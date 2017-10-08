₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Brother's Pre Wedding Photos by Gabaleve(m): 6:03pm
That's my cute brother and his lovely wife. Their wedding will be taking place this month in Oyo state. Every Nairalander in Oyo state is invited. Enough food and Shayo go dey for those of Una wey no gree slim fit Una belle. please note that you can't com inside the venue with any type of polythene bag. This Na because of people wey fit collect 12 people food once.
12 Likes
|Re: My Brother's Pre Wedding Photos by DePartfinder: 6:05pm
Yeah! It's a dope.
Wedding dey hungry me!!
11 Likes
|Re: My Brother's Pre Wedding Photos by NwaChibuzor3: 6:06pm
That your brother must be a very lucky boy. That girl looks like someone that will be able to ride a good dick well but she is yoruba and afonja. They have zero bedmatics thats why most of their husbands always cheat outside.
|Re: My Brother's Pre Wedding Photos by whitebeard(m): 6:06pm
Op will u also upload wedding pics and post wedding pics..!!
|Re: My Brother's Pre Wedding Photos by Gabaleve(m): 6:07pm
Mods abeg make Una help me move am enter front page
cc: lalasticlala , mynd44
at least make I grace front page for the first time
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Brother's Pre Wedding Photos by LordIsaac(m): 6:07pm
If only the success of marriages were ɓy pre-wedding pix...the pics of your ɓro luk guɗ!
4 Likes
|Re: My Brother's Pre Wedding Photos by Dextology(m): 6:08pm
Lovely couple, wish them a happy married life
1 Like
|Re: My Brother's Pre Wedding Photos by madridguy(m): 6:09pm
Madridsta wedding.
Hala Madrid.
Happy Married Life.
2 Likes
|Re: My Brother's Pre Wedding Photos by Bibi294(f): 6:10pm
NwaChibuzor3:Stay there
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: My Brother's Pre Wedding Photos by Lewaluv(f): 6:15pm
Cute couple. They will make nice babies.
1 Like
|Re: My Brother's Pre Wedding Photos by Gabaleve(m): 6:17pm
NwaChibuzor3:
ah...u dey jonx b dat o
e get one afonja babe wey I dey shine her Congo dat year
dat babe gymnastics nor get rival
2 Likes
|Re: My Brother's Pre Wedding Photos by Zinny25(f): 6:19pm
Cute
1 Like
|Re: My Brother's Pre Wedding Photos by missyb08(f): 7:09pm
they are looking so cute together
|Re: My Brother's Pre Wedding Photos by makydebbie(f): 7:11pm
Dress sense 100% on point.
4 Likes
|Re: My Brother's Pre Wedding Photos by sunshineG(m): 7:15pm
Happy married life to the couple
|Re: My Brother's Pre Wedding Photos by sunshineG(m): 7:15pm
..
|Re: My Brother's Pre Wedding Photos by mhizesther(f): 7:15pm
I can feel the chemistry
|Re: My Brother's Pre Wedding Photos by MaritzaNL(f): 7:18pm
One word-CUTE
|Re: My Brother's Pre Wedding Photos by shinarlaura(f): 7:21pm
Woow.... they re so cute.
HML to them
|Re: My Brother's Pre Wedding Photos by Stevengerd(m): 7:29pm
This wan sha one reach frontpage by all means
|Re: My Brother's Pre Wedding Photos by Gabaleve(m): 8:10pm
Stevengerd:
Na ur uncle mate u dey call " this one"
shioor.. children of nowadays... SMH
|Re: My Brother's Pre Wedding Photos by soberdrunk(m): 8:42pm
See as husband and wife fine like Italian salad!! My own future wife fit dey one place this minute dey shout "harder" "harder"!! I just hope the 'radiator' of her engine will still be working when I finally pay for the Naija used' vehicle........
Ps-Op if I show and I don't see "Gulder" way cold, I will just go and sit on the Mother of the brides lap.....
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Brother's Pre Wedding Photos by ishowdotgmail(m): 8:42pm
Oyo is big na. Tell us where precisely is the venue. Let me move my guys in
Congrats to ur bro
1 Like
|Re: My Brother's Pre Wedding Photos by horlahsunbo225(m): 8:43pm
HML
|Re: My Brother's Pre Wedding Photos by ncine: 8:43pm
congrats
1 Like
|Re: My Brother's Pre Wedding Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 8:44pm
Congrats to them
1 Like
|Re: My Brother's Pre Wedding Photos by bigerboy200: 8:44pm
Gabaleve:lol...what do u take nairalanders for?? do u think we are hungry people? lol
2 Likes
|Re: My Brother's Pre Wedding Photos by Intellad(m): 8:44pm
he is gay bottom in the closet
|Re: My Brother's Pre Wedding Photos by maryjay99: 8:44pm
Happy Madrid life
|Re: My Brother's Pre Wedding Photos by Flashh: 8:44pm
Lewaluv:So, those who aren't cute will make wicked babies?
3 Likes
|Re: My Brother's Pre Wedding Photos by kaziblake(f): 8:44pm
Cute couple..
|Re: My Brother's Pre Wedding Photos by InfinixMine(m): 8:45pm
God bless the new home.. Be fruitful and multiply!
NwaChibuzor3:
If you have nothing beautiful to type just waka pass.. and the picture below is for you!
3 Likes 1 Share
