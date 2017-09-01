₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Drags Fiance On The Floor In Pre-wedding Photos by PapiNigga: 8:39pm
These love birds are truly serving us some relationship goals in these lovely pre-wedding photos, as they look set to walk down the aisle few weeks time in Enugu.
See more photos below...
http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/09/lady-drags-fiance-on-floor-in-lovely.html?m=1
Cc: Lalasticlala
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Drags Fiance On The Floor In Pre-wedding Photos by PapiNigga: 8:39pm
|Re: Lady Drags Fiance On The Floor In Pre-wedding Photos by Lawlahdey(f): 8:42pm
Dumb dumb dumb theme.
What story are they tryna tell?
|Re: Lady Drags Fiance On The Floor In Pre-wedding Photos by cummando(m): 8:44pm
Serious help....he never know anything.
|Re: Lady Drags Fiance On The Floor In Pre-wedding Photos by abelprice(m): 8:45pm
Lawlahdey:Make jealousy nor kill some pple
16 Likes
|Re: Lady Drags Fiance On The Floor In Pre-wedding Photos by Adaumunocha(f): 8:45pm
Marry your friend.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Drags Fiance On The Floor In Pre-wedding Photos by saxwizard(m): 8:46pm
the guy is happy because of things that will happen in the oda room
|Re: Lady Drags Fiance On The Floor In Pre-wedding Photos by LifeofAirforce(m): 8:47pm
Mumu
|Re: Lady Drags Fiance On The Floor In Pre-wedding Photos by sekxy(f): 8:48pm
loved up couples... wehdone
|Re: Lady Drags Fiance On The Floor In Pre-wedding Photos by mofeoluwadassah: 8:48pm
very lame
1 Like
|Re: Lady Drags Fiance On The Floor In Pre-wedding Photos by Larryfest(m): 8:48pm
Hope no be say na so she go dey drag the husband for floor whenever they have slight misunderstanding for house later be this
1 Like
|Re: Lady Drags Fiance On The Floor In Pre-wedding Photos by drunkcow(m): 9:03pm
A
|Re: Lady Drags Fiance On The Floor In Pre-wedding Photos by TINALETC3(f): 9:05pm
luv is indeed beautiful
|Re: Lady Drags Fiance On The Floor In Pre-wedding Photos by WizAkzy: 9:14pm
Lawlahdey:na wa o
|Re: Lady Drags Fiance On The Floor In Pre-wedding Photos by Homeboiy(m): 9:20pm
If not for free WIFI i for know see this pictures
Thanks to that person wey dey always leave his/her WIFI on everynight
AS for the pix
HML
|Re: Lady Drags Fiance On The Floor In Pre-wedding Photos by jashar(f): 9:23pm
It's not lovely to me.
But what's my own sef?....
|Re: Lady Drags Fiance On The Floor In Pre-wedding Photos by Tuham(m): 9:37pm
Please what's the meaning of the "HELP" inscribed on the sand?
The kind of pre-wedding pisshures one is seeing nowadays, make i just..
1 Like
|Re: Lady Drags Fiance On The Floor In Pre-wedding Photos by cassyrooy(m): 9:40pm
Lawlahdey:That she has finally pulled him from within grasps of other ladies.
Sometimes it not what we want to hear that is put up for us, its our interpretation of what we see that carries meaning.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lady Drags Fiance On The Floor In Pre-wedding Photos by nalnaya: 10:24pm
|Re: Lady Drags Fiance On The Floor In Pre-wedding Photos by Flashh: 10:24pm
|Re: Lady Drags Fiance On The Floor In Pre-wedding Photos by JoshMedia(m): 10:24pm
Wow
Nice one
cynthyluv make we con go start
Check my signature
|Re: Lady Drags Fiance On The Floor In Pre-wedding Photos by flawlessT(f): 10:25pm
Watin person no go see
|Re: Lady Drags Fiance On The Floor In Pre-wedding Photos by Ayo4251(m): 10:25pm
Where is my future wife!
|Re: Lady Drags Fiance On The Floor In Pre-wedding Photos by Ajicold(f): 10:25pm
Meechw radarada
|Re: Lady Drags Fiance On The Floor In Pre-wedding Photos by KendrickAyomide(m): 10:26pm
Lawlahdey:keep quiet !
|Re: Lady Drags Fiance On The Floor In Pre-wedding Photos by Jacktheripper: 10:26pm
Homeboiy:
Dem suppose drag u on third mainland Bridge Unclad
1 Like
|Re: Lady Drags Fiance On The Floor In Pre-wedding Photos by wunmi590(m): 10:27pm
Which kind love play be this?
|Re: Lady Drags Fiance On The Floor In Pre-wedding Photos by BEENUEL: 10:27pm
Will some couples be bold enough to show their pre........ Ish to their children in future.
Biko I will pass.
Miss Bada for Miss NL 2017
|Re: Lady Drags Fiance On The Floor In Pre-wedding Photos by morereb10: 10:27pm
lovely
|Re: Lady Drags Fiance On The Floor In Pre-wedding Photos by folakemigeh(f): 10:27pm
I really love this.... Now i feel like loving again
|Re: Lady Drags Fiance On The Floor In Pre-wedding Photos by Billyonaire: 10:27pm
When the sex is great, get the rings and enjoy your little holiday on Earth.
These two are gonna drag their names to the mud by this action.
|Re: Lady Drags Fiance On The Floor In Pre-wedding Photos by Fembleez1(m): 10:27pm
Make I find my own wife so we go snap pre-wedding photo dey slap each other
