Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / MARRIED Woman Asking For Money From Her Ex... (22415 Views)

When A Man Asks A Girl If She Ever Had Sex With Her Ex-boyfriend? / Between A South African Lady, Her Ex-boyfriend And Her New Man Mocking The Ex / 7 pre-intimacy Techniques That Will Get Your Woman Asking For More.(18+ Only) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply) (Go Down)

Please I want to know if it's right for a married woman to keep asking for money from her Ex.. I'm having this experience now and don't know if I should stop or keep doing it... 6 Likes 1 Share

Welcome...dem dey call am gratuity for service well rendered...e no get limit. 246 Likes 16 Shares

galadima77:

Welcome...dem dey call am gratuity for service well rendered...e no get limit. .. I suppose she is exporting me .. I suppose she is exporting me 7 Likes 4 Shares

Tell her to bring her husband as collateral. Foolish woman



I won't be surprised if you eventually hang her leg on the burglary proof. This is how it starts... 135 Likes 10 Shares

pocohantas:

Tell her to bring her husband as collateral. Foolish woman .. What is marriage these days turning into? Does that mean she doesn't love her husband? Or deliberately extorting me .. What is marriage these days turning into? Does that mean she doesn't love her husband? Or deliberately extorting me 6 Likes 1 Share

Ikebesupa:

Please I want to know if it's right for a married woman to keep asking for money from her Ex.. I'm having this experience now and don't know if I should stop or keep doing it... why should you continue doing it, before you know now you'll do the rest you use to do before.. Op is that how you use to do? why should you continue doing it, before you know now you'll do the rest you use to do before.. Op is that how you use to do? 34 Likes 3 Shares

phintohlar:

why should you continue doing it, before you know now you'll do the rest you use to do before.. Op is that how you use to do? .. Just giving her the money on a free mind.. At times thou she still make advances as if she's not even married .. Just giving her the money on a free mind.. At times thou she still make advances as if she's not even married 12 Likes 2 Shares

Ikebesupa:

.. Just giving her the money on a free mind.. At times thou she still make advances as if she's not even married that woman is the P A to uncle devil himself,please stay off her case that woman is the P A to uncle devil himself,please stay off her case 49 Likes

Just only money? 1 Like

hmmmmmmmm

Give her if you have but there is the possibility of your benevolence snowballing into something unintended. When she asks consistently and you give, you support a dependence behaviour in her that makes her indebted to you. The problem this creates is that it makes her less inhibitive to you, which is compounded by the pleasant memories both of you might have shared. This is the psychic fuel that will ignite the passion.



I know how that story goes, bruh. She will be tossing her vows out the window with the quickness. 116 Likes 11 Shares

There are certain things guys do here i do not find funny... A girl askes u out and u come out to tell the world (girls dont do that) dont be foolish, you are not the only guy who girls ask out... U have sex with women u come to tell us, are u that low; real men dont do tha shiit... Now this one comes here talkin poo abt ex, if u want to help her then do and dont come here askin us stupid questions, are u not a man? Why are most guys here too childish... Its sunday, go to church abeg... 261 Likes 26 Shares

Ikebesupa:

Please I want to know if it's right for a married woman to keep asking for money from her Ex.. I'm having this experience now and don't know if I should stop or keep doing it... God didnt stop giving you life even after all ur shiit life, he didnt stop helpin you... if u want to stop then stop, if u want to continue then continue. Its ur choice God didnt stop giving you life even after all ur shiit life, he didnt stop helpin you... if u want to stop then stop, if u want to continue then continue. Its ur choice 20 Likes 3 Shares

Ikebesupa:

Please I want to know if it's right for a married woman to keep asking for money from her Ex.. I'm having this experience now and don't know if I should stop or keep doing it... Why you da ask did kind of ? common sense suppose let you know say e nor sound rite Why you da ask did kind of ? common sense suppose let you know say e nor sound rite 2 Likes

If your wife does same, will you be pleased with that?



If NO; then STOP.



Else; KONTINU. 24 Likes 1 Share

No

All these women without pride, self respect or dignity!!

What is it sef 11 Likes 1 Share

I really need to know how ladies get comfortable asking money from guys not to talk of an ex.









There's nothing wrong in giving though as long as you're doing out of kindness if she really has pressing needs and not for something in return. 1 Like

Ikebesupa:

Please I want to know if it's right for a married woman to keep asking for money from her Ex.. I'm having this experience now and don't know if I should stop or keep doing it...

She knows u'll always be her maga! She knows u'll always be her maga! 2 Likes

In the future you may be accused of having affairs with the woman, you may be innocent though.



By the time they print her bank account statement, your name would be written all over it. How do you defend yourself. It becomes another otobo vs Suleiman case 15 Likes 1 Share

You are still interested in him then. Why is he your ex?

Ikebesupa:

.. I suppose she is exporting me Exporting as in international trade? or u meant extorting Exporting as in international trade?or u meant extorting 33 Likes 2 Shares

elantraceey:

I really need to know how ladies get comfortable asking money from guys not to talk of any ex.

We need to differentiate between women and ashawo.



Ashawo will ask a man for money without shame.



You are a woman and that is why you can't understand the mentality of ashawo. We need to differentiate between women and ashawo.Ashawo will ask a man for money without shame.You are a woman and that is why you can't understand the mentality of ashawo. 9 Likes 1 Share

Ikebesupa:

Please I want to know if it's right for a married woman to keep asking for money from her Ex.. I'm having this experience now and don't know if I should stop or keep doing it...

Tell her to stop that your have responsibilities. Her husband is responsible for her Tell her to stop that your have responsibilities. Her husband is responsible for her 2 Likes 1 Share

Hope wen he starts asking for other things u'll oblige him too

Ikebesupa:

.. I suppose she is exporting me exporting you to where? exporting you to where? 64 Likes

OP you're a fool (in Mr ibu's voice ) 2 Likes

It happened to me and I gave her with pure intentions. In as much you do it without any hidden intention, surly you will be rewarded for it. She might need it to support her family. 6 Likes

wrong, if she's asking without the husband's knowledge 1 Like

Hmm



It depends on the receiver and giver with pure heart.



But as for me hmm hmmm 1 Like