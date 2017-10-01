Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Unmarried Ladies Plead With Borno Government To Help Them Find Husbands. Photos (6014 Views)

Thousands of couples have been wedded by the Kano State government under its of mass wedding programme.



The programme was first introduced in the state by the Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso administration when the incumbent governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje was the deputy.



Some unmarried women in Borno state who can't bear being single any longer - have called on the state governor, Kashim Shettima, to come to their aid in order for them to find husbands and get married. According to Facebook user Alhaji ‎Bukar who shared their photos,‎ the spinsters who are based at a ward in Maiduguri, Borno state capital, "revealed" that they want to be helped like their counterparts in Kano state who are being sponsored by the state government for their weddings.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/unmarried-ladies-borno-government-help-find-find-husbands-photos.html

Wonder shall not end. Northern Nigeria and their wahala. Op is that under ten girl by the right too a woman? Why cover their faces? How can suitors come for them? 15 Likes

Nothing We No Go See For Nigeria.



P****y Wide Like Lagos - Ore Road 2 Likes





Each region get their own headache

They want to produce more Boko boys Each region get their own headacheThey want to produce more Boko boys 14 Likes

hehehehehehe una dey find us abi?....when una dey younger una go they form for us abi......see their old faces with fish brain....... 3 Likes 3 Shares

Effect of Boko haram. 1 Like

Gentlevin:

hehehehehehe una dey find us abi?....when una dey younger una go they form for us abi......see their old faces with fish brain.......

Some of them were bleeped to thy Kingdom come when they were younger and yet the bleepers ran away. Check out the face of the last babe with red hi jab and imagine how pweety she must have been when she was younger.



madridguy:

Effect of Boko haram.

Bad government, so many years of selfish northern misrule which was a breeding ground for terrorism. Some of them were bleeped to thy Kingdom come when they were younger and yet the bleepers ran away. Check out the face of the last babe with red hi jab and imagine how pweety she must have been when she was younger.Bad government, so many years of selfish northern misrule which was a breeding ground for terrorism. 1 Like

When your mates in other parts of the world are demanding world-class education and equal opportunities from their leaders,you are here asking your governor to provide something as mundane as HUSBANDS?! Men who will make you stoop to grind corn and still whoop your butts because y'all amount to nothing? Foolish girls. 7 Likes

... Help them find husbands? 1 Like

marry them and marry boko haram.

Frankly Speaking; Polygamy Seems To Be God's Original Marriage Plan For Mankind.

Monogamy Seems To Be Throwing Many Ladies Out Of Marriage.

Honestly, No Lady Z Happy Being Single At 28+.

U Can Choose 2 Marry As Many As U Can Cater For.

Forget D Church Doctrine, It Z Manmade.

God Hv Not Sent David, Abraham, Jacob, Solomon To Hell.



Note: I Am Entitled To My Opinion. 5 Likes 1 Share

marry them and have a book haram as a present.

lol





Unless they stop this hijab wearing

Because sometimes they odour oozing out from that hijab can pursue potential husbands



They should be plain



And be allowed to mingle around openly Unless they stop this hijab wearingBecause sometimes they odour oozing out from that hijab can pursue potential husbandsThey should be plainAnd be allowed to mingle around openly 2 Likes

In that day seven women will take hold of one man and say, "We will eat our own food and provide our own clothes; only let us be called by your name. Take away our disgrace!"



Isaiah 4:1





The time is fast approaching 4 Likes

Lmao! the hustle Don reach our brothers who are Even entitled to 3 or 4? Guy this hustle is real



and even organise wedding ceremony for them too..





Can you imagine?



Some regions in this country are just living in their own world o.



This is one of the reasons why north and south are so different and some people even wonder why we are in the same country. Help them find husbands...and even organise wedding ceremony for them too..Can you imagine?Some regions in this country are just living in their own world o.This is one of the reasons why north and south are so different and some people even wonder why we are in the same country. 1 Like

good move

better than slaying

better than prostitution

better than going to sugar dadies

better than fornicating

better than acting porn

better than .....

May God bless them 3 Likes

Government have more responsibilities than I thought.

Pazienza and other IPOB youths can finally get free wives that will advise them to drop tribalism and hate.

i sympathise with them

The background though

Hian! With more of their men interested in Boko Haram activities what do you expect!

Lol. Those men in that state av joined sambisa gang

Like seriously, konji na bastard.





Nawa ooo,

The hustle for husband is real 1 Like

prophecy





Check my signature o-jere. I bet u'll love it.

The women shouldn't worry another batch of BH boys would soon be release since the election is coming soon... They be tidying them