₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,891,112 members, 3,837,084 topics. Date: Friday, 06 October 2017 at 10:12 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Okezie Ikpeazu Welcomes Wike To Abia State (Photos) (18579 Views)
Okezie Ikpeazu Standing In A Train In China (Photo) / Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Okezie Ikpeazu (PICS) / Ikpeazu Welcomes Tambuwal With Made-In-Aba Shoe To Abia State (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Okezie Ikpeazu Welcomes Wike To Abia State (Photos) by dainformant(m): 4:50pm
Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike is in Abia State on a friendly visit to Governor. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu. Governor Wike on arrival was received by the governor of Abia State. They have both inspected the ongoing reconstruction of Aba Road, Umuahia, long abandoned for over 16 years and currently being reconstructed by Arab Contractors.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/governor-wike-welcomed-warmly-arrives-abia-state-visit-photos.html
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Welcomes Wike To Abia State (Photos) by dainformant(m): 4:51pm
see more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/governor-wike-welcomed-warmly-arrives-abia-state-visit-photos.html
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Welcomes Wike To Abia State (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 4:53pm
Wike look like someone who will be hot in the other *lip sealed*
na joke i de joke o, abeg
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Welcomes Wike To Abia State (Photos) by madridguy(m): 4:54pm
Laughing around enjoying ONE NIGERIA.
1 Like
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Welcomes Wike To Abia State (Photos) by Adaowerri111: 4:55pm
Wike the killer
2 Likes
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Welcomes Wike To Abia State (Photos) by adem30: 4:55pm
That policeman in the third picture though....
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Welcomes Wike To Abia State (Photos) by Tolexander: 4:55pm
So because of the inspection na e make dem bring bulldozers come the road? I see!
This Ikpeazu can travel.
The time he spends outside the country is more than the time he spends in Umuahia.
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Welcomes Wike To Abia State (Photos) by Tolexander: 4:58pm
Dem pot bellies no even allow dem hug well.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Welcomes Wike To Abia State (Photos) by PointZerom: 5:01pm
Looters of their states NIG. LTD.
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Welcomes Wike To Abia State (Photos) by ddippset(m): 5:03pm
See them. agboros.
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Welcomes Wike To Abia State (Photos) by 48noble(m): 5:06pm
economy drainers...
1 Like
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Welcomes Wike To Abia State (Photos) by dollytino4real(f): 5:29pm
thief thiefer thiefest
1 Like
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Welcomes Wike To Abia State (Photos) by nototribalist: 5:30pm
PointZerom:sharap Afonja
40 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Welcomes Wike To Abia State (Photos) by giftq: 5:31pm
Amarabae:say more please, we are listening
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Welcomes Wike To Abia State (Photos) by PointZerom: 5:35pm
nototribalist:
Bia nwoke m, bere ebere there.
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Welcomes Wike To Abia State (Photos) by nototribalist: 5:41pm
PointZerom:dey gbam there
1 Like
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Welcomes Wike To Abia State (Photos) by Kingspin(m): 6:06pm
We want to see the roads...
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Welcomes Wike To Abia State (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 6:10pm
Tolexander:hahaha so you noticed.
3 Likes
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Welcomes Wike To Abia State (Photos) by millik(f): 6:14pm
Tolexander:
Mr, are u from/reside in abia?
ikpeazu travels to where?
4 Likes
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Welcomes Wike To Abia State (Photos) by Tolexander: 6:29pm
millik:only God knows.
I reside in Abia. Any problem with that?
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Welcomes Wike To Abia State (Photos) by millik(f): 6:38pm
Tolexander:
u normally bring urself down in tribal war..
it doesn't befit u..
most of the people that fights tribal e-war here, has close associates from the opp tribe.
4 Likes
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Welcomes Wike To Abia State (Photos) by Tolexander: 6:46pm
millik:oh, you seem not to understand me.
I don't engage in tribal war, only fighting against the secession, IPOB guys.
You reside in Abia?
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Welcomes Wike To Abia State (Photos) by nengibo: 7:04pm
What is it with pot bellied Nigerians and french suit
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Welcomes Wike To Abia State (Photos) by Afam4eva(m): 7:07pm
nengibo:It's called coat and is worn by people we call Okeke which is a male version of Mgbeke.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Welcomes Wike To Abia State (Photos) by nengibo: 7:09pm
Afam4eva:As in eh, once dey put on dat their french suit, dey will be like "I've killed it"
2 Likes
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Welcomes Wike To Abia State (Photos) by nengibo: 7:13pm
Paisisi na wer dem land the chopper, na pitch be dat?
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Welcomes Wike To Abia State (Photos) by Flashh: 7:35pm
Amarabae:Don't tell us he's hot in the ozza room, because his hippo tummy would disappoint you.
7 Likes
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Welcomes Wike To Abia State (Photos) by visijo(m): 7:36pm
that word storm is confusing, as if he went to go and beat him up.. But see them hugging each other.
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Welcomes Wike To Abia State (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 7:37pm
Amarabae:
I thought you are married?
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Welcomes Wike To Abia State (Photos) by Sichis: 7:37pm
Cool
|Re: Okezie Ikpeazu Welcomes Wike To Abia State (Photos) by demsid(m): 7:37pm
wc one is storms again. Na python dance wike cary enter?
Femi-Fani Kayode Still Detained By EFCC: Silencing Of Opposition - Aide / Kano Assembly Orders Removal Of Kwankwasiyya Inscriptions On Public Buildings / Uduaghan Commissions Swimming Pool In Warri
Viewing this topic: Hyflya(m), Baskela(m), tayot1(m), BALLOSKI, Engenuo(m), banabest(m), Giannakopoulos(f), acume, chidubemjosh, katchagboro(m), stanel(m), ramatintin(m), dhemmyboi, ngoziu(f), Zumbest, Raphmadrid, bugidon(m), aceman88(m), Newmanluckyman(m), sledok, theblessings, easymoment, Alabiola1987(m), kelly43(m), Cdspencer(m), Amarabae(f), MEHO, dayordjdee, offiong187 and 59 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18