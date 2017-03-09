₦airaland Forum

Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by Mowunmiaf: 4:03pm


A known lesbian who decided to leave her marriage to a man and come out the closet says she loves who she is. A lesbian and Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender [LGBT] rights activist based in Calabar, Cross River State, Pamela Adie, says she is happy with her life after she decided to come out of the closet and disclose her sexual orientation.

The Obudu-born Adie who was seriously vilified when she announced that she is a lesbian after living with her secret for so many years, took to her Facebook page to share the two lessons she learned after she came out of the closet.

Adie explained that she realized she was on her own when she first came out because the people she expected to support her turned their backs on her including her family members.
According to her, many of those friends and family members who refused to support her decision have been silent till date while some do not even wish to be close or have anything to do with her.

Read what she wrote:
Quote
“The first thing I learned is that I’m on my own. It took me a while to realize this because I kept expecting and waiting on family and friends to show support, give approval, and accept me.
Very few did. The others remained silent. And they’re still silent till today because neither has bothered to break the silence. Pamela Adie says coming out as a lesbian was the best decision che made
The second lesson is that nobody owes me anything. There’s a tendency to feel entitled to peoples love, acceptance, and financial resources based on their supposed role in our lives...
Mother, father, brother, sister, uncle, aunt, cousin, niece, bestie, friend, etc. Nothing could be more false. You’re not entitled to anything. You want something, work hard for it. Bear the consequences."

http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/coming-out-as-a-lesbian-is-the-best-decision-i-ever-made-says-calabar-lesbian

Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by Mowunmiaf: 4:03pm
You can see more cute pictures of her here...http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/coming-out-as-a-lesbian-is-the-best-decision-i-ever-made-says-calabar-lesbian
Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by LionInBoxOffice(m): 4:06pm
we're who we're! We should learn to respect the decisions of people as far it doesn't hurt or attempt to hurt anyone.

Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by Florblu(f): 4:12pm
Only a man can treat those boobs right babe

IDoMenAlone

Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by thepussyhunter: 4:12pm
if only the government give out rewards to anyone who rattles out or exposes a homosexual i know how many lesbians and gays i for done catch tey tey

Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by gatelogic(m): 4:22pm
14yr jail term awaits you... see as she be like costard

Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by FortifiedCity: 4:29pm
LionInBoxOffice:
we're who we're! We should learn to respect the decisions of people as far it doesn't hurt or attempt to hurt anyone.
Lesbianism and gay affects everything around you, and by extension you.
We need to stop this 'I don't care' attitude . Evil is evil no matter what.

Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by LionInBoxOffice(m): 4:32pm
FortifiedCity:
Lesbianism and gay affects everything around you, and by extension you.
We need to stop this 'I don't care' attitude . Evil is evil no matter what.
How does it affect everything? By me coming out to express myself as "Straight"? So, we all have to be " Straight "?

Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by yungEX(m): 4:34pm
FortifiedCity:
Lesbianism and gay affects everything around you, and by extension you.
We need to stop this 'I don't care' attitude . Evil is evil no matter what.
What two adults consent to should never be your business, there are more serious things to consider in d world today and besides who made you a judge, if it's evil leave it for judgement

Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by iamJ(f): 4:35pm
looking like a baboon on steroids, did u have a choice?

get lost biko

Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by FortifiedCity: 4:44pm
yungEX:

What two adults consent to should never be your business, there are more serious things to consider in d world today and besides who made you a judge, if it's evil leave it for judgement
Evil is evil. Saying it's not my business will end up getting everyone caught in the web

Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by FortifiedCity: 4:46pm
LionInBoxOffice:
How does it affect everything? By me coming out to express myself as "Straight"? So, we all have to be " Straight "?
How will humans end up if everyone was gay or lesbian?

Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by Fourwinds: 4:47pm
Florblu:
Only a man can treat those boobs right babe
IDoMenAlone
hmmmm.....true talk.... how can such boobies be for a girl

Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by LionInBoxOffice(m): 4:50pm
FortifiedCity:
How will humans end up if everyone was gay or lesbian?
Hello! I'm here telling you that we should all have freedom to be whatever we choose to be as far as he doesn't have direct or indirect threat on anyone's living. Don't go too far.

Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by Dillusionist(f): 4:51pm
you don't know what you are missing;;dick is bae lipsrsealed

Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by Mowunmiaf: 4:52pm
Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by MhizzAJ(f): 5:12pm
Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by Lalas247(f): 5:16pm
She looks like she needs a stiff lipsrsealed

Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by WORDWORLD: 5:18pm
LionInBoxOffice:
Hello! I'm here telling you that we should all have freedom to be whatever we choose to be as far as he doesn't have direct or indirect threat on anyone's living. Don't go too far.

ITS ALL ILLUSION!!! 'Freedumb'.

Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by OrestesDante(m): 5:29pm
Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by WORDWORLD: 6:02pm
OrestesDante:
angry

Na wa ooo
Bro you dey SURPRISE?! In a few decades HOMOSEXUALISM wont be a big deal anymore as FORNICATION and ADULTERY is a thing of pride and great celebration today by HETEROSEXUALS who see it as NORMAL. Perhaps what we will be battling decades to come not to engulf us will be NECROPHILIA: sexual interest in dead bodies. Lol, that is what the ILLUSION called FREEDUMB gives birth to.

Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by daveson07(m): 6:16pm
u xpect anybody to support u when u are already an outlaw

Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by masada: 6:16pm
Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by davido0555: 6:17pm
Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by sotall(m): 6:17pm
Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by giftq: 6:17pm
Dillusionist:
you don't know what you are missing;;dick is bae lipsrsealed
Please explain to them grin grin grin

Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by wickyyolo: 6:17pm
Self Love has caused bigger problems

This is as a result of feminists teaching people self Love

Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by NoFavors: 6:17pm
LionInBoxOffice:
Hello! I'm here telling you that we should all have freedom to be whatever we choose to be as far as he doesn't have direct or indirect threat on anyone's living. Don't go too far.
Which freedom? Better make sure we don't catch you

Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by IwantToShashe(m): 6:17pm
Lalas247:
She looks like she needs a stiff lipsrsealed


True. She must have missed it for a long time lipsrsealed

Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by ufuosman(m): 6:17pm
Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by wickyyolo: 6:18pm
Lalas247:
She looks like she needs a stiff lipsrsealed

Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by HolarQD(m): 6:18pm
FortifiedCity:
Lesbianism and gay affects everything around you, and by extension you.
We need to stop this 'I don't care' attitude . Evil is evil no matter what.

Lesbianism is evil because your bible or quran said so. Stop using "we" please, refer to yourself alone. Lesbianism doesn't and would never affect anything around anyone who's reasonable enough to know the basic principle of "Live and let live". The only problem I see here is that it's illegal here in Nigeria

