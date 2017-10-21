₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Girlfriend Smelled Of Condom Down There And I Broke Up With Her by Davindal(m): 5:37pm On Oct 19
Please guys, trust no girl wholeheartedly oo. Trust any girl at your own peril, if you fail to heed my warning.
A girl I have been keeping for almost 2 years - with the hope of marrying her once I pass out from here in NDA - just disappointed me, thereby shattering me to pieces. Right now, am in pains.
I was given 3 days pass to enable me attend an important event at home. Before the permission, my supposed babe have been disturbing on how badly she needed to be sexed, and how distance has been a barrier to that effect. I kept telling her to hold her chill, that am gonna be back soon. Although I had heard annoying stuffs about my babe - now an Ex, on how she was frolicking with different guys in my absence, but I was not deterred; simply because, I didn't believe in hearsays.
Yesterday, she called and sent me sweet text messages as she normally do. I asked her to come over to my house around 4PM which she reluctantly obliged. But the way she sounded over the phone made it clear that she never wished to see me any time soon, maybe due to her schedules with other stuffs.
However, I pondered how my babe who has been disturbing and informing me on how 'conjirized' she is suddenly feel not too excited coming to see me dispite being aware that I came home on Tuesday(17th) night.
Time ticked to 4pm yesterday, I didn't see her. I exercised patience till 5pm before I gave her call, but she didn't pick. I called for the second time but no picking again. I decided to hold dowm my anger and not to call her again for the day. Around 15mins to 6pm, she called back saying that her phone was on silent. I ask why, and she told me she would explain when she reached my home that she was running short of airtime.
Finally, she came and apologized after explanation of what led to her phone being on silent. I asked her never to worry that am not holding anything against her, that she should be free.
However, situation changed the moment I tried making love with her as she undressed. Down her private part, I perceived the 'SCENT of CONDOM', and that was it. I enquired why she smells of condom there, but she couldn't give me coherent and articulate answer.
Being furious, I slapped and pushed her out of my compound.
Today in the afternoon, I sent her final warning to stay clear from me or I will shoot her skull to pieces.
Finally, guys be weary of whom you date. Most ladies out there are evil.
|Re: My Girlfriend Smelled Of Condom Down There And I Broke Up With Her by Sleekydee(m): 5:38pm On Oct 19
wow, tell me more. beht wait? u smelt condom? on a 1-10 scale, how weird is dah
|Re: My Girlfriend Smelled Of Condom Down There And I Broke Up With Her by babtaima(m): 5:38pm On Oct 19
Another one has learned from his mistakes lol..
|Re: My Girlfriend Smelled Of Condom Down There And I Broke Up With Her by MammyYoo567(f): 5:40pm On Oct 19
The title of your thread should be trust nobody.
|Re: My Girlfriend Smelled Of Condom Down There And I Broke Up With Her by modelmike7(m): 5:41pm On Oct 19
Silence means consent, she's guilty as charged!
Sure condoms do have this rubber smell all over them, even we that are Virgin knows that!!
|Re: My Girlfriend Smelled Of Condom Down There And I Broke Up With Her by DeadRat(m): 5:44pm On Oct 19
Please What Does Condom smell Like
|Re: My Girlfriend Smelled Of Condom Down There And I Broke Up With Her by modelmike7(m): 5:45pm On Oct 19
DeadRat:I know this question will come....
Now look above you to see the answer to your question!
|Re: My Girlfriend Smelled Of Condom Down There And I Broke Up With Her by FreeSpirited(m): 5:48pm On Oct 19
Smelling a condom is not a confirmatory proof. Your sense of smell could have misled u. You were too hasty to jump into conclusion
|Re: My Girlfriend Smelled Of Condom Down There And I Broke Up With Her by DeadRat(m): 5:51pm On Oct 19
Some Girls Sef no Get Shame... I Just Pray I Dont experience This.. It Might Turn Bloody especially If I Catch Them Both
|Re: My Girlfriend Smelled Of Condom Down There And I Broke Up With Her by haywire07(m): 5:55pm On Oct 19
That's why I prefer to flirt . No strings
|Re: My Girlfriend Smelled Of Condom Down There And I Broke Up With Her by Davindal(m): 5:55pm On Oct 19
FreeSpirited:I'm sure of what I perceived. It was condom Scent.
|Re: My Girlfriend Smelled Of Condom Down There And I Broke Up With Her by FreeSpirited(m): 5:57pm On Oct 19
Davindal:what was her explanation
|Re: My Girlfriend Smelled Of Condom Down There And I Broke Up With Her by Davindal(m): 6:06pm On Oct 19
DeadRat:Ask Google.
|Re: My Girlfriend Smelled Of Condom Down There And I Broke Up With Her by Jayson1: 6:09pm On Oct 19
Another Learner.
Welcome to the brighter side.
|Re: My Girlfriend Smelled Of Condom Down There And I Broke Up With Her by Davindal(m): 6:10pm On Oct 19
FreeSpirited:She couldn't alter a coherent speech. She could not say something meaningful enough. I just got infuriated and slapped her mercilessly, and bundled her out of my compound.
|Re: My Girlfriend Smelled Of Condom Down There And I Broke Up With Her by akaahs(m): 6:16pm On Oct 19
Anoda script writer don show, d producer don get something to shot, d marketers don get product to sale, d viewers don get story to talk about.
|Re: My Girlfriend Smelled Of Condom Down There And I Broke Up With Her by rifasenate11(m): 6:18pm On Oct 19
OP, you were in love that's all, nowadays girls are very deceitful. it's too damn easy for a girl to cheat than a man. believe me, it has happened to me before. you did the best thing tho, and all these girls acting so righteous whenever they hear thier man is having a convo with another girl they start acting all stuck up are the WORST OF THEM ALL. they cheat too...
|Re: My Girlfriend Smelled Of Condom Down There And I Broke Up With Her by ev4real(m): 6:19pm On Oct 19
Davindal:You have no right to slap any female personality. It doesn't make sense. You could have gotten your answer without slapping her. Learn to control your anger going forward. Sorry for the heart break.
|Re: My Girlfriend Smelled Of Condom Down There And I Broke Up With Her by MhizzAJ(f): 6:25pm On Oct 19
You lie
Most men too are evil
There are bad people and there are good people
Does condom have a particular smell?
Look before you leap.
|Re: My Girlfriend Smelled Of Condom Down There And I Broke Up With Her by rifasenate11(m): 6:26pm On Oct 19
ev4real:
just say what you know, if the reverse is the case the girl would even burn down his house or break his head with a bottle. forget this female personality stuff you are talking about.
|Re: My Girlfriend Smelled Of Condom Down There And I Broke Up With Her by Blackhawk01: 6:29pm On Oct 19
Izz nor entirely her fault, she was konjified.
|Re: My Girlfriend Smelled Of Condom Down There And I Broke Up With Her by Tapout(m): 6:39pm On Oct 19
Davindal:
after slapping her and sending her out of ur house, u still threatened to shoot her, why?? Because the federal government set up a facility to train and equip individuals with firearms to defend and protect its citizens... But idoits and fools like you mis-interpreted the whole idea.
She cheated on you, Yes she doesn't deserve you.... But believe me, I strongly believe this act of unfaithfulness from her has just saved her life
BTW, keep studying the different scents of condom.... #Rottweiler
|Re: My Girlfriend Smelled Of Condom Down There And I Broke Up With Her by FreeSpirited(m): 6:47pm On Oct 19
Davindal:Hmmm. E Don be for her
|Re: My Girlfriend Smelled Of Condom Down There And I Broke Up With Her by jashar(f): 6:51pm On Oct 19
1. You hit a woman.
2. You engage in premarital sex.
3. Have you met Jesus? He loves you and desires that you live a life above your banal instincts.
4. Call upon his name today and be saved.
5. May you find the path of life that gives real peace and love.
|Re: My Girlfriend Smelled Of Condom Down There And I Broke Up With Her by NiggaBoi(m): 6:53pm On Oct 19
These beeches ain't loyal
|Re: My Girlfriend Smelled Of Condom Down There And I Broke Up With Her by Sterope(f): 6:56pm On Oct 19
She is one lucky woman
Tapout:
|Re: My Girlfriend Smelled Of Condom Down There And I Broke Up With Her by Blackfyre: 7:18pm On Oct 19
jashar:
Your dp is quite illuminating. Got me thinking....
@emboldened Easier said than done but with the right company, achievable.
|Re: My Girlfriend Smelled Of Condom Down There And I Broke Up With Her by Rayhandrinni(m): 7:22pm On Oct 19
NDA? Don't think bout fuckingg the guy up
That's what you uniformed gits always do
|Re: My Girlfriend Smelled Of Condom Down There And I Broke Up With Her by Davindal(m): 7:24pm On Oct 19
ev4real:Ok, noted. As an officer Cadet, I even tried. If it were to be my coursemates, she for don murd by now, because, you don't Bleep with soldiers.
|Re: My Girlfriend Smelled Of Condom Down There And I Broke Up With Her by Noblewhiz(m): 7:33pm On Oct 19
Davindal:
Advisable but am to ask..
... Are u still a baby..cos this post is.
|Re: My Girlfriend Smelled Of Condom Down There And I Broke Up With Her by wunmi590(m): 7:35pm On Oct 19
So OP, what do you want to do about it now?
Or you want us to give you one of our NL romance section hot babe?
|Re: My Girlfriend Smelled Of Condom Down There And I Broke Up With Her by Davindal(m): 7:46pm On Oct 19
Tapout:You are such a fool. Get out dunce. May a cheat fall on you as a life partner.
