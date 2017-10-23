Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? (1452 Views)

helo nairalander, let share our minds

i would like u guys who are into relationship to tell us where u met your partner and what experience did you have when u saw him or her for the first time.

In my dreams. sometimes, what i see on nairaland, makes me feel like shutting down my NL account. it is quite obvious that NL is full of kids.

we meet on Facebook first! and I made a wish and a prayer! ( we meet physically two months later )n God answered my prayers. shez my dream come true. she drives me nuts in a very special way! 8 Likes

wow nice

are u guys married now or on ya way to?

are u guys married now or on ya way to? on the planing stage meet her mom and dad already. the most unique thing about it all is that we are both from the same village ,her dad his frm father's village, while her mother is from my mother's village. God has his own way of putting things in place on the planing stage meet her mom and dad already. the most unique thing about it all is that we are both from the same village ,her dad his frm father's village, while her mother is from my mother's village. God has his own way of putting things in place 13 Likes 1 Share

love this chemistry wish u guys HML in advance

I met him when he was admitted in the hospital where I worked with then, he had a car accident then and was injured.

Well, I think some of those responses are just for fun which is not bad.

We met online and we hope for the best

Which airline abeg? U fit be the cutie my brother talked about

In a church program















I met my lovely wife at the Headquarters of awa church and married her 5 months after. 2 Likes 1 Share

Sometimes, it's good to sit back, relax and have fun.

Don't always take life too seriously

back in secondary school

Facebook. I am owing Mark some money as it stands. But not going to pay as he doesn't need it but kudos to him. He helped find my angel and mother of my lovely baby. 1 Like

