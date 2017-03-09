Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" (17548 Views)

A known lesbian who decided to leave her marriage to a man and come out the closet says she loves who she is. A lesbian and Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender [LGBT] rights activist based in Calabar, Cross River State, Pamela Adie, says she is happy with her life after she decided to come out of the closet and disclose her sexual orientation.



The Obudu-born Adie who was seriously vilified when she announced that she is a lesbian after living with her secret for so many years, took to her Facebook page to share the two lessons she learned after she came out of the closet.



Adie explained that she realized she was on her own when she first came out because the people she expected to support her turned their backs on her including her family members.

According to her, many of those friends and family members who refused to support her decision have been silent till date while some do not even wish to be close or have anything to do with her.



Read what she wrote:

“The first thing I learned is that I’m on my own. It took me a while to realize this because I kept expecting and waiting on family and friends to show support, give approval, and accept me.

Very few did. The others remained silent. And they’re still silent till today because neither has bothered to break the silence. Pamela Adie says coming out as a lesbian was the best decision che made

The second lesson is that nobody owes me anything. There’s a tendency to feel entitled to peoples love, acceptance, and financial resources based on their supposed role in our lives...

Mother, father, brother, sister, uncle, aunt, cousin, niece, bestie, friend, etc. Nothing could be more false. You’re not entitled to anything. You want something, work hard for it. Bear the consequences."



http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/coming-out-as-a-lesbian-is-the-best-decision-i-ever-made-says-calabar-lesbian



we're who we're! We should learn to respect the decisions of people as far it doesn't hurt or attempt to hurt anyone. 33 Likes 1 Share

Only a man can treat those boobs right babe



IDoMenAlone 89 Likes 5 Shares

if only the government give out rewards to anyone who rattles out or exposes a homosexual i know how many lesbians and gays i for done catch tey tey 6 Likes 1 Share

14yr jail term awaits you... see as she be like costard 7 Likes 1 Share

LionInBoxOffice:

we're who we're! We should learn to respect the decisions of people as far it doesn't hurt or attempt to hurt anyone. Lesbianism and gay affects everything around you, and by extension you.

We need to stop this 'I don't care' attitude . Evil is evil no matter what. Lesbianism and gay affects everything around you, and by extension you.We need to stop this 'I don't care' attitude . Evil is evil no matter what. 57 Likes 2 Shares

FortifiedCity:

Lesbianism and gay affects everything around you, and by extension you.

We need to stop this 'I don't care' attitude . Evil is evil no matter what. How does it affect everything? By me coming out to express myself as "Straight"? So, we all have to be " Straight "? 27 Likes

FortifiedCity:

Lesbianism and gay affects everything around you, and by extension you.

We need to stop this 'I don't care' attitude . Evil is evil no matter what. What two adults consent to should never be your business, there are more serious things to consider in d world today and besides who made you a judge, if it's evil leave it for judgement What two adults consent to should never be your business, there are more serious things to consider in d world today and besides who made you a judge, if it's evil leave it for judgement 27 Likes





get lost biko

looking like a baboon on steroids, did u have a choice?get lost biko 14 Likes

yungEX:



What two adults consent to should never be your business, there are more serious things to consider in d world today and besides who made you a judge, if it's evil leave it for judgement Evil is evil. Saying it's not my business will end up getting everyone caught in the web Evil is evil. Saying it's not my business will end up getting everyone caught in the web 14 Likes

LionInBoxOffice:

How does it affect everything? By me coming out to express myself as "Straight"? So, we all have to be " Straight "? How will humans end up if everyone was gay or lesbian? How will humans end up if everyone was gay or lesbian? 24 Likes

Florblu:

Only a man can treat those boobs right babe

IDoMenAlone hmmmm.....true talk.... how can such boobies be for a girl hmmmm.....true talk.... how can such boobies be for a girl 1 Like

FortifiedCity:

How will humans end up if everyone was gay or lesbian? Hello! I'm here telling you that we should all have freedom to be whatever we choose to be as far as he doesn't have direct or indirect threat on anyone's living. Don't go too far. 20 Likes 1 Share

you don't know what you are missing;;dick is bae 14 Likes

Hummm

She looks like she needs a stiff 2 Likes

LionInBoxOffice:

Hello! I'm here telling you that we should all have freedom to be whatever we choose to be as far as he doesn't have direct or indirect threat on anyone's living. Don't go too far.

ITS ALL ILLUSION!!! 'Freedumb'. ITS ALL ILLUSION!!! 'Freedumb'. 3 Likes





Na wa ooo Na wa ooo

OrestesDante:





Na wa ooo Bro you dey SURPRISE?! In a few decades HOMOSEXUALISM wont be a big deal anymore as FORNICATION and ADULTERY is a thing of pride and great celebration today by HETEROSEXUALS who see it as NORMAL. Perhaps what we will be battling decades to come not to engulf us will be NECROPHILIA: sexual interest in dead bodies. Lol, that is what the ILLUSION called FREEDUMB gives birth to. Bro you dey SURPRISE?! In a few decades HOMOSEXUALISM wont be a big deal anymore as FORNICATION and ADULTERY is a thing of pride and great celebration today by HETEROSEXUALS who see it as NORMAL. Perhaps what we will be battling decades to come not to engulf us will be NECROPHILIA: sexual interest in dead bodies. Lol, that is what the ILLUSION called FREEDUMB gives birth to. 4 Likes

u xpect anybody to support u when u are already an outlaw 2 Likes

word



to,each it’s own

evri has a right to their sexual orientation

OK

Dillusionist:

you don't know what you are missing;;dick is bae Please explain to them Please explain to them 2 Likes

Self Love has caused bigger problems



This is as a result of feminists teaching people self Love 1 Like 1 Share

LionInBoxOffice:

Hello! I'm here telling you that we should all have freedom to be whatever we choose to be as far as he doesn't have direct or indirect threat on anyone's living. Don't go too far. Which freedom? Better make sure we don't catch you Which freedom?Better make sure we don't catch you 3 Likes

Lalas247:

She looks like she needs a stiff





True. She must have missed it for a long time True. She must have missed it for a long time 2 Likes

Good decision

Lalas247:

She looks like she needs a stiff



