The AGF stated that Diezani is currently facing charges of Money laundering in the UK and that it was important for her to face the charges there than to come back as a mere witness to a case here in Nigeria. Madueke had filed a suit to be joined to a corruption case levelled against her associates so that she will be able to testify and defend herself in a Nigerian court.



Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Malami said;



"The truth of the matter is that the government is doing something especially on issues of corruption and litigation in Nigeria and outside the country.



Considering the fact that there is an existing understanding between Nigeria and other countries especially the United Kingdom on the recovery of stolen funds, you cannot say government is not doing anything.



If Nigeria feels strongly that there is need to bring Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke here to face charges of corruption, government will not hesitate to do that.



As things are now, there is no need for that since the UK government is already investigating her and government will not take any decision that will jeopardise what the UK government is doing.



The issue is not about fair hearing now, we are talking about investigation first and it is not within Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke’s power to ask the federal government to bring her to testify in any case in Nigeria."



Some quarters believe that the former petroleum minister is attempting to escape being convicted abroad due to their strict justice system unlike that of Nigeria that has a poor record of incarcerating high profile individuals.



She should stay there first 12 Likes

Apc, party of deceit and propaganda. 33 Likes 2 Shares

Stay there, it will be easier to convict you over there than here in African court's ( Nigeria and co)..... 27 Likes 4 Shares

her case in the UK have been stalled without progress and even if she's convicted, she would get just a few years like ibori besides it's her legal right to be joined in the case against her in a Nigerian court. you can't try someone in absentia and call it Justice. 13 Likes

Madam, enjoy your stay there. There's constant power supply over there. If you doubt me, you can ask the other man. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Nice one from the AGF, Nigeria is not in haste for her arrival. 8 Likes 2 Shares

They really do not want this ace to sing. 4 Likes

You guys said she is a thief and she wants to come defend herself but you're now saying No. So Nigerian Government no longer have evidence to put her in jail here? 46 Likes 1 Share

Why put her name on the charge sheet if yo dont intend to prosecute her ? 4 Likes

Fresh outta bleeps to give

Enjoy that round of conviction first, when u do the years over there, we'll re open the case in Naija.

The 'fresh air ' you and your boss was sharing in Nigeria don tire u? 3 Likes 1 Share

hajlat2:

Madam, enjoy your stay there. There's constant power supply over there. If you doubt me, you can ask the other man.

Who's the other man? Who's the other man? 5 Likes 2 Shares

When every cancer patient will do everything to travel abroad for medical treatment, Diezani who is already in UK is begging the FG to bring her to Nigeria. Is she planning to come and die here? 16 Likes 2 Shares

most useless government

It is now obvious that all the allegations levelled against diezani by this Apc led FG is mere propaganda and hogwash. They accuse her of stealing billions but yet refuse to send for her to face charges. Smh 2 Likes 1 Share

Come and carry now, you say no.

Okay it may be a smart one since EFCC have been losing cases as a result of the poor investigation and rush rush prosecution they do.

Let UK do as they do before. 5 Likes 1 Share

APC 1 Like

make she stay dere first, good roads plenty dere make she stay dere first, good roads plenty dere

At the end this woman might be innocent of everything we accused her of. We have so much used the media to malign get but we are yet to bring any concrete evidence to nail her down 9 Likes





Make sense if she retires there Well she is a real estate agent, owns couple of houses there according to themMake sense if she retires there 1 Like

ehhhhhhhhnmmm, SPEECHLESS

So they are no longer interested in having her come back home? Our Judiciary no get liver! 2 Likes

deceive una sef. buhari is more corrupt

Useless charge and bail Attorney General 2 Likes

Jokers

Bunch of retards

U accuse person

D person say she wan defend herself

Una say no need

Say make she face UK own

So if u no say she get case for UK

Why mention her name here

E no go better for all the people wey vote dis idiots in 4 Likes

let her do her time in prison there before coming to Nigeria.... Goodluck Jonathan and his PDP criminals have bribed the judges here in Nigeria so they want her to come and be spared jail... no way.



Jonathan is scared of being indicted... she must have told him ... "you better get me out of here because if I go down I am taking you down with me"...





if not for the British court James Ibori would be running for president.... 4 Likes 2 Shares

Pavore9:

So they are no longer interested in having her come back home? Our Judiciary no get liver! dont you know our Attorney General na charge and bail quota system lawyer? dont you know our Attorney General na charge and bail quota system lawyer? 1 Like

Abeg o. She should remain there. With the kind of money she has, no Nigerian Judge will convict her. 2 Likes 1 Share

Why must they send for her first sef, can she not come on her own? 2 Likes 1 Share