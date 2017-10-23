₦airaland Forum

Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by chinedubrazil(m): 7:34am
grin helo nairalander, let share our minds
i would like u guys who are into relationship to tell us where u met your partner and what experience did you have when u saw him or her for the first time.
oya lets go.
Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by Florblu(f): 7:44am
Beneath the sea

Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by sinaj(f): 7:44am
Lemme sit ma ass here first grin
Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by miano: 7:46am
sky
Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by AlexCk: 7:51am
In my dreams. tongue

Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by Divay22(f): 7:56am
Lemme read comments
Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by biacan(f): 7:56am
lemme sit here who knows if someone will meet here
Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by chinedubrazil(m): 8:00am
Florblu:
Beneath the sea
sinaj:
Lemme sit ma ass here first grin
miano:
sky
AlexCk:
In my dreams. tongue
sometimes, what i see on nairaland, makes me feel like shutting down my NL account. it is quite obvious that NL is full of kids.
mtchewww
for goodness sake this is serious, if you dnt have a serious thing to say rather don't even open the thread!

Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by vicben27(m): 8:09am
we meet on Facebook first! and I made a wish and a prayer! ( we meet physically two months later )n God answered my prayers. shez my dream come true. she drives me nuts in a very special way!

Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by chinedubrazil(m): 8:13am
vicben27:
we meet on Facebook first! and I made a wish and a prayer! ( we meet physically two months later )n God answered my prayers. shez my dream come true. she drives me nuts in a very special way!
wow nice
are u guys married now or on ya way to?
Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by QueenSekxy(f): 8:16am
in the air
Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by vicben27(m): 8:22am
chinedubrazil:

wow nice
are u guys married now or on ya way to?
on the planing stage meet her mom and dad already. the most unique thing about it all is that we are both from the same village ,her dad his frm father's village, while her mother is from my mother's village. God has his own way of putting things in place

Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by chinedubrazil(m): 8:27am
vicben27:
on the planing stage meet her mom and dad already. the most unique thing about it all is that we are both from the same village ,her dad his frm father's village, while her mother is from my mother's village. God has his own way of putting things in place
grin grin love this chemistry grin grin wish u guys HML in advance
Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by Amarabae(f): 8:30am
I met him when he was admitted in the hospital where I worked with then, he had a car accident then and was injured.
Lolx.

Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by Sexy20: 8:36am
Florblu:
Beneath the sea

Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by Sexy20: 8:39am
chinedubrazil:

sometimes, what i see on nairaland, makes me feel like shutting down my NL account. it is quite obvious that NL is full of kids.
mtchewww
for goodness sake this is serious, if you dnt have a serious thing to say rather don't even open the thread!

Well, I think some of those responses are just for fun which is not bad.
Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by alexialin: 8:39am
We met online and we hope for the best smiley
Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by mhizesther(f): 8:39am
Hmmm
Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by Sexy20: 8:41am
QueenSekxy:
in the air
grin
Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by Sexy20: 8:41am
QueenSekxy:
in the air

Which airline abeg? U fit be the cutie my brother talked about

Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by sunshineG(m): 8:41am
Nairaland cheesy tongue
Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by Donaldduke2019(m): 9:09am
In a church program
Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by ValidProfits: 9:27am
In school, after about two years crush






Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by Penalty82(m): 9:27am
I met my lovely wife at the Headquarters of awa church and married her 5 months after.

Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by flyca: 9:27am
chinedubrazil:

sometimes, what i see on nairaland, makes me feel like shutting down my NL account. it is quite obvious that NL is full of kids.
mtchewww
for goodness sake this is serious, if you dnt have a serious thing to say rather don't even open the thread!
Sometimes, it's good to sit back, relax and have fun.
Don't always take life too seriously

Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by ajasam12: 9:28am
back in secondary school
Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by Zaikon(m): 9:28am
O.R class
Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by mikywonder(m): 9:28am
No where
Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by abescom: 9:28am
Facebook. I am owing Mark some money as it stands. But not going to pay as he doesn't need it but kudos to him. He helped find my angel and mother of my lovely baby.

Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by motun2017(f): 9:28am
we are single
Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by Izuogu1(m): 9:28am
I met my current girl in facebook... From there we started.. Today we are best friends..
Note: we reside in thesame state

