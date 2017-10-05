₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Warns Ladies About Her Estranged Husband As She Calls Him Out by dinma007: 9:57am
A Nigerian lady, Lyrnda Onwunali has called out her estranged husband, Okpoebo Chidozie for beating her up while she was pregnant, stabbed her cousin and also threatened to take his own life.
According to her, he is a gold digger who goes after ladies from rich home. She also warned ladies to stay away from him. See her now deleted post below…
|Re: Lady Warns Ladies About Her Estranged Husband As She Calls Him Out by midehi2(f): 9:58am
Hmmm!
|Re: Lady Warns Ladies About Her Estranged Husband As She Calls Him Out by pocohantas(f): 10:03am
How did she miss all that during courtship?
Narcissism is pretty difficult to conceal.
|Re: Lady Warns Ladies About Her Estranged Husband As She Calls Him Out by Promxy94(m): 10:05am
Same ladies are social media nuisance
|Re: Lady Warns Ladies About Her Estranged Husband As She Calls Him Out by BreezyCB(m): 12:01pm
Wetin pple no go see
|Re: Lady Warns Ladies About Her Estranged Husband As She Calls Him Out by Jaytecq(m): 12:02pm
alright
|Re: Lady Warns Ladies About Her Estranged Husband As She Calls Him Out by kennygee(f): 12:02pm
Ah. Water haff pass garri.
This is for the independent women out there who work, pay their bills and don't wait for a man to do it for you. Just cause you're independent doesn't mean you should be a fooool. My pastor gave me an advice this year, He said and I quote, "any man you're dating who has never bought you a gift or taken you out on a date is not marriageable".
His reason is, if he can't spend money on you during courtship, then you're up for Africa Magic after your wedding.
That's how my Engineer aunt married a man who lied to her about being a contractor, na she dey finance the marriage till today. Even after the man finally had a source of income, na him extended family e dey use for.
If you're an unmarried Lady, shine your eyes, being independent doesn't equal being an ozuo.
Many men are looking for independent women so they will dodge their own responsibilities as providers.
|Re: Lady Warns Ladies About Her Estranged Husband As She Calls Him Out by Ruggedfitness: 12:02pm
Some Ladies forget that a man should possess certain qualities before making a life with him. They believe that everyone has flaws and no one is perfect and this makes overlook the warning signs.
|Re: Lady Warns Ladies About Her Estranged Husband As She Calls Him Out by Originality007: 12:02pm
Even all this names you are calling him here, fit make Man wey no get trouble b4 beat woman to stupor....
|Re: Lady Warns Ladies About Her Estranged Husband As She Calls Him Out by Pells: 12:03pm
Your own good,,, na man be your problem!!
YOUR PROBLEM SO GO SOLVE IT AND STOP DISTURBING MY EARS JARE
Meanwhile
#BuharyOut
|Re: Lady Warns Ladies About Her Estranged Husband As She Calls Him Out by thorpido(m): 12:03pm
She must have really suffered in his hands.
pocohantas:She has her own faults too definitely.She must be one of those girls that like smooth talkers or guys with the 'bad boy swag'.
|Re: Lady Warns Ladies About Her Estranged Husband As She Calls Him Out by Jaytecq(m): 12:03pm
Promxy94:i concur totally
|Re: Lady Warns Ladies About Her Estranged Husband As She Calls Him Out by pyyxxaro: 12:03pm
This gal don finish this guy
Naa once the guy go popular
See the gal lip like foowl yansh
|Re: Lady Warns Ladies About Her Estranged Husband As She Calls Him Out by Kobicove(m): 12:03pm
Is she trying to tell us that she did not see the sign during the period they dated?
By the way w need to hear the guy's own side of the story...
|Re: Lady Warns Ladies About Her Estranged Husband As She Calls Him Out by Ochasky23(m): 12:04pm
Ok
|Re: Lady Warns Ladies About Her Estranged Husband As She Calls Him Out by omooba969: 12:04pm
Lol
This lady is a blatant liar, I don't believe everything up there.
Nonsense.
|Re: Lady Warns Ladies About Her Estranged Husband As She Calls Him Out by maxiuc(m): 12:04pm
|Re: Lady Warns Ladies About Her Estranged Husband As She Calls Him Out by OmoAtlanta: 12:04pm
Many ladies are architect of their misfortune, when they meet a guy who treat them right, pamper them and meets their needs - his a mumu, maga, he can't even say no, he dares not touch me etc
Now you have met a street guy, defacing you everywhere, eats your money and so on.
Am sure a good guy must have approach her before but his not man enough.
Abegiii... carry your cross.
|Re: Lady Warns Ladies About Her Estranged Husband As She Calls Him Out by EgunMogaji: 12:04pm
Promxy94:
Confirm.
When she was hanging leg for burglary, I dey there?
|Re: Lady Warns Ladies About Her Estranged Husband As She Calls Him Out by catherineokezie(f): 12:04pm
Before the pregnancy he didn't have psychological problem but why now .....abeg shift
|Re: Lady Warns Ladies About Her Estranged Husband As She Calls Him Out by AntiWailer: 12:04pm
pocohantas:
I Taya.
|Re: Lady Warns Ladies About Her Estranged Husband As She Calls Him Out by Greatmind23: 12:05pm
see fine face battered pusy gold circle ambassador lady my guy don play all area even play ball reach her dressing room
|Re: Lady Warns Ladies About Her Estranged Husband As She Calls Him Out by agbonkamen(f): 12:05pm
Nawao
|Re: Lady Warns Ladies About Her Estranged Husband As She Calls Him Out by twentyk(m): 12:05pm
show me your husband and i will tell you who you are
well lets hear from the wahray husband before concluding....no smoke without fire...
|Re: Lady Warns Ladies About Her Estranged Husband As She Calls Him Out by LUGBE: 12:05pm
Some men and boys are useless
|Re: Lady Warns Ladies About Her Estranged Husband As She Calls Him Out by soberdrunk(m): 12:05pm
Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, i dont know why some ladies just like to slander their former lovers, if it doesn't work why dont you just move on jejely?
|Re: Lady Warns Ladies About Her Estranged Husband As She Calls Him Out by sowos: 12:06pm
|Re: Lady Warns Ladies About Her Estranged Husband As She Calls Him Out by countsparrow: 12:06pm
This one na one chance husband o... if u no get money, na by force to marry...
|Re: Lady Warns Ladies About Her Estranged Husband As She Calls Him Out by Roseey0(f): 12:06pm
Hmmm
|Re: Lady Warns Ladies About Her Estranged Husband As She Calls Him Out by free2ryhme: 12:07pm
dinma007:
you have come on facebook and other social forums to lamblast the guy
but when una dey love up and wedding galore una no let us no let alone seek our opinion on your kind of man
now wahala don start you dey shout upandan when you have relatives and kinsmen to report the matter to
madam abeg wetin make you no do due diligence before you jump ontop im prick get belle
|Re: Lady Warns Ladies About Her Estranged Husband As She Calls Him Out by free2ryhme: 12:07pm
dinma007:
what brought you to this kind of the guy also tells much about your person
he must have promised you heaven and earth and told you sweet lies that you also had intentions yourself
thief jam thief
|Re: Lady Warns Ladies About Her Estranged Husband As She Calls Him Out by free2ryhme: 12:07pm
dinma007:
How are we sure everything here is all true as we didnot get to hear the guy's story
every story has multiple sides
