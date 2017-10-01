₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Unmarried Ladies Plead With Borno Government To Help Them Find Husbands. Photos by Angelanest: 1:08pm
Some unmarried women in Borno state who can't bear being single any longer - have called on the state governor, Kashim Shettima, to come to their aid in order for them to find husbands and get married. According to Facebook user Alhaji Bukar who shared their photos, the spinsters who are based at a ward in Maiduguri, Borno state capital, "revealed" that they want to be helped like their counterparts in Kano state who are being sponsored by the state government for their weddings.
Thousands of couples have been wedded by the Kano State government under its of mass wedding programme.
The programme was first introduced in the state by the Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso administration when the incumbent governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje was the deputy.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/unmarried-ladies-borno-government-help-find-find-husbands-photos.html
|Re: Unmarried Ladies Plead With Borno Government To Help Them Find Husbands. Photos by zico530(m): 1:10pm
Wonder shall not end. Northern Nigeria and their wahala. Op is that under ten girl by the right too a woman? Why cover their faces? How can suitors come for them?
|Re: Unmarried Ladies Plead With Borno Government To Help Them Find Husbands. Photos by Metrobaba(m): 1:11pm
Nothing We No Go See For Nigeria.
P****y Wide Like Lagos - Ore Road
|Re: Unmarried Ladies Plead With Borno Government To Help Them Find Husbands. Photos by ZombiePUNISHER: 1:12pm
Each region get their own headache
They want to produce more Boko boys
|Re: Unmarried Ladies Plead With Borno Government To Help Them Find Husbands. Photos by Gentlevin: 1:14pm
hehehehehehe una dey find us abi?....when una dey younger una go they form for us abi......see their old faces with fish brain.......
|Re: Unmarried Ladies Plead With Borno Government To Help Them Find Husbands. Photos by abdallah9566(m): 1:17pm
|Re: Unmarried Ladies Plead With Borno Government To Help Them Find Husbands. Photos by madridguy(m): 1:18pm
Effect of Boko haram.
|Re: Unmarried Ladies Plead With Borno Government To Help Them Find Husbands. Photos by BankeSmalls(f): 1:21pm
Gentlevin:
Some of them were bleeped to thy Kingdom come when they were younger and yet the bleepers ran away. Check out the face of the last babe with red hi jab and imagine how pweety she must have been when she was younger.
madridguy:
Bad government, so many years of selfish northern misrule which was a breeding ground for terrorism.
|Re: Unmarried Ladies Plead With Borno Government To Help Them Find Husbands. Photos by mansakhalifa(m): 4:13pm
When your mates in other parts of the world are demanding world-class education and equal opportunities from their leaders,you are here asking your governor to provide something as mundane as HUSBANDS?! Men who will make you stoop to grind corn and still whoop your butts because y'all amount to nothing? Foolish girls.
|Re: Unmarried Ladies Plead With Borno Government To Help Them Find Husbands. Photos by Tuham(m): 4:24pm
... Help them find husbands?
|Re: Unmarried Ladies Plead With Borno Government To Help Them Find Husbands. Photos by JONSYN7154(m): 4:37pm
marry them and marry boko haram.
|Re: Unmarried Ladies Plead With Borno Government To Help Them Find Husbands. Photos by ThinkSmarter(m): 4:39pm
Frankly Speaking; Polygamy Seems To Be God's Original Marriage Plan For Mankind.
Monogamy Seems To Be Throwing Many Ladies Out Of Marriage.
Honestly, No Lady Z Happy Being Single At 28+.
U Can Choose 2 Marry As Many As U Can Cater For.
Forget D Church Doctrine, It Z Manmade.
God Hv Not Sent David, Abraham, Jacob, Solomon To Hell.
Note: I Am Entitled To My Opinion.
|Re: Unmarried Ladies Plead With Borno Government To Help Them Find Husbands. Photos by JONSYN7154(m): 5:30pm
marry them and have a book haram as a present.
|Re: Unmarried Ladies Plead With Borno Government To Help Them Find Husbands. Photos by DanielsParker: 5:36pm
lol
|Re: Unmarried Ladies Plead With Borno Government To Help Them Find Husbands. Photos by maxiuc(m): 5:36pm
Unless they stop this hijab wearing
Because sometimes they odour oozing out from that hijab can pursue potential husbands
They should be plain
And be allowed to mingle around openly
|Re: Unmarried Ladies Plead With Borno Government To Help Them Find Husbands. Photos by rawpadgin(m): 5:36pm
In that day seven women will take hold of one man and say, "We will eat our own food and provide our own clothes; only let us be called by your name. Take away our disgrace!"
Isaiah 4:1
The time is fast approaching
|Re: Unmarried Ladies Plead With Borno Government To Help Them Find Husbands. Photos by AkupeMBANO(m): 5:37pm
Lmao! the hustle Don reach our brothers who are Even entitled to 3 or 4? Guy this hustle is real
|Re: Unmarried Ladies Plead With Borno Government To Help Them Find Husbands. Photos by eleojo23: 5:37pm
Help them find husbands...
and even organise wedding ceremony for them too..
Can you imagine?
Some regions in this country are just living in their own world o.
This is one of the reasons why north and south are so different and some people even wonder why we are in the same country.
|Re: Unmarried Ladies Plead With Borno Government To Help Them Find Husbands. Photos by saraki2019(m): 5:37pm
good move
better than slaying
better than prostitution
better than going to sugar dadies
better than fornicating
better than acting porn
better than .....
May God bless them
|Re: Unmarried Ladies Plead With Borno Government To Help Them Find Husbands. Photos by Sijo01(f): 5:38pm
Government have more responsibilities than I thought.
|Re: Unmarried Ladies Plead With Borno Government To Help Them Find Husbands. Photos by fratermathy(m): 5:39pm
Pazienza and other IPOB youths can finally get free wives that will advise them to drop tribalism and hate.
|Re: Unmarried Ladies Plead With Borno Government To Help Them Find Husbands. Photos by project8(m): 5:40pm
i sympathise with them
|Re: Unmarried Ladies Plead With Borno Government To Help Them Find Husbands. Photos by lilbest4(m): 5:40pm
The background though
|Re: Unmarried Ladies Plead With Borno Government To Help Them Find Husbands. Photos by Pavore9: 5:40pm
Hian! With more of their men interested in Boko Haram activities what do you expect!
|Re: Unmarried Ladies Plead With Borno Government To Help Them Find Husbands. Photos by JoNach: 5:41pm
Lol. Those men in that state av joined sambisa gang
|Re: Unmarried Ladies Plead With Borno Government To Help Them Find Husbands. Photos by princepet: 5:41pm
Like seriously, konji na bastard.
|Re: Unmarried Ladies Plead With Borno Government To Help Them Find Husbands. Photos by AlexCk: 5:41pm
Nawa ooo,
The hustle for husband is real
|Re: Unmarried Ladies Plead With Borno Government To Help Them Find Husbands. Photos by aku626(m): 5:41pm
prophecy
|Re: Unmarried Ladies Plead With Borno Government To Help Them Find Husbands. Photos by Raph01: 5:42pm
|Re: Unmarried Ladies Plead With Borno Government To Help Them Find Husbands. Photos by awa(m): 5:43pm
The women shouldn't worry another batch of BH boys would soon be release since the election is coming soon... They be tidying them
|Re: Unmarried Ladies Plead With Borno Government To Help Them Find Husbands. Photos by oshe11(m): 5:43pm
