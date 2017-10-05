₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Aishah Ahmad Appointed As New CBN Deputy Governor By Buhari by DONSMITH123(m): 5:03pm
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mrs. Aishah Ahmad, as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.
According to a statement on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President had presented Ahmad to the Senate for confirmation.
Adesina said the woman would replace a former Deputy Governor, who retired early this year.
“In accordance with the provisions of Section 8(1) (2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Act 2007, President Buhari urged the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, to consider the expeditious confirmation of Mrs. Ahmad, who would then resume work immediately,” the statement read.
The presidential spokesman added that Buhari had written the Senate, seeking the confirmation of appointment of members of the Monetary Policy Committee of the CBN.
He said the appointees were to replace four members, whose tenure expires at the end of this year.
“The nominees are: Prof. Adeola Festus Adenikinju; Dr. Aliyu Rafindadi Sanusi; Dr. Robert Chikwendu Asogwa and Dr.Asheikh A. Maidugu.
“After Senate clearance, the new members of the Monetary Policy Committee are to resume duties next January,” the statement added.
A banker and investment adviser, Ahmad has over 20 years certified experience with global financial institutions such as Stanbic IBTC Bank, Zenith Bank PLC and Bank of New York Mellon among others.
http://punchng.com/buhari-names-aisha-ahmad-new-cbn-deputy-governor/
Re: Aishah Ahmad Appointed As New CBN Deputy Governor By Buhari by ogaJona(m): 5:07pm
Nepotism, favouritism, partiality, sums up Buhari's administration. Northern Agenda
what happened to Adeola and Chikwendu, oh I forgot they are not from the northern extraction
Re: Aishah Ahmad Appointed As New CBN Deputy Governor By Buhari by Homeboiy(m): 5:09pm
Re: Aishah Ahmad Appointed As New CBN Deputy Governor By Buhari by DONSMITH123(m): 5:10pm
ogaJona:
Re: Aishah Ahmad Appointed As New CBN Deputy Governor By Buhari by Promismike(m): 5:25pm
Re: Aishah Ahmad Appointed As New CBN Deputy Governor By Buhari by Sojebrand(m): 5:25pm
A banker and investment adviser, Ahmad has over 20 years certified experience with global financial institutions such as Stanbic IBTC Bank, Zenith Bank PLC and Bank of New York Mellon among others.
Make I read comments first
Re: Aishah Ahmad Appointed As New CBN Deputy Governor By Buhari by BoyHuncho(m): 5:25pm
Re: Aishah Ahmad Appointed As New CBN Deputy Governor By Buhari by brainpulse: 5:25pm
She is qualified for the job, period.
Re: Aishah Ahmad Appointed As New CBN Deputy Governor By Buhari by Call07034780891: 5:25pm
Bubu will surely plunge this country into war.
What has he done about the $26 billion fraud in NNPC? Now he is busy positioning another herdwoman to take over from Emefiele. Bubu should be impeached immediately because the way this illiterate bigot is going, 2019 would be too far to send him back to join his cows in the forest.
Re: Aishah Ahmad Appointed As New CBN Deputy Governor By Buhari by brainpulse: 5:25pm
Re: Aishah Ahmad Appointed As New CBN Deputy Governor By Buhari by Goderlist(m): 5:25pm
Congratulation Mrs Aisha Ahmed. Definitely, you deserved to be even considering the fact that not only ur name was to the senate for confirmation. Accept my congratulation once again
Re: Aishah Ahmad Appointed As New CBN Deputy Governor By Buhari by Ladymacbee(f): 5:25pm
That is what you get when you decide to vote blindly. This man just be appointing only Northerners into positions anyhow like they are de only tribe in Nigeria.
Sometimes, I won't really blame IPOB, just that they will require some more patience to actualize their struggles and not by de way they're going about it.
Shikina!!!
Re: Aishah Ahmad Appointed As New CBN Deputy Governor By Buhari by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 5:25pm
North dey enjoy sha
Re: Aishah Ahmad Appointed As New CBN Deputy Governor By Buhari by MRAKBEE(m): 5:25pm
Re: Aishah Ahmad Appointed As New CBN Deputy Governor By Buhari by willyede(m): 5:25pm
Re: Aishah Ahmad Appointed As New CBN Deputy Governor By Buhari by brainpulse: 5:25pm
Re: Aishah Ahmad Appointed As New CBN Deputy Governor By Buhari by ORACLE1975(m): 5:26pm
Re: Aishah Ahmad Appointed As New CBN Deputy Governor By Buhari by Nwogeh: 5:26pm
Re: Aishah Ahmad Appointed As New CBN Deputy Governor By Buhari by Maziebuka01(m): 5:26pm
Re: Aishah Ahmad Appointed As New CBN Deputy Governor By Buhari by mrlaw93(m): 5:26pm
Watch Ipobs come here to masturbate..
Re: Aishah Ahmad Appointed As New CBN Deputy Governor By Buhari by itsandi(m): 5:26pm
Congrats to her
Re: Aishah Ahmad Appointed As New CBN Deputy Governor By Buhari by kennygee(f): 5:26pm
The way this man loves Aishas ehn.
Re: Aishah Ahmad Appointed As New CBN Deputy Governor By Buhari by brainpulse: 5:26pm
If she knows the job. Good
Re: Aishah Ahmad Appointed As New CBN Deputy Governor By Buhari by Dee04(m): 5:26pm
You'll still go with them all in 2019
Re: Aishah Ahmad Appointed As New CBN Deputy Governor By Buhari by Sapiosexuality(m): 5:26pm
The man has made it difficult for one to know when to commend his appointment.
Re: Aishah Ahmad Appointed As New CBN Deputy Governor By Buhari by arabbunkum: 5:26pm
A member of the 97 percent
Re: Aishah Ahmad Appointed As New CBN Deputy Governor By Buhari by mazimee(m): 5:27pm
Northerners as usual
Re: Aishah Ahmad Appointed As New CBN Deputy Governor By Buhari by gaeul(f): 5:27pm
Re: Aishah Ahmad Appointed As New CBN Deputy Governor By Buhari by SalamRushdie: 5:27pm
Wish her well in her new appointment even though I know it's not on merit but on nepotism
Re: Aishah Ahmad Appointed As New CBN Deputy Governor By Buhari by nototribalist: 5:27pm
I'm tied of this Bastardd Buhari, I wonder what Tinubu will be saying under his bed. I know this whole mess wasn't Tinubu's plan.
Re: Aishah Ahmad Appointed As New CBN Deputy Governor By Buhari by brainpulse: 5:27pm
Re: Aishah Ahmad Appointed As New CBN Deputy Governor By Buhari by rozayx5(m): 5:27pm
Another cabal
Agent
