₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,894,246 members, 3,848,947 topics. Date: Thursday, 12 October 2017 at 07:27 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" (17548 Views)
"I Think I Am A Lesbian, I Need Help Please! " / Ladies : What Will You Do If A Lesbian Is Your Roommate? / Abimbola Fernandez Comes Out As A Lesbian (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by Mowunmiaf: 4:03pm
A known lesbian who decided to leave her marriage to a man and come out the closet says she loves who she is. A lesbian and Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender [LGBT] rights activist based in Calabar, Cross River State, Pamela Adie, says she is happy with her life after she decided to come out of the closet and disclose her sexual orientation.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/coming-out-as-a-lesbian-is-the-best-decision-i-ever-made-says-calabar-lesbian
1 Share
|Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by Mowunmiaf: 4:03pm
You can see more cute pictures of her here...http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/coming-out-as-a-lesbian-is-the-best-decision-i-ever-made-says-calabar-lesbian
|Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by LionInBoxOffice(m): 4:06pm
we're who we're! We should learn to respect the decisions of people as far it doesn't hurt or attempt to hurt anyone.
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by Florblu(f): 4:12pm
Only a man can treat those boobs right babe
IDoMenAlone
89 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by thepussyhunter: 4:12pm
if only the government give out rewards to anyone who rattles out or exposes a homosexual i know how many lesbians and gays i for done catch tey tey
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by gatelogic(m): 4:22pm
14yr jail term awaits you... see as she be like costard
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by FortifiedCity: 4:29pm
LionInBoxOffice:Lesbianism and gay affects everything around you, and by extension you.
We need to stop this 'I don't care' attitude . Evil is evil no matter what.
57 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by LionInBoxOffice(m): 4:32pm
FortifiedCity:How does it affect everything? By me coming out to express myself as "Straight"? So, we all have to be " Straight "?
27 Likes
|Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by yungEX(m): 4:34pm
FortifiedCity:What two adults consent to should never be your business, there are more serious things to consider in d world today and besides who made you a judge, if it's evil leave it for judgement
27 Likes
|Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by iamJ(f): 4:35pm
looking like a baboon on steroids, did u have a choice?
get lost biko
14 Likes
|Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by FortifiedCity: 4:44pm
yungEX:Evil is evil. Saying it's not my business will end up getting everyone caught in the web
14 Likes
|Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by FortifiedCity: 4:46pm
LionInBoxOffice:How will humans end up if everyone was gay or lesbian?
24 Likes
|Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by Fourwinds: 4:47pm
Florblu:hmmmm.....true talk.... how can such boobies be for a girl
1 Like
|Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by LionInBoxOffice(m): 4:50pm
FortifiedCity:Hello! I'm here telling you that we should all have freedom to be whatever we choose to be as far as he doesn't have direct or indirect threat on anyone's living. Don't go too far.
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by Dillusionist(f): 4:51pm
you don't know what you are missing;;dick is bae
14 Likes
|Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by Mowunmiaf: 4:52pm
cc;lalasticlala
|Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by MhizzAJ(f): 5:12pm
Hummm
|Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by Lalas247(f): 5:16pm
She looks like she needs a stiff
2 Likes
|Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by WORDWORLD: 5:18pm
LionInBoxOffice:
ITS ALL ILLUSION!!! 'Freedumb'.
3 Likes
|Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by OrestesDante(m): 5:29pm
Na wa ooo
|Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by WORDWORLD: 6:02pm
OrestesDante:Bro you dey SURPRISE?! In a few decades HOMOSEXUALISM wont be a big deal anymore as FORNICATION and ADULTERY is a thing of pride and great celebration today by HETEROSEXUALS who see it as NORMAL. Perhaps what we will be battling decades to come not to engulf us will be NECROPHILIA: sexual interest in dead bodies. Lol, that is what the ILLUSION called FREEDUMB gives birth to.
4 Likes
|Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by daveson07(m): 6:16pm
u xpect anybody to support u when u are already an outlaw
2 Likes
|Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by masada: 6:16pm
word
to,each it’s own
evri has a right to their sexual orientation
|Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by davido0555: 6:17pm
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by sotall(m): 6:17pm
OK
|Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by giftq: 6:17pm
Dillusionist:Please explain to them
2 Likes
|Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by wickyyolo: 6:17pm
Self Love has caused bigger problems
This is as a result of feminists teaching people self Love
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by NoFavors: 6:17pm
LionInBoxOffice:Which freedom? Better make sure we don't catch you
3 Likes
|Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by IwantToShashe(m): 6:17pm
Lalas247:
True. She must have missed it for a long time
2 Likes
|Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by ufuosman(m): 6:17pm
Good decision
|Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by wickyyolo: 6:18pm
Lalas247:
|Re: Pamela Adie: "Coming Out As A Lesbian Is The Best Decision I Ever Made" by HolarQD(m): 6:18pm
FortifiedCity:
Lesbianism is evil because your bible or quran said so. Stop using "we" please, refer to yourself alone. Lesbianism doesn't and would never affect anything around anyone who's reasonable enough to know the basic principle of "Live and let live". The only problem I see here is that it's illegal here in Nigeria
8 Likes
See What A Nigerian Man Bought For His Naija Girl For Valentine Day / Love Poem That Melt Your Sweetheart Heart. / Need Suggestions On The Appropriate Setting To Propose.
Viewing this topic: Donawoite(m), lenghtinny(m), akandi4u(m), ianq, knaa, So4baba(m), RICKYMARIO(m), Lasun(m), Rotji(m), hysteriabox(m), whizfem(m), kadree(m), Living4Him, bencarson007(m), justjeff, sariu11(f), costandi(m), Amdoyin(m), Willzz(m), tycoon3(m), funmi4love(f), xxx63333, nnamxxx(m), Money4passion99, nerodenero, fabulous0706, davibid, olumose001(m), flairlady(f), kizyalex10(m), ohgaee, joeolu, Akinkunmhi, 1metre, zaksman1960(m), numbered(m), braimeddy, dulux07(m), perrypablo, simplyhonest(m), wallex1983(m), Jaeru, jahlud, mamatayour(f), BoleAndFish, antzlaive, aariwa(m), Xcely, Daravin(m), onyekachee(f), Funjosh(m), Adinije(f), darenyx(m), Sambello, Nayolex(m), SimonRose(m), firstlady01(f), dasparrow, dotdauda, gifty99200(f), tamunominabo(m), sunbodan(f), Hanibal(m), risky369(m), sharpwriter, Bluetooth2, Eagle17, pussymoneyweed(m), MasterRahl(m), Zico4real(m), ekolina(m), dubemnaija, Howlusholar(m), abiri(m), tunjijones(m), oluwaseunla(m), biddieluvzyaho(f), Howmon, Oildichotomy(m), epistleNow(m), JamesReacher(m), hillarioux, collab, Abdujapha(m), druwak, bounju(m), olaolutreasure(m), Warfibabe(f), opensine, jagabanjbl(m), aristocratic(m), JayZeus(f), door2(m), Benissues(m), pipz(m), purplekayc(m), kikies(m), flakzieb(f), pinnket, jerryice(m), pezeji(m), enemmo(f), soluwunmi(m), melakes(m), luvtoteach(f), Muniho, allcomage, ochigboochayi(m), ebk10(m), Owotobi(m), dejive, Rzq4, iammaKING(m), Billion2612(m), lettruthprevail, Eke40seven(m), randomperson, lordbest(m), LOUIS6(m), godox2(m), oikenwe, Oilandgas1(m), dare2011(m), IKON360(m), swing4real(m), Babswhizzy(m), kcynho(m), caniva(m), Giddiebabalaw(m), Felixabel(m), bouncino(m), doctorgold(m), Onwardvic(m), IMO22(m), Manson1(m), Kingluqman89(m), richieroxy(f), nasslerino, GuyfawkesAB(m), jake25, unbeat007(m), HajimeSaito, MzDesire(f), donisaiah, chuksisaac, mrtayesynchro(m), uyibenidahosa(m), buzzy960, marunga(m), dnawah, fancy4eve(f), gentlebullet(m), boyterror, Adefemiaderoju1, skillatch(m), BRYIAN99, BandAid(m), shurlar50(m), Oluwasegun664, peerless2(m), Canberra55, shigologo, WORDWORLD, emusmithy(m), MrRitchie, OgenemaroKessy(m), Zizu99, PDPGuy, Vera2cc, hebraheem20(m), Ladycroon(f), our9ja, Diamond23(f), Aybee92(m), Raymondfayowole(m), iamfromlagos(f), TechZiga, eyzeberg, Emmerich09(m) and 222 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10