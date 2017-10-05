Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lady Warns Ladies About Her Estranged Husband As She Calls Him Out (6442 Views)

According to her, he is a gold digger who goes after ladies from rich home. She also warned ladies to stay away from him. See her now deleted post below…



Hmmm! 1 Like

How did she miss all that during courtship?

Narcissism is pretty difficult to conceal. 17 Likes 2 Shares

Same ladies are social media nuisance 6 Likes

Wetin pple no go see 1 Like

alright

Ah. Water haff pass garri.



This is for the independent women out there who work, pay their bills and don't wait for a man to do it for you. Just cause you're independent doesn't mean you should be a fooool. My pastor gave me an advice this year, He said and I quote, "any man you're dating who has never bought you a gift or taken you out on a date is not marriageable".



His reason is, if he can't spend money on you during courtship, then you're up for Africa Magic after your wedding.



That's how my Engineer aunt married a man who lied to her about being a contractor, na she dey finance the marriage till today. Even after the man finally had a source of income, na him extended family e dey use for.



If you're an unmarried Lady, shine your eyes, being independent doesn't equal being an ozuo.



Many men are looking for independent women so they will dodge their own responsibilities as providers. 10 Likes 1 Share



.

Even all this names you are calling him here, fit make Man wey no get trouble b4 beat woman to stupor.... Even all this names you are calling him here, fit make Man wey no get trouble b4 beat woman to stupor.... 2 Likes

Your own good,,, na man be your problem!!

YOUR PROBLEM SO GO SOLVE IT AND STOP DISTURBING MY EARS JARE

pocohantas:

Promxy94:

Same ladies are social media nuisance i concur totally i concur totally 2 Likes





Naa once the guy go popular







See the gal lip like foowl yansh This gal don finish this guyNaa once the guy go popularSee the gal lip like foowl yansh 1 Like





By the way w need to hear the guy's own side of the story... Is she trying to tell us that she did not see the sign during the period they dated?By the way w need to hear the guy's own side of the story... 2 Likes

Ok





This lady is a blatant liar, I don't believe everything up there.



Nonsense. LolThis lady is a blatant liar, I don't believe everything up there.Nonsense.

Many ladies are architect of their misfortune, when they meet a guy who treat them right, pamper them and meets their needs - his a mumu, maga, he can't even say no, he dares not touch me etc



Now you have met a street guy, defacing you everywhere, eats your money and so on.



Am sure a good guy must have approach her before but his not man enough.



Abegiii... carry your cross. 4 Likes

Promxy94:

Before the pregnancy he didn't have psychological problem but why now .....abeg shift 1 Like

I Taya. I Taya.

see fine face battered pusy gold circle ambassador lady my guy don play all area even play ball reach her dressing room

Nawao

show me your husband and i will tell you who you are





well lets hear from the wahray husband before concluding....no smoke without fire... 1 Like

Some men and boys are useless

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, i dont know why some ladies just like to slander their former lovers, if it doesn't work why dont you just move on jejely? 2 Likes

This one na one chance husband o... if u no get money, na by force to marry...

Hmmm

you have come on facebook and other social forums to lamblast the guy



but when una dey love up and wedding galore una no let us no let alone seek our opinion on your kind of man



now wahala don start you dey shout upandan when you have relatives and kinsmen to report the matter to



madam abeg wetin make you no do due diligence before you jump ontop im prick get belle you have come on facebook and other social forums to lamblast the guybut when una dey love up and wedding galore una no let us no let alone seek our opinion on your kind of mannow wahala don start you dey shout upandan when you have relatives and kinsmen to report the matter tomadam abeg wetin make you no do due diligence before you jump ontop im prick get belle 1 Like

what brought you to this kind of the guy also tells much about your person



he must have promised you heaven and earth and told you sweet lies that you also had intentions yourself



thief jam thief what brought you to this kind of the guy also tells much about your personhe must have promised you heaven and earth and told you sweet lies that you also had intentions yourselfthief jam thief 2 Likes