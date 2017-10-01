Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Peter Obi Shares Money In A Market, Mobbed By Traders Ahead Of Anambra Election (16979 Views)

Mr. Obi who urged the traders to vote for the PDP in the forthcoming poll - has thrown his weight behind his former Secretary to the State Government, Oseloka Obaze, of the PDP to unseat Mr. Obiano as governor.



We Nver learn 58 Likes 1 Share

cc; lalasticlala

4 Likes

The game has begun. Buying of voters has commenced. 4 Likes

Sharing money and coming to Platform to come and tell us about good Governance. 84 Likes 4 Shares

That's the beginning of corruption there 14 Likes

Stomach infrastructure mode activated 10 Likes

I thought they said everyone in anambra is a billionaire. Just look at them fighting and tearing at each other because of five naira 67 Likes 9 Shares





On election day those women will not show up Keep sharingOn election day those women will not show up

Nnamdi Kanu should see this....i thought he said no election. 14 Likes 1 Share





God bless Tony Nwoye

God bless the good people of Anambra state

Viva APC Peter obi my good friend. I like you as a person and I respect you a lot. But we all know that Tony Nwoye will be the victorious person when Inec counts all the votes casted in Anambra state. Tony Nwoye is the people's choice and Tony Nwoye is the man that will accelerate the much needed development in Anambra state. Anambrarians stand with Tony Nwoye.God bless Tony NwoyeGod bless the good people of Anambra stateViva APC 24 Likes

anambra people will b sharing money, cocaine, Benin people will b sharing akara, Benue people will b sharing their wives, Hausa people will b sharing suya, cutlass and bombs, d yourbas will b sharing amala and skull all in d name of voting 8 Likes 1 Share







Here's the result by INEC:



1. Dr. Willie Maduaburochukwu Obiano- Winner



2. Mr. Oseloka Obaze- 1st runner up



3. Mr. Tony Nwoye- 2nd runner up





Lol Politicians. I thought our diRector declared that no eRection will take place in My state Anambra.Why are people coming out to collect campaign money eh 6 Likes 1 Share

At the highlighted, please do you have any prove to back up your claims. You can't just wake up and brandish a respected personality as a cultist without any evidence to back up your God-forsaking lies.



Tony Nwoye is a very hard working man who's only desire is to see his people enjoy the dividends of democracy which apga/pdp haven't been able to offer. I hope you saw the APC mega-rally which happened yesterday.l hope you saw were Anambrarians hearts lies. 10 Likes

Enemy of progress you can't just give small change in peace.. propaganda everywhere

For this gesture,pdp would come second behind apc and push apga to third place.up apc. 1 Like

TONY NWOYE will bring Anambra to the central government, watch the video when he turned around during Onitsha rally and said to Osibanjo to quicken the rehabilitation of Onitsha-Enugu Express way. Expressing his dismay the time it takes to travel between Awka and Enugu.He talked about unemployed youths,education and Industrialization of Awka,Onitsha and Nnewi. 5 Likes

May the best win.

This Anambra election go hot oo.

gworo eaters having opinion in anambra matter

maybe you need some fura d'nunu to chill your brain Oh thank you for this chilled fura da nunu. So can you go and play with this thing now; 5 Likes

Hmm! I thought this man was Mr. Integrity. Why is he using the same old tricks politicians in Nigeria use? 4 Likes 1 Share

AntiWailer:

Sharing money and coming to Platform to come and tell us about Governance.

Exactly what I wanted to say. The man spoke like he was a saint at Platform. Exactly what I wanted to say. The man spoke like he was a saint at Platform. 5 Likes 1 Share

He will surely collect it back useless man 3 Likes 1 Share

I wonder what Luvinhubby would say about this given how vocal he was yesterday.



Smh.



Anyone who thinks this act is unique to any particular political party is indeed the most naive political observer out there.



As long as there isn't a law (not like they are known to respect laws) criminalising this act, it would remain part and parcel of our political experience. 1 Like

see au dem be like idp





Na pple like diz fo find way come lagos come dey sell gala see au dem be like idpNa pple like diz fo find way come lagos come dey sell gala 8 Likes 1 Share

