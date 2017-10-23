₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by chinedubrazil(m): 7:34am
helo nairalander, let share our minds
i would like u guys who are into relationship to tell us where u met your partner and what experience did you have when u saw him or her for the first time.
oya lets go.
|Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by Florblu(f): 7:44am
Beneath the sea
4 Likes
|Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by sinaj(f): 7:44am
Lemme sit ma ass here first
|Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by miano: 7:46am
sky
|Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by AlexCk: 7:51am
In my dreams.
1 Like
|Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by Divay22(f): 7:56am
Lemme read comments
|Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by biacan(f): 7:56am
lemme sit here who knows if someone will meet here
|Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by chinedubrazil(m): 8:00am
Florblu:
sinaj:
miano:
AlexCk:sometimes, what i see on nairaland, makes me feel like shutting down my NL account. it is quite obvious that NL is full of kids.
mtchewww
for goodness sake this is serious, if you dnt have a serious thing to say rather don't even open the thread!
22 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by vicben27(m): 8:09am
we meet on Facebook first! and I made a wish and a prayer! ( we meet physically two months later )n God answered my prayers. shez my dream come true. she drives me nuts in a very special way!
8 Likes
|Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by chinedubrazil(m): 8:13am
vicben27:wow nice
are u guys married now or on ya way to?
|Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by QueenSekxy(f): 8:16am
in the air
|Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by vicben27(m): 8:22am
chinedubrazil:on the planing stage meet her mom and dad already. the most unique thing about it all is that we are both from the same village ,her dad his frm father's village, while her mother is from my mother's village. God has his own way of putting things in place
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by chinedubrazil(m): 8:27am
vicben27:love this chemistry wish u guys HML in advance
|Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by Amarabae(f): 8:30am
I met him when he was admitted in the hospital where I worked with then, he had a car accident then and was injured.
Lolx.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by Sexy20: 8:36am
Florblu:
|Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by Sexy20: 8:39am
chinedubrazil:
Well, I think some of those responses are just for fun which is not bad.
|Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by alexialin: 8:39am
We met online and we hope for the best
|Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by mhizesther(f): 8:39am
Hmmm
|Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by Sexy20: 8:41am
QueenSekxy:
|Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by Sexy20: 8:41am
QueenSekxy:
Which airline abeg? U fit be the cutie my brother talked about
1 Like
|Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by sunshineG(m): 8:41am
Nairaland
|Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by Donaldduke2019(m): 9:09am
In a church program
|Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by ValidProfits: 9:27am
In school, after about two years crush
|Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by Penalty82(m): 9:27am
I met my lovely wife at the Headquarters of awa church and married her 5 months after.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by flyca: 9:27am
chinedubrazil:Sometimes, it's good to sit back, relax and have fun.
Don't always take life too seriously
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by ajasam12: 9:28am
back in secondary school
|Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by Zaikon(m): 9:28am
O.R class
|Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by mikywonder(m): 9:28am
No where
|Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by abescom: 9:28am
Facebook. I am owing Mark some money as it stands. But not going to pay as he doesn't need it but kudos to him. He helped find my angel and mother of my lovely baby.
1 Like
|Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by motun2017(f): 9:28am
we are single
|Re: Where Did You Meet Your Current Lover, Husband Or Wife? by Izuogu1(m): 9:28am
I met my current girl in facebook... From there we started.. Today we are best friends..
Note: we reside in thesame state
