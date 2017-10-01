₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Peter Obi Shares Money In A Market, Mobbed By Traders Ahead Of Anambra Election by PrettyCrystal: 11:23am
As the campaign for the November 18 governorship election in Anambra gathers momentum, politicians in the state are trying different moves to ensure their party emerges victorious. Former governor of Anambra state, Mr. Peter obi was mobbed by traders as he shared money to them at a market in the state during a campaign for the Peoples Democratic Party PDP.
Mr. Obi who urged the traders to vote for the PDP in the forthcoming poll - has thrown his weight behind his former Secretary to the State Government, Oseloka Obaze, of the PDP to unseat Mr. Obiano as governor.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/nigerian-lady-thankful-mood-surviving-ghastly-motor-accident-photos.html
|Re: Peter Obi Shares Money In A Market, Mobbed By Traders Ahead Of Anambra Election by shobroy10(m): 11:24am
We Nver learn
|Re: Peter Obi Shares Money In A Market, Mobbed By Traders Ahead Of Anambra Election by PrettyCrystal: 11:24am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Peter Obi Shares Money In A Market, Mobbed By Traders Ahead Of Anambra Election by GavelSlam: 11:26am
|Re: Peter Obi Shares Money In A Market, Mobbed By Traders Ahead Of Anambra Election by chukxie(m): 11:28am
The game has begun. Buying of voters has commenced.
|Re: Peter Obi Shares Money In A Market, Mobbed By Traders Ahead Of Anambra Election by AntiWailer: 11:28am
Sharing money and coming to Platform to come and tell us about good Governance.
|Re: Peter Obi Shares Money In A Market, Mobbed By Traders Ahead Of Anambra Election by biacan(f): 11:28am
That's the beginning of corruption there
|Re: Peter Obi Shares Money In A Market, Mobbed By Traders Ahead Of Anambra Election by pyyxxaro: 11:28am
Stomach infrastructure mode activated
|Re: Peter Obi Shares Money In A Market, Mobbed By Traders Ahead Of Anambra Election by IHEJIRIKAisBOKO: 11:31am
I thought they said everyone in anambra is a billionaire. Just look at them fighting and tearing at each other because of five naira
|Re: Peter Obi Shares Money In A Market, Mobbed By Traders Ahead Of Anambra Election by Homeboiy(m): 11:32am
Keep sharing
On election day those women will not show up
|Re: Peter Obi Shares Money In A Market, Mobbed By Traders Ahead Of Anambra Election by morbeta(m): 11:33am
Nnamdi Kanu should see this....i thought he said no election.
|Re: Peter Obi Shares Money In A Market, Mobbed By Traders Ahead Of Anambra Election by fiizznation(m): 11:35am
Peter obi my good friend. I like you as a person and I respect you a lot. But we all know that Tony Nwoye will be the victorious person when Inec counts all the votes casted in Anambra state. Tony Nwoye is the people's choice and Tony Nwoye is the man that will accelerate the much needed development in Anambra state. Anambrarians stand with Tony Nwoye.
God bless Tony Nwoye
God bless the good people of Anambra state
Viva APC
|Re: Peter Obi Shares Money In A Market, Mobbed By Traders Ahead Of Anambra Election by OZAOEKPE(m): 11:37am
fiizznation:Adeke
|Re: Peter Obi Shares Money In A Market, Mobbed By Traders Ahead Of Anambra Election by IHEJIRIKAisBOKO: 11:39am
morbeta:No lefelendum no erection. All hail biafla
|Re: Peter Obi Shares Money In A Market, Mobbed By Traders Ahead Of Anambra Election by fiizznation(m): 11:41am
OZAOEKPE:What??
|Re: Peter Obi Shares Money In A Market, Mobbed By Traders Ahead Of Anambra Election by bizza45: 11:41am
anambra people will b sharing money, cocaine, Benin people will b sharing akara, Benue people will b sharing their wives, Hausa people will b sharing suya, cutlass and bombs, d yourbas will b sharing amala and skull all in d name of voting
|Re: Peter Obi Shares Money In A Market, Mobbed By Traders Ahead Of Anambra Election by bestview: 11:42am
APC would have made it to the 1st runner up but for fielding Tony- a well known tout and cultist, then APC will make the 2nd runner up.
Here's the result by INEC:
1. Dr. Willie Maduaburochukwu Obiano- Winner
2. Mr. Oseloka Obaze- 1st runner up
3. Mr. Tony Nwoye- 2nd runner up
fiizznation:
|Re: Peter Obi Shares Money In A Market, Mobbed By Traders Ahead Of Anambra Election by Spylord48: 11:55am
Lol Politicians. I thought our diRector declared that no eRection will take place in My state Anambra.Why are people coming out to collect campaign money eh
|Re: Peter Obi Shares Money In A Market, Mobbed By Traders Ahead Of Anambra Election by fiizznation(m): 11:59am
bestview:At the highlighted, please do you have any prove to back up your claims. You can't just wake up and brandish a respected personality as a cultist without any evidence to back up your God-forsaking lies.
Tony Nwoye is a very hard working man who's only desire is to see his people enjoy the dividends of democracy which apga/pdp haven't been able to offer. I hope you saw the APC mega-rally which happened yesterday.l hope you saw were Anambrarians hearts lies.
|Re: Peter Obi Shares Money In A Market, Mobbed By Traders Ahead Of Anambra Election by anuoluwapo884: 12:02pm
Enemy of progress you can't just give small change in peace.. propaganda everywhere
|Re: Peter Obi Shares Money In A Market, Mobbed By Traders Ahead Of Anambra Election by senatordave1: 12:07pm
For this gesture,pdp would come second behind apc and push apga to third place.up apc.
|Re: Peter Obi Shares Money In A Market, Mobbed By Traders Ahead Of Anambra Election by shaibu123: 12:29pm
TONY NWOYE will bring Anambra to the central government, watch the video when he turned around during Onitsha rally and said to Osibanjo to quicken the rehabilitation of Onitsha-Enugu Express way. Expressing his dismay the time it takes to travel between Awka and Enugu.He talked about unemployed youths,education and Industrialization of Awka,Onitsha and Nnewi.
|Re: Peter Obi Shares Money In A Market, Mobbed By Traders Ahead Of Anambra Election by IfeanyiYagazie(m): 1:09pm
May the best win.
This Anambra election go hot oo.
|Re: Peter Obi Shares Money In A Market, Mobbed By Traders Ahead Of Anambra Election by fiizznation(m): 1:31pm
AlfaWaleFatai:Oh thank you for this chilled fura da nunu. So can you go and play with this thing now;
|Re: Peter Obi Shares Money In A Market, Mobbed By Traders Ahead Of Anambra Election by kay29000(m): 1:58pm
Hmm! I thought this man was Mr. Integrity. Why is he using the same old tricks politicians in Nigeria use?
|Re: Peter Obi Shares Money In A Market, Mobbed By Traders Ahead Of Anambra Election by kay29000(m): 2:00pm
AntiWailer:
Exactly what I wanted to say. The man spoke like he was a saint at Platform.
|Re: Peter Obi Shares Money In A Market, Mobbed By Traders Ahead Of Anambra Election by Keneking: 2:05pm
He will surely collect it back useless man
|Re: Peter Obi Shares Money In A Market, Mobbed By Traders Ahead Of Anambra Election by omenka(m): 2:08pm
I wonder what Luvinhubby would say about this given how vocal he was yesterday.
Smh.
Anyone who thinks this act is unique to any particular political party is indeed the most naive political observer out there.
As long as there isn't a law (not like they are known to respect laws) criminalising this act, it would remain part and parcel of our political experience.
|Re: Peter Obi Shares Money In A Market, Mobbed By Traders Ahead Of Anambra Election by Oloripelebe: 2:12pm
see au dem be like idp
Na pple like diz fo find way come lagos come dey sell gala
|Re: Peter Obi Shares Money In A Market, Mobbed By Traders Ahead Of Anambra Election by omenka(m): 2:15pm
A very popular nairalander got married today. Congrats to him.
|Re: Peter Obi Shares Money In A Market, Mobbed By Traders Ahead Of Anambra Election by BrokenTV: 2:17pm
fiizznation:Dey for your region north dey yarn dust, of course he will win the election on Nairaland.
