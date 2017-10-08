₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,891,821 members, 3,839,695 topics. Date: Sunday, 08 October 2017 at 01:05 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / MARRIED Woman Asking For Money From Her Ex... (22415 Views)
When A Man Asks A Girl If She Ever Had Sex With Her Ex-boyfriend? / Between A South African Lady, Her Ex-boyfriend And Her New Man Mocking The Ex / 7 pre-intimacy Techniques That Will Get Your Woman Asking For More.(18+ Only) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply) (Go Down)
|MARRIED Woman Asking For Money From Her Ex... by Ikebesupa(m): 11:03pm On Oct 07
Please I want to know if it's right for a married woman to keep asking for money from her Ex.. I'm having this experience now and don't know if I should stop or keep doing it...
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: MARRIED Woman Asking For Money From Her Ex... by galadima77(m): 11:06pm On Oct 07
Welcome...dem dey call am gratuity for service well rendered...e no get limit.
246 Likes 16 Shares
|Re: MARRIED Woman Asking For Money From Her Ex... by Ikebesupa(m): 11:08pm On Oct 07
galadima77:.. I suppose she is exporting me
7 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: MARRIED Woman Asking For Money From Her Ex... by pocohantas(f): 11:09pm On Oct 07
Tell her to bring her husband as collateral. Foolish woman
I won't be surprised if you eventually hang her leg on the burglary proof. This is how it starts...
135 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: MARRIED Woman Asking For Money From Her Ex... by Ikebesupa(m): 11:12pm On Oct 07
pocohantas:.. What is marriage these days turning into? Does that mean she doesn't love her husband? Or deliberately extorting me
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: MARRIED Woman Asking For Money From Her Ex... by phintohlar(f): 11:14pm On Oct 07
Ikebesupa:why should you continue doing it, before you know now you'll do the rest you use to do before.. Op is that how you use to do?
34 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: MARRIED Woman Asking For Money From Her Ex... by Ikebesupa(m): 11:15pm On Oct 07
phintohlar:.. Just giving her the money on a free mind.. At times thou she still make advances as if she's not even married
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: MARRIED Woman Asking For Money From Her Ex... by phintohlar(f): 11:26pm On Oct 07
Ikebesupa:that woman is the P A to uncle devil himself,please stay off her case
49 Likes
|Re: MARRIED Woman Asking For Money From Her Ex... by Bekwarra(m): 3:06am
Just only money?
1 Like
|Re: MARRIED Woman Asking For Money From Her Ex... by modelmike7(m): 3:30am
hmmmmmmmm
|Re: MARRIED Woman Asking For Money From Her Ex... by boostdom: 6:53am
Give her if you have but there is the possibility of your benevolence snowballing into something unintended. When she asks consistently and you give, you support a dependence behaviour in her that makes her indebted to you. The problem this creates is that it makes her less inhibitive to you, which is compounded by the pleasant memories both of you might have shared. This is the psychic fuel that will ignite the passion.
I know how that story goes, bruh. She will be tossing her vows out the window with the quickness.
116 Likes 11 Shares
|Re: MARRIED Woman Asking For Money From Her Ex... by DeadRat(m): 7:04am
There are certain things guys do here i do not find funny... A girl askes u out and u come out to tell the world (girls dont do that) dont be foolish, you are not the only guy who girls ask out... U have sex with women u come to tell us, are u that low; real men dont do tha shiit... Now this one comes here talkin poo abt ex, if u want to help her then do and dont come here askin us stupid questions, are u not a man? Why are most guys here too childish... Its sunday, go to church abeg...
261 Likes 26 Shares
|Re: MARRIED Woman Asking For Money From Her Ex... by DeadRat(m): 7:08am
Ikebesupa:God didnt stop giving you life even after all ur shiit life, he didnt stop helpin you... if u want to stop then stop, if u want to continue then continue. Its ur choice
20 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: MARRIED Woman Asking For Money From Her Ex... by burner44: 7:09am
Ikebesupa:Why you da ask did kind of ? common sense suppose let you know say e nor sound rite
2 Likes
|Re: MARRIED Woman Asking For Money From Her Ex... by xreal: 10:15am
If your wife does same, will you be pleased with that?
If NO; then STOP.
Else; KONTINU.
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: MARRIED Woman Asking For Money From Her Ex... by modelmike7(m): 10:15am
No
|Re: MARRIED Woman Asking For Money From Her Ex... by shurley22(f): 10:15am
All these women without pride, self respect or dignity!!
What is it sef
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: MARRIED Woman Asking For Money From Her Ex... by elantraceey(f): 10:15am
I really need to know how ladies get comfortable asking money from guys not to talk of an ex.
There's nothing wrong in giving though as long as you're doing out of kindness if she really has pressing needs and not for something in return.
1 Like
|Re: MARRIED Woman Asking For Money From Her Ex... by Lomprico2: 10:16am
Ikebesupa:
She knows u'll always be her maga!
2 Likes
|Re: MARRIED Woman Asking For Money From Her Ex... by deepwater(f): 10:16am
In the future you may be accused of having affairs with the woman, you may be innocent though.
By the time they print her bank account statement, your name would be written all over it. How do you defend yourself. It becomes another otobo vs Suleiman case
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: MARRIED Woman Asking For Money From Her Ex... by WebSurfer(m): 10:16am
|Re: MARRIED Woman Asking For Money From Her Ex... by ResponsibleG: 10:16am
You are still interested in him then. Why is he your ex?
|Re: MARRIED Woman Asking For Money From Her Ex... by crazygod(m): 10:16am
Ikebesupa:Exporting as in international trade? or u meant extorting
33 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: MARRIED Woman Asking For Money From Her Ex... by mmsen: 10:17am
elantraceey:
We need to differentiate between women and ashawo.
Ashawo will ask a man for money without shame.
You are a woman and that is why you can't understand the mentality of ashawo.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: MARRIED Woman Asking For Money From Her Ex... by Horlufemi(m): 10:17am
Ikebesupa:
Tell her to stop that your have responsibilities. Her husband is responsible for her
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: MARRIED Woman Asking For Money From Her Ex... by Nbote(m): 10:17am
Hope wen he starts asking for other things u'll oblige him too
|Re: MARRIED Woman Asking For Money From Her Ex... by emmayayodeji(m): 10:17am
Ikebesupa:exporting you to where?
64 Likes
|Re: MARRIED Woman Asking For Money From Her Ex... by pythonkid(m): 10:17am
OP you're a fool (in Mr ibu's voice )
2 Likes
|Re: MARRIED Woman Asking For Money From Her Ex... by siraj1402(m): 10:19am
It happened to me and I gave her with pure intentions. In as much you do it without any hidden intention, surly you will be rewarded for it. She might need it to support her family.
6 Likes
|Re: MARRIED Woman Asking For Money From Her Ex... by johnodago: 10:19am
wrong, if she's asking without the husband's knowledge
1 Like
|Re: MARRIED Woman Asking For Money From Her Ex... by ifyan(m): 10:20am
Hmm
It depends on the receiver and giver with pure heart.
But as for me hmm hmmm
1 Like
|Re: MARRIED Woman Asking For Money From Her Ex... by iamchybs(m): 10:20am
No one is extorting u... Stop giving her money
if her family is poor and u r in the capacity to help them (with the husband's consent) then u can help....
8 Likes
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply)
Should Parents Choose Partners For Their Children? / Whats The Male Version Of Side Chicks? / Why Don't Nigerian Guys Abroad Marry Nigerian Girls Abroad?
Viewing this topic: agabaI23(m), SheWrites(f), laryom1(m), Jino33, bisoye11(m), shortiespro, jaymichael(m), Ayaba03(f), NavierStokes(m), waksman(m), deity, phemsie(m), Tipiflexy(m), emmado(m), noblealuu, pat1612(m), gorgeousfm, yvonnechaka(f), mmsen, JERRYNIL, SunnyAmeh, Teeforeal, SillyeRabbit, sheff(m), Gift10, Radicalman(m), omochelsea004(m), donigspain(m), jcflex(m), segunfat(m), jamd, JoNach, Ladipo10(m), Leo001(m), item1, spine, gboyeng, Lemon1(m), ezegenigbonine, kirchofff(m), dhamydre, Sunnky23, oxonek, JayBeeu, mightyfacts, easydrizzle(m), Wayne4uall(m), Wawawi, tonylaw07(m), RichThug(m), permsec, oyetunder(m), YesNo, arabbunkum, LordAdam16, roadsta(m), excel4us, donex, Slymonster(m), slazedeez, ollyman90, olasaad(f), Prisk3rd(f), paulavon, Naomisparkle4, emmchi(m), dilemaguy, Sly215, JellyBean190(m), martinzuma(m), Ikebesupa(m), intruxive(m), chikachike86(m), frenzyduchess(f), columbus007(m), dljbd1(m), Rhips, kliq(m), luckihy, Julivas, lynnfeb(f), mayysen, Housing(m), judgesam1, chronique(m), osogwu(m), donshaddow(m), beaversticks(m), cdieli18, Superstar007(m) and 93 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23