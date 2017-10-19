₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Boyfriend Doesn't Have Time For Me by QueenMarvella(f): 7:14pm On Oct 18
My Boyfriend Is Just Getting More Annoying These Days. He Won't Call nor text for days, always claiming to be busy .
But anytime we see, he will turn to the sweetest guy on earth and I will feel like things should stay that way forever. But once we say bye to each other, it's the same story until when we see again.
It's not a long Distance Relationship as u guys may think but I don't know whats' stopping him from showing care through calls and texts too. He doesn't pick my calls too most times and that's what I hate most.
I like clingy, I like double texts, phone calls, Good morning and Good night texts.
And now, am getting tired of the relationship.
Dunno what to do,any advice ,Pls.
1 Like
|Re: My Boyfriend Doesn't Have Time For Me by jamariwolf: 7:17pm On Oct 18
Get a life. Dumb hoe
2 Likes
|Re: My Boyfriend Doesn't Have Time For Me by Ginaz(f): 7:18pm On Oct 18
Most boy don't like clingy, try to work on that your character and watch them cling to you. You are trying to suffocate the relationship with your unnecessary demands.
The most important thing is that he loves and cares for you. He must not call 24/7 to show it.
Who text messages help?
17 Likes
|Re: My Boyfriend Doesn't Have Time For Me by Hashimyussufamao(m): 7:19pm On Oct 18
he's tired of u?? oya kill urself and run away
2 Likes
|Re: My Boyfriend Doesn't Have Time For Me by KreativGenius: 7:24pm On Oct 18
QueenMarvella:
I feel he doesn't love you enough
3 Likes
|Re: My Boyfriend Doesn't Have Time For Me by QueenMarvella(f): 7:25pm On Oct 18
jamariwolf:
Sowie...hope its not for me?
|Re: My Boyfriend Doesn't Have Time For Me by QueenMarvella(f): 7:26pm On Oct 18
Hashimyussufamao:
|Re: My Boyfriend Doesn't Have Time For Me by QueenMarvella(f): 7:26pm On Oct 18
Ginaz:
Okay babe
|Re: My Boyfriend Doesn't Have Time For Me by jamariwolf: 7:27pm On Oct 18
QueenMarvella:I couldn't find another dumb hoe on this thread.
|Re: My Boyfriend Doesn't Have Time For Me by QueenMarvella(f): 7:30pm On Oct 18
jamariwolf:
Lol
Firstly,I'm not a hoe
Secondly,I wouldn't blame U coz obviously, there's something wrong with u
Lastly,my thread is for sensible people not for senseless people like u
29 Likes
|Re: My Boyfriend Doesn't Have Time For Me by ucnwafor(m): 7:33pm On Oct 18
Ashawo, dat s how u will be jumpin 4rm one guy 2 anoda
2 Likes
|Re: My Boyfriend Doesn't Have Time For Me by jamariwolf: 7:35pm On Oct 18
QueenMarvella:Firstly koor. U for kuku use pidgin. Olodo. Hoe
|Re: My Boyfriend Doesn't Have Time For Me by QueenMarvella(f): 7:38pm On Oct 18
ucnwafor:
And how is that ur problem?
|Re: My Boyfriend Doesn't Have Time For Me by Rayhandrinni(m): 7:42pm On Oct 18
Happens
He's gotta get that dosh, you wouldn't be with him if he broke and all that
I'm clingy too, one time ex once told me I "over call"
And who pushed this to FP?
"A nairalander cries out"
DafuQ?
2 Likes
|Re: My Boyfriend Doesn't Have Time For Me by 7footre(m): 7:42pm On Oct 18
Are you money? That you should preoccupy the guys daily activities?
1 Like
|Re: My Boyfriend Doesn't Have Time For Me by QueenMarvella(f): 7:43pm On Oct 18
Rayhandrinni:
Hmmm.....okay
|Re: My Boyfriend Doesn't Have Time For Me by Rayhandrinni(m): 7:43pm On Oct 18
jamariwolf:hahahahaha
Burn
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: My Boyfriend Doesn't Have Time For Me by kamalese(m): 7:44pm On Oct 18
it's easy marvella flirt with the guy you meet online and make him jealous that way he gives you his attention and you both can talk things out
1 Like
|Re: My Boyfriend Doesn't Have Time For Me by Gettreadyy(m): 7:46pm On Oct 18
No offence... issa booty call
|Re: My Boyfriend Doesn't Have Time For Me by luminouz(m): 7:51pm On Oct 18
Ginaz:
U didn't see my reply abi
Or d message
|Re: My Boyfriend Doesn't Have Time For Me by stupidity: 7:51pm On Oct 18
Gettreadyy:lol, she don know. When mans hot, her booty works.
|Re: My Boyfriend Doesn't Have Time For Me by Marcelo290(m): 8:00pm On Oct 18
jamariwolf:'Firstly' is a correct English, you ended up making a fool of yourself Mr Professor.
5 Likes
|Re: My Boyfriend Doesn't Have Time For Me by QueenMarvella(f): 8:07pm On Oct 18
stupidity:
I dunno o
|Re: My Boyfriend Doesn't Have Time For Me by jamariwolf: 8:10pm On Oct 18
Marcelo290:OK. Go ahead and lick her ass, marceloo.
1 Like
|Re: My Boyfriend Doesn't Have Time For Me by CaptainJeffry: 8:18pm On Oct 18
What does he do for a living? Is he an undercover cop or a member of DSS?
|Re: My Boyfriend Doesn't Have Time For Me by Marcelo290(m): 8:20pm On Oct 18
jamariwolf:Lol I know that's the next line you would come up with. If only you know how I'm against them ass lickers here, baba next time learn to be sure before trying to make mockery of someone else, to avoid the reverse.
5 Likes
|Re: My Boyfriend Doesn't Have Time For Me by QueenMarvella(f): 8:22pm On Oct 18
CaptainJeffry:
Lol....no
Hes a Student
|Re: My Boyfriend Doesn't Have Time For Me by thepussyhunter: 8:25pm On Oct 18
I've gat just one question to ask
do you have boobz?
if you do, use it wisely
1 Like
|Re: My Boyfriend Doesn't Have Time For Me by jamariwolf: 8:29pm On Oct 18
Marcelo290:lick it now. idiot
|Re: My Boyfriend Doesn't Have Time For Me by QueenMarvella(f): 8:30pm On Oct 18
thepussyhunter:
I have boobs
2 Likes
|Re: My Boyfriend Doesn't Have Time For Me by thepussyhunter: 8:34pm On Oct 18
QueenMarvella:
perfect!!..........so how how big are your boobz..............water-melons? ,
orange?
Or lime?
3 Likes
|Re: My Boyfriend Doesn't Have Time For Me by Marcelo290(m): 8:37pm On Oct 18
jamariwolf:Dude, you won't be able to sleep this night if I fire back at you empty headed mentally deranged home habilis devoid of the slightest atom of common sense, know who you pick your fights with, be warned dunce.
6 Likes 1 Share
