To Bring Diezani Back To Nigeria - AGF Malami by publicenemy(m): 9:49pm
let her do her time in prison there before coming to Nigeria.... Goodluck Jonathan and his PDP criminals have bribed the judges here in Nigeria so they want her to come and be spared jail... no way.
Jonathan is scared of being indicted... she must have told him ... "you better get me out of here because if I go down I am taking you down with me"...
if not for the British court James Ibori would be running for president....
|Re: There Is No Need To Bring Diezani Back To Nigeria - AGF Malami by newbornmacho(m): 9:49pm
Pavore9:dont you know our Attorney General na charge and bail quota system lawyer?
|Re: There Is No Need To Bring Diezani Back To Nigeria - AGF Malami by publicenemy(m): 9:50pm
id911:
deji68:
naijaboy756:
hotswagg12:
winterfell007:
Pavore9:
paradigmshift:
tiredoflife:
tico1212:
bonnylight003:
you can all drop dead.. useless people.
|Re: There Is No Need To Bring Diezani Back To Nigeria - AGF Malami by BafanaBafana: 9:50pm
Abeg o. She should remain there. With the kind of money she has, no Nigerian Judge will convict her.
|Re: There Is No Need To Bring Diezani Back To Nigeria - AGF Malami by nzgal: 9:50pm
Why must they send for her first sef, can she not come on her own?
|Re: There Is No Need To Bring Diezani Back To Nigeria - AGF Malami by AnanseK(m): 9:50pm
mgbadike81:
When she finishes her prison term in the U.K. As Ex convict , she will automatically be returned to Nigeria to help in the investigation and she may then be jailed again if found guilty. The minister is talking sense, one thing at a time.
