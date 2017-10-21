Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / My Girlfriend Smelled Of Condom Down There And I Broke Up With Her (8638 Views)

Please guys, trust no girl wholeheartedly oo. Trust any girl at your own peril, if you fail to heed my warning.



A girl I have been keeping for almost 2 years - with the hope of marrying her once I pass out from here in NDA - just disappointed me, thereby shattering me to pieces. Right now, am in pains.



I was given 3 days pass to enable me attend an important event at home. Before the permission, my supposed babe have been disturbing on how badly she needed to be sexed, and how distance has been a barrier to that effect. I kept telling her to hold her chill, that am gonna be back soon. Although I had heard annoying stuffs about my babe - now an Ex, on how she was frolicking with different guys in my absence, but I was not deterred; simply because, I didn't believe in hearsays.



Yesterday, she called and sent me sweet text messages as she normally do. I asked her to come over to my house around 4PM which she reluctantly obliged. But the way she sounded over the phone made it clear that she never wished to see me any time soon, maybe due to her schedules with other stuffs.



However, I pondered how my babe who has been disturbing and informing me on how 'conjirized' she is suddenly feel not too excited coming to see me dispite being aware that I came home on Tuesday(17th) night.



Time ticked to 4pm yesterday, I didn't see her. I exercised patience till 5pm before I gave her call, but she didn't pick. I called for the second time but no picking again. I decided to hold dowm my anger and not to call her again for the day. Around 15mins to 6pm, she called back saying that her phone was on silent. I ask why, and she told me she would explain when she reached my home that she was running short of airtime.



Finally, she came and apologized after explanation of what led to her phone being on silent. I asked her never to worry that am not holding anything against her, that she should be free.



However, situation changed the moment I tried making love with her as she undressed. Down her private part, I perceived the 'SCENT of CONDOM', and that was it. I enquired why she smells of condom there, but she couldn't give me coherent and articulate answer.



Being furious, I slapped and pushed her out of my compound.



Today in the afternoon, I sent her final warning to stay clear from me or I will shoot her skull to pieces.



Finally, guys be weary of whom you date. Most ladies out there are evil. 19 Likes 1 Share

wow, tell me more. beht wait? u smelt condom? on a 1-10 scale, how weird is dah 20 Likes

Another one has learned from his mistakes lol.. 25 Likes

The title of your thread should be trust nobody. 5 Likes

Silence means consent, she's guilty as charged!



Sure condoms do have this rubber smell all over them, even we that are Virgin knows that!! 29 Likes

Please What Does Condom smell Like 2 Likes

DeadRat:

Please What Does Condom smell Like I know this question will come....

Now look above you to see the answer to your question! I know this question will come....Now look above you to see the answer to your question! 11 Likes 1 Share

Smelling a condom is not a confirmatory proof. Your sense of smell could have misled u. You were too hasty to jump into conclusion 5 Likes

Some Girls Sef no Get Shame... I Just Pray I Dont experience This.. It Might Turn Bloody especially If I Catch Them Both 1 Like

That's why I prefer to flirt . No strings 7 Likes

FreeSpirited:

Smelling a condom is not a confirmatory proof. Your sense of smell could have misled u. You were too hasty to jump into conclusion I'm sure of what I perceived. It was condom Scent. I'm sure of what I perceived. It was condom Scent. 1 Like

Davindal:

I'm sure of what I perceived. It was condom Scent. what was her explanation what was her explanation

DeadRat:

Please What Does Condom smell Like Ask Google. Ask Google.





Welcome to the brighter side. Another Learner.Welcome to the brighter side. 14 Likes

FreeSpirited:

what was her explanation She couldn't alter a coherent speech. She could not say something meaningful enough. I just got infuriated and slapped her mercilessly, and bundled her out of my compound. She couldn't alter a coherent speech. She could not say something meaningful enough. I just got infuriated and slapped her mercilessly, and bundled her out of my compound. 2 Likes

Anoda script writer don show, d producer don get something to shot, d marketers don get product to sale, d viewers don get story to talk about.

OP, you were in love that's all, nowadays girls are very deceitful. it's too damn easy for a girl to cheat than a man. believe me, it has happened to me before. you did the best thing tho, and all these girls acting so righteous whenever they hear thier man is having a convo with another girl they start acting all stuck up are the WORST OF THEM ALL. they cheat too... 5 Likes

Davindal:

She couldn't alter a coherent speech. She could not say something meaningful enough. I just got infuriated and slapped her mercilessly, and bundled her out of my compound. You have no right to slap any female personality. It doesn't make sense. You could have gotten your answer without slapping her. Learn to control your anger going forward. Sorry for the heart break. You have no right to slap any female personality. It doesn't make sense. You could have gotten your answer without slapping her. Learn to control your anger going forward. Sorry for the heart break. 38 Likes 2 Shares

You lie



Most men too are evil



There are bad people and there are good people



Does condom have a particular smell?



Look before you leap. 1 Like

ev4real:



You have no right to slap any female personality. It doesn't make sense. You could have gotten your answer without slapping her. Learn to control your anger going forward. Sorry for the heat break.

just say what you know, if the reverse is the case the girl would even burn down his house or break his head with a bottle. forget this female personality stuff you are talking about. just say what you know, if the reverse is the case the girl would even burn down his house or break his head with a bottle. forget this female personality stuff you are talking about. 14 Likes 2 Shares

Izz nor entirely her fault, she was konjified.

Davindal:

after slapping her and sending her out of ur house, u still threatened to shoot her, why?? Because the federal government set up a facility to train and equip individuals with firearms to defend and protect its citizens... But idoits and fools like you mis-interpreted the whole idea.



She cheated on you, Yes she doesn't deserve you.... But believe me, I strongly believe this act of unfaithfulness from her has just saved her life



BTW, keep studying the different scents of condom.... #Rottweiler 88 Likes 11 Shares

Davindal:

She couldn't alter a coherent speech. She could not say something meaningful enough. I just got infuriated and slapped her mercilessly, and bundled her out of my compound. Hmmm. E Don be for her Hmmm. E Don be for her 1 Like





2. You engage in premarital sex.



3. Have you met Jesus? He loves you and desires that you live a life above your banal instincts.



4. Call upon his name today and be saved.



5. May you find the path of life that gives real peace and love. 1. You hit a woman.2. You engage in premarital sex.3. Have you met Jesus? He loves you and desires that you live a life above your banal instincts.4. Call upon his name today and be saved.5. May you find the path of life that gives real peace and love. 29 Likes 3 Shares

These beeches ain't loyal 3 Likes







Tapout:





after slapping her and sending her out of ur house, u still threatened to shoot her, why?? Because the federal government set up a facility to train and equip individuals with firearms to defend and protect its citizens... But idoits and fools like you mis-interpreted the whole idea.



She cheated on you, Yes she doesn't deserve you.... But believe me, I strongly believe this act of unfaithfulness from her has just saved her life



BTW, keep studying the different scents of condom.... #Rottweiler She is one lucky woman 1 Like

jashar:

1. You hit a woman.



2. You engage in premarital sex.



3. Have you met Jesus? He love to and desires that you live a life above your banal instincts.



4. Call upon his name today and be saved.



5. May you find the path of life that gives real peace and love.



Your dp is quite illuminating. Got me thinking....





@emboldened Easier said than done but with the right company, achievable. Your dp is quite illuminating. Got me thinking....@emboldened Easier said than done but with the right company, achievable.

NDA? Don't think bout fuckingg the guy up

That's what you uniformed gits always do

ev4real:



You have no right to slap any female personality. It doesn't make sense. You could have gotten your answer without slapping her. Learn to control your anger going forward. Sorry for the heat break. Ok, noted. As an officer Cadet, I even tried. If it were to be my coursemates, she for don murd by now, because, you don't Bleep with soldiers. Ok, noted. As an officer Cadet, I even tried. If it were to be my coursemates, she for don murd by now, because, you don't Bleep with soldiers. 3 Likes

Davindal:

Advisable but am to ask..

... Are u still a baby..cos this post is. Advisable but am to ask..... Are u still a baby..cos this post is. 2 Likes

So OP, what do you want to do about it now?



Or you want us to give you one of our NL romance section hot babe? 2 Likes