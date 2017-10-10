₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dino Melaye Receives Senator Of The Year Award by alobispot(m): 11:46am
Controversial Senator, Dino Melaye, who is embroiled in a recall saga, yesterday received an award for senator of the year presented by the FCT Minister.
The Senator, represents Kogi West Senatorial District, took to social media to share some photos and captioned it;
"Senator of the year. Back to back"
Oluwa ni
He then shared a video of him receiving the award and wrote;
Receiving Senator of the year award. Presented by FCT minister
Watch video below;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jg9ZuObVDeM
See more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/dino-melaye-receives-senator-year/
|Re: Dino Melaye Receives Senator Of The Year Award by NwaChibuzor3: 11:49am
This guy is a disgrace to Nigerian politics and we the people of biafra are irritated by this. When Biafra is liberated, Nigeria can enjoy the thugs they portray as leaders (fayose, dino etc) and their living corpse presido, Buhari. Even though we form the minority is this god forsaken country called Nigeria, We the great people of Biafra have always been the backbone of Nigerian politics since independence and have brought decorum to it thanks to people like Nnamdi Azikiwe, Uzor Kalu, pat utomi, okonjo iweala, chris ngige, uche chukwumerije, olu, martin elechi, theo orji, chukwuma kaduna, chike obi, ironsi and so many more i can't list because my fingers are getting sore.
I've not even mention our contribution to military, economy and agriculture yet.
|Re: Dino Melaye Receives Senator Of The Year Award by omenka(m): 11:49am
These guys just keep providing comedians with punchlines for their shows.
|Re: Dino Melaye Receives Senator Of The Year Award by MrIrohKenedy: 11:50am
Hehehehehehe
Tinubu right now
|Re: Dino Melaye Receives Senator Of The Year Award by funlord(m): 11:55am
Senator or SINATOR?
|Re: Dino Melaye Receives Senator Of The Year Award by funlord(m): 11:57am
NwaChibuzor3:
Just write afonjaic ewedu muslim as usual and be done with it.....no need for all this space booking that would still end up getting filled with trash!
|Re: Dino Melaye Receives Senator Of The Year Award by nero2face: 11:59am
NwaChibuzor3:Bros we de REAL BIAFRAS has nothing to do with ur Nigeria government and how they run it, don't use biafra to seek for likes on Nairaland
|Re: Dino Melaye Receives Senator Of The Year Award by Homeboiy(m): 12:03pm
Joke of the year
|Re: Dino Melaye Receives Senator Of The Year Award by Suckaholic: 12:06pm
How come
Wetin ein take win am
|Re: Dino Melaye Receives Senator Of The Year Award by 9jvirgin(m): 12:21pm
A senator that is about to be recalled is now awarded for thuggery, foolishness and buffoonery. When will the wrath of God fall? Imagine this eediot getting an award at all.
|Re: Dino Melaye Receives Senator Of The Year Award by Nedfed(m): 12:21pm
When ever I hear the name Dino malaye, I stopped everything am doing and keep laughing. You know why?
It shows Dino is the best at that constituency to be given that ticket so why are the people now complaining.
|Re: Dino Melaye Receives Senator Of The Year Award by TippyTop(m): 12:28pm
Well deserved, tough if Tinubu don't like it.
|Re: Dino Melaye Receives Senator Of The Year Award by annnikky(f): 12:37pm
So after all the scandals he went through he still emerge senator of the year... Na wah ooo
|Re: Dino Melaye Receives Senator Of The Year Award by annnikky(f): 12:38pm
|Re: Dino Melaye Receives Senator Of The Year Award by funlord(m): 12:53pm
NwaChibuzor3:
You see? Just as I predicted!
Pure trash!
|Re: Dino Melaye Receives Senator Of The Year Award by SIRKAY98(m): 1:13pm
Gud
|Re: Dino Melaye Receives Senator Of The Year Award by Jetleeee: 1:14pm
TippyTop:
Potor, wetin concern Tinubu with who win award? Na Tinubu say make your head be like baking pan?
|Re: Dino Melaye Receives Senator Of The Year Award by ShitHead: 1:14pm
Nigeria is a country which produces citizens who will cross the ocean to fight for democracy but won't cross the street to vote. That's why that amoeba is standing there flashing his menopause teeth.
|Re: Dino Melaye Receives Senator Of The Year Award by sammyj: 1:15pm
Award fia. Rather than give him this award, he should have gotten award for the best comedian/singer Senator of the year. Heaven help this country and paid awards!!!
|Re: Dino Melaye Receives Senator Of The Year Award by kay29000(m): 1:15pm
What!!?
|Re: Dino Melaye Receives Senator Of The Year Award by magoo10: 1:15pm
I don't know why some APC zombies hate this man so much after helping them to win the presidential election.
this is a huge set back for governor bello and compromised INEC who have been threatening melaye with recall process.
Congrats to senator dino melaye
|Re: Dino Melaye Receives Senator Of The Year Award by nototribalist: 1:15pm
Afonjas won't like dis, I know they're coming to abuse him cos he dealt with thiefnubuu front and back
|Re: Dino Melaye Receives Senator Of The Year Award by ekems2017(f): 1:15pm
Award k? YEYE
|Re: Dino Melaye Receives Senator Of The Year Award by BreezyCB(m): 1:15pm
Aye esu baje
|Re: Dino Melaye Receives Senator Of The Year Award by Ushiefrank(m): 1:15pm
Good 4 him
|Re: Dino Melaye Receives Senator Of The Year Award by onatisi(m): 1:16pm
dino just dey enjoy him life
the guy no send anybody at all
some people go nearly break their pc when they read this news ,
|Re: Dino Melaye Receives Senator Of The Year Award by Egein(m): 1:16pm
He really does deserve it.
I mean, in Satan's kingdom, the most wicked demon should, ideally, win the demon of the year award. There's nothing good about the Nigerian Senate, so the more useless a senator is, the more points he scores in the rating of senatorial foolishness.
Congrats, Dino.
|Re: Dino Melaye Receives Senator Of The Year Award by teemswest(m): 1:16pm
Worse senate in Nigeria history
|Re: Dino Melaye Receives Senator Of The Year Award by Yorubaangel(m): 1:17pm
For the haters of this nigga! kindly name a senator that's better than him or stfu... he's the most vocal and active senator in this 8th assembly... the likes of Bruce and Sanni are only good on twitter
|Re: Dino Melaye Receives Senator Of The Year Award by Iamnobody: 1:17pm
I just tire for Nigeria. This guy that goes on social media to taunt people
|Re: Dino Melaye Receives Senator Of The Year Award by KunkAcid: 1:17pm
Wow!
I would have been surprised if he didn't win the award.
No other senator does it better!
Anyhow u want am, Dino is there.
However, I wonder the criteria for which the award was given
Kogilites must be really pained and confused right now!
