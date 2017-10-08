Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / My Brother's Pre Wedding Photos (10549 Views)

My Brother's Pre-wedding Pictures. / Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos / My Brother's Pre-Wedding Photoshot. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

That's my cute brother and his lovely wife. Their wedding will be taking place this month in Oyo state. Every Nairalander in Oyo state is invited. Enough food and Shayo go dey for those of Una wey no gree slim fit Una belle. please note that you can't com inside the venue with any type of polythene bag. This Na because of people wey fit collect 12 people food once. 12 Likes

Yeah! It's a dope.

Wedding dey hungry me!! 11 Likes

That your brother must be a very lucky boy. That girl looks like someone that will be able to ride a good dick well but she is yoruba and afonja. They have zero bedmatics thats why most of their husbands always cheat outside.

Op will u also upload wedding pics and post wedding pics..!!

Mods abeg make Una help me move am enter front page

cc: lalasticlala , mynd44



at least make I grace front page for the first time 9 Likes 2 Shares

If only the success of marriages were ɓy pre-wedding pix...the pics of your ɓro luk guɗ! 4 Likes

Lovely couple, wish them a happy married life 1 Like

Madridsta wedding.



Hala Madrid.



Happy Married Life. 2 Likes

NwaChibuzor3:

That your brother must be a very lucky boy. That girl looks like someone that will be able to ride a good dick well but she is yoruba and afonja. They have zero bedmatics thats why most of their husbands always cheat outside. Stay there Stay there 1 Like 1 Share

Cute couple. They will make nice babies. 1 Like

NwaChibuzor3:

That your brother must be a very lucky boy. That girl looks like someone that will be able to ride a good dick well but she is yoruba and afonja. They have zero bedmatics thats why most of their husbands always cheat outside.



ah...u dey jonx b dat o

e get one afonja babe wey I dey shine her Congo dat year

dat babe gymnastics nor get rival ah...u dey jonx b dat oe get one afonja babe wey I dey shine her Congo dat yeardat babe gymnastics nor get rival 2 Likes

Cute 1 Like

they are looking so cute together

Dress sense 100% on point. 4 Likes

Happy married life to the couple

..

I can feel the chemistry

One word-CUTE

Woow.... they re so cute.



HML to them

This wan sha one reach frontpage by all means

Stevengerd:

This wan sha one reach frontpage by all means



Na ur uncle mate u dey call " this one"

shioor.. children of nowadays... SMH Na ur uncle mate u dey call " this one"shioor.. children of nowadays... SMH





Ps-Op if I show and I don't see "Gulder" way cold, I will just go and sit on the Mother of the brides lap..... See as husband and wife fine like Italian salad!! My own future wife fit dey one place this minute dey shout "harder" "harder"!! I just hope the 'radiator' of her engine will still be working when I finally pay for the Naija used' vehicle........Ps-Op if I show and I don't see "Gulder" way cold, I will just go and sit on the Mother of the brides lap..... 6 Likes 2 Shares





Congrats to ur bro Oyo is big na. Tell us where precisely is the venue. Let me move my guys inCongrats to ur bro 1 Like

HML

congrats 1 Like

Congrats to them 1 Like

Gabaleve:

That's my cute brother and his lovely wife. Their wedding will be taking place this month in Oyo state. Every Nairalander in Oyo state is invited. Enough food and Shayo go dey for those of Una wey no gree slim fit Una belle. please note that you can't com inside the venue with any type of polythene bag. This Na because of people wey fit collect 12 people food once.









lol...what do u take nairalanders for?? do u think we are hungry people ? lol lol...what do u take nairalanders for?? do u think we are hungry people? lol 2 Likes

he is gay bottom in the closet

Happy Madrid life

Lewaluv:

Cute couple. They will make nice babies. So, those who aren't cute will make wicked babies? 3 Likes

Cute couple..